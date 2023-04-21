EAST MONTPELIER - Two heroes from U-32's improbable boys hockey comeback victory in the championship game showcased nerves of steel again for the Raiders' baseball squad.
Shane Starr drove in Max Scribner with a walk-off single to shallow right field in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting their squad to a 10-9 victory over Harwood. Both multi-sport athletes were stars during last month's double-overtime hockey thriller at Gutterson Fieldhouse and they were unfazed by the non-stop chatter from the Highlanders' dugout during Thursday's high-pressure situation on the diamond.
"Coming back late in that (hockey) game, it makes us more disciplined and more confident in ourselves," Starr said.
Scribner led off the bottom of the seventh with a well-struck single to left field. With teammate Domenic Concessi at the plate, Scribner misread the instructions from Raiders coach Geoff Green and attempted to steal second base. Despite the mixed signals, Scribner's gamble paid off as his slid into the bag before the Highlanders could apply the tag.
"I thought I had the steal sign, but I don't think I did," Scribner said. "But I was safe."
Domenic Concessi laid down a sacrifice bunt, allowing Scribner to reach third base. Sawyer Mislak reached first on a Harwood error, but the Highlanders' defense refused to let Scribner head home on the play.
"We knew we were going to be aggressive that last inning and force (Harwood) to take care of the ball, particularly with the pressure on," Green said. "So it was great see Max steal second. He's fast, he's got some good wheels and he's able to get himself over into scoring position. And then a bunt moved him over (to third) with one out and that really put us in a good spot. …Knowing we had a runner on third with one out with our 1-2-3 hitters coming up, that's about as good as you can get. I have a lot of confidence in Sawyer and he put the ball in play. Credit to them for corralling the ball and making sure it didn't get through. But with Shane up with runners at first and third is a pretty exciting spot, regardless of the situation."
Starr did not disappoint the home fans, roping a single over the first baseman's head and easily reaching first while Scribner crossed home.
"It was a big moment and I'm glad to do my job," Scribner said. "I knew I was going to get home because (Starr) is a beast of a player."
Scribner started on the mound for the Raiders and struck out two batters during three innings. Domenic Concessi recorded four strikeouts during three-plus innings. Aiden Boyd took over pitching duties with two runners on base and two outs in the top of the seventh inning. He faced off against Highlander veteran Nic Moran and escaped the jam by throwing three consecutive strikes and inducing a routine grounder that he fielded for an easy throw to first base.
"That's Aiden's second appearance for us and he's averaging three-and-a-half pitches per appearance," Green said. "He's been coming in and getting the out and ending the game for us. So it's been really great to see him come in and throw seven strikes. But I'm also really excited to see him come in and have a longer appearance next week."
Starr contributed a double, a single and two RBIs. Mislak and Scribner (one RBI) contributed two hits apiece. Cam Tatro also connected for a base hit in the victory, while Ben Bourgois and Tobby Mangeri each drove in a run for the Raiders.
"Today we found ourselves down 1-0, we were down 6-3, we were down 9-8," Green said. "And each time we came back and eventually tied it up and then took the lead. And ultimately we took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. So it was great to see us battle through that. We had a few young pitchers get in there and throw some big-time innings and get some really huge clutch outs for us. We probably would have wished the score was a little different as far as the opposing team. But all in all that was a really good game for us."
Six Harwood players recorded hits. Gabe Frankel and Boone Maher served up doubles, while Moran, Nick Casey, Jonah Halter and Matt Fiaschetti added singles. Frankel drove in three runs, while Moran and Nate Conyers each contributed two RBIs.
"This was probably the best game that we've played so far this year for the full seven innings," Harwood coach Domenic Moreno said. "We battled back. We'd give up some runs, come back and score some more and get back on the board and we made it a tight game toward the end. So I'm definitely impressed with how much heart my guys brought out tonight and how much they stayed in the game throughout the whole thing. And we'll look forward to the next one."
Casey started on the mound for HU and allowed eight hits over four innings. He issued four walks and recorded six strikeouts. Moran contributed two-plus innings of solid relief work. He allowed three hits, issued one walk and struck out three batters.
"We started off a little shaky the first two innings," Moreno said. "But Nick Casey had a good few innings as our starter. And then when Nic Moran came in he was throwing really well. He was hitting the zone good and hitting his spots."
Harwood will travel to play Milton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 will visit Essex the same day.
"It was pretty cool to see (Starr and Scribner) have some solid games for us," Green said. "I think what defines a team over the course of the season is how you respond to adversity."
SOFTBALL
Richford 30, Williamstown 3
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Rockets scored 14 runs in the second inning and cruised the rest of the way during Thursday's five-inning victory.
Kyrielle Deuso belted two home runs for the visitors and teammate Vanessa Cunningham went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple and a home run. Winning pitcher Sierra Derby gave up two hits, issued four walks and struck out five batters.
Blue Devils Paige Dwinell and Courtney Townsend connected for hits. Townsend, Melody Davison and Lizzie Hallock scored in the loss. Davison, Townsend and Hallock combined efforts on the mound.
Williamstown will travel to play Twinfield at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 18, Harwood 6
BARRE - An eight-goal scoring outburst by Paige Allen propelled the Crimson Tide to a double-digit victory over the Highlanders during Thursday's early-season clash.
Bella Bevins recorded a hat trick and dished out two assists in the winning effort, while teammates Isabella Boudreault and Medow Lafaille scored two goals apiece. Ruby Harrington showed off her playmaking abilities by registering two assists for the Granite City squad. Paige Allen gave her team a massive boost in time of possession by winning 11 draws.
Grace Isham and Hallee Allen also fired shots into the back of the cage to help the Tide bounce back from a 19-5 loss to U-32. First-half goalie Madison Churchill did not have to make any saves for the hosts before teammate Leighla Brand-Garland stopped two shots in the second half.
"I was really impressed with our effort and intensity out on the field today," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "We played like we wanted to win. Coming off the U-32 game, I challenged the kids to pick up their intensity level and show me they cared about playing. And today they responded. It was a team effort and all 15 girls were rowing the boat in the same direction. I’m hopeful to see this continue going forward."
Julia Thurston (three goals), Libby Spina (two goals) and Lindsey Boyden scored for the Highlanders, who will travel to play U-32 at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding will head to St. Johnsbury for a game the same day.
GIRLS TENNIS
South Burlington 7, Harwood 0
WATERBURY - April vacation is just around the corner but the Wolves were all business during Thursday's shutout victory over the Highlanders.
Maya Maynard, Emma Xia, Grace Stein, Ella Stein and Tenzin Choeky triumphed in singles action. Stella O'Brien and Ayowumni Adeyu gave South Burlington another point at No. 1 doubles, while teammates Taylor Larose and Bridget Simone prevailed at the No. 2 position. The Wolves are 17-time champs who made their ninth straight appearance in the Division I title match last spring.
The Highlanders finished as Division II runners-up in 2016 and 2018. Following an 0-9 season in 2019, Harwood made steady gains while piecing together a 3-10 record in 2021 before going 6-10 last spring.
Highlanders coach Kristin Kassis returns all nine of her starters from last year's squad and expects to see continued improvements from her players during the upcoming month.
"We had 23 girls come out for the team this year," Kassis said. "Of the 13 new girls, there are maybe two of them who have tennis experience. So what we're trying to do is really grow the entire team this year so they'll be able to step in next year. And we know that next year will be a growing year as well."
Ella Dice is back at the No. 1 singles spot for HU and was in contention her entire match Thursday against Maynard before falling short, 6-4, 7-5. Teammate Liv Sprague is a strong No. 2 singles player and also has lots of match experience at the varsity level.
"Ella is playing fantastic," Kassis said. "She's our No. 1 and she's able to go toe-to-toe with South Burlington's No. 1 player. Ella practices year-round and she's at Topnotch (Resort) along with Liv Sprague. Ella and Liv both have a lot of match experience and they're both just technically very solid players. When they're relaxed and they're swinging freely, they're playing very well. And their biggest challenge is mental. It's just about staying calm and staying in the game. Even when you're down or when you get broken, you come back. It's about keeping your head in it and getting to the point where you have the self-awareness to know what your mistakes are. And you don't necessarily have to ask your coach, 'What am I doing?' You know, 'Hey, I lifted my head. Hey, I need to move to the ball.' And Ella and Liv have really, really developed that."
Maeven Cattanach kept things close at No. 3 singles, suffering a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Grace Stein. Fellow multi-sport standout Addey Lilly lost to Ella Stein, 6-2, 6-2, at the No. 4 position. Cassidy Berry filled in at No. 5 singles for a short-handed Harwood squad and turned some heads during a 0-6, 6-0, 10-5 loss to Choekyi.
"Maeven is our No. 3 and she's very consistent, just like Liv Sprague," Kassis said. "They can get into these rallies that are 12 or 14 hits long. So the consistency is great. But one of the things we're working on this year is learning to put the point away: Ending the point much sooner so that you're not the one making the unforced error - you're the one making the winner. So that's the transition they'll make this year. …Addey is a very relaxed athlete, which you need to be in tennis where you don't get too worked up and you don't let a point get in your head and stay in your head. You just shake it off, move on to the next point and have fun. And that's what I love about this team in general: We're trying to have fun at the same time as winning the match."
The Highlanders were short-handed against the Wolves while competing without basketball standouts Cierra McKay and Quinn Nelson. Both athletes are likely to make a big splash on the courts once they return from their hoops trip overseas.
"Quinn is a junior and she doesn't play year-round like some of the girls do, so I'm sure she'll move up as the year progresses," Kassis said. "When we do our ladder challenges, they're very, very tight. So this year we will be moving some of the girls around a little bit just because they're so equal."
Harwood (0-3) will travel to play two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier on May 2.
"Montpelier still has a very, very strong team," Kassis said. "We played against Stowe in our first match and it was a good experience to play against girls who have tons of pace on their shot. Our second match was at MMU, and three of our losses went to tiebreakers. So it wasn't like our we were played off the court. Last year we lost our first match to them 3-4 and then we came back and we beat them 4-3 the second time around. So that will be one match we're going to go after. We absolutely can beat MMU and we want to."
