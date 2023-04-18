MONTPELIER - Andrew Tringe is an imposing figure any time he steps on the pitcher's mound for the Montpelier baseball team.
The 6-foot-7 senior has all the tools to back up his reputation as one of Central Vermont's top players and he wasted no time making his presence felt during Tuesday's 6-0 victory over Vergennes.
A complete-game three-hitter by the MHS ace helped the Solons improve to 2-2 after a rapid-fire start to the spring season. Tringe racked up 15 strikeouts, issued one walk and hit the strike zone during 72 of his 94 pitches. He relied mostly on a combination of fastballs, curveballs and sliders to stymie the Commodores from start to finish.
After leading his school's basketball team to its third straight Division II championship last month, Tringe has made the switch to the baseball diamond look like a piece of cake the past few weeks.
"Andrew looked sharp," Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said. "He obviously had a great season last year and he had a good summer. We knew we were going to have to ramp him up a little bit coming out of the winter. But he's throwing three really good pitches right now and he's throwing the ball hard and pounding the zone. Our goal for him coming into today was to get ahead and work ahead and trust the defense. We'd been struggling a little bit on defense, but we knew that at some point the defense was going to come around. They didn't have to do a lot today. But they did enough to make Andrew more comfortable."
The Solons scored four runs in the third inning to seize control for good. Tringe and Will Talbert both lined one-run doubles to right-center field and also scored to spark the big inning. Teammates Keagan Smith, Colden Hollingsworth and Nialls Hogal all went 1-for-2 and scored a run, while Nick Rubin was 1-for-3 with one RBI for the Solons.
"We had a stream of some good luck and some timely hits - and that's sort of all you need," Cooke said. "We didn't blow up the hit column today, but we didn't need to. Andrew was pitching well for us and we made the routine plays, which is all we're asking of the defense. We're trying to tell the guys, 'If the ball is hit to you, keep it simple and make a play.'"
The Solons did not commit any errors and capitalized on four defensive miscues by the Commodores. Clayton Foster, Aren Barr and Hollingsworth recorded stolen bases in the victory.
"The team philosophy up and down the lineup is we're looking to force pitchers to keep us close and test the arms," Cooke said. "There are some good catchers in the Capital Division and we will have to adjust. But we want to play small ball and get to first and then push in to second as quickly as we can to avoid force-outs. It puts a little more pressure on the other team and it makes it a little bit easier for us when the guy's standing at second."
Vergennes committed four errors, compared to zero errors by the Solons. Losing pitcher Jarret Muzzy gave up three hits over four innings while striking out eight batters and issuing five walks.
"We've got three sophomores in our lineup at any given time - and sometimes four," Cooke said. "They're still figuring out their identity at the plate and who they are. We're working on our approach and not taking big swings. The goal for them is having solid contact and making the defense make the play. They're getting better at that and they're only going to have more success as the year goes on. So I'm excited to see how they continue to get better."
The Solons won their only title in 1967 before losing semifinal games in 1985, 1987, 1988, 1999 and 2017. Two years ago Montpelier recorded its first winning season since 2005, going 11-6-1. The Solons finished at 8-10 last spring after losing to Peoples Academy in the quarterfinals. This spring Cooke's squad will return to the Division II playoffs after competing in the D-III tourney in 2021 and 2022.
"It's our first year back in D-II and we play a lot of the teams that are competitive in D-II, so it's good to see that before playoffs," Cooke said. "We'll play Lyndon, who was in the championship game last year. And having four early games where it's playing both Peoples and Hazen, that's tough. I don't know what playoffs will look like. But right now it's about winning the games you play and getting better. I like that we have so many talented opponents and it's good to have these tough games early on so that we can see where we are as a team."
Vergennes (1-1) host Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday. Montpelier (2-2) will travel to play Peoples Academy on April 29. The Solons kicked off the season with three games in a six-day span. They suffered an 11-1 loss at Missisquioi and a 6-0 loss at Hazen, but a 15-5 victory over two-time defending D-III champ Peoples was a big confidence-booster for the Capital City squad.
"We're still transitioning to playing on the field," Cooke said. "We had three real practices outside and we've had four games. We still see that rust and there are things we need to get to. But everyone is dealing with that. Our schedule is particularly top-heavy before spring break. Most teams have only had a couple games and we're a little ahead of things. It's Vermont and you always battle the early-season conditions. You just to try get as much time in the gym that you can and then you hit the ground running. But this break will give us a chance to catch up on some of the things we need to focus on."
BASEBALL
Harwood 11, Lamoille 8
HYDE PARK - Jonah Halter turned in a masterful pitching performance Tuesday, propelling the Highlanders to their first victory of the season.
Halter started on the mound and gave up one hit over four innings. He struck out seven batters and showcased impressive control, issuing two walks before Matt Fiaschetti took over pitching duties in the fifth inning.
Highlanders veteran Nic Moran delivered a clutch inning of relief work, recording one strikeout and issuing one walk while limiting the Lancers to zero hits. Following a brief stint on the mound by Boone Maher, Nick Casey closed out the game in the sixth and seventh innings. Casey allowed one hit, issued two walks and notched six strikeouts.
Fiaschetti and Moran led the Harwood offense with two hits apiece. Casey contributed a double and drove in three runs, while Maher finished with two RBIs.
Harwood (1-1) will travel to play U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lamoille (0-2) will host Milton on April 29.
SOFTBALL
U-32 20, Williamstown 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Kiki Hayward was a force to be rechecked with at the plate and teammate Caroline Flynn threw a no-hitter during Wednesday's five-inning victory over the Blue Devils.
Hayward sparked a 17-run first inning by stepping up to the plate three times and connecting for a home run, a triple and a double. She wound up hitting for the cycle and went 4-for-4 with six RBIs.
Flynn struck out four batters and issued three walks to earn her second victory this season. She helped her cause at the plate by going 3-for-3 with a triple and a double.
Kaydence Smith (2-for-2, double), Maryssa Rossi (2-for-3, double), Elyse Kelley (2-for-4) and Caitlin McGinley (double) also excelled for the Raiders, who connected for 15 hits as a team. U-32 wound up sending a batter to the plate 22 times in the first inning and was solid defensively, committing two errors after being limited to indoor practices during preseason.
Losing pitcher Melody Davison went the distance on the mound, recording one strikeout and issuing nine walks. Williamstown will host Richford at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (2-1) will host Oxbow on April 25.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Burlington 13, Montpelier 9
BURLINGTON - The Seahorses carried a three-point lead into halftime and never trailed after the break during Tuesday's victory.
Pilar Abele (three assists) and Sophia Flora (one assist) each scored three times for MHS. Finley Torrens-Martin dished out four assists in the victory, while Sophia Jerome contributed one goal and one assist. Lena Donofrio and Grace Hall also scored for the Solons, who trailed 8-5 after the first half before closing the gap to 9-8 at the start of the second half.
"We had a chance to tie it up at 9-9 but we couldn’t punch it in and Burlington scored to go back up by two," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "We missed a few more scoring chances and Burlington made us pay."
Montpelier earned back-to-back titles during its first two years of varsity action, securing a repeat crown in 2021 with a 15-7 victory over the Seahorses. Last spring Burlington claimed the state championship with a 14-13 win over St. Johnsbury.
"They are the defending champs and we knew this would be a battle," Keegan said. "And although a loss is never the outcome we want, I think there is a lot this team can be proud of. As I’ve said since the beginning of the season, our team has a really high ceiling and we’re nowhere close to it yet. We’ve still got some learning to do. But this team is tough, smart and they work hard. I’m excited to see how we continue to develop over the rest of the season."
Montpelier will travel to play South Burlington on May 2 at 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 13, Mt. Abraham 10
BRISTOL - Brian Bechtel scored a career-high five goals and teammate Iyah Lavit scored four times Tuesday to lead the Highlanders past the Eagles.
"It's really nice to see Brian playing so well early in the season," Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. "Early on in his career he had a bad injury, and now he's really coming into his own. With Brian's overall effort and attitude, he's going to be a key leader for us. Generally we have have four captains, but we normally start off the season with two. But (on Wednesday) Brian will become a captain. And it's not only because of his scoring, but also his overall work ethic. It was a solid, solid performance all the way around by him today."
Ben Colbert, Josh McHugh, Emmett Lisai and Tanner Hackett also scored for the Highlanders. Tim Russo won 20 face-offs for HU and teammate Evan Andrews stopped 17 shots in front of the cage.
Harwood (2-2) will travel to play Hartford at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
"We're still a long ways away from playing a complete game," Beilke said. "We need to get better communicating on and off the field. While it's nice to get a 'W,' the boys and the coaches really need to all get on the same page at the same time."
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 6, North Country 1
NEWPORT - The Solons made a 90-minute trek to the Northeast Kingdom on Tuesday and adjusted quickly to a lower net while routing the Falcons.
Rachana Cherian, Sophia Sevi, Ruby McElwain and Allegra Muller earned singles victories for the two-time defending Division II champs.
Cherian earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Grace Elwell at the No. 1 position, while Sevi held on for a 7-5, 7-5 win over Sofia Salcedo at the No. 2 spot. Ruby McElwain defeated Jade Francis, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 3 singles. Allegra Muller also stepped up for the Solons by outlasting Anisa Brasseur, 6-4, 6-2.
"The net was around 4 or 5 inches too low and there was no way to heighten the nets, so it was really strange," MHS coach JP Lassner said. "Rachana played pretty darn well and handled her match really nicely. North Country's No. 2 player was really good - she may have even been better than their No. 1 player. So Sophie had her hands full, but she pulled it out. We've been working all week at running around forehands and then hitting it to their opponent's backhand. (Salcedo) was getting it to Sophie's backhand, but we've been working on those drills and Sophie did a great job to finish off her victory. Ruby had a great match and she was getting to everything and getting everything back into play. And Alegra did a great job at No. 4 singles and got another point for us."
Montpelier's Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner overpowered Heidi Cole and Lily Beauvais, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 1 doubles. Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey completed the doubles sweep with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Natasna Godfrey and Cheska Adonis 6-3, 6-2
"My doubles girls worked in the sun and the heat Friday, Saturday and Sunday during two-hour practices," coach Lassner said. "And (Monday) it was raining, so we went to the Bridges from 5-7 and we practiced with the four doubles partners. When you're newer at a sport, the improvements are much bigger that you see. And they were poaching balls today and they were calling the switch when the ball went over a player's head. It was really nice to see both doubles teams be so successful."
Montpelier (2-1) will host Harwood on May 2.
