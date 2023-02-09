BARRE - The Spaulding girls basketball team entered Senior Night with a winning mindset Thursday and quickly turned those thoughts into a reality.
The Crimson Tide took charge at the end of the first quarter and never trailed again while overpowering Oxbow, 63-42. The final outcome was pivotal for a Tide squad attempting to lock up one of the top four seeds for the upcoming Division II playoffs. The lopsided victory also helped the Granite City squad recover from Saturday's emotionally draining 40-39 defeat vs. defending D-IIi champ Mount Abraham in a rematch of last year's final.
"After our loss to Mount Abe, it was very humbling and it was good for them," Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said. "And not to take anything away from Mount Abe: They are a great team. With this (Oxbow) team, we looked at their size and we knew (Emerson Fuller-Penatzer and Libby Sweet) would be big on the boards after watching some game footage. So we knew we were going to be working hard on the glass. And in practice all day (Wednesday) we talked about rebounding. We have to make sure we have it down before we get into playoffs."
The stakes were high for the Tide and the D-III Olympians with just over a week remaining in the regular season and both sides attempting to secure a potential home quarterfinal. But it was simply another day at the office for Spaulding senior Yvonne Roberge, who was immune to any jitters. The defensive specialist picked the Olympians' pocket six times and was also the top offensive weapon with 24 points.
"Yvonne is just a workhorse," coach MacAuley said. "She always guards the toughest player and she works all the time. She had four 3's tonight and she was feeling them, which was good for her. She's always on and she just never stops - it's wonderful."
Sage MacAuley was another clutch performer, excelling early for a Spaulding squad that's been a second-half team for the majority of the winter. She scored all 10 of the Tide's points in the opening eight minutes and finished the game with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The dynamic forward was sidelined by an ankle injury a month ago before returning to the court last week.
"Sage needed this tonight: just realizing that she's as strong as ever and the ankle is OK now and she can do what she was doing," coach MacAuley said. "Tonight was a big confidence-booster for her and hopefully this will just propel her forward."
Aliyah Elliot grabbed nine rebounds for the Tide, while teammates Sophie Guariello (six points) and Gracie Martin (five points) also made a handful of key contributions. Oxbow's top scorer were Fuller-Penatzer (18 points), Maggi Elsworth (11 points) and Swift (six points).
Elsworth grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled the length of the floor to kick off the scoring with a fast-break layup. MacAuley rattled off four straight points for the Tide before a Fuller-Penatzer putback and an Elworth layup pushed the Olympians in front 6-4. MacAuley remained hot by scoring three more baskets in traffic to give her team a 10-6 advantage to close out the first quarter.
A pinpoint pass by Roberge set up Taylor Keel for a high-percentage basket at the start of the second quarter. Oxbow's Braylee Phelps answered with a jump shot, but a few moments later Elliot assisted Guariello for a basket. Elsworth gave the Olympians a much-needed spark by making a foul shot and a 3-pointer from the right corner. However, Spaulding responded with an 8-0 spurt for its first double-digit lead of the contest. Roberge ignited the run by slashing toward the rim and scoring with a shot off the glass. A Guariello steal and basket kept Spaulding rolling before MacAuley hit a foul shot and Roberge connected on a 3-pointer. Elsworth got her team back on track with a floater, but Roberge drained another long-distance shot and Martin added a free throw. Following a Roberge mid-range jumper, two putbacks by Fuller-Penatzer capped the first-half scoring and the Olympians headed into the break trailing 28-17.
Fuller-Penatzer grabbed a rebound and made a short bank shot during her team's first possession of the third quarter. Spaulding's Madison Ashford and Swift traded baskets before another bucket by Elsworth closed the gap to 30-23. The Olympians missed a pair of foul shots and paid the price while watching Roberge and MacAuley stretch the lead to 39-23 in a hurry. Fuller-Penatzer capitalized on a second-chance shot after a timeout, though Martin swished in a 3-pointer a few seconds afterwards. Two more successful field-goal attempts by Fuller-Penatzer were sandwiched around a basket by Keel. Elsworth made a foul shot before a catch-and-shoot sequence by Roberge off an inbounds pass gave the Tide a 46-30 cushion. A Guariello jumper from the left side, a foul shot from MacAuley and a left-handed layup by Roberge put the finishing touches on the third quarter, with Spaulding leading 51-30.
Fuller-Penatzer followed up a teammate's missed foul shot and cashed in for two points early in the fourth quarter. Swift scored in the paint, Roberge answered for Spaulding and then Elsworth made a foul shot and a layup. A free throw by Oxbow's Noel Koslowski was negated by a Martin putback and a baseline jumper by Isabella Beaudrealt. MacAuley sank two foul shots before Oxbow's Anastase Bourgeois hit a foul shot and a 3-pointer in the final minute.
"The first quarter was great," coach MacAuley said. "We came ready to go and Sage scored early. But then we fell flat with our offense and were stagnant. We talked at halftime about how we needed to get the ball moving and how we needed to be cutting more and setting more screens - because we were just standing around with the ball. And then in the second half we took off."
Roberge, Eliot, Ashford, MacAuley and Charlotte Young were honored during a pre-game ceremony for the Tide's 12th-graders.
"Aliyah, Maddie and Sage played AAU and Mini Metro together since they were in third and fourth grade," coach MacAuley said. "This was the end of my AAU girls that I had coached up through, so it was a little sentimental for me tonight."
The Tide upperclassmen helped transform a long-struggling program into a perennial title contender the last few years. Three seasons ago the Crimson Tide won their first playoff game since 2013 with a 45-38 victory over U-32. The following year Spaulding advanced to the semifinals during a Covid-shortened campaign, and last year the Tide finished at 18-5 after advancing to the title game.
"I hope they remember all the hard work they did," coach MacAuley said. "That first year was very hard. These girls didn't know how to win and it was hard to get them to believe that they could. And the freshmen that year really helped with that. They lived through Covid at the end of their freshman year and then had half a season their sophomore year. And they were playing with full masks again their junior year. It's been a long four years, but they've really persevered and been resilient through it all."
Oxbow (10-8) will host Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding (14-3) will travel to play Lamoille at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Tide are currently third in the D-II standings behind North Country (17-0) and Fair Haven (17-1). Spaulding is attempting to hold off Harwood (9-5) and Lake Region (10-7) in a battle for the No. 3 seed.
"We've been doing the math and we've still got a tough game on Saturday," coach MacAuley said. "And then we have two more games next week with Montpelier and Lake Region. We have some teams coming up that we can't take lightly. But hopefully we should still be within home playoff range."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
U-32 47, Hatford 39
HARTFORD - The Raiders took their lumps at the start of the season but proved once again that they're a late-blooming squad Thursday.
Cara Richardson and Clara Wilson scored 12 points apiece, leading U-32 to its third victory in four games after an 0-12 start to the winter. The East Montpelier-based school is ranked 16th in Division II, but coach Danielle Laperle's squad could easily be a dark horse during playoffs after defeating a Hurricanes team that owns the No. 6 position in the D-II standings.
Natalie Beauregard (11 points, 17 rebounds), Caroline Flynn (seven points) and Paige Parker (four rebounds) also stepped up for the Raiders, who led 12-3 at the conclusion of the first quarter. U-32's defensive stinginess carried over into the second quarter, which ended with the Raiders on top 25-9.
"My girls fought all night and I couldn’t be more proud of how they stepped up," Laperle said. "We had solid points across the board and Natalie Beauregard was an absolute beast on the boards. Her and Cara Richardson did an excellent job fronting the low block all game. Yvette Petrella, Willa Long, Paige Parker and Caroline Flynn closed out hard all night and kept up the talk. And Clara Wilson absolutely shut down the lane when the ball would shift to the wing and corner."
Hartford's top contributors were Charlotte Jasmin (16 points), Kamryn Brower (11 points), Izzabella Sirois (seven points) and Avery Mosenthel (five points). The Hurricanes attempted to rally after the break, closing the gap to 33-29 before the start of the final quarter. Flynn and Richardson combined to score 11 points down the stretch, slamming the door on Hartford's comeback bid.
"All of my players had no quit - even when Hartford came back from the deficit and tied it up in the third," Laperle said. "We could have put our heads down and gave up, but this is why we never quit any games. Even when we would lose by bigger deficits in the beginning of the season, I would tell the girls to treat it like a two-point game. That push and composure is what allowed them to perform at their best. Stalling in the fourth quarter with 1:30 to go was the epitome of what these girls have worked for all season. They were not fazed and were smart in their choices. Other teams are keeping an eye on us now, so it’s back to the grind."
U-32 (3-13) will host Lyndon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Hartford (10-8) will travel to play Windsor at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lyndon 43, Montpelier 32
MONTPELIER - A 14-6 run in the third quarter turned the tide in the Vikings' favor during Thursday's come-from-behind victory over the Solons.
Delaney Raymond (18 points) and Brooke'lyn Robinson (nine points) led the way for Lyndon, which fell behind 10-8 in the first quarter. The Vikings trailed 17-16 entering halftime before surging ahead 30-23 before the start of the final quarter.
Grace Nostrant finished with 14 points for MHS and teammate Ireland Donahue added nine points. The Vikings were whistled for eight fouls, while Montpelier was called for 20 violations.
"Regan Walke guarded Robinson all night and did an awesome job," Montpelier coach Haidi Arias said. "Robinson did not have one 3-pointer and she only had four points in the first half and five points in the fourth quarter."
Lyndon (9-8) will travel to play U-32 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Montpelier (6-13) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Danville 33, Twinfield 10
DANVILLE - Defense was the name of the game Thursday for the Bears, who coasted to their fifth straight victory.
Danville stymied the Trojans offense from start to finish, capping a regular-season sweep over their crosstown rivals following a 39-35 victory a month ago. Twinfield (3-13) will travel to play Winooski at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Danville (8-9) will host Richford the same night at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.