MARSHFIELD — The Twinfield girls basketball team got the monkey off its back Wednesday while capturing its first varsity victory in several years.
The Trojans limited Craftsbury to a single point in the second quarter and maintained a comfy lead down the stretch to prevail 34-18.
“The girls were really happy,” said Twinfield coach Jason Cushing, whose team played a JV schedule last winter. “They played hard and they executed tonight. We’re a young team with seven freshmen, but they’re making progress. And this is something we can build on and move forward with.”
Kendall Fowler and Carley Mancini scored eight points apiece for the Trojans, who built a 13-6 lead in the opening quarter. Twinfield entered halftime with an 18-7 advantage and was in front 22-13 after three quarters.
Georgia Washburn and Alice McLane scored five points apiece in the winning effort. Teammates Sophie Mancini and Maddie Duke each added four points.
“At halftime the big thing we talked about was coming out in the third quarter and making sure we protected the lead and set the tone for the rest of the second half,” Cushing said. “This squad played JV last year and they have a lot of potential. They’re still young and they still get intimidated, and that’s what we saw the first three games. But we’re hoping we can build off of this at this point in the season.”
Ella Gillespie scored 11 points for the Chargers (0-4). Twinfield went 4 of 12 from the foul line, while Craftsbury was 6 of 20 from the stripe.
“We put a lot of pressure on their ball-handlers,” Cushing said. “And our press created a lot of turnovers, which helped generate our offense.”
Twinfield (1-3) will travel to play Northfield at 7 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALLWilliamstown 74, Randolph 67
RANDOLPH — Longtime Blue Devils coach Jack Carrier celebrated his birthday Wednesday with an up-and-down performance that ended with an overtime victory over the Galloping Ghosts.
“We had to dig deep,” Carrier said. “We were in real big foul trouble and we were a man down because one of our post guys was out sick. I was proud of the effort: They fought through a lot of circumstances that they couldn’t control. When we moved the basketball and played as a team, we got a lot of great looks tonight. And our defense stepped up when we needed them to.”
The Blue Devils led 21-9 after one quarter, 32-30 after two and 52-46 after three. Blake Clark paced Williamstown with 27 points and five steals, while teammate Thomas Parrott contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Brady Donahue (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Michael Murphy (10 points) added double-digit scoring efforts for Carrier’s team. Greer Peloquin chipped in with eight points for the Blue Devils, who prevailed in spite of several players fouling out of the game.
“The fouls just added up so fast,” Carrier said. “We had three starters in foul trouble and we had to go to our bench. We only got eight guys on the floor, but some kids came in and gave us huge minutes.”
Andrew Lewis led Randolph with 15 points and three blocks. Ethan Davignon finished with 13 points in the loss, while teammates Joey Ferris and Chase Higgins added 12 points apiece. Levi West (11 points) also reached double figures for the Ghosts (1-5).
“It’s 12 teams deep in our division on any given night, and Randolph is in that mix,” Carrier said. “I watched them play at Hazen and they looked really good at times when they put it together. I wouldn’t be surprised to see any four of those 12 teams make it to the Aud this year.”
West assisted Lewis in the paint for a 2-0 lead before Parrott capped a three-point play from the foul line. Clark dropped in a 3-pointer and Parrott scored again to push the Blue Devils in front 8-2. Donahue extended the lead to 14-2 with a pair of 3-pointers following a timeout.
Randolph’s Colton Fordham closed the gap to 14-4, but Clark quickly responded with a long-range 3-pointer. West set up Lewis for a basket in the paint and then Lewis went 3 of 4 from the foul line. Clark countered with a foul shot and Peloquin hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, giving the Blue Devils a 12-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Parrott hit a 3-pointer at the start of the second quarter before Lewis scored at the other end. Ferris and Clark traded 3-pointers and then Ferris drained another 3, trimming the deficit to 27-17. Lewis stayed hot offensively, helping the Ghosts inch closer and closer. He made two foul shots before Davignon’s 3-pointer made it 27-26. The Blue Devils called a timeout to regroup and both Parrott and Clark hit shots after the short break.
West and Parrott both went 1 of 2 from the foul line at opposite ends of the floor. Seconds later, Ferris nabbed a steal and set up Davignon for a fast-break layup. West closed out the second quarter with a foul shot and the Ghosts trailed by two points entering halftime.
Murphy kicked off the third quarter with a 3-pointer, only to watch Lewis answer with a putback. Donahue buried his third 3-pointer of the game on the next possession, padding the lead to a 38-32. Clark went 2 of 2 from the stripe before Higgins and West scored on back-to-back possessions, slicing the deficit to 40-36.
Murphy’s basket a few moments later and another 3-pointer by Clark helped Williamstown regain the momentum. West retaliated with a long-range shot, only to watch Donahue respond with a 3 for the Blue Devils. Davignon closed the gap to 48-43, but Parrott picked the Ghosts’ pocket and made a fast-break layup a minute later. Ferris promptly responded with a 3-pointer. Peloquin went 2 of 2 from the foul line for a six-point advantage to close out the third quarter.
Higgins jump-started his team’s comeback bid with four unanswered points in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Clark went 1 of 2 from the foul line and then Higgins assisted West for a jumper. Donahue made a 3-pointer before Lewis countered with a putback. Ferris tied things at 56 midway through the fourth quarter. Higgins gave his team its first lead since the opening minute, but Donahue and Tavien Rouleau scored for a 60-58 Williamstown advantage.
The Blue Devils missed four straight foul shots, leaving the door wide open for a Randolph comeback. A determined effort by Lewis tied thing up again before Donahue helped the Blue Devils re-establish a two-point lead.
Ferris hit a 3-pointer for a one-point Randolph lead, but Murphy went 1 of 2 form the foul line with 23 seconds on the clock to knot things up again. The Ghosts missed a 3-point attempt and then the Blue Devils failed to connect on a last-second attempt, setting the stage for overtime with the score tied at 63.
Higgins went 2 of 2 from the stripe for a 65-63 advantage midway through overtime. Clark made a pair of free-throw attempts a few moments later to even things up again. Clark banked in a shot and Murphy scored in transition for a four-point lead entering the final minute.
Peloquin helped seal the deal with a 3-pointer. Davignon converted a putback with 12 seconds remaining, but it was too late as the Blue Devils easily held on to wrap up the victory. Clark sank two foul shots during the final seconds to stymie the Ghosts.
The Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to avenge their only loss when they host undefeated Hazen (6-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALLHarwood 65, Lyndon 42
DUXBURY — Sophomores Tobey Bellows (14 points) and Zack Smith (10 points) helped the Highlanders jump ahead and stay ahead during Wednesday’s lopsided victory over the Vikings.
Harwood built a 21-0 lead and never looked back during the rout. Senior Chris James scored eight points for HU and junior Cooper Olney added seven points.
“It was a really good game start to finish,” Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. “The defense did a really good job with lots of pressure in the beginning. And the press held up really well too. It was good composure by our team. And the younger kids especially are starting to mature.”
Austin Wheeler paced LI with nine points. Teammates Aiden Bogey, Evan Sanborn and Garin Williams added eight points apiece.
“This team is starting to mature and learn to control the pace a little,” coach Bellows said. “It’s a process to get there, and we will use the whole season to do it. The goal is to peak at the end, and this is a step in that process. The juniors and sophomores have been playing together for a long time, and have been really successful through AAU and Mini Metro. So we are excited to see them come into their own a bit and work with our two seniors. This was also the return of Cole Hill tonight from a devastating knee injury that has kept him at bay for almost two years. His return is a nice lift for us and will pay huge dividends as the season progresses. He’s a pretty special young man.”
Harwood will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALLWilliamstown 39, Northfield 32
NORTHFIELD — Paige Dwinell (14 points) and Destiny Campbell (13 points) reached double figures Wednesday to help the Blue Devils (6-0) keep their perfect record intact with a come-from-behind victory over the Marauders.
Piper Mattsson scored 17 points for the Marauders, who led 20-17 entering halftime.
“We made an adjustment putting by Eliza (Dwinell) on Piper in the second half and held her to five points,” Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. “Fasika (Parrott) controlled the offense in the second half as we moved Destiny down low. And Destiny had eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.”
GIRLS HOCKEYHarwood 4, South Burlington 2
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Louisa Thomsen recorded all of the Highlanders’ goals during Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory over the Wolves.
Cait Bartlett gave the hosts a 1-0 lead late in the opening period on assists by Ava Hershberg and Sabrina Brunet. Thomsen knotted things at 1 in the middle period on a Maeven Cattanach assist.
Shea Wheeler set up the go-ahead goal by Thomsen, who made it 3-1 on an unassisted effort. Thomsen added another goal on a Lindsey Boydon assist. Sabrina Brunet scored with 18 seconds left the third period for South Burlington. Hershberg and Jordan Larose assisted.
South Burlington falls to 2-4, while Harwood improves to 5-0. The Highlanders will host Missisquoi at 3 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS HOCKEYU-32 5, Burlington 3
BURLINGTON — Two goals by Brendan Tedeschi propelled the Raiders past the Seahorses on Wednesday.
Tae Rossmassler, Maddox Heise and Hazen Stoufer also scored for U-32. Cannon Poulin; Tosh Swan and Tyco Lawson-Ryan found the back of the net for BHS.
Burlington goalie Steven Labombard recorded 32 saves, while U-32 goalie Henry Lumbra served up 22 saves. The game was tied at 3 after two periods before Swan and Lawson-Ryan recorded their first career goals.
U-32 will host Middlebury at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
