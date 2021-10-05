MARSHFIELD — Annie Dunlop scored for the second straight game and sophomore Ruby Wilson tallied her first varsity goal Tuesday, leading Twinfield to a 2-0 girls soccer victory over Oxbow.
Goalie Ida Astick earned the shutout, while teammates Eva Hebert, Jorja Washnurn, August Howe, Ginger Klarich and Holly Dunlop led the defense.
“This win felt good,” Twinfield coach Seth Wilmott said. “Each game the girls keep improving, and that’s what we are looking for. Tonight, specifically, we moved the ball around on the ground extremely well. And that’s what led us to our chances going forward. We still have our best soccer ahead of us, so we can’t just be content. We need to keep up the work and keep improving every day.”
Twinfield (5-4) will seek its fourth straight victory when it travels to play Craftsbury at 4 p.m. Friday. Oxbow (5-3-1) will visit BFA-Fairfax the same day.
GIRLS SOCCER
Montpelier 5, GMVS 1
FAYSTON — Sienna Mills scored twice Tuesday as the Solons (6-1) coasted to their sixth straight victory.
Anya Carlson, Meg Voisin and Estherline Carlson also found the back of the net for MHS. Ava Butler scored for GMVS (0-3) on a Tess Hanley assist. Montpelier will travel to play Stowe at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Rutland 4, Mt. Anthony 0
RUTLAND — The Rutland girls soccer team (7-3) has been on one scintillating ride. The Ravens earned their six consecutive victory with a shutout win over the Patriots on Tuesday.
They found their offense in this one with four goal scorers. But the constant in the winning streak has been goalkeeper Kathryn Moore and her defense. All six wins have been shutouts.
The first goal was a big one because Rutland and the Patriots had played most of the half scoreless.
But with 4:07 left until the break, Adysen Kinsman scored with a well placed shot in the corner, giving MAU keeper Lexi Gerow no chance.
Rutland hit the Patriots (3-4-1) almost before they knew they were out on the field at the start of the second half. The goal came less than two minutes into it on a gorgeous through ball by Mia Marsh to Sydney Wood.
The pass presented Wood with a one-on-one situation with Gerow. Wood kept her composure, carried it deep in the box and slammed it home.
The Ravens extended the lead to 3-0 with 22:27 left. Bethany Solari, a handful for the MAU defense all night with her crosses and shots, was fouled.
Addison Hubert took the direct kick from 25 yards out and sent a bullet screaming into the upper corner. That gave the Ravens a comfortable 3-0 lead with 22:27 to go. Brooke Schaffer tacked on the final goal with 3:34 remaining.
Middlebury 2, Milton 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury girls soccer team nabbed its sixth win of the season Tuesday. The Tigers (6-3-1) host Mount Abraham on Friday at 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Paine Mt. 2, Hazen 1
HARDWICK — Logan Amell set up Travis Robillaird for the game-winning goal with five seconds remaining in a Capital Division clash.
Robillaird has scored four goals in the past four matches, including two game-winning strikes. The match was scoreless entering halftime before Paine Mountain’s Greer Peloquin was fouled inside the penalty area. Caiden Crawford-Stempel fired the PK attempt into the back of the net for a 1-0 advantage. Hazen quickly retaliated by scoring on a scramble in front of the goal.
“We did not have our best game,” Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. “We were a bit sloppy and lacking some sharpness and focus. But we still created a ton of really good opportunities that should have been scored. We had a couple point-blank chances by Jon Tenney, another couple by Caiden and a couple more for Logan that just got gobbled up by their keeper. Their keeper was a really strong, big guy with good hands who was smart and well-positioned. And credit Hazen, too: We knew we we were headed into a fight, and they come hard and never stop. But yet again we found a way in the dying seconds to win. We’ve had a lot of heart and grit from this team.”
Paine Mountain (3-5) will host North Country at 11 a.m. Saturday. Hazen (4-5) will travel to play Spaulding the same day at 10 a.m.
Green Mountain 2, Hartford 0
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team dropped its opener, but it’s been all winning since.
The Chieftains extended their win streak to nine with a 2-0 win against Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
Everett Mosher and Austin Kubisek scored Green Mountain’s goals, both coming in the second half.
“It was a good evenly-matched game in the first half, but we were able to take control in the second,” said GM coach Jake Walker.
Evan Hayes made four saves for the Chieftains. Green Mountain (9-1) hosts Otter Valley on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Woodstock 2,
Fair Haven 1
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven stood up to Woodstock, losing 2-1, as coach Tim Dayton looks for sign that his program is maturing.
“We didn’t come out well in the first half but we picked up our level,” Fair haven Dayton said.
Nick Carrabino scored for the Slaters with Jack Almeida earning the assist.
The Slaters were forced to play with their second goalie and Noah Woodberry responded to the challenge with a solid performance.
The Slaters (0-8-1) host Hartford on LaPlaca Field on Friday. Woodstock is 5-4.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 3, Rutland 0
RUTLAND — Elsie Davis scored three times as the Hartford field hockey team beat Rutland Tuesday afternoon.
Emma Cosgrove was a rock in goal for Rutland, being under fire throughout the game.
The Ravens (0-9-1) host Springfield on Thursday.
Windsor 5, Fair Haven 3
WINDSOR — The Fair Haven field hockey team came up on the losing end, 5-3, to Windsor on Tuesday, but it was another positive for the program.
Jaylena Haley tallied the first goal, while Emilee Higgins and Alana Williams scored the other two for Fair Haven. The Slaters defense played strong. Bailey Pettis was consistent in net and Lexi Murray came up with a big defensive save for Fair Haven.
The Slaters (2-5-1) head over the New York State border to play Granville Wednesday at 7 p.m. under the lights.
Rice 1, Middlebury 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury field hockey team played Rice tough, but fell 1-0 in overtime on Tuesday.
The Tigers (0-9) host Otter Valley on Thursday. The Otters ended Middlebury’s season in the 2020 playoffs.
