BARRE — Rebecca McKelvey registered her second hat trick in a three-day span during Wednesday’s 6-0 girls hockey victory over the Kingdom Blades.
“Some of her goals the last two games have been next-level,” Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. “It’s not like the puck was just bouncing to her — she’s had some fantastic shots.”
The Tide held a 39-15 advantage in shots on goal to head into the holiday break with plenty of reason for cheer. Zoe Tewksbury (two goals) and Hannah King also scored for the Tide, who improve to 5-0.
“The girls have been working really hard since the first day of practice,” Lawrence said. “To have a strong record early is great and we’ve been skating really well to be this successful. We just played three games in five days. And now we’ll have a little break here before we can get back to some of the stuff that we still need to work on.”
McKelvey and Chelsea Bell assisted Zoe Tewkbsury for a power-play goal with 6:07 left in the first period. Kingdom Blades goalie Sarah Tanner (33 saves) made two difficult saves to deny Moulton during the next minute.
McKelvey followed up a blocked shot by firing home a second-chance effort with 1:43 remaining in the first period. Lilly Tewskbury and Moulton assisted.
McKelvey fired a shot to the upper corner for a 3-0 advantage during the opening minutes of the second period. Ruby Harrington assisted. Goalie Maddy Cetin (15 saves) made back-to-back pad saves with 10 minutes left in the middle period to keep the Tide in control.
“She made a couple really nice stops when we needed it,” Lawrence said. “We had six penalties, so we were short-handed at times. Your goalie has to be your best penalty-killer a lot of the time. And it’s tough when you’re waiting and then you have to be sharp. The frequency sometimes wasn’t a lot of shots, but she was always ready.”
A tripping penalty by the Blades gave the Tide a power play with 7:02 left in the second period. The Kingdom skaters killed off the Spaulding power play and then the Blades earned their own 5-on-4 advantage. McKelvey completed the hat trick with 6:46 remaining. Bell registered the assist along with Lilly Tewksbury.
Zoe Tewksbury extended the lead to 5-0 with 46 seconds on the clock. Harrington and Izzy Moyes assisted. King scored an empty-net goal with 11 seconds remaining. Spaulding will travel to play BHS-Colchester on Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
“The Kingdom Blades were fast and they had good positioning and challenged us pretty well all night,” Lawrence said. “It was 2-0 after one and we only got one more in the second period. They really made us work for it, but the girls did a good job of sticking with it. And we did a good job to finish strong.”
BOYS HOCKEY
Spaulding 6, U-32 1
BARRE — Jon Malnati and Jameson Solomon scored two goals apiece to help the Crimson Tide steadily pull away from the Raiders on Wednesday night.
Solomon’s unassisted effort on a power play gave his team a 1-0 lead with six minutes left in the first period. U-32’s Brenden Tedeschi scored 29 seconds later to knot things at 1. Hazen Stoufer and Maddox Montgomery assisted.
A tripping penalty by U-32 gave Spaulding another power play with 3:37 left in the first period. The Raiders’ penalty-killing unit stepped up to keep things close before Spaulding earned another power play and capitalized with 36 seconds on the clock. Kieran McNamara scored, thanks to an assist from Jamison Mast.
Malnati scored on assists by Brady Lamberti and Trevor Arsenault during 4-on-4 action with 9:39 left in the second period. Malnati made it 4-1 on assists from Reese Thayer and McNamara.
Mast and McNamara set up Solomon for a goal 22 seconds into the third period. A short-handed goal by Solomon made it 5-2. Camden Burke followed up a shot with 1:15 on the clock and cashed in with a power-play goal to close out the scoring. Garret Cameron notched the assist for the Tide, who outshot U-32 47-15.
Spaulding improves to 1-2, while U-32 falls to 2-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 69,
Lamoille 53
MONTPELIER — Senior Jonah Cattaneo tied his season-high with 21 points Wednesday as the Solons rallied past the Lancers in the final quarter.
Will Bruzzese (20 points, four assists) and Clayton Foster (10 points) also contributed double-digit scoring efforts for MHS. Teammates Ronnie Riby-Williams (eight points) and Andrew Tringe (13 rebounds) were also in top form.
Jackson Stanton scored all 12 of his points in the first half. Lancers big man Logan Chapin added a dozen points as well, while Liam Dearborn contributed nine points in the loss.
“Lamoille came ready to play and they’re scrappy,” MHS coach Nick Foster said. “They’re prepared and they played really, really tough. I give them a lot of credit. We’re still trying to find a lot out about ourselves. We’re a new group with some high expectations. But it’s going to take a lot of time to figure things out.”
Montpelier led 15-12 after the first quarter and entered halftime in front 29-28. Lamoille pulled ahead after the break and carried a 44-42 lead into the final eight minutes against the defending Division II champs.
“We’re going to get something different from everyone and almost everybody’s best effort,” coach Foster said. “It’s a challenge for us to be at our best every single night, regardless of the opponent. We’ve got to be prepared for teams playing at their best.”
Montpelier went 7 of 13 from the foul line, compared to a 4-of-7 effort by the Lancers. Dearborn hit all three of his team’s 3-pointers, while MHS made seven 3-pointers as a team. Bruzzese hit a trio of long-range shots and Clayton Foster added two.
“In the fourth quarter we changed our pressure and started trapping more,” coach Foster said. “We were able to get a few steals and some layups and couple putbacks. Jonah and Will and Clay all had a couple really easy looks at the rim.”
Montpelier (2-1) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. next Wednesday.
“They’re going to have a really good team and I would expect a very strong effort from them,” coach Foster said. “It’s a big rivalry game and they want to make a splash in Division II early in the season, so this will be a big matchup next week.”
Williamstown 57, Danville 52
WILLIAMSTOWN — Thomas Parrott scored 24 points and grabbed seven boards for the Blue Devils, who faced all they could handle against the Bears on Wednesday.
“We came out flat,” Blue Devils coach Jack Carrier said. “We had two good practices, but it took awhile to get going. We were sitting a few guys for injuries and trying to hold them out if we could. We were trying to rest those guys and it gave some other guys an opportunity to step up. And in a big game, we decided to pull Blake Clark from off the bench in the fourth quarter.”
Brady Donahue (13 points), Michael Murphy (nine points, four assists) and James DeForge (five points) were also clutch performers for Williamstown. Christian Young scored 19 points for the Bears after making four 3-pointers. Teammates Anthoni Guinard (12 points) and Dylan Brigham (10 points) also had solid efforts.
Both teams were tied at 5 after the first quarter before Williamstown opened up a 25-16 halftime lead. The Blue Devils led 40-34 after three quarters and then a pair of Danville foul shots trimmed the deficit to 54-52 with 40 seconds remaining.
Danville fouled the Blue Devils with 17 seconds on the clock and Clark stepped to the free-throw line as his team entered the double bonus. He made the second of two shots to keep the pressure on the Bears. The Blue Devils forced a turnover near midcourt and Parrott was fouled with 2.8 seconds left to play. The senior went 2 of 2 from the stripe to seal the deal.
Williamstown wound up 11 of 18 from the foul line, while Danville was 8 of 17. The Blue Devils (3-1) will face Northfield at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
U-32 56, Lyndon 27
EAST MONTPELIER — Elvin Stowell (16 points), Charlie Haynes (14 points) and Caleb Trombly (seven points) paced the Raiders during Wednesday’s runaway victory over the Vikings.
Liam Hannan and Cam Comstock added four points apiece for U-32, which featured 10 players who scored.
“Sawyer Mislak and Caelan Zeilenga are a couple sophomores who play both JV and varsity,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “And they both scored their first varsity points tonight.”
Austin Wheeler (nine points) and Chevy Bandy (six points) led the Vikings, who fell behind early and never recovered.
“I’ve been really pleased with our group of eight seniors,” Gauthier said. “Last year they didn’t get much of an opportunity because of Covid and the way we had to stretch our roster. For several of them, this is their first varsity experience. And they’ve done a really nice job of taking on that challenge. The strength here is they play well collectively. They share the ball offensively and try to put each other in a position for us to be successful. And on the defensive end they’re trying to have each other’s backs. It’s a fun group to coach. Their togetherness is something that is going to carry us.”
Comstock gave the Raiders a 2-0 lead a few minutes into action. Evan Sanborn answered with a fast-break layup before Comstock scored again. Back-to-back shots by Stowell extended the lead to 8-2 with 3:25 left in the first quarter. A putback by Haynes and a layup by Hannan pushed the Raiders in front 12-2 with 1:40 left in the first period.
Lyndon scored on an inbounds pass and Wheeler added another basket in the paint to give his team some life. Lyndon entered the bonus with 30 seconds on the clock but missed the front end of the 1-and-1 situation. Riley Richards closed out the first quarter with a 3-pointer for a 15-6 lead.
“It was 12-6 and a two-possession game,” Gauthier said. “As well as you feel you’re playing having gotten up 12-2, a couple baskets can negate that feeling. But a big basket by Riley helped stretch the lead at the end of the first quarter. Lyndon used a few zones against us, but we played well and we encouraged guys to get to the basket.”
Bandy and Stowell scored at opposite ends of the floor to kick off the second quarter. A weak-side layup by Haynes combined with a Trombly 3-pointer stretched the lead to 22-8, prompting the Vikings to call a timeout. Sargent Burns set up Trombly for a basket in transition before a pair of bank shots by Haynes made it 28-8 entering the final two minutes of the first half. Bandy scored his team’s only basket of the second quarter with with 37 seconds on the clock, leaving U-32 with a 28-10 halftime advantage.
Sanborn made a foul shot a minute into the second half and Bandy went 2 of 2 from the stripe with 4:16 on the clock, closing the gap to 28-13. Stowell grabbed an offensive rebound and made a short jumper in the lane with three minutes left in the third quarter. Wheeler scored a few moments later to keep LI in contention. Stowell fired back with a 3-pointer from the left corner before Wheeler scored to make it 33-18 heading into the final two minutes of the third quarter.
Haynes scored back-to-back baskets after a timeout for a 37-18 advantage. Wheeler ended the third quarter with a putback, leaving U-32 with a 37-20 advantage.
Trombly, Stowell and Haynes scored at the start of the fourth quarter. A Stowell runner off the glass, a Mislak layup and a basket by Zeilenga made it 52-20 before the Raiders put the finishing touches on their victory.
U-32 (2-0) will return to action next Tuesday at Lamoille.
GYMNASTICS
Essex 132.55,
Harwood 92.55
Milton 95.7,
Harwood 66.0
Janelle Hoskins recorded a pair of all-around podium appearances for the Highlanders during early-season meets against the Hornets and Yellowjackets.
Essex standouts Anna Pringle Corcoran (34.55) and Leah Frisbie (33.5) led their team during a lopsided victory over HU. Hoskins recorded an all-around score of 31.1 to place third.
The top performers on vault were Frisbie (8.65), Pringle Corcoran (8.5) and Hoskins (8.4). Leading the way on bars were Harwood’s Kai McGrath (8.7), Pringle Corcoran (8.5) and Frisbie (7.5).
Essex’s Anna Kinney prevailed on beam with a 9.3. She was followed by Pringle Corcoran (8.6) and Hoskins (8.5). Frisbie captured top honors on floor with a 9.2. Pringle (8.95) and McGrath (8.85) were close behind.
“The season is still early,” Harwood coach Anissa Davis said. “While our score does not properly reflect what an amazing job the Highlander ladies did, we have to take into account that we had to take three zeros in our score — which greatly impacted our score. This is a great starting place for us. We never sweat the early meets and instead concentrate on what we can do to increase our score from here. Having a full roster at meets will be helpful.”
Stowe independent competitor Julia Biedermann and Milton’s Alyssa Pict posted identical all-around scores of 29.75 and settled for a share of top honors during a meet hosted by the Yellowjackets. Hoskins was second with a 29.5, while Milton’s Brennan Miller (27.35) placed third.
Biedermann won vault with an 8.3 to hold off Hoskins (8.15) and Picht (7.65). The Stowe standout also triumphed on bars by posting a score of 6.9. Hoskins (6.75) and Picht (6.5) also delivered strong showings.
Picht captured first place on beam (7.6) and floor (8.0). Hoskins was third on beam with a 7.0 and second on floor with a 7.6. Biedermann and Harwood’s Olivia Bloom tied for second on beam with matching scores of 7.05. Biedermann was third on floor with a 7.5.
Harwood will travel to a 5 p.m. meet at Middlebury on Dec. 30.
WRESTLING
Spaulding 52,
Vergennes 21
Spaulding 44,
Middlebury 18
VERGENNES — Coy Lyford, Nick Pierce, Landen Farnham, Alex Pouliot, Jon Maurice and Colton Perkins earned two victories apiece to lead the Crimson Tide past the Commodores and Tigers.
“The young guys really stepped it up and the bench had tons of energy,” Tide coach Darren O’Meara said.
Spaulding will travel to the Berkshire Holiday Tournament next Tuesday in Great Barrington, Mass.
