BARRE - Spaulding secured the most coveted prize of its early-season wish list Monday by skating to a 7-0 girls hockey victory over cross-town rival U-32.
The Crimson Tide (4-0) buried five goals in less than 10 minutes to start the game and have now outscored opponents 22-0. Rebecca McKelvey registered a hat trick, pushing her total to 12 goals during a two-week stretch.
"Becca is really feeling it right now," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "Her thing is scoring goals. But sometimes it's not going in for you, so she couldn't have started the season any better. Sometimes you can get frustrated and force things. But because it's gone in for her, it's great momentum. The net probably looks twice as big for her right now, which is exactly what we want. It's nice to see her hit mid-season form right out of the gate and take advantage of all the hard work she puts in."
Peyton Laperle opened the scoring with a wraparound effort on an assist by Gracie Lunt with 13:37 left in the first period. Lanie Thayer doubled the lead two minutes later. She scored off a face-off in the offensive zone, with Ruby Harrington notching the assist.
"The girls came out flying tonight," Lawrence said. "We were very opportunistic early and often. It's always nice when we mentally and physically show up on time for a game."
Harrington and Ellie Parker assisted McKelvey with 8:40 on the clock for a 3-0 advantage. The Tide standout scored with a low shot from the slot that beat U-32 netminder Renee Porter (28 saves) stick-side. Hannah King scored 30 seconds later after collecting a pass from McKelvey. King skated from behind the net and fired a backhand shot to the top corner. Kaya Moulton and Ellie Parker assisted McKelvey for a 5-0 lead with 5:25 left in the first period.
"One thing that's helping is we're starting to get production coming out our second line as they're gelling as a unit," Lawrence said. "Tonight we had five different goal scorers. It's a nice luxury to see that we can score in bunches and not be a one-line team. We have Essex coming up Wednesday night and that's going to be a real good game. It started out with mostly Becca early and now it's a lot of players chipping in. It's great to see that balanced attack."
Spaulding limited U-32 to a single shot on goal during the opening period. But a few Tide penalties in the second period helped U-32 generate a lot more chances. The Tide outshot the Raiders 9-8 in the middle period and extended their lead to 6-0 when McKelvey followed up an Amelia Healey shot and tucked away the rebound in front of the net. Goalie Mattie Cetin (15 saves) robbed the Raiders on a handful of scoring opportunities in the middle period to keep her team's shutout streak intact.
"Penalties really gave U-32 some momentum in the second period - and credit to them for putting the pressure on," Lawrence said. "Mattie had to make a couple big stops while we tried to get back to 5-on-5 hockey."
Laperle capped the scoring with 52 seconds left in the third period. She controlled a pass from Moulton, skated up the left side and buried a glove-side shot.
Spaulding (4-0) will travel to play Essex at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 (1-3) will host CVU the same day at 4:15 p.m.
"We need to take the things we've done well over the past week and build off of them as we start to head into the Division I portion of our schedule," Lawrence said.
BOYS HOCKEY
Lyndon 11, Harwood 3
LYNDON - Eight players scored for the Vikings during Monday's blowout victory over the Highlanders.
Ashton Gould (three goals) and Alex Giroux (two goals) set the tone for LI. Teammates Atte Manner, Levi Machell, Logan Cross, Griffin Goodhue, Caleb Grenier and Zach Griffith tallied one goal apiece.
Eli Harrington (two goals), Aiden Vasseur (one goal) and Shae Pearson (one assist) stepped up for HU. Teighen Fils-Aime (12 saves) and Owen Cheney (nine saves) split time in goal for Harwood, which allowed four goals in the opening period. The Highlanders will host Burlington at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rice 3, Spaulding 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Goals by Jack Strong, Ollie Mobley and Colin Bans led the Green Knights past the Crimson Tide on Monday. Tyler Russo dished out two assists, while Strong and Griffin Seitz tallied one assist apiece. Goalie Andrew Libby made 10 saves in the shootout. Netminder Ethan Fortin stopped 38 shots for Spaulding, which will host Lyndon on Dec. 28 at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lamoille 54, U-32 52
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders erased an 11-point deficit Monday but missed a pair of shots in the final seconds while falling short against the Lancers.
Gabe Locke scored 23 points for Lamoille, which led 18-8 after one quarter and 36-28 after two. Azariah Hungerford (12 points) and Graden Conger (six points) helped the Lancers stay in front for most of the game.
Second-generation U-32 standout Caelan Zeilenga poured in a career-high 22 points to go along with four rebounds and three steals. The Raiders also relied on strong showings by Michael Mallett (nine points, three rebounds), Sawyer Mislak (seven points), Luke Page (six points, three rebounds) and Alex Keene (four points, two steals). U-32 went 20 of 25 from the foul line, compared to a 7-of-13 performance by Lamoille.
"Any time the game comes down to a single possession - in this case two points - you could look back at any number of single possessions," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "Ultimately for us, it was the accumulation of those single plays that put us behind the eight ball. We struggled to score early and they doubled us up in the first quarter. When you're playing from behind in a multiple-possession game, it can take a lot out of you. Lamoille was able to grind on defense because they could be patient on offense. But I thought our guys did a good job of being patient defensively. Sometimes you can start to lose focus in those types of situations. There were some technical things we need to clean up, but our effort and energy were there and we really fought down the stretch."
A 3-pointer by Tyler Clark combined with hot shooting by Locke, Malcom Ernst and Hungerford helped Lamoille establish an 11-4 lead entering the final two minutes of the first quarter. Zeilenga answered with an old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:30 on the clock. Locke and Conger remained hot offensively to help Lamoille build an 10-point advantage.
Zeilenga and Mislak each made two shots from the foul line to cut the gap to to 18-12 at the start of the second quarter. Caleb Foy answered with a basket for the Lancers before Zeilenga went 2 of 2 from the line. Hungerford scored for the Lancers and then Zeilenga put up a 3-pointer from the right corner that rattled through the rim. Locke responded with a putback for a 27-17 cushion midway through the second quarter.
Zelienga pulled up for a mid-range jumper, Foy countered at the other end and then Mallett capped a three-point play from the foul line, slicing the deficit to 29-22 with 2:50 left in the first half. A Locke basket and two foul shots by Hungerford gave the Lancers a 33-22 lead. Another old-fashioned three-point play by Mallett closed the gap to 33-25, but Hungerford drained a 3-pointer a few moments later. Mallett made a foul shot and then Page's putback sliced the gap to eight points entering halftime.
Locke cashed in on a high-percentage attempt to start the third quarter and then Zeilenga went 2 of 2 from the stripe. Aiden Boyd scored on the Raiders' next possession and Mallett made it a 38-33 game with a 1-of-2 effort from the foul line. Tucer Langlois and Ernst extended the lead to 42-33 with a pair of fast-break layups.
U-32 went 0 of 2 from the foul line before Hungerford and Page traded baskets. Keene scored in transition, but Locke responded a few second later with a defensive rebound and layup.
Mislak trimmed the deficit to 46-39 and the Raiders served up two big stops on the defensive end. Zeilenga swished in a 3-pointer from the left corner and U-32 trailed 46-42 entering the final eight minutes.
Page elevated for a layup on the opening possession of the final quarter and then Mislak went 2 of 2 from the line to tie the game. Conger pushed his team in front again by hitting a 3-pointer with 6:40 remaining. Ed Sayers made an off-balance jumper in transition and a Mallett free throw tied things up again with 3:55 left to play.
The Lancers were called for a traveling violation on their next trip up the floor but quickly regained possession. Locke went 2 of 2 from the line with 2:23 remaining, prompting Gauthier to call a timeout.
Locke picked off a pass in the paint and dribbled the length of the floor for a fast-break layup. Locke stole the ensuing inbounds pass and drew a foul while going up for a basket. The Lancers standout missed both attempts with 1:48 remaining, but U-32 couldn't capitalize at the other end on two straight opportunities.
Following a Lamoille timeout, Keene nabbed a steal and beat a double team for a layup. The Lancers missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation from the line and then Zeilenga went 1 of 2 from the stripe with 29 seconds left to play. A Lamoille player knocked the ball out of bounds after Zeilenga missed the second attempt, allowing U-32 to daw up another offensive play while trailing 53-52.
The Raiders missed the mark on a jump shot and Hungerford grabbed a key defensive rebound during a wild scramble in the paint. Hungerford went 1 of 2 from the line with 10.9 seconds and U-32's Sarge Burns grabbed the rebound after the second shot bounced off the rim. The Raiders failed to connect on two shots during the final seconds before time expired.
"Alex Keene gave us a nice spark off the bench defensively against Locke," Gauthier said. "We were able to hold Locke to eight points in the second half, and Alex was a big part of that. He made things difficult for him and we were able to get out in transition because of that. But in the fourth quarter we made too many simple mistakes. There was a shot here or there that normally falls, and it didn't. And we had a couple errant passes. Too many of those in a close game and it's going to be tough to overcome that. But tonight was a big step forward from our opening game at South Burlington. We're still working out roster rotations and figuring out roles. We'll take a look at the positives from tonight and build on those. And we'll take a look at things that didn't go our way and we'll figure out how to correct them."
U-32 (0-2) will travel to play Lyndon at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Lamoille (2-1) will host Montpelier the same evening.
Rice 73, Montpelier 55
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Monday's clash of the titans turned into a game of swings that was defined by a massive third-quarter scoring burst from the Green Knights.
Rice carried a 15-4 advantage into the second quarter before Montpelier clawed back to close out the first half with a 33-32 lead. It was all Rice in the third quarter, with the Green Knights pulling in front 60-42.
"Rice did a really good job rebounding the ball offensively," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "They had a lot of putbacks and second-chance opportunities. We played max effort for about as long as we could, but they really wore us down."
Sharif Sharif (17 points) scored his 1,000th career points for the Green Knights. Drew Bessette (14 points) and Daniel Bogre (10 points) led the way in the winning effort. Carson Cody hit four long-range shots for MHS and wound up with 18 points. Carter Bruzzese (14 points), Andrew Tringe (11 points, nine rebounds) and Clayton Foster (six points) were also solid for the Solons.
Both teams hit eight 3-pointers. Montpelier sank 11 shots form the foul line and the Green Knights made 12 of their attempts.
Montpelier (1-1) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Rice (3-0) will host Mount Mansfield the same day.
"We pride ourselves on trying to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the state," coach Foster said. "And Rice is that team this year that's the best team in the state. It's a good measuring stick to see where we're at. And not just from a wins and losses perspective, but what our attitude is like and how we're going to respond to a tough challenge."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 53, Burlington 40
BURLINGTON - The Crimson Tide outscored the Seahorses 13-2 down the stretch to cap Monday's come-from-behind victory.
Yvonne Roberge scored a career-high 30 points to lead the visitors. She hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and was 3 of 5 from the foul line during the final eight minutes. Teammate Sage MacAuley went 2 of 2 from the stripe in the final quarter and finished with 15 points. Aliyah Elliot added six points for the Tide, while Bree McDonald paced BHS with 12 points.
"We put Yvonne on McDonald, knowing that she was going to be their sharp-shooter," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "We had her face-guard her the whole game. The big thing was they were having (McDonald) do the same thing to Yvonne. And Yvonne just couldn't miss tonight, which was fantastic. She needed that. We got in foul trouble with Sage early on and she didn't start the second half and that hurt us a bit. But it was great to see other players step up and Aliyah played great. They were hurting us in transition in the first half and we fixed that. And that's really where the momentum changed."
Burlington led 14-9 after the first quarter and entered halftime in front 27-24. Spaulding continued to gain confidence during the third quarter, inching ahead 40-38. Suffocating defense by the Division II Tide in the final quarter resulted in a surprisingly comfy victory over the D-I Seahorses. Spaulding finished 12 of 17 from the free-throw line, while Burlington was 6 of 8.
"It's great for the girls to have that tough competition," coach MacAuley said. "I feel like it takes the pressure off of them because little Spaulding is not expected to win. So they can go out and play their game, as opposed to having all the nerves. They don't put any expectations on themselves, so that helps them. It's great to play against really good competition, especially early on. It lets you know where you're at."
Spaulding (2-1) will host BFA-St. Albans at 7 p.m. Thursday. Burlington (0-1) will host Rutland on Dec. 27.
Hazen 43, Richford 39
HARDWICK - Caitlyn Davison (20 points), Julia desGroseillier (seven points) and Tessa Luther (six points) guided the Wildcats to their third straight victory Monday.
Sierra Derby (16 points) and Ky Deuso (six points) paced the Rockets, who fell behind 21-7 in the opening quarter. Hazen held a 27-14 halftime lead and entered the final quarter in front 39-19. Richford falls to 1-1, while Hazen improves to 3-1.
