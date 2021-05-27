EAST MONTPELIER — U-32 senior Owen Kellington backed up the hype with a 20-strikeout performance during Thursday’s 6-1 baseball victory over Harwood.
The University of Connecticut prospect didn’t allow a hit through the first six innings and finished with 20 strikeouts. He issued one walk during the complete-game one-hitter.
“It certainly played out the way we hoped it would,” U-32 coach Geoff Green said. “With Owen on the mound, we feel like we have a good opportunity to win any game. But we still have to take care of our offensive approach, and we did that well today. We were able to work the count, get some walks and put some runners in scoring position. Shane Starr had an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly for us today. So we don’t necessarily need hits. We’re trying to put the ball in play, particularly with guys on third base.”
Kellington improved to 5-0 on the mound after throwing early-season no-hitters against Montpelier and Northfield. He recorded 74 strikeouts on the mound as a freshman, striking out 18 batters in a row vs. Randolph. He finished his sophomore season with 66 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.47 after pitching 30 inning.
The Raiders ace helped his cause Thursday by going 2-for-3 and scoring the Raiders’ first run. U-32 built a 3-0 lead in the first inning and made it 6-0 in the fifth. Kellington and teammates Shane Starr and Peter Cioffi recorded stolen bases.
“It was a great team win all in all,” Green said. “We’re not about one player, even with someone as dominant as Owen. It took a whole team effort on our offensive side to make this happen. We still need to execute No. 1-9 in the order every game and be on our toes defensively as well.”
Alex Keane went 2-for-4 at the plate. Tony Concessi had a two-run single in the fifth inning.
Losing pitcher Chris James gave up four hits and issued three strikeouts over four-plus innings. Skylar Platt finished up on the mound for HU. He allowed one hit and struck out two batters. Platt hit a double in the top of the seventh inning. He reached third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a passed ball.
“Our guys were definitely pumped up and energized,” Green said. “That’s how we want to go into every game. With the close distance between the two schools, there’s no love lost when it comes to basketball and rivalries with other multi-sport athletes. So the guys were really happy to beat them. It was a nice game with the No. 3 and 4 teams (in Division II) matching up and playoff spots on the line.”
U-32 (10-2) will host Peoples Academy on Saturday. Harwood (9-3) will visit Randolph the same day.
Lyndon 8, Montpelier 5
LYNDON — The Division III Solons never recovered from an early seven-run deficit during Thursday’s loss to the D-II Vikings.
“They are a really well-rounded team,” Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said. “They make a lot plays defensively and all three of their pitchers were able to mix up their pitches and keep us off-balance for the most part. They came out and had everyone ready from the first pitch and they were able to take control early. By the time we were able to get our bearings about us and get into the game, it was too late. We gave them our best, and we’ll be happy not to see them again until next year.”
Lyndon scored one run in the first inning, four in the second and three in the fourth. The Solons attempted to battle back with two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Losing pitcher Andrew Tringe gave up eight hits, issued two walks and recorded five strikeouts during three-plus innings. He was relieved by Cabot Hart, who issued zero walks, gave up one hit and recorded three strikeouts.
“Andrew looked sharp and his stuff was on,” Cooke said. “A couple bad plays in the field early on, a couple walks and a couple timely hits — and the next thing you know, they have five runs on the board. He has given us quality starts this year. And for some reason we can’t support him, offensively or defensively. I don’t know what it is?”
Lyndon improves to 10-3-1. Montpelier closes out the regular season at 10-5-1.
Spaulding 17, Hazen 7
BARRE — The Crimson Tide (13-2) were all about offense Thursday while picking up their 10th victory in 11 games.
Spaulding outhit Hazen 11-10, led by Zack Wilson (three hits). Zach Stabell belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the Tide. Winning pitcher Grady Chase allowed eight hits and struck out seven batters. Hazen’s Ethan Shopland connected for three hits and teammate Tyler Rivard added two hits.
U-32 17, Harwood 8
EAST MONTPELIER — The Raiders’ pick-your-poison lineup was too much for the Highlanders to handle Thursday.
Harwood opened up a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning before U-32 made it 4-2 in the bottom of the frame. The Highlanders offense didn’t slow down, adding another three runs in the second inning. U-32 trailed 7-2 before exploding for nine runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.
Winning pitcher Grace Johnson threw all seven innings. She gave up four hits, recorded six strikeouts and issued six walks. Losing pitcher Jordan Hunter allowed 13 hits, struck out one batter and issued five walks.
U-32’s offensive leaders were Cady Burgess (4-for-5, double), Elizabeth Guthrie (3-for-5, double, triple) and Sage Winner (2-for-5, double). The Raiders outhit the Highlanders 13-4. Nine U-32 errors allowed HU to put up some runs, but the visitors committed seven errors themselves.
U-32 (8-4) will travel to play Lamoille at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood will visit Randolph the same day.
Williamstown 20, Northfield 9
NORTHFIELD — Six runs in the third inning and seven in the fifth helped the Blue Devils break things open Thursday against the Marauders.
Williamstown’s top hitters were Hailey Brickey (3-for-4, five runs scored) and Eliza Dwinell (two doubles, three runs scored). Brianna McLaughlin and Hunter Covey both had base hits and scored two runs in the victory.
McLaughlin earned the complete-game victory on the mound. She recorded five strikeouts, issued 12 walks and gave up four hits. Williamstown ends the regular season at 5-9.
“As we head into playoffs, we have started to have good contact offensively and are playing solid defense,” Blue Devils coach Hannah Bonneau said. “The veteran players have really stepped up and become effective player leaders for this team.”
U-32 13, Lamoille 12
EAST MONTPELIER — Caitlyn Fielder capped her hat trick with five seconds remaining Thursday, giving the Raiders a boost to avoid overtime.
“They’ve clearly gotten a lot better and it was back and forth,” U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. “It was a nail-biter and it came down to the end.”
U-32 trailed 4-2 before closing out the first half with a 7-4 advantage. Lamoille regained the lead after the break, pulling ahead 11-9 before both teams traded goals.
“We were down 12-10 and then Ireland (Hayes) and Sasha (Kennedy) scored to tie it up with five minutes left to play,” Connor said.
Kennedy finished with four goals and one assist. Teammate Cece Curt also recorded a hat trick and Willa Long added one goal for the Raiders. Phoebe Loomis, Renny Cota and Olivia Alexander scored three goals apiece for Lamoille.
Goalie Emily Fuller made nine saves in front of the cage for U-32. Lamoille goalie Kayla Turner recorded nine saves.
“Lamoille battled the whole way,” Connor said. “It was a game of momentum swings and I’m really glad to pull out the win. And I think we learned a lot heading into playoffs. It was good to have a close one so we could get some experience competing in these kind of situations.”
Fielder won five draws and Long won four. Tegan O’Donnell grabbed four ground balls and Long scooped up three for the Raiders (7-4).
“One of our strong points is we have a lot of different players who can step up on any given day,” Connor said. “That’s a big benefit because other teams don’t know who to mark. That’s the game of lacrosse. And for us, anybody can be hot on any given day.”
GMVS 17, Killington 4
FAYSTON — Seb Segre scored four goals Tuesday and the Gumbies put things away quickly.
Nick Calcagni, Ian Geikie, Silas Jackson, Sawyer Reed each scored twice in the victory. Nate Brophy, Luke Keating, Lawton Jones, Daighan LeBlanc, Tim Golden also buried goals in the victory. GMVS goalies Ryan Turnbull and WIll Patton made a combined five saves. Paul Ferri, Tucker Schultz, Halston Wilkey, Musashi Eto scored for Killington. Teammate Stevie Connolly recorded 17 saves.
Middlebury 4, U-32 3
EAST MONTPELIER — The Tigers avenged an early-season 4-3 loss Thursday, beating the Raiders by the same margin.
Aidan Chance and Brian Newton earned singles victories for Middlebury. Teammates Aiden Cole and Oliver Poduschnick captured another point the No. 1 doubles. Antonio Abdulsater and Sasha Myers capped the doubles sweep for the visitors.
“It could have gone either way if we cleaned up a couple games here or there,” U-32 coach Garrett Washburn said. “Even at No. 1 doubles, they had a couple deuce points. It doesn’t really show in their scores, but they had a good match.”
Cole and Poduschnick held off Finn O’Donnell and Rory McLane, 6-1, 6-4. Abdulsater and Myers outlasted Nils Young and JT Nordenson, 6-2, 7-6(5). The final outcome at No. 2 doubles gave Middlebury (8-2) its fifth straight victory.
“Nils and JT made some changes and they picked different targeting areas on the court to make the second set a little bit closer,” Washburn said. “And in the tiebreak, they were actually up and just made some costly errors at the net. And the Middlebury guys took advantage.”
U-32’s Lasse Lieberman triumphed at No. 1 singles by overpowering Andy Giorgio, 6-1, 6-2. Lieberman beat Giorgio, 6-0, 6-2, several weeks ago.
“Lasse is so strong with his serve and his groundstrokes — and he has a great touch at the net,” Washburn said. “You have to have the perfect game to beat him. And you have to break his serve.”
Raiders veteran Kayl Humke didn’t waste time at No. 2 singles, recording a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kellen Bartlett. The Raiders standout beat Giorgio as well this spring.
“Kayl varies his style to adapt to the person he’s playing,” Washburn said. “It’s tough to prepare to play against him because he can adapt to anything.”
Tzevi Schwartz put the finishing touches on a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Iver Anderson at No. 3 singles. Schwartz is also a standout for the five-time defending champ cross-country running team and the three-time defending champ Nordic skiing squad.
“Tzevi is just a brick wall,” Washburn said. “He’s fast, he gets to everything and he can go all day. He could play all six or seven matches by himself and he’d still have energy. We’ll go for one-mile runs before practice and he’s always the first one done. It looks like he barely broke a sweat, and everyone else is catching their breath.”
U-32 closes out the regular season at 5-2. The Raiders went 1-2 against the Tigers early in the season and swept North Country. U-32 also beat Mount Mansfield and Harwood.
“Between the three of them, Lasse and Kayl and Tzevi have only lost a handful of matches all season,” Washburn said. “They’re on a hot streak and we’re all excited for states.”
Lasse Lieberman (U) def. Andy Giorgio 6-1, 6-2 Kayl Humke (U) def. Kellen Bartlett 6-3, 6-1 Aidan Chance (M) def. Evan Elliott 6-1, 7-5 Tzevi Schwartz (U) def. Iver Anderson 6-0, 6-4 Brian Newton (M) def. Julia FItz 6-4, 6-1
Aiden Cole and Oliver Poduschnick def. Finn O’Donnell and Rory McLane and 6-1, 6-4 Antonio Abdulsater and Sasha Myers (M) def. Nils Young and JT Nordenson 6-2, 7-6(5)
Harwood 4, BFA-St. Albans 1
ST. ALBANS — Cole Baitz, Colin Deschamps, Eric Dessureau and Leif Brouillette led the Highlanders past the Bobwhites in a clash where the doubles matches were forfeited by both teams. Deschamps and Dessureau helped seal the team victory by prevailing, 10-8, in third-set tiebreakers. Harwood (1-5) will host North Country at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
