MARSHFIELD — The Twinfield girls soccer team left nothing to doubt while rolling to a 5-0 victory over crosstown rival Danville on Thursday.
Senior captain Eva Hebert scored two goals and sophomore captain Alice McLane also found the back of the net twice. Aydyn Corbette also scored for the Trojans and teammate Ida Astich recorded the shutout in goal.
“Ida played fantastic,” Twinfield coach Seth Wilmott said. “She made a lot of great saves and crucial ones.”
The Trojans have scored eight unanswered goals and own a two-game winning streak after defeating Craftsbury, 3-0, last week. Twinfield improves to 2-2 and will travel to play Enosburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Danville falls to 0-4 and will host Winooski at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield 2, Hartford 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Springfield girls soccer bounced back from conceding an early goal to beat Hartford 2-1 Thursday afternoon.
Sophie Howe scored a goal about eight minutes into play for the Hurricanes.
The Cosmos got onto the scoreboard with about three minutes left in the first half with Emma Snyder scoring off a Lexi Tewksbury assist.
Springfield netted the game-winner with 14 minutes to play when an indirect kick resulted in an Ari Cioffi goal. Snyder assisted on the play.
“It was a good turnaround for us after losing the first game of the season to Hartford 1-0,” said Cosmos coach Ray Curren. “We lost a lot of seniors heading into the season, so a lot of players are gaining experience.”
One of the Curren’s players with loads of experience is goalkeeper Megan Stagner, who made seven saves for Springfield.
The Cosmos (2-1) have a big test on Tuesday, playing Fair Haven (3-0-1) on the road.
Mt. Mansfield 3, Middlebury 0
JERICHO — Mount Mansfield scored twice in the first half and once after the break to beat Middlebury on Thursday.
The Tigers dropped to 2-1 and are at Mount Abraham on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 6, Milton 0
MILTON — Bella Bevins and Ashley Morrison recorded hat tricks Thursday and the Crimson Tide defense earned its third straight shutout.
Bevins opened the scoring with 5:08 left in the first quarter. Morrison doubled the lead on an assist from Maggie Duprey with 1:46 left in the opening quarter. Bevins lifted a cross from Chelsea Bell into the back of the cage midway through the second quarter for a 3-0 advantage entering halftime.
“Our offensive line Molly Bombard, Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington, Bella Bevins, Hannah King, Isabel Preston, Eden White, Lexi Royce, Lia Kiniry, Maggie Duprey and Zoe Tewksbury maintained possession the entire game,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said.
Bevins extended the lead to 4-0 entering the final minutes of the third quarter, thanks to an assist by Morrison. A pass by King set up Morrison for another goal with 11:08 left to play. The Tide quickly regained possession and Harrington assisted Morrison for the rare double hat trick.
“Our midfield and defense worked hard to keep us on the offense,” Lord said. “Corrina Moulton, Isabella Boudreault, Addison Pinard, Chelsea Bell, Lilly Tewksbury, Avery Bellavance and Nicole Buzzi had amazing passes, sealing the shutout.”
A third-period stop was the only save that Tide goalie Abigail Geno had to make. Spaulding (3-0) will travel to play U-32 at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Bellows Falls 4, Windsor 0
WINDSOR — The undefeated Bellows Falls field hockey team remained that way after a 4-0 win against rival Windsor on Thursday.
Emma Bazin scored for the Terriers in the first quarter and Ava LaRoss tallied a goal in the second.
LaRoss and Ari Wunderle scored with less than three minutes to play in regulation to add some BF insurance.
GOLF
Tide place second
NEWPORT — Four scores below 92 helped Spaulding place third at Thursday’s 18-hole North Country Invitational.
Garret Cameron placed third individually by firing an 80. He was supported by teammates Dylan Bachand (84), Evan Peloquin (86) and Ned McCarthy (91). Spaulding finished with a team score of 341, while South Burlington prevailed with a 336. The Wolves were led by Ethan Borick (76), Jay Eagle (85), Sawyer Bond (86) and Jack Mayer (89). Medalist Austin Giroux shot a 66 for North Country, tying the tourney record that was set in 2018 by Harwood’s Aidan Melville.
“It was another solid showing from Garret and Dylan,” Tide coach Jordan Blais said. “They’ve both been so consistent this year. We’re going to keep working and hopefully they can each drop another couple strokes. Today was a good test against some of the top teams in the state and we’re right there. Being only five shots back gives us a lot of confidence and motivation moving toward the Metro championship and the state qualifier. I’m proud of the effort this group has gave this far and I’m excited for the second half of our season.”
BOYS SOCCER
Woodstock 2, OV 1
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys soccer team played Woodstock tough, but fell 2-1 in overtime Thursday afternoon.
The Otters opened the scoring midway through the first half with a goal from Luca Cifone off an assist from Kieran Williams.
Wasps striker Ezra Lockhart wasn’t getting many good looks on goal in the first half and it remained that way for a good portion of the second half, but Woodstock broke through late.
“We gave away a needless corner kick with 3 minutes left in the game,” said OV coach Dick Williams. “It wasn’t just that the corner was given away – our team in that last bit of the game wasn’t keeping possession of the ball as they could have.”
Off the corner kick, Zack Martsolf-Tan headed the ball in the back of the net.
“It was a beautifully taken kick and equally well-finished,” Coach Williams said.
The game went into overtime and Lockhart scored the game-winner on a direct kick.
Williams was happy with the overall effort of his team, but knows they need to create more chances.
“We did a fine job most of the day not giving them any decent looks at the goal and Hayden Bernhardt made mostly routine saves,” Williams said. “That said, we didn’t test their goalkeeper nearly enough. So, we will look to improve at creating chances, but even more on finishing chances when given them.”
Williams noted the effort of his attackers Cifone, Kieran Williams and Drew Pelkey for pressuring the Woodstock backs.
Otter Valley (1-1-1) is at Hartford on Saturday.
