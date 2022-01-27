BARRE - Sam Donahue and the Spaulding girls basketball team were laser-focused from start to finish during Thursday's 55-25 victory over Peoples Academy.
The Crimson Tide silenced the Wolves in the opening quarter, resulting in an 18-2 lead. Spaulding entered halftime in front 29-9 and closed out the third quarter with a 44-16 advantage.
Donahue piled up a game-game 15 points and seven steals. Sage MacAuley (13 points), Yvonne Roberge (nine points), Emily Poulin (seven rebounds) also excelled for coach Tanya MacAuley's team.
"We share the ball very well and we have playmakers," coach MacAuley said. "They see the floor really well and they can get the ball to the open girl so easily. So it doesn't have to be one person who does all the work. That's been really nice for us and we're trying to keep that momentum going."
Eight of nine players scored for Spaulding, which forced 34 turnovers. Spaulding went 11 of 13 from the line and finished with 30 rebounds as a team. Shelby Wells (10 points) and Josie Simone (nine points) powered PA. The Wolves made 4 of 10 attempts from the foul line.
"We had goals going into it and one was keeping Shelby to as low-scoring of a night as possible," coach MacAuley said. "We knew she was strong and we knew she could shoot the ball. We were trying to keep her from scoring in double-digits. And she scored a 3 right at the end to finish with 10 points."
The Tide's offensive production during the first eight minutes was a welcome change for coach MacAuley following Tuesday's defensive chess match against U-32. Spaulding was limited to a pair of first-quarter points before rallying to a 37-21 victory over the Raiders.
"Against U-32 we didn't move our feet as much," coach MacAuley said. "Tonight we decided to run our offense and make sure we were cutting and moving to where we're supposed to go. And it made a big difference. Their energy was much better tonight. That was something we talked about after the U-32 game. And they came out ready to play in the first half, which is something we have struggled with. That was one of our main goals and they did it."
Spaulding (8-4) will host U-32 at 11 a.m. Saturday. Peoples (10-3) will travel to play Montpelier on Feb. 3.
GIRLS BASKEBALL
Oxbow 42, U-32 41
BRADFORD - Last-minute heroics by Olivia Hogan helped rescued the Raiders during Thursday's come-from-behind victory.
"We were ahead by five with about 1:40 to go," Olympians coach Barry Emerson said. "We were just trying to work a good shot or get a layup, and they fouled. And we missed two free throws, but we got the ball back without them scoring. And they fouled us again and we missed two more free throws. We decided to stay in the zone and Olivia Hogan came up the court and she took a 3 from about three feet behind the line and drained it, so they were down by two. We came down again and missed two more foul shots. And then Olivia drove to the basket, scored and got fouled. And she made the shot with 2.3 seconds left to put them up by one. We put up a last-second second shot, but it didn't fall."
Hogan finished with 18 points, while teammate Cara Richardson added 10 points. Alaina Beuregard scored five points for the Raiders, while Natalie Beauregard added four points.
Alexa Kosakowski (18 points) and Emma Parkin (10 points) paced the Olympians, who led 16-9 after one quarter and 24-18 after two. U-32 carried a 33-30 advantage into the final quarter before the Olympians pulled ahead again.
"We struggled rebounding," Emerson said. "They're bigger than us, but you still have to box out. If we did not allow them as many offensive rebounds, that certainly would have affected the final outcome. We worked hard against their zone and we just didn't knock it down when we can."
U-32 made 10 of 16 free-throw attempts, while Oxbow was 12 of 24. The Olympians were 3 of 12 from the stripe during the final quarter.
"We just haven't really been in that situation much," Emerson said. "We work on foul shots every day in practice, but you can't always repeat it in games. We have a drill at the end of practice and we can't leave until someone makes the free throws. We try to put them in a pressure situation, but it's just not the same as doing it in front of fans. When you're in the driver's seat at the end and you make the free throws, there's no way they win the game."
Oxbow (4-7) will host Mid-Vermont Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday. U-32 (3-8) will travel to play Spaulding the same day at 11 a.m.
Harwood 41, Lake Region 37
ORLEANS - Any monotonous foul-shooting drills paid off in spades for the Highlanders during Thursday's Capital Division victory.
The Highlanders made a trio of 3-pointers and went 10 of 14 from the foul line to hold off the Rangers. Emma Ravelin (12 points) paced HU, while teammate Quinn Nelson recorded six points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
"We hit crucial free throws at the end," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "We had four or five in the final 30 seconds. Emma was 4 for 4 in the final minute and Eloise (Lilley) was 1 for 2."
Jaye Fuller (nine points), Cierra McKay (six points) and Jill Rundle (five points) also made key contributions in the victory. Sakoya Sweeney (13 points) and Alyssa Butler (six points) paced Lake Region. Madison Bowman and Dayna Knights scored four points apiece for the Rangers.
"Against them, you're obviously trying to stop Sakoya," Young said. "We started in a man and they were picking us apart at times, so we went to zone. And our zone really slowed down their offense."
Sweeney made the only 3-pointer for the hosts, who went 8 of 13 from the line. Lake Region closed out the first quarter in front 15-14 and led 25-24 entering halftime. The game was tied at 31 after three quarters.
"We've been fortunate the last four or five games we've played against them," Young said. "They have all been close, but we find a way to win at the end. It's a tribute to the girls. We went down and then it was back and forth the whole game. We shot 37% from the field and it was a good effort. And we delivered from the foul line when the game was on the line."
Lake Region (4-6) will travel to play Montpelier at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Harwood (6-7) will host Oxbow at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"The girls played gritty tonight," Young said. "They did what they had to do to win and they never gave up. They kept believing in each other and they're playing well as a team."
Williamstown 49, Hazen 39
WILLIAMSTOWN - A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Eliza Dwinell at the end of the first half gave the undefeated Blue Devils a timely boost during Thursday's victory.
Destiny Campbell (12 points, eight rebounds) paced Williamstown, while Eliza Dwinell and Fasika Parrott added 10 points apiece. Teammate Paige Dwinell ripped down 12 boards.
"Courtney (Townsend) came in and gave us a great stretch to help us regain momentum in the third quarter," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said.
The Blue Devils led 29-18 entering halftime before the Wildcats closed the gap to 36-31 at the end of the third quarter.
"It was a great test for us," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "It was great to see us face adversity late and find a way to win when the ball wasn't going in the hoop like we are used to. We had great leadership team-wide. (Brianna McLaughlin) became the facilitator, Fasika became the gritty one on the boards and Eliza became the defensive stopper as Destiny attacked and looked to score late."
Caitlyn Davison scored 24 points for Hazen.
"Caitlyn torched us early but we held her to six points in the fourth - all free throws," Sweet said. "They did a great job making the game messy for us. They're very well-coached and they do a great job staying disciplined."
Hazen (5-6) will host Stowe at 6 p.m. Saturday. Williamstown (11-0) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Montpelier 55, Lamoille 45
MONTPELIER - Four players in double figures and a dominant fourth-quarter performance lifted the Solons past the Lancers on Thursday.
Ireland Donahue (15 points), Kasi McCann (12 points), Grace Nostrant (13 points) and Emily Swenson (10 points) were the top scorers for MHS. Madison Moulton (12 points), Hannah LaRock (nine points) and Emma LaRock (eight points) paced the Lancers, who led 23-18 after the first quarter. Montpelier trailed 37-32 entering halftime before tying things at 43 to finish off the third quarter.
Lamoille (1-9) will travel to play Stowe at 11 a.m. Saturday. Montpelier (4-7) will host Lake Region the same day at 12:30 p.m.
