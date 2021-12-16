Spaulding competed shorthanded for the second time in a week and still put the hammer down to earn lopsided wrestling victory over Colchester and St. Johnsbury.
The Granite City boys overpowered the Lakers, 57-25, in addition to earning a 66-18 win over the Hilltoppers.
Crimson Tide standouts Caleb Huntington (113 pounds), Nick Pierce (126 pounds), Hunter Roya (132 pounds), Landen Farnham (182 pounds), Alex Pouliot (195 pounds), Jon Maurice (220 pounds) and Colton Perkins (285 pounds) pinned all of their opponents.
“We competed well,” Tide coach Darren O’Meara said. “We were still down a couple of starters, but our young guys stepped up to cover the missing weights. The seniors made quick work of most of their opponents and dominated. We knew Colchester would come out swinging. They are well-coached, have a full squad and have a solid feeder program. Our boys were fired up, and the fans were too. It was a lot of fun, and we were grateful to have wrestling competition back at our gymnasium.”
Spaulding junior Seth Almand showed off his endurance by outlasting a Colchester opponent in overtime. Freshman Leo Johnson filled in at 138 points and recorded his first varsity victory by pinning a Lakers grappler.
Freshman Joe Hiscock, sophomore John Macellus and junior Damian Giffin are newcomers to the Tide program who helped fill some key voids during the first home event of the season.
“Even though they weren’t victorious, we saw some good fight out of them and future potential,” O’Meara said.
Spaulding will return to action Saturday in Londonderry N.H.
“St. Johnsbury was a younger squad, but I knew Colchester would be tough and I expected it to be a pretty good fight,” O’Meara said. “We were without essentially three of our starters. Young guys stepped in and some of those guys are literally on their 12th practices. For them to go out there and give it their best was admirable. The more veteran guys were really impressed. And they let them know how appreciative they were to see them go out and fight hard and take their lumps.”
GIRLS BASKETBALLOxbow 48, Hazen 37
BRADFORD — Emma Parkin (21 points), Noelle Koslowsky (11 points) and Maggi Ellsworth (eight points) stepped up for the Olympians on Thursday night.
Alexis Christiansen scored 15 points for the Wildcats, who trailed 11-9 after the first quarter. Oxbow headed into halftime in front 21-17 before Hazen rallied to tie the score at 29 in the third quarter.
“We executed at the end,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. “Hazen is a good team and they’ve got some offensive weapons, so their shooting percentage is high. But Emma did a good job on Caitlyn Davison tonight.”
Oxbow will travel to play Hartford at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
South Burlington 33, Harwood 24
DUXBURY — Miranda Hayes scored nine points to pace the balanced Wolves during Thursday’s victory over the Highlanders.
Mercedes Rossi added six points in the winning effort. South Burlington led 5-3 after the first quarter and headed into halftime in front 14-7. Harwood trailed 23-11 after three quarters and pulled within six points in the fourth quarter before the Wolves enjoyed some more breathing room at the end. South Burlington slammed the door on Harwood’s comeback hopes by making three foul shots down the stretch. Freshman Eloise Lily scored 10 points to pace Harwood.
“We scheduled this game to get used to tough pressure and tough man-to-man defense,” HU coach Tom Young said. “I was proud of our second-half effort and the fact that the girls never gave up and we were in it with 1:30 left. We know we have heart and that was shown tonight.”
Williamstown 54, Randolph 14
RANDOLPH — Brianna McLaughlin and Paige Dwinell paced the Blue Devils with 13 points apiece during Thursday’s victory over the Galloping Ghosts.
Destiny Campbell chipped in with nine points and 12 rebounds for Williamstown, which established a 22-9 halftime lead. Shiloh Lake scored five points for Randolph.
Thetford 42, Rivendell 31
THETFORD — Madi Mousley (14 points) and Charlice Brown (13 points) reached double-figures for the Panthers on Thursday.
Alex McFate (10 points) and Colleen Underhill (eight points) paced the Raptors, who went 7 of 13 from the stripe. The Panthers were 5 of 15 from the foul line.
“We didn’t have our cleanest game, but give Rivendell credit for working hard throughout the game,” Thetford coach Eric Ward said. “It is early in the season (and) one more step as we move forward. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well tonight, which at times affected the rest of the game. We will have a few more good practices before we play two quality teams next week.”
Thetford will face Windsor on Tuesday before traveling to play CVU two days later.
“(CVU) sets the bar for all teams in Vermont,” Ward said. “I welcome the challenges that these two teams will give us. (It’s) a chance to see where we stand at this point in the season.”
