SOUTH BURLINGTON - Defensive discipline paid dividends for U-32 during Saturday's 13-0 football victory over Rice.
Cameron Comstock rushed into the end zone from 2 yards out for an early lead in the season opener for both teams. Daniel Yaeger's extra-point attempt gave the visitors a 7-0 advantage that they carried into halftime. A 2-yard rush by Henry Beling capped the scoring in the third quarter.
U-32 recorded nine first downs and gained 166 rushing yards on 39 carries. Rice connected for 13 first downs and piled up 58 rushing yards on 36 carriers.
The Green Knights completed 8 of 21 passing attempts for 106 passing yards. The Raiders were 2 of 7 in the air for 11 yards.
U-32's Aiden Boyd punted the ball four times, recording an average of 39 yards and a long effort of 56 yards. Comstock picked off a pair of passes defensively.
A trio of interceptions did not help Rice's comeback hopes. Both teams had one fumble that resulted in a loss of possession. U-32 was 3 of 12 on third-down conversions, while Rice was 3 of 16. The Raiders were successful on 1 of 4 fourth-down situations and the Green Knights were 4 of 9.
U-32 (1-0) will host Woodstock at 7 p.m. Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 6, U-32 1
HARTFORD - A sluggish start and a backbreaking goal at the end of the second quarter haunted the Raiders during Saturday's season-opening loss to the Hurricanes.
Hartford grabbed an early lead and then Elsie Davis converted a corner kick for a 2-0 advantage. Maddy Willey scored just before the first-half buzzer sounded for a 3-0 lead at the break.
Madison Barwood tallied her first career goal for a 4-0 cushion in the third period. U-32's Alaina Beauregard scored midway through the third quarter on a cross from Zoe Hilferty on a penalty corner, closing the gap to 4-1.
Barwood scored again with eight minutes left to play. Davis set up Alice Piper for the final goal.
"It was a wake-up call for us to start the season," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "Hartford had a lot of corners in the first quarter and then the game evened out. They played played very solid and used the right side of the field to consistently move the ball up. We have a young team and we have a lot of work to do. But we saw a lot of improvement in skill from some of the scrimmages we had last week."
Goalie Kaelyn Hayward made 13 saves for U-32, which earned eight penalty corners on offense. The Raiders (0-1) will travel to play Harwood at 4 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oxbow 3, Hazen 2
HARDWICK - Lillian Degoosh stole the Wildcats' early thunder with two late strikes Saturday, propelling the Olympians to a season-opening victory.
Hazen's Tessa Luther tallied a pair of first-half goals to give her team a two-goal advantage. Oxbow's Brianna O'Conner scored a few minutes before halftime, trimming the deficit to 2-1.
"Both teams are pushing through tactical changes for the coming season after adjusting to the losses of seniors from last fall," Hazen coach Harry Besett said.
The Wildcats have 16 players on their roster but were shorthanded for their first match of the season. There were no reserves on hand from start to finish, so every starter played all 80 minutes.
"With no substitutes available, they knew they were in for a marathon and needed to take every chance to conserve their energy," Besett said.
Luther opened the scoring in the 13th minute by cashing in on her team's first shot on target. Luther sprinted past the Olympians' defensive line near the center circle and dribbled straight toward the net for a 1-0 lead.
"Tessa was able to stay ahead of the Oxbow defense and fought her way into the box to cooly fire a low shot into the back of the net," Besett said.
Hazen's fullbacks absorbed lots of pressure throughout the first half, with both Wildcat central midfielders dropping back into more of a defensive position. Besett's team attempted to keep the ball on the outside of the field and pulled ahead 2-0 in the 15th minute after Caitlyn Davidson used her physicality to win a 50-50 midfield ball out wide. Davidson established possession and then lofted a pass over the top of the Olympians' back line to set up Luther for another look. Luther took a quick touch before lining a right-footed shot into the side netting.
Oxbow earned a corner kick in the 33rd minute and took advantage of a slightly disorganized Hazen defense to make it 2-1. O'Conner blasted home a shot from inside the 6-yard box to put her team on the scoreboard.
"Halftime was bittersweet for the (players), knowing that they had a lead but needed to endure another 40-minute half," Besett said.
Senior Emma Parkin gave the Olympians a key shot in the arm after the break by using her physicality across the pitch. Her team also took advantage of fresh legs from a deep bench to finally equalize. Degoosh tied things at 2 in the 60th minute and scored again at the end of regulation to avoid overtime.
"(Our players) threw everything they had into bringing the score back to level and had several chances," Besett said. "But the Oxbow goalkeeper was up to the challenge to keep her team in front."
Besett expects that the Wildcats will have three substitutes available when the team travels to play Blue Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
U-32 1, Hartford 0
HARTFORD - The defending champs started their Division II title defense with a stingy defensive performance Saturday against the Hurricanes.
Tegan O’Donnell assisted Clara Williams in the fourth minute and the Raiders defense was unstoppable throughout. Goalie Evie Moore made three saves for U-32 after leading her team to playoff victories last year over Mount Abraham, Milton, Harwood and Rice.
Tovah Williams and Jin Clayton anchored the Raiders' back line. Central midfielders Avery Knauss and Lauren Towne were also standouts at both ends of the field along with Wilson and winger Maia Pasco.
"I thought our younger players did a great job stepping up and contributing today," U-32 coach Steve Towne said. "We needed to control midfield and link passes together to be successful. Our defense was organized and kept numbers around the ball. I was pleased with our performance, knowing most of this team hadn’t seen any varsity time or would be asked to play completely different positions."
U-32 (1-0) will travel to play Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Stowe 9, Craftsbury 0
STOWE - Orly Brant recorded her first varsity goal and added two more for good measure during Saturday's lopsided affair against the Chargers.
Iris Cloutier supported Bryant's hat trick with a two-goal effort. Teammate Ellie Ortiz finished with one goal and three assists. The victory also featured the first varsity goals for Cloutier and Ortiz.
Lucia Lovell (two assists) and Izzy Mitchel (one assist) tallied one goal apiece for the Raiders. Teammate Ella Murphy notched one assist, while fellow Raiders Emma McIntosh and Parker Reeves recorded one save apiece while splitting time in goal. Keeper Rachel Bailey made 15 saves for Craftsbury.
Randolph 1, Vergennes 0
RANDOLPH - Grace Best scored her first career goal Saturday and teammate Librieonna Cooper (three saves) recorded her first varsity shutout.
Best found the back of the net in the 46th minute, giving the Galloping Ghosts all the offense they needed. Vivvy Davis notched the assist. The combined efforts of Maive Kennedy, Davis, Wilder Grimes and Shilo Lake led to 11 of Randolph's 14 shots.
"It was a great defensive effort in the beginning of the game by the Randolph girls," Ghosts coach Pat Martin said. "Vergennes was quick and brought a lot of presence in the midfield and forward striking."
