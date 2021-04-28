BRISTOL — Spaulding’s boys lacrosse team isn’t waiting for playoffs to prove its mettle in late-game situations.
The Crimson Tide overcame sloppy conditions and a resilient Mount Abraham side to prevail, 13-12, during Wednesday’s clash. The Tide opened the season Saturday by pulling away to a 12-6 victory over two-time defending champ Stowe. Monday’s showdown with Rice was another big test, with the Green Knights holding on late to prevail 14-12.
“It’s great to be in these close battles against teams,” Spaulding coach Ian Thomas said. “It brings us together and makes us tighter. And we’d much rather have these kind of games than blowout wins or losses.”
Steady rain and a slick field forced both the Tide and Eagles to focus more on the fundamentals of catching and passing. The Tide were firing on all cylinders early and carried a 6-1 lead into the second quarter. The Eagles attempted to rally by burying six more goals before the break, closing the gap to 8-7.
Mount Abraham kept the heat on Spaulding in the third quarter, resulting in a 12-11 Tide advantage entering the final quarter. Chris Howarth finished with 10 saves in front of the cage in the victory. Eagles goalie Aidan Danyow stopped 12 shots.
“Ground balls were even overall, but they took advantage of a few mistakes in the second quarter,” Thomas said. “They never led, but they tied it a few times. We had the ball with about four minutes left and we controlled it until about 1:30 left, which is when Chris made a clutch save on a high shot to keep us in front.”
Jon Malnati and Owen Kresco were also defensive standouts for Thomas’ squad. Owen Kresco and Ryan Glassford helped their team enjoy a slight advantage on face-offs.
Aiden Blouin paced Spaulding’s attack with five goals and two assists. Teammates Cam Kearney and Aidan Kresco each deposited two goals. Also scoring for the Tide were Colby Berard (three assists), Owen Kresco, Ben Hiscock and Glassford. Jamison Mast dished out one assist in the victory.
Griffin Paradee scored four goals in the loss. Teammates Sawyer Shepard and Liam Oxford added two goals apiece.
“It was a battle of the elements with a lot of ground balls,” Thomas said. “I love playing in these games and our guys do too. It’s always a gut-check game because it’s on the road, it’s an hour-and-a-half drive and it’s a short warmup before we play. And it was raining, so there were lots of turnovers. It’s a great test to have this early in the season and huge props to Mount Abe: They played a phenomenal game. They clawed back and made big stops on defense. And they kept scoring transition goals that kept them in the game. But our guys were able to wake up from the bus ride and play well at the end. It’s definitely not our best game we can play, but that happens. We never know what to expect against any opponent. So it’s about making adjustments and responding as champions.”
Spaulding (2-1) will travel to play Milton at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Two years ago the Tide were the No. 1 seed in Division II with a 12-1 record when they suffered a 9-8 quarterfinal loss against the No. 8 Yellowjackets.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rice 19, Montpelier 3
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Eight players tucked away goals Wednesday for the undefeated Green Knights, who built an 11-2 halftime lead and kept rolling until the final whistle.
Rice’s leading scorers were Jackson Harris (four goals, three assists), Graham Harris (three goals, five assists) and Ty Samson (five goals, one assist). Reed Abry (one goal, three assists) and David Gosselin (two goals, four assists) also delivered well-rounded efforts. Josh Bergstrom added two goals in the victory, while teammates Owen Greene (one goal, one assist) and Louis Ruel also scored. Green Knights goalie Caleb Matosky turned aside three shots.
Aiden Forsyth, Will Bruzzese and Quinn Mills (one assist) scored for the Solons. Montpelier’s Winslow Monde made six saves in front of the cage.
Rice (3-0) will travel to play Colchester on Tuesday. Montpelier (1-0) will visit two-time defending champ Stowe for a 3:30 p.m. clash Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 15, Colchester 1
COLCHESTER — Spaulding’s quest for its first winning season in 11 years is quickly becoming an attainable feat.
The Crimson Tide followed up an 8-3 victory over Burlington with anther rout over a Chittenden County opponent Wednesday. Freshman Addison Pinard recorded six goals and one assist for visitors, who improve to 2-0.
Halle Allen contributed four goals, while Grace Isham found the back of the cage twice. Ruby Harringon (two assists), Rayna Long (one assist) and Bella Bevins also scored for Spaulding. Olivia Rousse and Lily Tewkwbury tallied single assists in the victory, while teammate Corrina Moulton made 14 saves in goal.
“We’re super young,” Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. “Of our 16 girls, we have 11 freshmen and sophomores. But these girls have been playing a lot of lacrosse. A lot of them have been playing since second grade. They’ve come out and they’re working hard, so I think we’ll have a really successful season. I have high expectations for the rest of the year.”
Kelsi Pratt scored for the Lakers (0-4). Goalies Taylor Dickie (nine saves) and Mei-Ling Correll (10 saves) split time for Colchester.
Pinard and Halle Allen each won 10 ground balls, while Paige Allen scooped up seven ground balls.
“We played at Burlington on Saturday and we probably had twice as many ground balls today,” coach Pinard said. “The girls were fighting for them and we pulled down a ton of ground balls”
Spaulding will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Spaulding 4, North Country 1
NEWPORT — The Crimson Tide captured victories in all four contested matches during Wednesday’s season-opening victory.
Halle Pletzer, Camden Kelley and Ashley Boisvert triumphed at the top three singles spots. Natalie Taylor and Lily LaCroix won a close battle at No. 1 doubles.
“We couldn’t play No. 4 singles due to the rain,” Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. “The No. 5 singles match was forfeited by both teams, and we had to forfeit No. 2 doubles. But we should be up to our full roster for next week’s match.”
SINGLES
Halle Pletzer def. Ruthie Petzolat 8-3 Camden Kelley def. Marta Potter 8-6 Ashley Boisvert def. Levi Booth 8-7(5)
DOUBLES
Natalie Taylor and Lily LaCroix def. Theo Potter and Grace Ellwell 8-6
