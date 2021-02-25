EAST MONTPELIER — Former Chelsea standout Emma Colby helped the Thetford girls basketball team open the second quarter with 14 unanswered points during Thursday’s 48-26 victory over U-32.
Colby finished with seven points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Panthers, who earned their ninth straight semifinal appearance last year.
“We played really well tonight,” Thetford coach Eric Ward said. “We had a good practice (Wednesday) night and we carried it over to tonight. We had really good ball movement, our defense was good and I was very pleased with the kids. They did a very good job.”
Kelsey Smith scored 13 points and crashed the glass seven times for Thetford. Addie Cadwell and Becca Wells (seven rebounds) added nine points apiece in the victory.
“We had a 2-2-1 and a 1-3-1 (defense) in the first quarter,” Ward said. “And then we went to a 2-3 zone and we got some deflections and got in the passing lanes, which we hadn’t done so far this year. And we created some easy transition points. And then we just moved the ball so well on the offensive end, which leads to easy baskets. We dictated the pace of the game. U-32 is a lot bigger than we are and I was happy with how we contended on the boards.”
Jordan Pryce (seven points) paced U-32. Teammates Ari Hawkins, Casey Flye and Eliza Garland scored five points apiece. Olivia Hogan (seven rebounds) and Alaina Beauregard (five steals) were also solid for the Raiders.
“Defensively, we’re a work in progress,” U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. “Putting it together in a Covid year with limited time is challenging. Sometimes I feel like we’ve got it down and sometimes I feel like we don’t. Even tonight, there were times when I called a timeout and we talked about things and fixed it for a little bit. But then Thetford pulled away again. I have to do a better job of getting us ready to go. But the girls are playing hard and staying positive.”
Thetford led 10-9 after the first quarter. The Panthers scored 14 unanswered points at the start of the second quarter. Garland ended the drought by making a 3-pointer with three minutes on the clock, leading to a U-32 timeout with 5:43 on the clock.
U-32’s Yvonne Roberge coverted a last-second layup in transition at the end of the second quarter, resulting in a 25-16 halftime lead for the Panthers. Thetford entered the fourth quarter in front 40-21 and easily overcame a few comeback attempts by the Raiders.
The double-digit victory was refreshing for the Panthers, who bounced back from Monday’s 58-40 loss against Lake Region. Smith paced Thetford during the defeat with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“We lost to Lake Region on Monday and we didn’t play particularly well,” Ward said. “And if we had played like this, it would have been a different outcome. We played not to lose Monday instead of to win. If we play Lake Region again, I think we’ll be better prepared. But that’s why you play the games, because you never know what’s going to happen. So every game we can prepare and see who can make the best adjustments throughout the game. And tonight our kids made some great adjustments. I think they can see what we’re trying to ask them to do. And it’s nice to see it work.”
Thetford went 22 of 45 from the floor, while U-32 was 11 of 55.
“We talked about taking care of the ball,” Bennett said. “And for whatever reason, we started to force the ball a little bit in the second quarter. And it converted to transition buckets for them. One of our big things is to limit transition opportunities. When we turn the ball over by forcing passes, that leads to the other team getting run-outs on us.”
U-32 will travel to play Essex at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Thetford will travel to play Danville the same day.
“We made some minor adjustments tonight and refocussed a little bit,” Ward said. “We’re still trying to get our rotations down and our substitutions and stuff. They had a little run when we had some players in there who were not as experienced. But then we took care of business at the end.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Burlington 54, Spaulding 49
BURLINGTON — The Seahorses made a trio of 3-pointers in fourth quarter and went 7 of 7 from the line down the stretch Thursday.
Ella Decelles (18 points), Cassie Beste (14 points) and Kale Torwini (12 points) reached double figures for BHS. Natalie Folland and Sage MacAuley scored 16 points apiece for the Tide.
“We were ahead of them for basically three and a half quarters,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “They hit a couple 3-pointers, but Torwini had four fouls and things were going our way. And then there were a few calls that didn’t go our way, so that let just the air out of the balloon and we lost steam.”
Spaulding led 11-8 after the first quarter and held a 25-19 halftime advantage. The Tide closed out the fourth quarter in front 39-30. Burlington hit half of its six 3-pointers during the final eight minutes to fuel the comeback. The Seahorses finished 8 of 10 from the foul line, while Spaulding was 12 of 15.
“We have to learn to play all four quarters,” coach MacAuley said. “When it gets tough, we have to dig in and play tough. That’s what we were struggling with from the beginning of the season. We at least played it through three quarters this game, and we’d only been playing two quarters before. So we’re looking on the bright side and we’re getting ready for playoffs. We’re taking all these tough games and we’re learning from each one.”
Spaulding will travel to play Colchester at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lyndon 46, Harwood 33
DUXBURY — The Vikings were dominant during every quarter to steal a victory on the road Thursday.
Kadienne Whitcomb made a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for LI. Emma Ravelin (16 points) and Ashley Proteau (10 points) led Harwood. Ayden Parish (five rebounds) and Emilee Semprebon (four rebounds) helped HU hold its own on the glass. Lyndon led 10-6 after one quarter, 34-18 after two and 41-27 after three.
“Eric’s teams are always a reflection of his strengths: They play hard, they work hard and they give you everything they’ve got,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “They’re always well-prepared and nobody ever wants to see them in playoffs.”
Harwood will host Middlebury at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We had some young kids who had to step up tonight, and they did a nice job,” Young said.
Williamstown 39, Lamoille 20
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Blue Devils scored the final 10 points of the first half and carried that momentum all the way until the final whistle Thursday.
“We switched to a zone with four minutes to go in the second quarter and went on a 10-0 run to close the half,” Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. “We held them to three field goals, and they shot 13 of 14 from the free-throw line. This was the best 32 minutes of basketball we have played thus far. The girls kept their heads up when they went on their run, and they never let the score affect them. We really focused on limiting them to one shot on defense, and we had a great team effort on the boards.”
Brianna McLaughlin guided Williamstown with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals. Ciera Sweet chipped in with six points and 14 rebounds. Madeline Benoit (six points) paced Lamoille.
The Blue Devils will host Montpelier at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Oxbow 53, Randolph 24
BRADFORD — Emma Parkin (17 points), Alexa Kosakowski (11 points) and Ellyn Hart (eight points) kept the Olympians in charge from start to finish Thursday.
Nine players scored for Oxbow, which led 13-3 after the first quarter. The Olympians entered halftime in front 29-14 before outscoring the Galloping Ghosts 14-5 in the final quarter. Whitney Lewis paced the Ghosts with 11 points.
“At halftime we talked about not settling for shots,” Olympians coach Barry Emerson said. “I don’t care if it was beyond the 3-point line — it was just poor shooting decisions. And when we reversed it, we could get something at 14 or 15 feet. And we started doing that in the fourth quarter.”
Oxbow will host Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Lake Region 75, Montpelier 44
ORLEANS — The short-handed Solons put up a fight Thursday, but another overpowering performance by Tia Martinez lifted the Rangers to a 31-point victory.
The Rangers led 55-32 after three quarters and didn’t have any letdowns during the final eight minutes.
“We only dressed eight and we had no subs by the fourth quarter,” Montpelier coach Brian Donaghue said. “They’re deep, with Martinez leading the way. She’s just so much fun to see in person. You watch her on film and you read about her in the newspaper — but she’s just so smooth. And she finishes with both hands at the rim. And they got good contributions from a lot of people.”
Montpelier will travel to play Williamstown at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We were happy with our younger players tonight,” Donaghue said.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 3, Milton 2
WATERBURY — A rematch of last year’s Division II state championship ended with the same result as the Highlanders held on for a one-goal victory.
Milton’s Zorion Seaman opened the scoring on an assist by Cameron Fougere with 9:57 left in the first period. Harwood answered 49 seconds later when Charly Seitz set up Jack Lansky’s goal.
The Yellowjackets pulled ahead again with 12:06 left in the third period. Cooper Goodrich set up Braden Mathieu for the 2-1 advantage.
Finn O’Hara tallied the equalizer midway through the final period on assists by Skylar Platt and Jonathan O’Brien. O’Hara scored again 36 seconds later, thanks to an assist by Platt Harwood goalie Liam Guyette made 28 saves, while Milton goalie Teddy Munson stopped 27 shots.
“Tonight’s game was a hard-fought battle,” Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. “The boys struggled to get things going until the end. Our passing and timing was certainly off, but some of the struggles were due to the work ethic and discipline of the Milton team. They had a game plan and stuck to it well. They also stayed out of the box, keeping our power play from having any opportunities. We needed a couple big plays to pull out the win. And they boys came through with around 6 minutes to go to come from behind and seal the win.”
Harwood will travel to play Northfield at 7 p.m .Saturday.
