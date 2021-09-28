MONTPELIER — Junior forward Bella Bevins (four goals) and the Spaulding offense were unstoppable during Tuesday’s 10-1 field hockey victory over cross-town rival Montpelier.
Ruby Harrington and Hannah King scored twice in the victory, with teammates Chelsea Bell and Maggie Duprey adding single goals. The Crimson Tide recorded a trio of goals in the first quarter and carried a 6-0 advantage into the second half. Spaulding closed out the third quarter with an 8-0 cushion before the Solons finally broke through offensively.
Goalie Madison Churchill made five saves for Spaulding, which has outscored opponents 32-3 this season.
“We had a very impressive game of possession,” Tide coach Tabitha Lord said. “We were controlling the ball for most of the game with multi-touch passing.”
Spaulding (6-0-1) will travel to play U-32 at 4 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier (3-2) will travel to play the Raiders on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 2, Lyndon 1
EAST MONTPELIER — Alaina Beauregard and Morgan Ribolini connected for two late goals Tuesday, guiding the Raiders to a narrow victory during a busy week.
The Vikings pulled ahead with 1:47 left in the first period when Sarah Tanner made the most of a penalty corner by knocking the ball into the back of the cage.
A cross from Alaina Beauregard was tipped in by Ribolini with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter, knotting the score at 1. The Raiders scored again with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter, with Ribolini returning the favor by assisting Alaina Beauregard. The Vikings nearly dodged a bullet prior to the final goal, but U-32 stuck with the play during a prolonged scrum in front of the cage.
“Lyndon played well today and they scored early in the first quarter,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “We played pretty well too and had really good support and passing and communication. Alaina carried the ball nicely up the right side and was working together with Natalie (Beauregard) to keep it in the alley and using give-and-go’s. We had our chances and I was glad we were able to capitalize on them in the fourth quarter. …I thought Alex Weller had a great game at our right mid to keep the ball in our offensive side of the field.”
U-32 held a 7-5 advantage on penalty corners. Goalie Kiki Hayward made nine saves for the Raiders, compared to 25 saves by LI’s Emma Newland.
“Emma is so aggressive and plays out so far,” Burns said. “She did a really good job at blocking shots from the top of the circle, so we discussed how we needed to cross the ball more and score that way.”
U-32 (5-1-1) will host Spaulding at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Raiders and Crimson Tide settled for a 2-2 tie on Sept. 18.
“We’re looking forward to having a quiet, low-key practice (Wednesday) and we’re all really excited to play Spaulding again on Thursday,” Burns said. “They’ve had several strong games since we played them last, so I’m expecting they’re going to be really tough.”
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 4, North Country 1
MONTPELIER — Goals from four players allowed the Solons to overcome a strong defensive performance by the Falcons during Tuesday night’s victory.
Cooper Brueck gave the Falcons an early lead by tucking away a goal in the sixth minute.
“Cooper caused us a lot of problems,” MHS coach Eric Bagley said. “He was playing up top and during that first half he was really dangerous.”
The Solons equalized in the eighth minute, thanks to a heads-up play by Ronnie Riby-Williams on a follow-up play inside the 6-yard box.
“Ben (Collier) took a shot from the top of the 18 and the goalie deflected it right to Ronnie,” Bagley said. “And Ronnie just absolutely crushed it into the top of the net.”
Riby-Williams scored on another rebound in the 27th minute, giving the Solons a 2-0 lead entering halftime.
“Sina (Fallahi) dribbled the ball to goal from the left-hand side and got a good shot off,” Bagley said. “Their goalkeeper made the save, but Ronnie beat the defender to the rebound and put it across the goal line.”
Felix Seiler added an insurance goal in the 52nd minute, thanks to a Riby-Williams assist.
“Ronnie played a through ball from the left side,” Bagley said. “Felix was playing wide right and made a great run forward. Ronnie was about 10 yards past midfield and it was a great diagonal ball into Felix’s path that split three or four defenders. Felix ran toward the ball around the top of the 18 and the goalie came out, but Felix beat him to it.”
A 30-yard shot by Brooks Duprey sealed the final outcome in the 75th minute.
“Brooks can absolutely crush a soccer ball and it was a just a rocket of a free kick,” Bagley said. “It went straight down the middle and at the last minute it dipped underneath the crossbar. …It’s a great asset for us to have multiple players that can come in and contribute. Ronnie had two goals and an assist, tonight, and Felix got on the board again. But Sina was dangerous all night and created a lot of our chances. Especially in the second half, when we really controlled the game, the midfield did great.”
Goalie Brio Levitt made four saves for the Solons. The MHS keeper came off the goal line to deny Brueck during a 1-on-1 breakaway opportunity in the first half.
“North Country came out really strong and they were ready to play,” Bagley said. “Their opening goal knocked us back a little bit. But it was great resilience from the guys to score two minutes later and not allow them to hang onto the lead for long. North Country played great in that first half. But we made great adjustments in the second half and we really controlled the game. We made a couple simple positional adjustments and the spaces the guys were moving into. We were a little sloppy toward the middle of the first half and were giving a lot of balls away. We were over-dribbling from the middle part of the field toward the attacking third. In the second half we played much simpler and got guys involved and controlled a lot of the play. And North Country didn’t have any shots in the second half.”
Montpelier (5-1) will travel to play Thetford at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. North Country (4-3) will travel to play U-32 at 4 p.m. Friday.
Stowe 3, Harwood 3
DUXBURY — The Highlanders trailed by three goals in the second half Tuesday and stormed all the way back to salvage a tie and snap the Raiders’ five-match winning streak.
Woody Reichelt gave Stowe a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. The Raiders pulled ahead by two goals in the 45th minute on a shot by Wiley Barnett. A corner kick from Ben Nissenbaum set up Reichelt for another goal and a 3-0 advantage.
Harwood’s Jordan Shullenberger assisted Chris James to make it 3-1. Shullenberger closed the gap to 3-2 on a pass from Zachary Smith in the 72nd minute. Teammate Jack Birmingham forced overtime by scoring on a rebound. Highlanders goalie Liam Combs finished with four saves after holding the Raiders scoreless through both overtime periods.
“It’s always a pleasure to take the field with a team that plays as hard as Stowe,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “It was an awesome environment for a match that I don’t think we see too often in Central Vermont. We certainly felt prepared for that game with a couple X’s and a couple O’s. But when you’re down 3-0 and getting embarrassed at home, things have to change. There are no basketball timeouts or trick football plays, so you have to just dig a little deeper and start to make a few plays all over the field. It was an incredibly gritty result for us and the only thing missing was the pig-pile for an overtime winner. We will have to see if there’s a second chapter for the rivalry this year.”
Harwood (5-1-1) will travel to play Paine Mountain at 4 p.m. Friday. Stowe (5-1-1) will travel to play Peoples Academy the same day.
U-32 5, Lake Region 2
ORLEANS — The Raiders battled back from a pair of early deficits and pulled away in the second half to secure a convincing victory Tuesday.
The Rangers earned a free kick in their offensive third during the fourth minute and punished the visitors to build a 1-0 lead. U-32’s Sean Butler scored on a Kayl Humke assist midway though the first quarter, but one minute later Lake Region’s Liam Oliver scored a go-ahead goal on a rebound from a free kick.
U-32 trailed 2-1 entering halftime before answering with four unanswered goals after the break. Maddox Heise scored from Phinn Low in the 50th minute, while Cole Hayes gave the Raiders the lead on a pass from Shiloh Weiss in the 53rd minute. Weiss assisted Butler in the 64th minute before Heise closed out the scoring in the 71st minute on a pass from Zephyr Low.
U-32 keeper Cole Pittsley turned aside four shots. Lake Region goalie Lincoln Racine made 11 saves. The Raiders (6-2) will host North Country at 4 p.m. Friday. The Rangers (1-6) will host Spaulding the same day.
Paine Mt. 2, Lyndon 1
NORTHFIELD — A second-half penalty kick propelled Paine Mountain past Lyndon during Tuesday’s Capital Division clash.
A breakaway goal by Logan Amell gave the hosts an early 1-0 lead.
“He collected a pass near midfield, shrugged off a defender, raced in and beat the keeper,” Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said.
Lyndon scored a few minutes later on a well-placed shot from outside the 18-yard box that flew below the crossbar. Paine Mountain’s Jon Tenney had the final word on a penalty kick. Tenney was knocked down inside the 18-yard box to set the stage for the game-winning shot.
“Lyndon plays a very organized defensive style that caused us trouble,” coach Crawford-Stempel said. “We played a really good game. We were patient and had nice passing, but we just couldn’t open it up till late. And then we showed our colors and fought for the win. This team just doesn’t quit.”
Paine Mountain will host Harwood at 4 p.m. Friday.
