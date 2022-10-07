EAST MONTPELIER - Seven U-32 players found the back of the net Friday, putting a recent mid-season slump in the rear-view mirror during a 7-0 girls soccer victory over Lyndon.
"We spread out the wealth and had a lot players get opportunities," Raiders coach Steve Towne said.
Willa Long scored on a Clara Wilson assist in the 12th minute and then Avery Knauss made the most of a pass from Maia Pasco for a 2-0 lead in the 17th minute. Paco made it a 3-0 contest in the 22nd minute before Isabel Parrish recorded her first varsity goal in the 30th minute, thanks to an assist by Knauss
Kearsten Pecor scored on a pass from first-half goalie Yvetta Petrella in the 44th minute. Nora Wilcox extended the lead to six goals in the 43rd minute before Petrella set up Silvia Emmons in the 79th minute. Willow Mashkuri and Petrella combined to make two saves in the shutout.
Knauss and Wilcox anchored the defense as center backs, while Greta Little, Emma Pulsifer, Alex Pickel and Blakelee Hoffman were standouts as outside backs.
"Things are starting to come together," Towne said. "The games that we were losing, the teams we were playing were at the top of the heap: Harwood, Montpelier, Stowe, North Country and then Spaulding. Those are really, really good teams. We gave up goals in the last 10 or 15 minutes to a few of them and it wasn't like the girls weren't battling. We were just on the wrong end of a bad bounce or two."
Lyndon (0-8-1) will travel to play Lake Region at 4 p.m. Monday. U-32 (5-4-1) will host Mount Abraham the same day.
GIRLS SOCCER
Spaulding 5, Thetford 0
THETFORD - The Crimson Tide will carry a six-game undefeated streak into next week after recording their fifth clean sheet in a six-match span Friday.
Madelyn Hull (two goals), Mollie Moran (one goal, one assist) and Sophia Guarriello (two assists) contributed multiple points for Spaulding, which led 3-0 entering halftime. The Tide fired 17 shots on goal and limited the Panthers to a trio of shots.
"Their goalie made a couple really good saves," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "What I was most happy about in this match was we had been working on combination play in the final third for the last few weeks. And our first two goals came off three or four passes - the first two leading us into the 18 and then the set-up pass for the goal inside the 18. To get those first two goals with a lot of good composure and good passing, it was fun."
Spaulding built a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when Hull scored on a Jalona Mundo assist. Paige Allen doubled the lead in the 29th minute after collecting a pass from Yvonne Roberge. Katherine May added another goal in the 33rd minute on a feed from Sophia Guarriello.
Hull extended the lead to 4-0 in the 49th minute on an assist by Mollie Moran, who capped the scoring in the 52nd minute on a Sophie Guarriello assist.
Goalie Rebecca McKelvey three saves for Spaulding, which improves to 7-2-1 and will host Peoples Academy at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Thetford (0-10) will travel to play Paine Mountain the same day.
"I'm happy with our position right now," coach Moran said. "To start off the season with a 3-0 loss in our first game and then to bounce back and play pretty solid up to this point, it gives us some good momentum moving forward and it builds up a lot of confidence. We've given up only one goal in four games now and the defense is really clicking and playing well. Our attackers are starting to find their groove and we're getting some good goals. Our midfielders are connecting passes together and are playing the ball quickly. We still have four hard games left and and I"m not counting any wins before they happen. We have Peoples on Wednesday and that's going to be a tough game."
Missisquoi 3, Hazen 0
HARDWICK - Ava Hubbard notched one goal and one assist to help the Thunderbird establish some breathing room against the Wildcats.
A Wildcat player slipped in the mud midway through the first half and accidentally committed a hand-ball violation inside the 18-yard box. Hubbard fired the ensuing penalty kick past Hazen keeper Ella Renaud for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Destinee Pigeon got a foot on a Alaigh Wilson service in the 45th minute and buried the opportunity for a 2-0 advantage.
"Both teams shifted tactics at halftime and the new mismatches led to Missisquoi overloading the far post on a cross," Hazen coach Harry Besett said.
Hubbard set up Abby Raleigh for the final goal in the 76th minute. Goalie Shannell Unwin stopped two shots during MVU's seventh shutout of the fall. Renaud recorded 16 saves for the Wildcats
"Ella did an outstanding job in goal, making five or six crucial saves," Besett said.
The Thunderbirds (8-2) will host Richford at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Wildcats (2-7-1) will host Rivendell at 4 p.m. Monday before visiting Craftsbury on Wednesday.
Paine Mt. 1, Lake Region 1
ORLEANS - Two overtime periods of stingy defense by both teams resulted in a Capital Division draw Friday. Paine Mountain (5-4-1) will travel to play Harwood at 4 p.m. Monday. Lake Region (3-5-2) will host Lyndon the same day.
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 7, St. Johnsbury 1
BARRE TOWN - Four assists by Bella Bevins and three goals apiece from Ashley Morrison and Eden White was a lethal combination Friday as the Crimson Tide snapped the Hilltoppers' two-game winning streak.
"The midfield and offensive line had a big improvement on recovery today," Bevins said. "They were able to get back and keep (St. Johnsbury) out of our 25."
Morrison scored on a Bevins assist with 4:58 left in the first quarter. White doubled the lead on another assist by Bevins with 8:17 remaining in the second quarter. Morrison added another goal on an unassisted effort with 4:47 on the clock and Bevins set up White two minutes later for a 4-0 lead entering halftime.
White capped her at trick during the opening minute of the third quarter. Morrison buried her third goal with 1:43 left in the quarter. Bevins assisted Ruby Harrington with 13:20 remaining before St. Johnsbury's Alexandra Mosher closed out the scoring.
"The forward line was very strong and we were very aggressive on the St J defense," Spaulding's Hannah King said.
St. Johnsbury (2-6) will host Montpelier at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Tide (9-1) will travel to play Milton the same day.
U-32 2, Stowe 0
STOWE - U-32 fired 27 shots on goal and Natalie Beauregard cashed in on two of those chances to help her team stretch its winning streak to nine games Friday.
The visitors pulled ahead with 3:04 left in the second quarter when Beauregard capitalized on an assist from Caitlyn Fielder. Beauregard added an insurance goal in the second half, throwing a wrench in Stowe's comeback attempt.
Linnea Darrow stopped eight shots to help U-32 pick up its fifth shutout of the season. U-32 piled up 10 penalty corners, while Stowe earned five penalty corners.
U-32 (9-1) will travel to play Harwood at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Stowe (2-6-1) will visit North Country the same day.
Montpelier 6, North Country 0
MONTPELIER - Junior Emery Richardson kicked off the scoring with her first career goal, setting the tone for the Solons on Friday.
Regan Walke scored the next five goals for MHS, with Hannah Grasso notching assists on three of the strikes. Eli Muller also registered an assist for the Solons, who competed with 13 athletes. Izzy Shrout was a standout in goal during her team's fourth shutout of the season.
"Izzy had another great shutout with several great saves," Montpelier coach Krista Grasso said. "And she was strongly supported by our solid defensive line of Amelia Currier, Ella Averbeck and Emery Richardson, who all played an integral role in keeping the play out of the defensive zone."
North Country (2-6) will host Stowe at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Montpelier (5-4) will travel to play St. Johnsbury the same day.
"The team has consistently played impressive field hockey, improving every game," coach Grasso said. "Having a smaller roster in today's game provided a great opportunity for underclassmen to step up and into a more demanding role. Evi Lever, Lia Walsh and Liv Kristen all took the field with intensity and each made great plays that drove the ball down the field to the offense end, keeping the momentum of the game on our side. Fayina Martin, Regan Walke and Somerset Pierce also had impressive games today. Our midfield lineup - including Eli Muller and Milou Haegans - provided strong drives and power in recovering to defense to hold off offensive drives by North Country. The forward line of Hanna Grasso with Regan Walke and Evi Lever was strong and there were multiple drives into breakaways, pitting Hanna and Regan against one defender. Passing and communication was a key contribution to our success. Today's game really demonstrated the depth of talent in the lineup."
