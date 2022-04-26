BARRE - The Stowe boys lacrosse team came through during crunch time Tuesday, locking up an 8-7 victory to snap the Spaulding's three-game winning streak.
Luke Farley (four goals) and Earnes Eiden (two goals) stepped up for Stowe. The Raiders built a 5-2 halftime lead before Spaulding pulled even in the third quarter. A fourth-quarter goal by Stowe proved to be the difference in the clash of D-II title contenders.
"We saw a lot of moments of great lacrosse today," Spaulding coach Matt Flaherty said. "We just want to string it together for four straight quarters.""
Six penalties came back to haunt the Crimson Tide.
"The difference in the end was our discipline," Flaherty said.
Aidan Kresco (three goals), Andre Pelletier (one goal, three assists), Jamison Mast (two goals) and Thomas Ducharme (one goal, one assist) led the way for the Tide offense.
Stowe (2-1) will host BFA-St. Albans at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (3-2) will travel to play Rice at 4 p.m. Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 16, Mount Abraham 1
DUXBURY - Jake Green buried five goals and was one of 10 Harwood players who scored during Tuesday's romp over Mount Abraham.
Kolten Kenny (two goals) and Nathan Kurdiabetz recorded their first varsity goals in the victory. Freshman Evan Andrews also had a breakout game, tallying two goals and four assists. Tyson Silvia contributed one goal and two assists for the defending Division II champions.
"It was a very balanced offense today: The boys were unselfish and shared the ball," Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. "They were looking for the open man, rather than trying to do it as individuals - which is what we're striving for. The defense excelled all the way throughout the game and this bodes well for us as April break is over and the season really begins with multiple games throughout the week. I'm only hoping that we can carry this momentum forward as we go to face Hartford later in the week."
Goalies Addison Dietz (zero saves) and Will Burkes (three saves) split time in goal for the Highlanders.
"One of the keys to the victory was our face-offs and our defense," Beilke said. "Addison played in goal for the first half and the defense let him have an easier game and he didn't have any shots on him."
Harwood (3-0) will travel to play Hartford at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
BASEBALL
Essex 4, U-32 3
EAST MONTPELIER - Winning pitcher Andrew Goodrich was sharp over the course of six innings Tuesday as the Division I Hornets held off the defending D-II champions.
"We played very well today," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "We knew we had our work cut out for us going into the game. Essex is a tough team, but I really think our guys rose to the challenge and played quite well. Unfortunately, we didn't walk away with the win. However, there are a lot of positives for us to take away from this game moving forward. Our pitchers threw a lot of strikes and our defense made plays behind them. I think the difference in the game was Essex put together a few more quality at-bats than we did."
U-32 starting pitcher Alex Keane gave up one run during three innings. He also stepped up at the plate with a two-run single. Raiders reliever Carter Hoffman allowed three runs during one-plus inning of work. Offensively, Hoffman connected for a double. Kevin Dowling pitched two-plus innings for the Raiders and contributed a single on the offensive end. Peter Cioffi (double) and Dylan Lutz (one RBI) also stepped up for U-32.
Essex (3-0) will host Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (0-1) will travel to play Hartford the same day at 7 p.m. Last year the Raiders spoiled the Hurricanes' perfect season during a 4-1 semifinal victory.
"I think we can feel good about how we played, get back to work at practice (Wednesday) and get ready for Hartford on Thursday night," Green said.
Missisquoi 11, Montpelier 9
MONTPELIER - The Thunderbirds overcame a late comeback attempt by the Solons during Tuesday's victory.
Jarrett Beauregard, Parker Hakey and Gavin Nichols punished MHS with two hits apiece. Eli Calhoun earned the victory on the mound after five-plus innings of work. He gave up five earned runs, scattered three hits, issued eight walks and piled up nine strikeouts. Hakey held the Solons to zero hits while recording the final two outs.
"Our defense struggled to make plays today," Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said. "Missisquoi played better than we did in key spots They exploited our defensive miscues and pitched well enough to prevent any big innings. Any time we would rally, they would rally right back. We made our schedule much for difficult this year and we've been tested in our first two games. We are going to find our rhythm and we can lay with any team. We just have to keep improving and building confidence on all facets."
Will Talbert hit a solo home run for MHS and teammates Cabot Hart and Jeffry Harries also recorded hits. Solons starting pitcher Andrew Tringe gave up five hits and two earned runs over two-plus innings. He recorded five strikeouts and issued three walks. Talbert also pitched two-plus innings, allowing two earned runs and three hits while issuing three walks.
"Will pitched in relief and did well," Cooke said.
Garrett Fragreau was a defensive standout for MVU at third base.
"(Fragreau) played really well and made some great plays," Cooke said.
Montpelier (0-2) will travel to play Vergennes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Missisquoi (3-3) will travel to play Middlebury on May. 3.
Blue Mountain 17, Northfield 0
NORTHFIELD - The Bucks were all business during Tuesday's shutout victory over the Marauders. Northfield (1-2) will host Hazen at 11 a.m. Saturday. Blue Mountain (4-0) will return to action with a game at Oxbow.
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 7, North Country 0
MONTPELIER - The Solons had the luxury of working on a handful of new tactics while hammering down the fundamentals during Tuesday's lopsided victory over the Falcons.
The defending Division II champs breezed to seven straight-set victories, with a trio of singles players refusing to give up a game all afternoon. Daphne Lassner won the closest contest of the day, delivering a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Sophia Salcedo at No. 1 singles.
"Daphne had a little hiccup in the middle of the second set and started hitting some unforced errors," MHS coach J.P. Lassner said. "(Salcedo) could rally and was by far their best player, but Daphne turned things around and pulled it out."
Grace Murphy was the picture of efficiency at No. 2 singles, coasting to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lexi Booth.
"Grace plays at a pace that's amazing," coach Lassner said. "They started, I looked over and Grace was already at 4-0 and Sophia and Daphne were still at 1-0. Grace plays so quickly and racks up the score before I know what's going on. By the time Daphne was starting the second set, Grace was already done."
Emily Swenson was also in the zone at No. 3 singles for the 3-0 Solons. Swenson easily overpowered Maeve Wright, 6-1, 6-0.
"Maeve was more of a pusher and Emily was letting off a little, but there was never anything in doubt," coach Lassner said.
Rachana Cherien quickly established control of the No. 4 singles match. The Solons standout had no trouble closing out a 6-0, 6-0 win over Heidi Cole and used the opportunity to fine-tune a few aspects of her game.
"Rachana was playing really well and I told her to work on things that she wouldn't normally get to work on in a more competitive match," coach Lassner said. "She was driving her backhand down the line and spinning her second serve in. She was trying different things because those are the type of matches where you can work on your game while you're playing - it's almost like a live practice."
The story was similar for Sophie Sevi at No. 5 singles. The hard-serving Solon was in cruise control from start to finish during a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Jordan Sorrell.
"Jordan hit a more loopy sort of shot and Sophie was taking the ball earlier," coach Lassner said. "Sophie has a big serve and she was also hitting some nice slices to finish some of her points. She was slicing it out on a short angle as she was coming in and it was going off the sideline and not deep in the court."
Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff didn't drop a game in the first set at No. 1 doubles. The MHS duo kept their foot on the gas in the second set to secure a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Anisa Brasseur and Lily Beauvais.
"Chloe and Georgia are always aggressive and it was a good performance by them," coach Lassner said. "We all should have won our matches today and that's what we did."
Lillian Boutin and Abby Bigglestone helped complete the team sweep by triumphing at No. 2 doubles. Boutin and Bigglestone continued to develop their on-court chemistry during a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Thea Potter and Kate Laymon.
"Lillian and Abby are my newest team and they played really well," coach Lassner said. "Abby was hitting nice forehands and making multiple volleys. They were both serving great and Lillian hit some really nice backhands. They blew the other girls away, especially by keeping the ball in."
Montpelier (3-0) will travel to play Spaulding at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The Solons will host Stowe at 2 p.m. Saturday.
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner def. Sophia Salcedo 6-2, 6-4
Grace Murphy def. Lexi Booth 6-0, 6-0
Emily Swenson def. Maeve Wright 6-1, 6-0
Rachana Cherien def. Heidi Cole 6-0, 6-0
Sophie Sevi def. Jordan Sorrell 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff def. Anisa Brasseur and Lily Beauvais 6-0, 6-3
Lillian Boutin and Abby Bigglestone def. Thea Potter and Kate Laymon 6-1, 6-1
Colchester 4, Spaulding 0
COLCHESTER - The Lakers shot ahead early Tuesday and finished things off in a timely manner agains the Crimson Tide.
Kendall Spencer, Emma McDonald and Phoebe Richardson delivered singles victories, while teammates Jeannine Bourassa and Lorelei Right triumphed in doubles. Spaulding was unable to complete the remaining three matches due to injury and rain.
"We were cold and wet and just did the best we could," Tide coach Kelly Cleveland said. "I'm still moving the girls around a little so they're getting more experience."
Spencer outlasted Ashley Boisvert, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 1 singles. McDonald walked away with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Payton Lamberti at the No. 3 spot. Richardson defeatd Madison Pembroke, 6-0, 6-2, at the No. 4 position.
"Ashley and Payton and Madison all came back and played well in the second sets," Cleveland said. "A lot of Madison's games came to deuce and it was just not pulling out that one point."
Bourassa and Right secured a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Emily Poulin and Megan Rea.
"Emily and Megan were getting good placement at doubles and they had good serves," Cleveland said. "They've been working really well together and their communication is coming along."
Spaulding (0-3) will host Montpelier at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Colchester (3-0) will travel to play Essex the same day.
SINGLES
Kendall Spencer def. Ashley Boisvert 6-0, 6-3
Emma McDonald def. Payton Lamberti 6-0, 6-3
Phoebe Richardson def. Madison Pembroke 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES
Jeannine Bourassa and Lorelei Right def. Emily Poulin and Megan Rea 6-0, 6-2
BOYS TENNIS
U-32 4, Harwood 1
WATERBURY - The Raiders showed few signs of rust Tuesday while defeating the Highlanders in the season opener for both teams.
Several multi-sport U-32 athletes displayed superior fitness while earning three-set victories. Raiders soccer standout Kayl Humke recovered from a slow start at No. 1 singles and rallied to a 1-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over Cole Baitz. Cross-country running and Nordic skiing champ Tzevi Schwartz saved his best for last during a 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 victory over Christopher Cummiskey at No. 2 singles.
Ben Clark gave U-32 another point with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Artur Cantallops at No. 3 singles. Doubles partners Sam Clark and Phin Low helped the Raiders clinch the team victory by prevailing, 6-1, 6-4, over Rohin Jordan and Jeswin Antony at the No. 2 position. Harwood's No. 1 doubles squad of River Collins and Dylan Silveira beat Hughes Gilbert and Sean Butler, 6-1, 6-3
"It was a hard-fought match and closer than the final score appeared," Harwood coach Grif Edwards said. "Cole Baitz said that it was the closest match (he'd) ever been a part of."
U-32 will travel to play Stowe at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Harwood will host South Burlington the same day.
SINGLES
Kayl Humke (U) def. Cole Baitz 1-6, 6-4, 10-8
Tzevi Schwartz (U) def. Christopher Cummiskey 6-4, 2-6, 10-3
Ben Clark (U) def. Artur Cantallops 6-4, 6-4
DOUBLES
River Collins and Dylan Silveira (H) def. Hughes Gilbert and Sean Butler 6-1, 6-3
Sam Clark and Phin Low (U) def. Rohin Jordan and Jeswin Antony 6-1, 6-4
Stowe 6, Essex 1
ESSEX - The Raiders' depth throughout the lineup was too much for the Hornets to handle during Tuesday's showdown between the perennial Division I title contenders.
Ben Nissenbaum, TJ Guffey, Matt Biederman and Jesse Brown prevailed in straight sets for the Raiders in singles action. The Raiders didn't drop a single game in doubles, with Will Brochausen and JP Marhefka overpowering Jeremy Chen and Jacques Lacourier at the No. 1 position. Leo Jercinovic and Carter MacDonald were winners at No. 2 doubles.
