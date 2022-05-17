LYNDON - A fearless pre-game mentality combined with precise execution through seven innings allowed the U-32 baseball team to spoil Lyndon's perfect record during Tuesday's 6-3 victory.
Raiders pitcher Kevin Dowling allowed eight hits while racking up 11 strikeouts during the complete-game effort. The sophomore silenced a high-octane Vikings squad that opened the season with 11 straight victories while outscoring opponents 167-12.
"We've known Kevin is a great pitcher and the guys really believe in him," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "And he pitched his best game for the U-32 Raiders so far tonight. He's at his best when he just attacks the strike zone. He wasn't trying to nibble: He said, 'Here's my fast ball, I dare you to hit it.' And he was able to locate his curveball. So between locating with his fastball and mixing in his curveball, he was able to keep them off-balance. He was really dominant tonight and it was great to see."
U-32's Tony Concessi punished LI with two hits. Shane Starr and Dylan Lutz added singles for the Raiders, who took advantage of four errors by the Vikings.
"Austin Wheeler was very good pitching for Lyndon," Green said. "He throws well and he's got a good breaking pitch. With some of his patterns, we were able to anticipate certain pitches in certain counts. We had runners on, and so we knew we were looking for it in certain situations. We weren't trying to do a whole lot with it: We were just trying to get the ball in play. The grass was wet, so we were banking on a wet ball and maybe a little bit of difficulty with throwing. And so we were just able to just sit back, hit the ball the other way and force them to make plays."
U-32 fell behind 1-0 in the first inning before scoring three runs in the top of the third frame to pull ahead 3-1. Lyndon closed the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the third and pulled even in the fourth frame. U-32 scored three runs in the sixth inning and held strong defensively at the end.
"Maddox Heise made a phenomenal play at shortstop in the third inning," Green said. "They had runners on second and third and no one out with (Trevor) Lussier up. And he hit a rocket ground ball that Maddox speared off to his left and got the out at first. They got the run in, but you could feel that there was a pretty significant dent in their momentum at that point. So that play really stood out. Other than that, there weren't many outstanding defensive plays. But I think one of the other stories for us was really cleaning up our defense. This was our third game in a row where we've only made one error. Since the Montpelier game early in the season, we've really tried to focus on cleaning that up and putting together strong defense for our pitchers. And we were able to do that for Kevin tonight."
Concessi's two-run single helped spark the Raiders in the third inning. Sawyer Mislak had one RBI for the Raiders. Defensively, U-32's Carter Hoffman threw a runner out at home from center in the third inning. Peter Cioffi excelled at the catcher position all game, throwing a runner out to prevent a stolen base in the fifth inning.
"I trust Pete to call pitches and he calls all the pitches," Green said. "He knows what he's doing and he spends a lot of time working with our pitchers, talking about what they like to throw, where they like to throw it, how they like to mix up their pitches. He's really done a phenomenal job of getting to know the pitchers on our staff and getting to know their stuff. And he's just thinking about how to mix up pitch calls to really maximize our advantages."
The Raiders boosted their chances by scoring a few unearned runs against a Vikings squad that owns seven shutout victories. Lyndon scored in double figures during 10 of its first 11 games and was fresh off Saturday's 13-0 victory over Harwood. But the Vikings struggled to get anything going offensively against the defending Division II champs.
"We thought that Lyndon hadn't been challenged with any velocity yet," Green said. "We were looking at some of the teams they played and we felt that no one had really challenged them as far as what sort of velocity they would face on the mound. Kevin and Carter are our two hardest throwers. So we decided to go with Kevin and say, 'We dare you to hit some velocity.' Kevin has played a lot competitive baseball and he's played some competitive games for us. Even though he got injured last year, he still had some important wins. He's had some important games for us so far this year and it really seemed like he got stronger as the game went along. As we got deeper in the game and we started to feel a little bit better about how things were going, it just seemed like he just got better. He really thrived being in the moment."
Austin Wheeler was the tough-luck loser on the mound. U-32 was opportunistic at the plate, with Cioffi laying down a sacrifice bunt and Ben Bourgois recording a stolen base.
"Wheeler does a great job with the side step and they were holding runners very well," Green said. "Lussier has a good arm behind the plate and we weren't stealing a whole lot early."
U-32 earned a 5-0 victory victory over Spaulding in last year's championship and relied heavily all season on ace Owen Kellington, who was later selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the MLB draft. This year the Raiders are attempting to remind the top teams in D-II that they're still one of the deepest teams in Vermont.
"Tonight we proved to everyone that we can go out and play with anyone and we can beat anyone," Green said. "With Owen or without Owen, we can play with anyone in the state when we're playing well."
Lyndon (11-1) will host Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (6-4) will travel to play Lamoille the same day. The Raiders bounced back from Saturday's 3-2 loss to Hazen and made key strides toward securing a first-round home game for the playoffs. U-32 opened the season with a 4-3 loss to Essex and suffered 16-6 losses to Mount Mansfield and Montpelier.
"Today was huge," Green said. "We were down 1-0 early but we didn't get flustered and we maintained our focus. We've taken some shots early in the year and we've lost a couple games that we thought we could win. And after each one it's just talking about, 'Guys, don't worry about your win-and-loss record. Worry about what we do moving forward. Take the lessons from this and just put together the more complete baseball game.' And so after losing some tough games, it's great to come out in this one and have a dogfight the whole way and to just rely on some of those lessons that we've learned - some of things that we addressed early in the season. Our defense was sharp, we blended together quality at-bats, making sure we're not expanding the strike zone, pitchers throwing strikes and giving our defense good positions to make plays. Seeing all that coming together, it was a confidence-boost. We know we're good. But you also want to see it show up in the win column too. So to see them work on all those things and come back and put together a good win against a tough team like Lyndon is huge for us. The guys were definitely feeling very good at the end of it."
BASEBALL
Thetford 6, Montpelier 4
MONTPELIER - The Panthers connected for two doubles and a triple Tuesday while rallying past the Solons.
Montpelier starting pitcher Andrew Tringe gave up three hits and two earned runs over five-plus innings while striking out seven and issuing four walks. Cabot Hart finished up the sixth inning, allowing four hits and two earned runs. Will Talbert held the Panthers to zero hits and no runs in the seventh. He walked one batter and had one strikeout.
"We didn’t come ready to play today," Solons coach Logan Cooke said. "We made too many mistakes against a well-coached team and couldn’t recover. Andrew pitched well and kept us in the game. But in the end, when it’s not your day, the ball will always figure that out. We will improve and move on from it and be better because of it. But today hurt."
Tringe and Nate Groff had doubles for MHS. Hart, Jason Harries and Braeden Adams added singles.
“Thetford threw strikes and played good defense," Cooke said. "They executed where they needed to and made the routine plays. They played better than us on defense and on the base path and that was the difference”
Thetford (7-3) will travel to play Thetford at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier (5-5) will visit Lyndon the same day.
"The buck stops with me and today we made too many mental mistakes," Cooke said. "That falls on me."
Spaulding 10, Lake Region 0
ORLEANS - Winning pitcher Kieran McNamara hit his second home run of the season Tuesday to power the Crimson Tide.
McNamara gave up one hit, issued two walks and registered seven strikeouts over seven innings. He finished with two hits offensively and four RBIs. Teammate Danny Kiniry was 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs and three runs scored, while Trevor Arsenault added two hits and one RBI.
"Kieran was strong tonight on the mound and we were consistent in our approach at the plate," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "It was a solid team win."
Spaulding (10-1) will travel to play North Country at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lake Region (3-8) will host Oxbow the same day.
Hazen 15, Oxbow 0
HARDWICK - An 11-run second inning by the Wildcats doomed the Olympians on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Andrew Menard didn't allow any hits over four innings while striking out five batters. Tyson Davison went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Three-sport standout Jas Zendik was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Andrew Menard also stepped up for the Wildcats, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Oxbow's Alex Daigle and Reese Illsley both went 1-for-3. Teammate Chase Lund took the loss on the mound after giving up five runs during one-plus inning.
Oxbow (1-10) will travel to play Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hazen (11-1) will visit Harwood the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 9, U-32 5
EAST MONTPELIER - The Crimson Tide came out of the gate red-hot after halftime and never looked back Tuesday, capping a regular-season sweep over their cross-town rivals.
"We held them for most of the game, except for a six-minute stretch to start the second half," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "They scored six goals in those six minutes to just pull away. There was a huge momentum shift and we just lapsed for too long. We were letting them drive hard on us and getting open shots instead of crashing. After that we battled with them and it was back and forth."
Addison Pinard buried three goals and notched one assist for Spaulding, which earned its sixth victory in seven games. Hallee Allen scored twice in the victory, while teammates Bella Bevins, Ruby Harrington, Isabella Beaudreault and Portia Berard also found the back of the net. Zoe Tewksbury chipped in with one assist.
"The girls came out in the second half and played with a passion and a refuse-to-lose attitude," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "We started playing our game, passing the ball to the open player and moving the ball - as opposed to trying to do it 1-vs.1 in the first half."
The Tide faced a 2-1 deficit at the break before seizing total control at the start of the second half. Spaulding's Corrina Moulton finished with 12 saves and played a huge role in keeping her team in contention during the opening 25 minutes.
"We had the majority of possession in the first half," Connor said. "We were winning all the draws and we just couldn't put it in the net. Things were going generally in our favor. And then they came out wicked hard in the second half and drove hard to net and we stopped playing D for a short stretch. It was frustrating because we were looking for a big win. Spaulding played really hard last week and we were basically on a break. We gave them a day off Wednesday, we had a late practice Thursday and then our game against St. Johnsbury got cancelled Friday because of the heat. We were off for the weekend and then we had thunderstorms Monday. We're still pretty young. And although it may help us in the long run to have a break in the middle of the season, we lost some of our confidence. But we can take away some positives from this game."
Caitlyn Fielder and Natalie Beauregard each tallied one goal and one assist for the Raiders. Teammates Maddie Deyo, Zee Hilferty and Anika Turcotte added one goal apiece. Goalie Emily Fuller made eight saves in the loss.
"A lot of girls can put the ball in the net for us - we just have to make sure we're giving everyone opportunities," Connor said. "We're struggling to score at times and we need more confidence. If we can hold it together, I think we can play with anyone. But their goalie played well today and they spread it around on offense. We face-guarded Addie, but she had two in a row during that flurry. Our defense broke down for a few minutes and during that stretch we stopped winning draws. They won the draw battle 10-6, so that tells the story of the game. Spaulding is a very aggressive team and they brought this level of intensity that we were just trying to keep up with, so it was tough."
Spaulding (9-3) will host Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (3-6) will host Lamoille the same day.
Harwood 15, Milton 8
MILTON - Sadie Nordle and Ava Thurston dominated the draw controls for the Highlanders during Tuesday's lopsided victory.
Ava Thurston finished with four goals, while Anna Kudriavetz and Maggie Aiken added three goals apiece in the winning effort. Sadie Nordle scored twice for HU and Libby Spina, Amy Cook and Julia Thurston added one goal apiece. Harwood goalie Abi Leighty turned aside seven shots.
Harwood (4-5) will host Rice at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Milton (1-12) will host Stowe the same day at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, CVU 4
MONTPELIER - Ten Solons either scored or notched an assist to lift their team past the Redhawks in drizzly conditions Tuesday.
Montpelier's offensive leaders were Susha Benioit (eight assists), Sophia Flora (four goals, one assist), Celia Teachout (four goals), Pilar Abele (three goals) and Finley Torrens-Martin (four assists). Anna Farber, Grace Hall, Sophia Jerome and Olivia Serrano also scored for MHS and teammate Kasi McCann dished out two assists.
"The story of the game was again our defense, which created quick turnovers deep in their side of the field that we were able to convert to scores," MHS coach Andrew Keegan said. "We got contributions from a big portion of our team again, which I love to see considering we've got a lot of new players. The stats show how big of a role our veteran players had in this game, though. Susha had eight assists and Sophia Flora and Celia did a great job finding open space in the end zone."
Montpelier will travel to play CVU at 11 a.m. Saturday.
