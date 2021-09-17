MARSHFIELD — Competing with zero reserves didn’t stop the Cabot-Twinfield boys soccer team from rallying to Friday’s 5-1 victory over Christ Covenant.
Twinfield (4-0) has outscored opponents 23-3 after opening the season with a 7-0 win over Danville, an 8-0 romp at Oxbow and a 3-2 win against Blue Mountain.
Alec Moran and Brody Moran scored two goals apiece for the Huskies’ and Trojans’ cooperative program. Nathan Mulligan gave the Saints a short-lived lead in the 21st minute. Alec Moran equalized in the 25th and scored the game-winner in the 36th minute for a 2-1 halftime advantage.
Brody Moran added insurance goals in the 53rd and 59th minutes before Meles Gouge added a cherry on top in the 63rd minute.
“We started out a little flat and had trouble maintaining possession,” Cabot-Twinfield coach Peter Stratman said. “Christ Covenant is an athletic team and they capitalized on our slow start. We made some adjustments during the break and relaxed in the second half. We did a better job dictating the tempo and maintaining possession. Every match is a learning opportunity. I’m proud of how we adjusted today, particularly since we played most of the match without any subs.”
Goalie Neil Alexander made three saves in the victory. Amos Banta stopped two shots in the loss.
“Neil made two impressive saves to deny Christ Covenant any momentum,” Stratman said. “He’s playing with a ton of confidence. It’s great to see.”
The Trojans will travel to play Danville on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 6, Lyndon 0
MONTPELIER — Ronnie Riby-Williams tallied three insurance goals Friday and became the second MHS player in a week to record a hat trick.
“Ronnie’s movement was great,” MHS coach Eric Bagley said. “He was making really well-timed runs forward past the back line. And he scored some really nice goals. The first was a nicely placed one-touch shot and his second one was a header.”
Lyndon lived up to its defense-first reputation by keeping things close for most of the first half. After falling behind in the eighth minute, the Vikings neutralized the defending Division II champs and threatened to keep it a one-goal game entering halftime. The Solons had other ideas, burying four goals in a 10-minute stretch before the break for a 5-0 advantage.
“Scoring four goals in 10 minutes and going into halftime with a big lead changed the entire complexion of the game,” Bagley said.
The Solons kicked off the season with Saturday’s 7-0 victory over Spaulding, led by a hat trick from Swiss exchange student Felix Seiler. The Solons offense struggled to maximize its potential during Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at Peoples Academy, but it didn’t take long for MHS to put it together against LI. Will Bruzzese opened the scoring in the 8th minute, knocking in a corner kick by Noah Samuelsen.
“Will and Clayton (Foster), the other center back, always go up for corner kicks,” Bagley said. “They’re both dangerous in the air and we bring them forward. Will beat a guy to the ball and it was a nice header.”
Seiler recorded a first-half hat trick against the Crimson Tide and put on a finishing clinic against the Vikings in the 30th minute. His tucked away his team-leading fourth goal by executing a perfectly timed volley, giving MHS a 2-0 lead.
“That was a really nice goal,” Bagley said. “We had the ball in the midfield. And Carter Bruzzese, who’s an outside back, made a nice run down the field. One of our midfielders played it to Ronnie, who was in front of Carter. And Ronnie let it run between his legs and it went to Carter, who crossed it with his first touch. Felix made a far-post run and made a nice volley into the back of the net.”
Ben Collier dispossessed the Vikings in his team’s attacking third and made LI pay in the 34th minute. The senior captain took a touch toward his left side and powered a left-footed shot past the goalie.
Riby-Williams opened the floodgates by scoring in the 38th and 39th minutes. He capped the hat trick in the 62nd minute. Sina Fallahi assisted all three of the goals.
“The movement from the midfield and from the forwards was exceptional,” Bagley said. “We were passing the ball around and finding space all over the field. It was a sharp game and we had a ton of possession today.”
Goalie Brio Levitt made zero saves in the shutout. Montpelier (3-0) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Our attacking shape in the midfield was much better tonight,” Bagley said. “We were much more dynamic off the ball with our movement. We had players showing, we had player running in behind. So we were able to move Lyndon’s defense around and create a lot of good opportunities for ourselves.”
Harwood 10, Lamoille 0
DUXBURY — Jordan Shullenburger’s hat trick was only a fraction of the Highlanders’ offensive output during Friday’s blowout victory over the Lancers.
Brennan Dasaro, Matt Fiascheatti and Leif Broillette served up their first varsity goals for HU, which outshot Lamoille 14-1.
Zach Smith scored on an Adam Porterfield assist in the 13th minute. Shullenburger scored on a feed from Xavier Brookens less than three minutes later. Dasaro capitalized on an Isaiah Washington assist in the 33rd minute.
Brookens found the back of the net in the 38th minute, thanks to an assist by Elan Shems. Brookens scored again less than 70 seconds later, with Nic Moran assisting.
Shullenburger fired in two goals in a span of two minutes for a 7-0 lead. Brookens set up both strikes. Chris James extended the lead to 8-0 on a Rohin Jordan assist in the 57th minute. Fiacheatti scored from Gabe Frankel five minutes later before Broillette capped the scoring on a Dasaro assist.
“It was a well-deserved home win and we had very good effort and enthusiasm from all 22 guys on the roster tonight,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “The stat sheet reflects the balanced attack that we put together out there.”
Harwood has scored 15 unanswered goals following a 2-1 victory over North Country and a 3-0 win vs. Hazen. The Highlanders (3-1) will host defending Division II champ Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Solons eliminated HU during the second round of a penalty-kick shootout during last year’s quarterfinal.
Stowe 9, Spaulding 0
BARRE — Four goals and two assists from Raiders striker Adrian Bryant made things difficult Friday for the Crimson Tide.
TJ Guffey (one goal, three assists) and Cole Sautter (two goals) were also thorns in Spaulding’s side. The Raiders scored with 17 seconds left in the first half to carry a 2-0 advantage into the break.
Rounding out the offensive leaders were Ben Nissenbaum (one goal, one assist), Henry Riley (two assists), Lucas Modica (one goal) and Leo Jercinovic (one assist). Stowe goalie Brock Roick made one save, while Spaulding’s Matthew Redmond stopped 11 shots.
Stowe (3-1) will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (0-4) will travel to play Paine Mountain the same day.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 11, U-32 0
EAST MONTPELIER — Target practice from Highlanders Louisa Thomsen (four goals, one assist) and Tanum Nelson (three goal, one assist) meant double trouble for the defending Division II champs during Friday’s Homecoming loss.
“Tanum and Louisa played the best together, working off each other, that I’ve seen,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “They really played good team soccer.”
Cierra McKay (one goal, one assist), Maeven Cattanach (two goals) and Emma Ravelin (one goal, one assist) also stepped up for HU. Quinn Nelson and Tessa Jernigan recorded two assists apiece. Goalies Ciera Fiaschetti and Poppy Woods joined forces in the shutout.
A rocket by Thomsen flew just under the crossbar for a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute. Ravelin sent a low shot inside the left post for a 2-0 advantage in the 13th minute. Ravelin received the ball with her back to goal, spun and played a through ball to Tanum Nelson in the 28th minute. Nelson showed off her ball control by beating two Raiders and uncorking a shot into the left side netting for a 3-0 halftime lead.
“In the first half their goalie (Evie Moore) was phenomenal,” Vasseur said. “She made four or five saves on Tanum and Louisa that were just amazing. They were balls that were struck hard and she kept it close.”
Thomsen headed in a right-to-left cross by Tanum Nelson to make it 4-0 in the 48th minute. Thomsen was fouled in the 54th minute and launched a 27-yard shot into the back of the net for a 5-0 cushion. The Highlanders poured it on offensively at the end, avenging last year’s semifinal loss with an exclamation point.
“They came out and played aggressive, but we were able to keep moving the ball,” Vasseur said. “And then we started to see more and more chances. It was a good team win and we had good movement on the field. Hopefully it will propel us to just get better.”
Harwood has scored 32 unanswered goals and boasts three straight shutouts. The Highlanders rallied to a 1-1 season-opening tie with Mount Mansfield before cruising to an 11-0 win over Lyndon and a 9-0 victory over Lamoille.
Scout Vitko and Rubi Murphy started as outside backs for HU on Friday, while Abby Young and Addey Lilley were the starting central defenders.
“The the defense just played great,” Vasseur said. “Abby had a really great game controlling the back and being much more vocal and showing more leadership tonight. And Addey played great as well.”
Harwood (3-0-1) will travel to play Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
