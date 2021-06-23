KEENE, N.H. – The Vermont Mountaineers tied the game on several occasions, including in the eighth inning, but their efforts fell short during a 7-5 loss to the Keene Swamp Bats.
The Mountaineers kicked off the scoring early in the game at Alumni Field in New England Collegiate Baseball League action. After the first two batters of the inning were retired, Evan Girdano blasted a 2-2 pitch over the centerfield fence. The home run for Giordano was his third of the season.
In the fourth inning, the Swamp Bats tied the game on a solo home run by Michael Nyizstor. The home run for Nyizstor ended a streak of nine batters in a row retired by Stefanoni to begin the game. The score was knotted at 4 after four innings.
In the sixth, the Mountaineers scored their second run on a one-run single by Casey Mayes, driving in Giordano from third. The hit for Mayes extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games.
In the bottom of the inning, the Swamp Bats recorded four hits and four runs. The big hit in the inning came off the bat of Tommy Joseph, who belted a three-run home run. The shot gave Keene a three-run lead headed into the seventh inning.
The Mountaineers responded an inning later with a one-run fielder’s choice by McDermott, closing the gap to 5-3. In the eighth inning, after Giordano reached on a fielding error, Matt Oldham got a hold of a pitch and lifted it over the fence for his third home run of the season. The home run tied the game headed into the bottom of the inning.
It did not take long for the Swamp Bats to pull ahead again. They took advantage of two straight walks to David Bryant and Danny DeGeorgio. A couple batters later, Troy Schreffler gave Keene the lead with a one-run single. The next batter, Joseph, recorded his fourth RBI of the game on a single to left field. The hit for Joseph extended the lead to 7-5.
The Mountaineers will travel to play the Sanford Mainers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
GOLF
Richards places third
FAIRLEE — On Tuesday, it was Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards who stood out in a big way among Vermont golfers at the Vermont Open. Wednesday, it was Ryan Kohler’s turn.
The Brattleboro Country Club golfer shot a 65 on the third and final day of the tournament at Lake Morey Country Club to shoot up the leaderboard.
Kohler finished the tournament at 1-over, good for a tie of third with Richards, Maxwell Ferrari, Will Frodigh and Matthew Campbell.
Kohler, Richards, Ferrari and Frodigh tied for the best score among amateur golfers.
Nashawtuc’s Garth McGee won the tournament with a score of 2-under, while Old Sandwich Country Club’s Tee Opperman was second at even-par.
