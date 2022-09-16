PLAINFIELD - A jaw-dropping start to the season allowed Twinfield-Cabot to skyrocket toward the top of the Division IV boys soccer standings.
Coach Peter Stratman's squad has been untouchable during the first two weeks of the season, outscoring opponents 30-1 following Thursday's 6-0 victory over Blue Mountain.
It's been five years since the Trojans and Huskies joined forces to play as one squad, and both schools are unaccustomed to this level of dominance. Cabot never won a soccer title, while Twinfield captured its only championship in 1999 with an overtime victory over the Huskies.
"We've built a culture of working hard and playing for each other," Stratman said. "When you have previous years to build on, the culture just grows and that's the expectation. Everyone coming in is ready to train and feels that and has fun doing that. Our team has quality players who just move into that role. It's the natural evolution of things. We have guys who want to come in and work hard and get better as a team."
Meles Gouge notched four goals and one assist Thursday against the Bucks. The junior kicked off the season with three goals and three assists against Danville and has been a nuisance against every opponent he's faced.
"Meles just plays everywhere," Stratman said. "He covers so much ground and he's such an athletic kid. He has a motor that keeps running and today he was just everywhere - in all of the good ways."
Sam McLane and Tej Stewart also scored against the Bucks, who trailed 3-0 at halftime. Twinfield-Cabot starting keeper Neil Alexander made an impressive save on a set piece in the first half before defender Dominick Hale took over goaltending duties in the second half to wrap up the shutout.
Center backs Silas Robins and Cooper Bernatchy were solid defensively for the hosts along with left fullback Sam Russell and right fullback TJ Bernatchy.
"Those guys have done such a good job," Stratman said. "We always have room to improve. Psychologically, we want to get better every game and every practice. There's always room for growth and these guys are leaning into that idea. And we have been able to bring younger players into the back line. That's always the goal of a program: to bring along younger players and mentor them when they're new."
Stratman was the longtime Cabot coach who is now leading the cooperative team for the fourth season. He guided the Huskies to semifinal appearances in 2012 and 2013 before taking on a big group of athletes from a Twinfield program that struggled for a decade.
After uniting, the combined squad went 9-5 in 2019 to mark the Trojans' first winning season in nine years. The following season Stratman's side pieced together an 8-4 record, earning a 6-1 playdown victory over Richford before suffering a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Proctor. Last fall featured another big breakthrough, as the 11-3-1 team defeated five time-champ Twin Valley, 2-0, in the quarterfinals. The season ended with a 4-1 semifinal loss to eventual champ MSJ.
"Of the players that I started with three years ago, TJ Bernatchy was one of my first freshman players and now he's a senior," Stratman said. "I love when players play through the program. He's a great kid, he works hard, he's a good teammate. And I love how he represents the program: It's about having fun and playing good soccer."
Twinfield-Cabot (4-0) shut out the Bucks (0-3) for the second time in a week and have also rolled past Oxbow and Danville. Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. match vs. Craftsbury in Cabot could be another lopsided affair, but it won't be long before the Trojans and Huskies face an entirely new caliber of competition. Stratman's team will host defending D-III champ Enosburg on Sept. 30 in Cabot. Perennial title contender Winooski will head to Twifnield for an 11 a.m. Senior Day match on Oct. 8.
"I'm a one-game-at-a-time type of person," Stratman said. "But I take the long view of the season and ultimately the program. I think our team has done our job against teams that are younger and developing teams. They have good players and they're working hard, but we know our team has more experience right now. Enosburg has a JV squad and Winooski is always powerful. They're going to be that next tier of challenge for us and I look forward to matching up against them. It's a run of larger and more developed teams toward the back end of the season. And I've been on the losing end of plenty of games with other teams that had all these seniors and experienced players. It's good our team has time to work together before we finish off against some of these powerhouses."
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 5, North Country 0
NEWPORT - The Crimson Tide's top offensive contributors did what they do best during Thursday's blowout victory over the Falcons.
Ruby Harrington and Hannah King contributed two goals apiece, while Bella Bevins also scored. King and Bevins have found the back of the cage in all three games this season.
"We maintained possession a majority of the game," Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. "Our midfielders Avery Bellavance, Abby Viens, Bella Bevins and Nikki Buzzi controlled the field, setting the offensive line up for shot opportunities."
North Country attempted to keep things close early, but a back-breaking goal by King gave the Tide tons of momentum heading into the second quarter.
"Hannah had a really beautiful shot from deep in the right side of the circle, hitting the back of the net with two second left in the first quarter," Lord said.
Spaulding goalie Abigail Geno made her only save of the game on a Falcons shot in the first quarter.
"Abigail had a quiet game, with the ball only coming into the circle a a couple times," Lord said.
Geno was much busier during last Saturday's 4-1 victory at St. Jobsbury. She stopped 13 shots during a contest that was played mostly between the 25-yard lines. Bevins (two goals), King and Eden White scored against the Hilltoppers, while Amira Pelletier, Lia Kiniry and Avery Bellavance were defensive standouts.
Spaulding (3-0) will host Milton at 10 a.m. Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
U-32 event on tap
EAST MONTPELIER - Four hours of racing action is guaranteed to make Saturday's U-32 Invitational a runners' paradise.
Youth races will kick off at 8 a.m. while the main events for boys and girls varsity will take place later in the morning. Individuals competing in the first event must pre-register by 7:45 a.m., and an awards ceremony is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Ribbons will be handed out to the top finishers in each age group.
Girls in kindergarten through 2nd grade will take off on a 0.45-mile course at 8 a.m. Boys in the same age category will head out on the same course at 8:15 a.m. Girls in grades 3-4 will tackle a 0.7-mile loop at 8:30 a.m., while boys in grades 3-4 will follow suit at 8:45 a.m. Competitors in grades 5-6 will complete a 1.1-mile course. The girls event will begin at 9 a.m. prior to the 9:15 start for boys.
Middle school racers in grades 7-8 will cover 2 miles. The girls event at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by the 9:50 a.m. boys race. Both JV and varsity participants will put their fitness to the test on a 5-kilometer course. Junior varsity girls head out at 10:15 a.m., while JV boys will battle at 11 a.m. The varsity girls competition at 11:30 a.m. and varsity boys race at noon will conclude the competitive side of things.
