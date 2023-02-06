MONTPELIER - Life was a piece of cake Monday for the U-32 boys hockey team before Burlington scored three times late in the third period to create a potential nightmare scenario for the Raiders.
After allowing a four-goal lead to almost disappear entirely, coach Shane Locke's squad made a handful of clutch defensive plays in the final minute to escape with a 4-3 victory over the Seahorses.
The Raiders snapped Burlington's three-game unbeaten steak in wild fashion, needing every ounce of energy at the end plus a few timely stops by goalie Duncan Mathies (23 saves). U-32 improves to 10-2-1, while Burlington falls to 9-4-1.
The Raiders opened the scoring with 7:40 left in the first period when Max Scribner fired home a shot on assists by Brendan Tedeschi and Tae Rossmassler. Tedeschi doubled the lead with a one-time shot on assists by Rossmassler and Scribner with 3:59 remaining in the first period. It marked the first of two two power-play goals by the Raiders.
Hazen Stoufer set up Lance Starr for another U-32 goal with 4:26 left in the second period. Home fans were treated to more fireworks with 11:38 left in the third period when Tedeschi made the most of a man-advantage situation for a 4-0 cushion.
Burlington's Cannon Poulin assisted Ty Spellman with 5:05 left to play and then Ian Maher scored on a deflected shot by Sayre Fisher 20 seconds later, making it a two-goal contest.
U-32 committed a penalty with 3:15 remaining, giving the Seahorses a golden power-play opportunity. Fisher fired the puck into the upper corner with 1:59 remaining, trimming the deficit to 4-3 on a Poulin assist. Mathies stepped up with two late saves and then made an aggressive move while closing down the shooting angle by Fisher during the final seconds.
U-32 will host Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Burlington will host Rutland at 12:10 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Mt. Mansfield 5, Harwood 0
WATERBURY - Teighen Fils-Aime made 51 saves Monday but the Highlanders couldn't tame the explosive Cougars, who skated to their 11th straight victory.
Mount Mansfield scored once in the first period before adding a pair of second-period goals. Colby Garrapy and Garret Carter both tallied one goal and one assist. Alex Brown, Owen Laber and Alidan Soutier also scored. Owen Jones (three assists) and Gavin Cowan (two assists) were key playmakers for MMU and teammate Lucas Parisi recorded a 20-save shutout.
Harwood (4-9) will host Rutland at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mount Mansfield (13-1) will host Woodstock at 8 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Hartford 4, U-32 2
MONTPELIER - Emma Bazin scored twice Monday while guiding the Hurricanes past the Raiders.
Bradyn Park pushed MMU in front with 4:03 left in the first period before U-32's Emily Tringe sent up Hannah Dury for an equalizing goal with 1:30 left in the period.
Hartford scored twice in a span of 75 seconds to pull ahead 3-1 early in the second period. Park set up Bazin before Sophie Trombley made the most of a Madelyn Durkee assist. Drury responded with a goal for the Raiders midway through the period, with Caitlyn Fielder notching the assist.
Bazin capped the scoring in the third period on a feed from Madison Barwood. U-32 goalie Renee Porter finished with 23 saves, while Hartford's Sydney Stillman stopped 14 shots.
The Hurricanes (7-8) will host Middlebury at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Raiders (6-9-1) will host Woodstock the same day at 4:15 p.m.
Kingdom Blades 12, Harwood 0
WATERBURY - The Blades flexed their muscles while recording their sixth straight victory Monday. Harwood (0-13-1) will visit Stowe for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday. The Kingdom Blades (10-4) will travel to play Woodstock at 6 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 85, Williamstown 40
MONTPELIER - Monday's showdown between two perennial Barre Aud contenders quickly became an uphill battle for the Blue Devils.
The Solons' trademark perimeter shooting was dialed in once again and MHS limited Williamstown to 14 points in the first half while coasting to another victory.
Carter Bruzzese paced Montpelier with 22 points, while teammate Ronnie Riby-Williams recorded 14 points and seven rebounds. Clayton Foster and Kleo Bridge scored 10 points apiece for MHS, which built a 22-8 advantage in the opening quarter. The Solons led 49-14 entering halftime and were in front 68-30 after three quarters.
Montpelier hit nine 3-pointers as a team and also leaned on the interior presence of senior center Andrew Tringe, who finished with nine points and a career-high seven blocks.
"Andrew has been very productive all year," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "When he's not scoring, he's contributing. He's been been near double-digit rebounding every game and he's been able to block a lot of shots and he's been a rim protector for us. …Especially with as young and as small as we are, we rely on his length and size to rebound. And we'll take anything we can get from his scoring."
Donahue scored a team-high 21 points for Williamstown. Colby Laggner and David Tom added five points apiece in the loss.
"We were making sure we could get out on Evan Bailey because we know he can get hot," coach Foster said. "Brady did make three 3's, but we definitely challenged and contested those. Taking away their 3's was important - and then getting ours. But we also wanted to attack the rim for some close-outs too."
Montpelier (10-3) will host Lamoille at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Williamstown (2-11) will return to action the same day with a 7 p.m. game vs. Harwood at the Barre Aud.
"We're just trying to get better every week - and we have," coach Foster said. "We know that everyone is chasing Spaulding - they're the best team in Division II right now. And Fair Haven probably has the best player in Division II in Sawyer Ramey. We're trying the best we can do to get a top-four seed for playoffs. And hopefully we'll get to take a swing at one of those top teams."
Spaulding 80, Lake Region 35
ORLEANS - Seven players tallied at least six points Monday for the undefeated Crimson Tide, who made things appear easy after another long bus ride.
Senior center Isaac Davis was a man on a mission against the Rangers, punishing the hosts with a season-high 21 points. The Tide enjoyed leads of 23-4 after one quarter, 38-12 after two and 59-15 after three.
"Isaac puts in a lot of work, so it is to be expected," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "Each of the starting five, they all put in a tremendous amount of effort. If any of them played somewhere else, they'd probably be relied on to score 20 points a game. We're really just fortunate that they all came together and they're on this one team. And they're unselfish players and they're happy to see each other get a big game."
Starters Cooper Diego (10 points), Tavarius Vance (eight points), Riley Severy (seven points) and Cole McAllister (six points) were also sharp for an undefeated Tide program that's searching for its first crown since 2002. Spaulding advanced to the Division II semifinals last year and suffered a 66-43 loss against two-time defending champ Montpelier.
"We're not looking at it as much of win streak - we want to make sure we play the best that we can," Willard said. "We want to put ourselves in the best position we can for the post-season - and that's when it matters when you go undefeated."
Junior sharpshooter Noah Ronson emerged as a super sub again for the Tide while scoring 10 points. Classmate Brennan Langlais added nine points.
"It's nice to see two guys come off the bench who can score double-figures," Willard said. "We expect them to put in quite a bit of work this offseason and hopefully they'll be filling in where our seniors have left off."
Schuyler Butterfield (11 points) led the way for Lake Region. Teammates Owen Rogers (10 points) and David Piers (nine points) also delivered solid showings, but their team never recovered after Spaulding's overpowering start to the contest.
"We definitely want to start out the same every game and we want to have a big first quarter," Willard said. "We're coming down the stretch and we have three games a week from here on out because of makeups. We want to get off to a hot start and be able to rely on our bench a little bit more to make sure we're the freshest we can be each game and ready to go."
Spaulding returned to action two days after securing an 80-58 victory at Middlebury. The Tide will close out the week with Capital Division games against Randolph and Peoples Academy.
"We're playing four games in six days with two long road trips, and we're halfway through it," Willard said. "We have a shorter ride down to Randolph on Wednesday and then a home game Friday. Using our bench has been important: Guys came into tonight 100% because of our rotations at Middlebury. And with the rotations we were able to get in today, hopefully we're locked in and firing on all cylinders Wednesday."
Lake Region (2-9) will host Thetford at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (12-0) will travel to play Randolph the same evening.
Twinfield 69, Craftsbury 40
PLAINFIELD - Double-digit scoring efforts by Tej Stewart (20 points), Meles Gouge (12 points) and Brayden Cushing (10 points) kept the Trojans in command during Monday's victory over the Chargers.
"Give Craftsbury credit: They came to play," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. "And we did not. We were flat in the first half, we settled for too many jump shots and we played with no emotion. I told them at halftime that it was simple: Play with emotion, attack the rim and have fun. We looked like the weight of the world was on us. We had not played for over a week, but there are no excuses. In the second half we got out in transition, applied ball pressure and played free. Tej got hot and Meles got out on the break. And Zepherin Hebert and Sam McLane both had great second halves."
Landon Miller scored a team-high 17 for the Changers and Dylan Washer added 15 in the loss. Their team suffered a 77-31 loss to Twinfield on Jan. 27 but kept things closer in the rematch.
"I don’t know what it is, but we do not play well at home," Hudson said. "We have been road warriors all year and this was only our third home game and we have not been good in any of them. I like the fight in the second half. But we have to find 32 minutes - it will beat us eventually. I hope this got their attention. We are young and they are still learning."
Twinfield (7-4) will return to action with games against Stowe and BFA-Fairfax. Craftsbury (1-14) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 41, Twinfield 25
PLAINFIELD - Isabel Greb (26 points) and Cadence Goodwin (11 points) reached double-figures Monday for a Phantoms squad that competed with only two subs. Proctor (6-9) will return to acton against Long Trail. Twinfield (3-11) will travel to play Danville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
