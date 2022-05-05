MONTPELIER - Andrew Tringe led the way offensively and defensively Thursday for the Montpelier baseball team, which erased an early four-run deficit to earn a 16-6 victory over reigning Division II champ U-32.
Tringe gave up six hits and one earned run in the complete-game effort. He issued three walks and struck out four batters, working with catcher Nate Groff to neutralize the high-powered Raiders. Tringe went 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three runs scored.
"Some things went our way," MHS coach Logan Cooke said. "They made some uncharacteristic miscues that gave us second-chance opportunities that allowed our hitters to come up in favorable situations. No discredit to our hitters: We were able to put the ball in play and we capitalized on those miscues. And it's against U-32, so they come in and it's a different level for the guys. You try to preach to them that it's just another game and you have to treat it the same way. And it was tough because U-32 came out and in the first inning they put up four quick runs. But to Andrew's credit and to Nate credit, they figured out what was working and held them to two runs the rest of the game. A big part of the success was limiting the hard contact after that first inning."
Montpelier leadoff hitter Braeden Adams went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Fellow Solon Keegan Smith was 2-for-3 and scored twice while driving in three runs. Jason Harries went 2-for-5 and crossed home twice and teammate Cabot Hart was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored.
"Braeden and Andrew had a bunch of really good at-bats today," Cooke said. "They're consistently at the top of our order and they came up with runners on base and they were able to execute. Jason is really fast and he was able to beat out some throws for hits. And on defense we just made the routine plays. There weren't any amazing diving plays and we had a few errors. But there were some decently hit balls to the outfield that we were able to run down and catch. One thing that's been hurting us is singles turning into doubles and when other teams take the extra base. U-32 knows how to manufacture runs and Geoff (Green) is a smart coach. We were able to limit the damage when they had runners in scoring position. And after that first inning, Andrew had a couple big strikeouts and we were able to prevent them from making any big rallies."
Carter Hoffman, Tony Concessi and Shane Star had two hits apiece for U-32. Sawyer Mislak connected for a two-run single in the first inning. Alex Keane took the loss on the mound after pitching the first two innings. Carter Hoffman threw three innings of relief for the Raiders.
Groff, Will Talbert, Taylor Nunnelley and Jeffrey Harries all contributed singles for the Solons, who recorded 15 hits as a team. Harries and Lucas Alber recorded two stolen bases apiece, while Nunnelley and Keegan Smith each had one stolen base.
"We've been really trying to cut down on our strikeouts and put the ball in play," Cooke said. "We want to make other teams make plays on us. Early in the season, we were swinging at bad pitches and getting in unfavorable counts and striking out. And early in the year, all that is controllable and it's something you're working on. Today was good with the lowest amount of strikeouts on the year, the most hits and the most balls in play."
Montpelier (2-4) will travel to play Oxbow at 3 p.m. Saturday. U-32 (2-2) will host Lake Region the same day.
"Montpelier showed up to play and we didn’t," Green said. "We didn’t maintain the focus today that’s needed to win a baseball game. But every team faces adversity during a season, and I believe in the ability of our guys to grow from this. Making sure we respond well and come out hungry against Lake Region will be important for us on Saturday.”
BASEBALL
Hazen 4, Lake Region 1
ORLEANS - The Wilcats improved to 7-0 with another hard-fought victory Thursday.
Winning pitcher Lyle Rooney went the distance while throwing a three-hitter. He racked up 11 strikeouts and held the Rangers scoreless through the first five innings.
Hazen's top hitters were Tyler Rivard (3-for-4, double one RBI), James Montgomery (1-for-3, triple, two RBIs) and Jadon Baker (1-for-3, one RBI). David Piers hit a one-run double for the Rangers and teammate Gabe Gardner also had a double.
SOFTBALL
U-32 15, Northfield 11
EAST MONTPELIER - A complete-game effort by pitcher Caroline Flynn helped the Raiders pick up their first victory of the season Thursday.
Flynn allowed 11 hits, issued two walks and struck out four batters. Losing pitcher Piper Mattson gave up 12 hits, issued six walks and recorded 10 strikeouts over six innings.
Elyse Kelley went 3-for-5 at the plate for the Raiders, who pulled in front 6-0 during the first inning and extended the lead to 7-0 in the second frame. Northfield sliced the gap to 7-6 in the top of the third inning before U-32 made it 12-6 in the bottom of the inning.
A Northfield run in the top of the fourth was negated by two U-32 runs a few minutes later. The Raiders added another insurance run in the sixth inning and then closed things out after Northfield attempted to rally with four runs in the top of the seventh.
Kiki Hayward (2-for-3, triple), Kaydence Smith (2-for-4, double), Caitlin McGinley (2-for-3) and Allie Guthrie (triple) were also hot at the plate for U-32. Northfield's offensive leaders were Rose Brassard (2-for-4, double), Abby Jarvis (2-for-4), Angie Tanner (2-for-4) and Paige Lagerstedt (triple). The Raiders piled up 12 hits and committed seven errors, while the Marauders finished with 11 hits and six errors.
U-32 (1-4) will host Lake Region at 3 p.m. Saturday. Northfield (3-3) will visit Blue Mountain the same day.
Blue Mountain 24, Williamstown 3
WELLS RIVER - A 15-run outburst in the second inning opened the floodgates for the Bucks during Thursday's five-inning victory over the Blue Devils.
Blue Mountain also scored four runs in the first inning before extending the lead to 21-2 in the third frame. Pitcher Kyra Nelson earned the complete-game victory after striking out eight batters, issuing zero walks and allowing two hits.
Blue Devils starter Brianna McLaughlin issued 13 walks, gave up four hits and recorded two strikeouts during two innings of work. Courtney Townsend finished up on the mound for Williamstown and did not surrender any hits. She had two strikeouts and issued five walks.
Karli Blood was an offensive star for the Bucks, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three runs scored. Teammates Jordan Alley (1-for-3, three runs scored) and Kyra Nelson (1-for-4, four runs scored) also came through with timely hits.
Hunter Covey and Lexi Haley (one run scored) delivered hits for Williamstown. McLaughlin reached base on an error and scored, while teammate Alexa Eaton advanced to first base on a dropped third strike and also came around to score.
"Courtney Townsend did a good job in relief today and Hunter Covey and Lexi Haley had nice hits late in the game," Blue Devils coach Hannah Bonneau said.
Williamstown will host Oxbow at 3 p.m. Saturday. Blue Mountain (5-2) will host Northfield the same day.
Spaulding 17, Harwood 4
DUXBURY - The Crimson Tide extended their winning streak to three games with Thursday's double-digit victory over the Highlanders.
Ariana Thurber, Sage Johnson and Mariah Hoar connected for multiple hits in the victory. Cydney Ferrer pitched all seven innings for Spaulding, recording a dozen strikeouts and issuing six walks.
"We’ve been working on identifying areas that need improvement from each game, working on those areas and then applying them at our next game," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. "Today we did that. We were more aware, and in turn more aggressive on the bases offensively. We’ll attack some new items (Friday) at practice so we will be ready for Randolph on Saturday.
Spaulding (3-3) will host the Galloping Ghosts at 3 p.m. Saturday. Harwood (0-6) will travel to play Thetford the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 11, GMVS 8
FAYSTON - The Crimson Tide rallied to one of its most impressive victories in program history Thursday by downing the defending Division II champs.
The Crimson Tide surrendered back-to-back goals in the beginning of the game before steadily clawing back into contention. The Granite City squad fired in three unanswered goals late in the first half to carry a 9-6 lead into the break. Current members of the Tide had never defeated the Gumbies, who also won the 2017 crown and were runners-up to U-32 in 2018.
"Even though we were down at the start, it was a boost for the girls," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "We played them in playoffs last year and they dominated us, 15-2. So at halftime we realized that we could play with these girls."
Addison Pinard paced Spaulding with five goals and notched one assist. Hallee Allen (three goals), Ruby Harrington (two goals) and Grace Isham also scored in the victory. Zoe Tewksbruy recorded three assists for the Tide and teammates Isabella Boudreault and Portia Berard added one assist apiece.
"Zoe is our senior leader out there," coach Pinard said. "We decided today to move her off of defense and up to midfield. And her assists and ground balls reflect that it was a good move. She's a rock back there and she's by far the smartest player out there on the field. She knows everything that's going on and works super hard."
Addison Pinard won six draw controls to give her team a big advantage with possession. Tewksbury and Sage MacAuley each won two draw controls. Tewksbury scooped up nine ground balls and Pinard collected six.
"We had the better of the draw controls and the ground balls," coach Pinard said. "The girls' effort out there was tremendous and it was our best game so far."
Spaulding goalie Corrina Moulton stopped several free position shots to help thwart the Gumbies' comeback attempt. She finished with 10 saves and made a few clutch stops to deny GMVS standout Molly Queally.
"As the game wore on, Corrina became really strong back there and she only let up two goals in the second half," coach Pinard said."Queally has some serious stick skills and we talked a lot about doubling her every time she touched the ball. In the first half especially, she was running it right to the goal and we were having a tough time containing her. But in the second half Corrina really shut her down."
Queally finished with five goals, while teammates Megan Ryan (two goals) and Sequoyah Walther Gingold (one goal) rounded out the scoring. Maxine van Strien and Eliza Mullen combined to make 10 saves in front the cage for GMVS.
The Tide improve to 6-2, while the Gumbies fall to 1-4. Spaulding will travel to play Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
"I'm still worried about Hartford and Vergennes - they look really strong," coach Pinard said. "But we've got enough confidence to play with the two teams that were in the finals last year: St. J and GMVS."
BOYS LACROSSE
Rice 13, Harwood 4
SOUTH BURLINGTON - The undefeated Green Knights flipped the script on the Highlanders to avenge last year's Division II championship loss.
Rice's top scorers were Andrew Greene (four goals, one assist), Graham Harris (three goals, three assists) and Garrett Micciche (two goals, one assist). David Gosselin (two goals) and Ty Samson (one goal, two assists) were also sharp for the Green Knights (4-0). Caden Fischer added one goal for the Green Knights, while Louis Ruel and Andrew Libby each contributed one assist. Goalie Logan Lambrecht stopped 11 shots in the victory.
"You could tell by playing them, one of the reasons they are the top team in our division this year is the coaching is first-class," Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. "And their attitude on the field really portrayed that. They do just about everything well and show very few weaknesses. We let the game game get away from ourselves and hope to have a better showing if we get a chance to face them in the playoffs."
Kolten Kenney, Nathan Kurdavitz, Pacie McGrath and Trent Jordan scored for Harwood and teammate Tyson Silvia had one assist. Addison Dietz (10 saves) played the majority of the game in goal for HU before Will Burks (three saves) filled in at the end.
"We had the looks and we couldn't capitalize on the opportunities we had," Beilke said. "We need to go back and really make sure that we're possessing the ball when we have it. And then we have to make the most of the opportunities that we have. With ground balls, clearing the ball out of our zone, possessing and capitalizing on opportunities, it will bode well if tighten up on those things."
Harwood (5-2) will host Stowe at 3 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 7, U-32 0
MONTPELIER - The undefeated Solons did not drop a set all afternoon while blanking their cross-town rivals Thursday.
Daphne Lassner, Grace Murphy, Emily Swenson, Rachana Cherian and Sophie Sevi were all masterful in singles action. Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles after falling behind in the opening set. Phoebe Gingold and Abby Bigglestone capped a doubles sweep for MHS, which improves to 7-0.
"Our focus is on next week with two road games against Burlington and Middlebury," Solons coach JP Lassner said. ""Chloe and Georgia were down 4-3 in the first set and they were missing a few volleys. They had to steady themselves and be a little more aggressive, but they turned it around. And our No. 2 doubles did more than enough. Sophie or even Chloe could be the No. 1 player in the lineup for a lot of these other teams. And Rachana is a lefty and she has a wicked slice serve at the No. 4 spot and nobody knows what to do with it."
Montpelier will host BFA-St. Albans at 3 p.m. Saturday. U-32 will travel to play Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.