BARRE — Thunder Road officials postponed of the Triple Crown Series event scheduled for Thursday due to a forecast of heavy rain.
The event is now slated to take place Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. The program will remain the same as originally planned with the 75-lap Triple Crown event for the Flying Tigers plus the Late Models, Street Stocks and Road Warriors.
Officials will continue to monitor how the weather forecast for Friday night develops and an announcement regarding the event’s status will be made Friday morning. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $30 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
COLLEGE SOCCER
CU lands local stars
U-32 twins Dylan and Trevor Walker-Clayton will join Montpelier’s Brecken Shea in coach John O’Connor’s incoming freshman class for men’s soccer at Castleton University.
Shea led Montpelier to its first championship since 1996 as the Solons defeated previously unbeaten Milton, 2-1, in the Division II championship last fall. The Walker-Clayton brothers were both four-year standouts for the Raiders, who lost to Montpelier in overtime during the regular-season finale. Trevor is slated to play midfield, will Dylan will be a midfield/forward player.
West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani and Colchester’s Adolph Alfani complete the Vermont portion of the Spartans’ newest class. Serrani is likely to be an outside or central defender.
TRAIL RUNNING
Heritage 5K on tap
The Barre Heritage Festival 5-kilometer Trail Race will take place July 31 at 9 a.m. at the Barre Town Forest.
A scenic trail explores the historic quarries that have made Barre the granite capital of the world. The trail features wooded terrain that is mostly single-track. There will be seven divisions based on age for both men and women.
The event is sponsored by the Central Vermont Runners and the Rehab Gym. Individuals can register online at RunSignUp until July 29. The cost is $10, with race-day registration available from 7:45-8:45 a.m. at the Barre Town Forest parking lot.
For more information, contact Race Director Jackie Jancaitis at jacqueline.jancaitis@rehabgym.com.
