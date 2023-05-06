RANDOLPH - Spaulding's bullpen-by-committee approach worked wonders once again during Saturday's 12-0 baseball victory over Randolph.
Starter Averill Parker gave up one hit over three innings and kept the Galloping Ghosts (2-3) off-balance at the plate while striking out eight batters. Brody Rock took over pitching duties in the fourth inning and easily closed out the frame by striking out the side. Zack Wilson filled in for the fifth-and-final inning and struck out one batter while issuing one walk.
"We had solid pitching, great defense and contributions from our entire lineup today," Crimson Tide coach Dan Kiniry said. "It was an effort our entire team should be proud of."
Trevor Arsenault was 3-for-3 at the plate to pace the defending Division II champs, who are moving up to D-I for the postseason tournament this year. Arsenault recorded a pair of doubles and scored two runs. Parker went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs, while Dylan Bachand was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Spaulding (6-1) will travel to play Thetford at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BASEBALL
U-32 5, Lake Region 3
ORLEANS - Reliever Dom Concessi picked up the victory on the mound Saturday after allowing one hit over three-plus innings.
Concessi took over pitching duties for starter Sawyer Mislak, who limited the Rangers (0-6) to a pair of hits over three-plus innings. Mislak struck out four batters and gave up one earned run, while Concessi recorded three strikeouts and did not allow any runs.
"Both Sawyer and Dom did exactly what we needed from them," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "They kept us in the game and gave our offense a chance to win the game late."
U-32 scored four runs in the sixth inning to grab the lead. Shane Starr was a key weapon at the plate for U-32, going 2-for-4 with a double. Aiden Boyd also boosted the Raiders by connecting for a one-run single. Max Scribner, Alex Keane and Ben Bourgeois also had base hits for the Raiders (4-2) and teammate Cam Tatro added a sacrifice fly.
"Lake Region was definitely a good test for us," Green said. "We were down early, and it took us several innings to make an adjustment to slower velocity than we faced Friday night. Aiden Boyd had a huge at-bat in the sixth inning, driving in our second run to help spark a needed two-out rally. And cam Tatro and Sawyer Mislak made some phenomenal defensive plays to keep runs off the board. Sawyer robbed a home run to end the game and he fell over the fence making the catch. This was a great team win to build from."
Hazen 8, Lamoille 0
HYDE PARK - Winning pitcher Tyler Rivard scattered two hits over four innings Saturday to guide the Wildcats past the Lancers.
Rivard racked up nine strikeouts while silencing Lamoille's batter. He helped his cause by going 3-for-4 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored.
"Tyler was able to mix his speeds and shake off some rust because he has not had the opportunity to throw much early in the season," Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. "He had good command of his fastball and his off-speed."
Jadon Baker (one RBI, three runs scored) and Jake Davison (two RBIs) both went 2-for-4 in the winning effort. Baker hit a home run and teammate Lyle Rooney connected for a double. The Wildcats (6-0) were in front 2-0 after the first inning and extended their lead to 5-0 in the third.
"The bats were not on fire today, but we had some great timely hits from Jake Davison and Andrew Menard," Howard said. "I liked how we approached today's pitcher. We were just not squaring the ball up and Lamoille made some great plays."
Zach Schriber (double) and Brady Maher (single) provided the only hits for Lamoille (0-7). Losing pitcher Stokley Puleio went the distance on the mound and registered five strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 19, Randolph 6
RANDOLPH - Leadoff batter Sage Johnson hit for the cycle Saturday, headlining a long list of offensive stars for the Crimson Tide.
Spaulding outhit the Ghosts 20-3, with Johnson going 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Tide cleanup batter Rebecca McKelvey was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Rory Glassford was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored in the victory. Teammate Deanna Wild went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Alexis Brummert also excelled at the plate for the Granite City crew, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
"Our team played well today," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. "There are always things to work on. But overall, they represented. With or without a fence at Randolph, we delivered some pretty big hits today. Another win feels good, but the girls say it has to be three in a row to be an official streak. So that’s what we’re aiming for."
Alexis Otis-Leclerc and Maddy Cetin each contributed a double, one RBI and one run scored for Simpson's squad, which improves to 2-7. Spaulding's Lia Kiniry was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Ella Lewis was 1-for-4 and scored twice. Taylor Keel went 1-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored for the visitors. Glassford recorded five stolen bases and McKelvey finished with four stolen bases.
Winning pitcher Camille Marineau gave up three hits in the complete-game effort. She struck out six batters and issued five walks.
Oxbow 14, Williamstown 2
BRADFORD - Mazie Bourgeois went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs while leading the Olympians to Sataurday's five-inning victory over the Blue Devils.
Cayleigh Bean was another powerhouse at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two homers for the two-time defending Division III champs. Winning pitcher Brianna Gray scattered two hits over four innings. She struck out seven batters and didn't issue any walks. Oxbow scored two runs in the first inning before extending its lead to 5-0 in the second frame. Following a four-run fourth inning, the Olympians ended the contest by plating five runs in the fifth inning.
Williamstown's Melody Davison went 1-for-2 and drove in Courtney Townsend, who reached base on an error. Teammate Emily Keys was also 1-for-2 and drove in Paige Davis. The Blue Devils fall to 0-4, while the Olympians improve to 7-0.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mt. Abe 8, Montpelier 7
BRISTOL - The Eagles clawed back from a four-goal halftime deficit to earn an overtime victory over the two-time defending Division III champs.
Mount Abraham avenged last year's loss in the title game by taking advantage of some costly infractions by the Solons. The Eagles scored late in the fourth quarter to tie things up at 7-7 and almost surrendered a goal early in overtime before hitting pay dirt on their offensive end of the field.
"In overtime we got a goal but they called it back because they said we landed in the crease," Solons coach John Grasso said. "And then they went down and scored. Our goalie made a play, but he came out of the crease and the ball dropped and they basically got an empty-net shot."
Montpelier's 6-2 halftime lead wasn't enough to bury the Eagles, who steadily chipped away at the deficit and claimed payback after suffering a 17-8 championship loss to the Solons last spring. Montpelier falls to 1-3, while Mount Abraham improves to 4-2.
"It felt like we let this game get away," Grasso said. "We played fantastic for most of the way and then penalties killed us again, especially in the fourth quarter when we were three players down. We put our backup goalie in for two minutes and that's when they score the goal to tie it up. Besides penalties, we played amazing with great ball movement, communication and defense. Everything was perfect except for a few penalties that were locked in for two minutes."
