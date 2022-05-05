FAYSTON - The Spaulding girls lacrosse team rallied to one of its most impressive victories in program history Thursday by downing defending Division II champ GMVS, 11-8.
The Crimson Tide surrendered back-to-back goals in the beginning of the game before steadily clawing back into contention. The Granite City squad fired in three unanswered goals late in the first half to carry a 9-6 lead into the break. Current members of the Tide had never defeated the Gumbies, who also won the 2017 crown and were runners-up to U-32 in 2018.
"Even though we were down at the start, it was a boost for the girls," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "We played them in playoffs last year and they dominated us, 15-2. So at halftime we realized that we could play with these girls."
Addison Pinard paced Spaulding with five goals and notched one assist. Hallee Allen (three goals), Ruby Harrington (two goals) and Grace Isham also scored in the victory. Zoe Tewksbruy recorded three assists for the Tide and teammates Isabella Boudreault and Portia Berard added one assist apiece.
"Zoe is our senior leader out there," coach Pinard said. "We decided today to move her off of defense and up to midfield. And her assists and ground balls reflect that it was a good move. She's a rock back there and she's by far the smartest player out there on the field. She knows everything that's going on and works super hard."
Addison Pinard won six draw controls to give her team a big advantage with possession. Tewksbury and Sage MacAuley each won two draw controls. Tewksbury scooped up nine ground balls and Pinard collected six.
"We had the better of the draw controls and the ground balls," coach Pinard said. "The girls' effort out there was tremendous and it was our best game so far."
Spaulding goalie Corrina Moulton stopped several free position shots to help thwart the Gumbies' comeback attempt. She finished with 10 saves and made a few clutch stops to deny GMVS standout Molly Queally.
"As the game wore on, Corrina became really strong back there and she only let up two goals in the second half," coach Pinard said."Queally has some serious stick skills and we talked a lot about doubling her every time she touched the ball. In the first half especially, she was running it right to the goal and we were having a tough time containing her. But in the second half Corrina really shut her down."
Queally finished with five goals, while teammates Megan Ryan (two goals) and Sequoyah Walther Gingold (one goal) rounded out the scoring. Maxine van Strien and Eliza Mullen combined to make 10 saves in front the cage for GMVS.
The Tide improve to 6-2, while the Gumbies fall to 1-4. Spaulding will travel to play Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
"I'm still worried about Hartford and Vergennes - they look really strong," coach Pinard said. "But we've got enough confidence to play with the two teams that were in the finals last year: St. J and GMVS."
