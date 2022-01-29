BARRE - The Spaulding girls basketball erased an eight-point deficit Saturday and closed out its sixth straight victory by holding off U-32, 32-29.
The Crimson Tide limited the Raiders to five points in the final quarter to follow up Tuesday's 31-27 win in East Montpelier.
"They came out and hit right off, so it wasn't as ugly as it was during Tuesday's game," coach MacAuley said. "There was more connecting on the offensive end and that sparked both teams. They beat us in the second quarter and the third quarter, so we had to dig ourselves out of a hole. Working on mental toughness going into playoffs - that's something we're striving for. And they did a good job facing adversity."
Sage MacAuley made two 3-pointers for the Tide and finished with nine points. She added eight rebounds and six steals during another balanced performance. Teammate Sam Donahue chipped in with nine points and six rebounds, while Yvonne Robert hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points. Emily Poulin grabbed six rebounds in the victory. Spaulding went 8 of 9 from the line, while U-32 was 2 of 4.
Olivia Hogan (12 points) and Caitlin McGinley (five points) led the way for the Raiders, who trailed 8-3 after the first quarter. U-32 entered halftime in front 16-12 and extended its lead to eight points during the third quarter. Donahue hit a 3-pointer for the Tide during the final seconds of the third quarter, trimming the deficit to 24-22.
Spaulding went to the foul line with a few seconds remaining while protecting a one-point lead. After hitting the first shot, the Tide resisted any temptation to intentionally miss the second. Another successful attempt forced U-32 to draw up a last-second play that unraveled before anyone could put up a shot.
"U-32 was killing us on the boards," coach MacAuley said. "So we needed to make sure we made those (foul) shots and make sure we could hold them with our defense."
Spaulding (9-4) will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (2-9) will host Montpelier the same day.
"Montpelier just beat Lamoille the other night and Harwood just beat Lyndon," coach MacAuley said. "It's anybody's game at any time - it's about who shows up to play. And we didn't show up in the first half today. Sam's 3-pointer going into the fourth quarter really propelled us forward to get our momentum going to where we needed to be."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oxbow 35, Blue Mountain 27
BRADFORD - Alexa Kosakowski (15 points) and Abigail Carson (seven points) lit a fire under the Olympians on Saturday to make up for their team's mediocre effort form the foul line.
Taylor Bean made the Olympians' lone 3-pointer. Hayley Goodwin scored 21 points for Blue Mountain.
The game was tied at 6 after the first quarter before Oxbow inched out to a 16-14 halftime lead. The Olympians were in front 27-22 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Mid-Vermont Christian made 6 of 7 attempts from the foul line, while Oxbow was 6 of 19. The Olympians left the door open for a Mid-Vermont comeback by going 4 of 13 from the stripe during the final eight minutes.
"They played good defense," Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. "Emma Parkin got into foul trouble and didn't play the whole second quarter and didn't play the whole fourth quarter. And she's our top scorer. Alexa stepped up and that helped a lot."
Oxbow will travel to play Harwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twinfield 69, Richford 57
MARSHFIELD - The Trojans followed up Friday night's victory by rallying past the Falcons on Saturday afternoon.
Kerrick Medose scored a career-high 30 points and dished out five assists for Twinfield. Lucas Roberts contributed 20 points in the victory.
"Kerrick and Lucas - I'm super proud of them," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. "They stepped up and carried us on the offensive end. And that's how we're going to have to win games. Lucas had a really good second half and played well and attacked the rim. And so did Kerrick. And the other guys were equally as important. They rebounded well against a team that is much bigger than we are. We just fought and fought the whole game. And we played a lot of zone, which we don't usually play. We were down by 10 and we got stops and made it a one-point game before the fourth quarter."
Jerrick Jacobs (17 points) and Jacob Clawson (14 points) paced the Falcons. Teammates Aske Greve and Will Steinhour scored 10 points apiece.
Both teams were playing for the second time in less than 24 hours. Twinfield earned 64-40 victory over Craftsbury on Friday, while Richford suffered a 53-52 loss at Danville.
"I only played seven guys basically two nights in a row," Hudson said. "I'm very proud of how they buckled down. All seven were fantastic and just played their hearts out. We could have easily rolled over after playing two straight games with limited numbers. But they fought through it. Richford played a box-and-one on Kerrick and we found a way to get the other guys some looks. And we used some screens to get him open. With less than two minutes left, Sam Russell made two crucial free throws that helped keep us ahead and gave us a comfortable margin at that point."
Twinfield led 19-16 after the first quarter before Richford stormed in front during the second quarter. The Falcons led 28-24 entering halftime and were in front 47-46 after three quarters. Neil Alexander finished with a team-high 10 rebounds for the Trojans.
"Meles (Gouge) and Sam did a good job in the second half and they all banded together," Hudson said. "Brayden Cushing came in during the second half and hit two big 3's. It really helped. Brayden and Brody (Moran) had not played as many minutes and Neil is also playing a long more minutes now. It's the next man up with all of our injuries and they're doing a great job. We'll take a day off and play again Monday."
Twinfield (5-3) will host Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Monday. Richford (4-9) will travel to play the Bucks at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Northfield 44, BFA-Fairfax 32
FAIRFAX - Preston Lilly scored a dozen points and teammates Carson Smit and Caiden Crawford-Stempel added 10 points apiece to help the Marauders rally past the Bullets.
BFA led 7-6 after one quarter before Northfield (6-4) established a 14-11 halftime lead. The Marauders established some breathing room in the third quarter while shooting ahead 26-21. Northfield improves to 6-4, while BFA falls to 3-6.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 5, Essex 2
BARRE - Five Crimson Tide athletes deposited goals Saturday to fuel a comeback victory against the Hornets.
"The girls played great," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "They committed to doing all the things we've been working on in practice and it showed. Our puck movement was crisp, our forecheck was great and the D were working it well from the point. We had five goals from five different goal scorers without getting a single power play."
Essex pulled ahead midway through the first period when Abby Smith scored on a rebound opportunity in front of the net. Ella Gibbs registered the assist.
The Tide responded with two goals in the final 48 seconds of the first period. Molly Parker equalized after combining with Zoe Tewksbury for a give-and-go sequence at the point. Parker fired a shot though a screen to catch Essex goalie Kelsan Carter (26 saves) by surprise. Chelsea Bell doubled the lead on assists by Zoe Tewksbury and Parker. Bell capitalized on a second-chance bid after a shot by Zoe Tewksbury was blocked.
Hannah King extended the lead to 3-1 a few minutes into the second period. She fired a loose puck across the goal line after Rebecca McKelvey unleashed a shot that was redirected. Lilly Tewksbury recorded the secondary assist. McKelvey made it 4-1, thanks to assists by Zoe Tewksbury and King. McKelvey collected a pass from the point and spun around before beating Carter through the five-hole.
Portia Berard followed up a shot from the point and buried a second-chance bid for a 5-1 advantage at the start of the third period. Lilly Tewksbury and Bell assisted. Essex's Dylan Line capitalized on a power-play situation to close out the scoring on a Nielsa Maddalena assist. Spaulding goalie Rayna Long made 14 saves in the victory.
"We weren't burying as many chances as we have in recent games, but our overall play was arguably the sharpest we have been all season," Lawrence said. "We let up a bit in the third period after being so dominant the entire game - and that was the one blemish. We've challenged our girls to play a full 45 minutes and that's the next step the girls have to take and own in order to reach their potential."
The Tide (11-1) will seek their fourth straight victory when stye host Burlington-Colchester at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Essex (7-4) will host Rutland at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
"I'm just happy with the result and our play," Lawrence said. "The girls put in the work all week to earn this one."
U-32 5, Middlebury 3
EAST MONTPELIER - Four goals in the second period allowed the Raiders to close out another impressive Division II victory Saturday.
Alyssa Frazier (two goals) set the tone for U-32, while teammates Caitlyn Fielder and Allie Guthrie both contributed one goal and one assist. Morgan Ribolini also scored for the Raiders and goalie Renee Porter made 22 saves in the victory. Payton Allen, Tegan O'Donnell, Grace Lagerstedt and Gabby Cruickshank excelled in the defensive zone for coach Larry Smith's squad.
"The girls came out on fire in the second period and we opened it up," Smith said. "Middlebury is a well-coached team and it was a close one after the first period. I thought Nashay Stephani and Ruby Eaton played really well for us tonight. I'm down a couple players and they really had to step up."
Ruby Hubbell recorded 26 saves for Middlebury. Avery Gale (two goals), Lia Calzini (one goal, one assist) and Hana Doria (one assist) led the Tigers offensively.
U-32 will travel to play Brattleboro on Wednesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Mount Mansfield 8, Harwood 0
ESSEX - Five first-period goals gave the Cougars complete control during Saturday's victory over the Highlanders.
Alex Brown scored four times in the victory and Alec Spensley added two goals Gil Rowe and Owen Jones also found the back of the net and teammate Declan Heney stopped 18 shots in the shutout. Goalie Teighen Fils-Aime recorded 25 saves for Harwood, which committed four penalties. MMU was sent to the box three times.
"Mount Mansfield played well," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "They capitalized on their scoring chances and they played great team defense. For us, it was a game to forget. We just didn't show up today, so it's on to the next one."
Mount Mansfield (10-2) will travel to play Lyndon at 6 p.m. Monday. Harwood (5-6) will travel to play Northfield at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
