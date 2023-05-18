EAST MONTPELIER - The U-32 baseball team faced a brutal schedule at the start of the season and was plagued by a pair of lackluster offensive showings during two midseason losses.
But this week the Raiders are finally getting back to their happy place.
Coach Green's team batted around the order in both the third and fourth innings Thursday, setting the stage for a 15-2 victory over Lamoille. The Raiders' confidence is soaring once again as the squad prepares for a stretch of four games in eight days prior to the Division II playoffs.
"We still have a number of games to go and we have to finish the season strong," Green said. "Obviously being able to host a playoff game is great, particularly with a lot of fans down there. There's nothing better than playing a high-stakes game in front of a lot of fans on your home field. And we would love to have more than one home playoff game. But if one is what we get, then so be it."
Senior Alex Keane was a force to be reckoned with on the mound, throwing four strong innings for U-32 before Grady Smith finished the job during the five-inning victory. Keane gave up no runs and three hits while recording three strikeouts and issuing zero walks. Smith allowed two runs on two hits, but at that point the final outcome was all but guaranteed.
"It was nice to be able to give our arms a rest," Green said. "Alex hadn't pitched in a couple days and we were able to keep him under 50 pitches. We had a long week last week and we had an intense game against Lyndon on Tuesday. So it was great to have a game where we could get some other guys in. …We have a lot of guys we feel good about putting in there. Part of our strategy this year is really mixing and matching different pitchers in games - and forcing opposing batters to make adjustments from one pitcher to another guy. Having multiple guys we can slot in one game helps us that day - and it also helps keep us stay rested for the next game so we can get back and be ready to go again."
Shane Starr belted a two-run triple for U-32 and Keane also connected for a triple. Maddox Heise, Cam Tatro, Ben Bourgeois and Peter Cioffi each had two hits apiece, while Sawyer Mislak added a single. The Lancers kept things close during the first three innings before U-32 scored four runs in the third frame. The Raiders continued to open the floodgates by erupting for eight runs in the fourth inning.
U-32 easily closed out its first double-digit victory of the season, giving the team some timely late-season confidence. The Raiders had a tough row to hoe at the start of the season, suffering an 8-0 loss to Division I Mount Mansfield and enduring a 7-1 setback at defending D-I champ Essex. And last week Green's failed to piece together many hits during an 8-1 loss to Hartford and a 7-1 defeat against Hazen. But now the team is flying high again after kicking off the week by snapping Lyndon's nine-game winning streak during Tuesday's 7-4 victory.
"It was nice to get the win against a team like Lyndon and just prove it to ourselves," Green said. "And we know we can compete with teams like that. Hartford got us, but we came away from that game thinking we could have played better in a lot of ways. Even though we lost to Hartford, we're looking forward to a rematch with those guys."
Many of the Raiders' upperclassmen were athletes on the school's 2021 squad that captured the first title in program history with a 5-0 championship victory over Spaulding. Last year U-32 finished with a 12-6 record after suffering a 4-2 semifinal loss to the Crimson Tide, who wound up beating Lyndon in the final.
"Even before the pandemic, there was a confidence when I came into the program," Green said. "And after winning a state championship, we still have a number of guys who were members of that team. And they want to get back there - that's the goal. And anything less, they'll be disappointed with. Every year we hold ourselves to a high standard and we want to win games. But we also want to make a deep run in the playoffs."
The Raiders' 2021 title campaign was a team effort, but there was no hiding the fact that Green's squad relied heavily on ace Owen Kellington that season to finally bring home the hardware. Later that spring Kellington was a fourth-round selection in the MLB Draft and he is currently excelling in the minor leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates. This time around U-32 has been just as dominant in Capital Division play, dropping just one game to a league opponent while leaning on a wide variety of pitchers.
"I've been really impressed with our pitching so far," Green said. "That was a question mark coming into the season. But across the board, they've stepped up. We've asked them to pitch to soft contact and let the defense take care of the rest. And, for the most part, the defense has done the job - especially in the last couple games."
U-32 (9-4) will travel to play Harwood at 11 a.m. Saturday, while Lamoille (1-12) will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Raiders are ranked fifth in the D-II standings behind Peoples (9-1), Lyndon (9-2), Hartford (9-2) and Missisquoi (12-0).
"With a single-elimination tournament, one team gets hot at the right time and they can make a deep run," Green said. "I try to remind my guys at the end of every game that it's not the best team that always wins - it's the team that plays the best on that day. And in the regular season some teams play a mix of opponents between D-I, D-II and D-III. So based on geography, I think that sometimes records can be a little deceiving."
BASEBALL
Spaulding 8, North Country 3
BARRE - Cole McAllister, Dylan Bachand and Mason Keel put on a pitching clinic during Senior Night while leading the Crimson Tide past the Falcons during Thursday's battle between Division I title hopefuls.
"We saw a lot of senior leadership tonight," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "Cole, Dylan and Mason all did a nice job on the mound for us."
McAllister gave up one run on three hits and earned the victory after pitching the first four innings. He issued one walk and recorded four strikeouts. Bachand took over on the mound in the fifth frame and give up one run over two innings. Keel slammed the door on any thoughts of a Falcons comeback during an impressive performance in the final inning.
Zack Wilson homered and drove in four runs to power the Tide offense. Teammate Averill Parker was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Aiden Madison was 3-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored for the Tide, while McAllister was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
North Country (5-7) will host Thetford at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (11-1) will travel to play Lyndon the same day at 4:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year's Division II championship.
Hazen 9, Harwood 3
HARDWICK - Patience at the plate was a massive virtue for the Division III Wildcats during Thursday's Capital Division victory over the D-II Highlanders.
Hazen reached first base 10 times on walks and used a four-run fourth inning to extend its lead to 8-1. Jadon Baker went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored for the Wildcats. Teammate James Montgomery was 2-for-2 with a triple and one run scored. Lyle Rooney was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored in the winning effort. Rooney earned the complete-game victory on the mound after striking out eight batters.
"Today was another great team win," Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. "We linked a lot of hits together and drew 10 walks, which led to runs. Lyle turned in an amazing start for us on the mound and really did his part at the plate today. We are starting to hit our stride but still are just focusing on the next day."
Xavier Brookens started on the mound for Harwood and gave up seven hits and five earned runs over three-plus innings. He issued six walks and struck out three batters. Highlanders reliever Boone Maher allowed two hits and two runs over two-plus innings. He issued four walks and recorded two strikeouts. Harwood's offensive leaders were Matt Fiaschetti (3-for-4, double, one run scored), Boone Maher (2-for-3, one run scored), Brookens (one RBI) and Moran (one RBI).
Hazen (11-1) will host Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (2-9) will host U-32 the same day.
"We're looking to close out the season with four solid games of baseball," Harwood coach Dom Moreno said. "If we can play clean defensively for seven innings, we can stick with any team."
SOFTBALL
U-32 15, Lamoille 3
EAST MONTPELIER - The top of the Raiders' batting order set the tone for the team's fifth double-digit victory of the season Thursday.
U-32 started the game with a bang by piecing together four straight extra-base hits. Two triples followed by two doubles sparked a four-run first inning and then the Raiders extended the lead to 9-2 in the third frame. A six-run fifth inning allowed the Raiders to seal the deal.
Leading the way at the plate for U-32 were Kaydence Smith (3-for-4, triple), Kiki Hayward (2-for-3, double) and Elyse Kelley (2-for-4, double). Raiders Christin Haynes and Caitlin McGinley each went 2-for-2, while teammate Caroline Flynn contributed a double. Lamoille's Quinn Sheldon went 2-for-3.
Winning pitcher Caroline Flynn allowed no hits and no earned runs over two innings. She struck out four batters and didn't issue any walks. Hannah Delima took the loss on the mound. She gave up seven hits and nine runs over three innings while issuing three walks.
U-32 (5-5) will travel to play Harwood at 11 a.m. Saturday. Lamoille (1-7) will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
