MONTPELIER — Madi Mousley made six straight shots from the floor in the first quarter Tuesday, helping Thetford build an insurmountable lead during the Panthers’ 51-30 girls basketball victory over Montpelier.
Mousley’s hot hand early allowed her team to close out the opening quarter with an 18-3 advantage. She scored 12 of her 13 points during those first eight minutes, while Charlize Brown (10 points) added five first-quarter points.
“Madi Mousley got us going in the first quarter,” Thetford coach Eric Ward said. “We’ve been changing things around as the season goes along and we’re still figuring out what our identity will be. And in the first half I thought we were playing Thetford basketball. We had a 21-point lead at halftime and they tried to close the gap. Montpelier played for the full 32 minutes, so they should be proud of themselves.”
Thetford led 33-12 entering halftime and headed into the final quarter with a 39-22 advantage. The Panthers went 7 of 11 from the foul line, while Montpelier went 8 of 13 from the stripe.
“I talked to some of the Montpelier fans after the game and they said they enjoyed watching our girls play,” Ward said. “And the Montpelier girls played really hard. The results may not be what they wanted, but I can’t fault the effort.”
Mason Fahey and Kelsey Bogie each scored eight points in the winning effort and teammate Whitney Lewis added seven points. Ireland Donahue (11 points) and Grace Nostrant (10 points) paced Montpelier.
Thetford will shoot for its 10th semifinal appearance in 11 years after playoff pairings are announced next month. Ward’s teams earned Barre Aud berths every season from 2012-2020, capturing Division III titles in 2014, 2017 and 2019. Williamstown ended the Panthers’ streak with a 48-45 playdown victory during a Covid-shortened season last winter.
“When we face teams, we have to give our best effort because everybody else is going to be ready,” Ward said. “If we take anyone lightly, they’re going to beat us this year. But heading into playoffs, I think we’ll be where we want to be. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
Montpelier (2-5) will host Randolph at 6 p.m. Thursday. Thetford (4-2) will travel to play Hartford at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“We lost to Windsor and we lost to CVU, but we gained a lot by playing those two teams,” Ward said. “And we play Windsor later on, so hopefully we’ll be prepared. We have a lot of players who want to be the next group that does really, really well. And we’re still a fairly young group this year and they’ll be around for the next few years. We make some mistakes early and I make mistakes as well. But I think this team has some great potential.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 62, Harwood 36
DUXBURY — The Crimson Tide outscored the Highlanders in all four quarters and dominated almost every facet of the game during Tuesday’s one-sided affair in Capital Division action.
Spaulding capped a strong first quarter with a 24-12 advantage. The Granite City crew led 41-22 entering halftime and was in front 50-27 after three quarters.
“Spaulding was ready to play from the start,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “I wish we could have played two halves tonight. I was happy that we played well in the second, but we weren’t ready at the start. They had three people in double digits and eight people scored for them. They play fast, they’re quick and they capitalized on every mistake we made.”
Yvonne Roberge and Sage MacAuley both recorded 14 points and six rebounds for Spaulding. Autumn Lewis (11 points, five rebounds) and Sam Donahue (six points) also stepped up for the Tide.
“The confidence factor is key when you’re up by that much,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “You’re not afraid to drive and take it to the hoop. And you finish your shots a lot better than when you’re rushing.”
Eight of nine players scored for the Tide, who went 15 of 19 from the foul line. Harwood was 9 of 16 from the stripe. Both teams hit a trio of 3-pointers.
“We knew that we needed to take care of the ball,” coach MacAuley said. “That’s something we’ve been struggling with and we wanted to go at our own pace. I thought our help defense was not as good as it had been. But we got out into transition, which is something we wanted to do. We have a tough game at Lyndon on Saturday, so we’re trying to work out the tweaks.”
Eloise Lilley scored nine points for HU. Teammates Quinn Nelson and Emma Ravelin added seven points apiece.
“It’s not like they pressed or anything — we just could not keep up tonight,” coach Tom Young said. “We just looked slow on the floor and they made some good shots. But my girls didn’t give up. A lot of girls got different touches and we used different combinations. Coming out of break, we knew it would be one game at a time getting back into it. …Rebounding was an issue in the first half, but in the second half we did better on the boards. We had sloppy passing in the first half and we just couldn’t buy a shot.”
Harwood (2-3) will travel to play Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding (3-3) will travel to play Lamoille the same day at 7 p.m.
“Our transition is what helped us: seeing the open girl and getting the ball up the floor quickly,” coach MacAuley said. “When they put a full-court press on us, we broke it quickly and got the ball up the open player. So that helped us keep our momentum. …But when we’re up by a lot or down by a lot at halftime, sometimes we start to deflate a little. We need to keep our intensity up and play at that next level at all time.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 57, Peoples 49
MORRISVILLE — Four players reached double figures for the 6-0 Wildcats during Tuesday’s hard-earned victory over the Wolves
Tyler Rivard went 5 of 7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 13 points in the winning effort. Lincoln Michaud (12 points), Carter Hill (11 points) and Jadon Baker (10 points) also delivered the goods for the Wildcats.
Gus Veit (12 points), Ezra Allen (10 points) and Chandler Follensbee (eight points) paced the Wolves. Their team built an early 14-9 advantage before Hazen responded with seven unanswered points for a 16-14 lead after one quarter. Hazen scored the first seven points of the second quarter and led 33-20 entering halftime.
Follensbee capped an 8-0 run for PA at the start of the third quarter, slicing the deficit to 33-28 with 4:48 left to play. The Wolves trailed 42-38 after three quarters. Baker kicked off the final quarter with a 3-pointer and his team maintained a two-possession lead the rest of the way.
NORDIC SKIING
Brennan, Patterson prevail
U.S. Ski Team members Rosie Brennan and Scott Patterson sent an early message to the rest of the field while capturing cross-country gold medals Tuesday in Utah.
Brennan won the women’s 20-kilometer mass-start freestyle race in 53 minutes, 16.9 seconds. APU Nordic Ski Club teammate Rosie Frankowski placed second in 54:37.5. Scott Patterson won the men’s race in 1:13:24.8. Fellow APU athletes David Norris (1:13:36) and Hunter Wonders (1:13:52.8) rounded out the podium.
Brennan is currently ranked 15th in the overall World Cup standings with 328 points. She is 11th in the distance standings and 10th in the sprint rankings. Brennan has won two World Cup races while making six trips to the podium. She boasts a trio of top-five results at world championships.
Brennan finished Tuesday’s first 3.3-kilometer lap in 8:11.9 to establish a 26-second advantage. The U.S. Ski Team member completed the second lap with a 49-second lead and was in front by over a minute after the third, fourth and fifth circuits.
Olympian Caitlin Patterson followed up Sunday’s sprint victory by finishing third in 54:39.4. Patterson’s Craftsbury Green Racing Project teammates were hot on her heels, with West Burke’s Alexandra Lawson placing fourth in 56:06.1. Former University of Vermont star Margie Freed led an early chase group behind the lead pack and crossed the line fifth in 56:42.1 for the GRP squad.
Stratton’s Evelina Sutro placed 13th in 59:19.2, holding off Craftsbury’s Michaela Keller-Miller (14th, 59:23.6) and Annika Landis (16th, 59:56.2). Representing the University of Vermont were Anna Bizyukova (21st, 1:01:45.6) and Waverly Gebhardt (36th, 1:05:31). Middlesex skier Rena Schwartz finished 20th in 1:01:43.1. Jay’s Callie Young was 37th in 1:06:13.1. Both raced for Dartmouth.
Scott Patterson, a 2014 UVM graduate, was among the pre-race favorites in the men’s race. He placed 10th in the 50k mass-start event and 14th in the 30k skiathlon at 2021 world championships.
The 29-year-old has made 73 World Cup starts and earned three top-20 results during his first appearance at the Olympics. He boasts five top-10 World Cup finishes. Patterson earned 13 victories and reached the podium 19 times during a four-year career for the Catamounts.
Leading the way for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project were Adam Martin (fourth, 1:14:09.1), Braden Becker (seventh, 1:15:27.3) and Akeo Maifeld-Carucci (25th, 1:21:09.8. Stratton Mountain School T2 skier Ian Torchia placed fifth in 1:14:12.2.
Former Middlebury College standout Peter Wolter placed ninth in 1:16:54.5. The top University of Vermont racers were Matias Ovrum (13th, 1:18:53.8) and Gregory Burt (21st, 1:19:46.9). UVM graduates Finn O’Connell (22nd, 1:19:49.3) and Karl Schulz (30th, 1:21:57.2) were close behind, while Middlebury College’s Sam Hodges (27th, 1:21:34.1) was also sharp.
University of Utah skier Walker Hall won the junior men’s 10-kilometer title in 24:29.3. Dartmouth Wally Magill placed second in 24:29.5. Montpelier skier Brian Bushey was third in 24:48.4 while suiting up for the University of Utah.
Peru native Will Koch represented the University of Colorado and placed fourth in 24:49.1. Waterbury’s Finn Sweet, a freshman at UVM, was fifth in 24:51.2. Stratton Mountain School T2 athlete Jack Lange was sixth in 25:18.5. Middlebury College’s Logan Moore placed seventh in 25:22.3. UVM’s Aidan Burt crossed the line in 19th with a time of 26:27.3.
The Stratton contingent featured Finegan Bailey (15th, 26:12.6), Wyatt Teaford (41st, 27:20.6) and Janne Koch (47th, 27:28.6). GMVS skier Elvis McIntosh finished 77th in 29:00.7. Former U-32 athlete and current Dartmouth skier Aiden Casey was 84th in 29:31.1. Jay athlete Jack Young placed 59th in 28:10.7 while racing for Colby.
Middlebury’s Kate Oldham won the women’s 7.5-kilometer junior national championship. She posted a winning time of 20:18.4 to edge Wheelock competitor Nina Seeman by 0.7 seconds in a field of 86 racers.
University of Vermont Annie McColgan was fifth in 20:28.7, while Harwood Union High School senior Ava Thurston placed sixth in 20:48.8. UVM’s Haley Brewster wound up 11th in 21:30.4 Middlebury College’s Quincy Massey-Bierman placed 31st in 22:26.7.
