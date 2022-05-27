DUXBURY - Sadie Wing tallied four goals and teammates Emma McIntosh, Reagan Smith, Ella Murphy and Kaily Hulse chipped in with two goals apiece to power Stowe during Friday's 13-11 girls lacrosse victory over Harwood.
Ava Thurston and Sadie Nordle notched three goals apiece for HU, while teammate Maggie Aiken added two goals. Lindsey Boyden, Julia Thurston and Josie Rand also scored in the loss. Goalie Abi Leighty made 11 saves for Harwood, which trailed by one goal entering halftime. Stowe buried three unanswered goals at the start of the second half and held off Harwood's late comeback attempt.
Stowe (6-8) will travel to play Hartford at 10 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (5-9) will host the Green Mountain Valley School at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"Our eight seniors have brought athleticism, skill and heart to the Harwood program in the past few years," Highlanders coach Hillary Wheeler said. "Anna Kudriavetz, Maggie Aiken, Ava Thurston, Izzy Hubble, Taitiana Heitnts, Josie Rand, Rubi Murphy and Ameli Kruger have been amazing teammates and players this season. We will miss them greatly next season but wish them luck in their next adventures."
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hartford 17, Spaulding 4
BARRE - The undefeated Hurricanes snapped The Crimson Tide's five-game winning streak Friday.
Addison Pinard (three goals) and Halle Allen scored for the Crimson Tide, who trailed 6-3 at halftime. Hartford (19-0) will host Stowe at 10 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding will enter the Division II playoffs at 12-4.
"Hartford is an amazing passing-and-catching team," Tide coach Jason Pinard said. "They have great athletes, they're very well-conditioned and they play as a team."
U-32 12, Colchester 8
COLCHESTER - The Raiders wrapped up their fifth victory in six games Friday despite competing without a handful of starters.
"We were missing Emily (Fuller), Caitlyn (Fielder), Willa (Long) and Zoe (Hilferty), so we pulled up some JV kids and they played great," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "Nashay Stefani played in goal and she was awesome. She split time in net for JV, so she hasn't even played a full season, but she played great. Colchester's standout is Kelsi Pratt and she got four on us, but we handled their pressure well. We won the draw battle 16-6, so we did well. We were missing most of our midfield except for Alyssa (Frazier) - and a bunch of girls stepped up for us."
Another JV call-up, Alex Pickel, won two draws and collected five ground balls in the winning effort. Teammates Ayla Dyer Anja Rand and Molly Hutton were also promoted to varsity for the late-season clash and helped their squad hold off the Lakers.
Frazier paced U-32 with four goals and five draw controls, while Natalie Amelia Woodard and Hannah Darby added two goals apiece. Seniors Hannah Darby and Morgan Ribolini both tucked away their first varsity goals for U-32. Anika Turcotte also scored and won four draws. U-32 closes out the regular season at 8-7, while Colchester falls to 4-12.
"This is the first time we've been over .500 all year," Connor said. "We had a tough start and we've been climbing back the whole second half of the season. Looking at the schedule, we were hoping we would gain some confidence through this last stretch of the season - and it's definitely worked out that way. We're young and we're still learning and this is a good way to really build on what we worked on through some of these tougher games. We're playing well defensively and we're starting to get some confidence on attack, so that should serve us well for playoffs. It should help harden us and we're not going to get too nervous if we're down and we have to battle back. If we can pull it together and play hard, I think we can give everyone a game."
SOFTBALL
U-32 19, Williamstown 5
WILLIAMSTOWN - A 12-run third inning helped the Raiders turn a tie game into a blowout Friday.
U-32 outhit the Blue Devils 7-4 and capitalized on four errors. Winning pitcher Caroline Flynn gave up one hit over three innings while recording three strikeouts and issuing zero walks. Courtney Townsend took the loss on the mound after issuing 12 walks during two-plus innings of work. Teammate Brianna McLaughlin pitched three innings and gave up six hits, recorded one strikeout and issued five walks.
U-32's top hitters were Addy Bar (2-for-4, triple, three runs scored), Elyse Kelley (3-for-4, double, two runs scored) and Kiki Hayward (1-for-3, three runs scored). Townsend (1-for-3, double, one RBI), Brianna McLaughlin (1-for-2, triple, one run scored) and Eliza Dwinell (1-for-2, two runs scored) led the way offensively for the Blue Devils.
"Our seniors Eliza Dwinell, Brianna McLaughlin and Hunter Covey had a great last home game today," Williamstown coach Hannah Bonneau said. "Eliza had two great plays at home to get a runner out and was able to score two runs with smart base-running. Brianna came in in relief today and pitched a nice game and added a spark offensively with a triple. Hunter had solid plays at short today and was able to get a nice double play in the fourth on a fly ball to the outfield before the runner could tag up."
U-32 improves to 7-9, while Williamstown falls to 3-10.
GIRLS TENNIS
Spaulding 4, U-32 3
EAST MONTPELIER - Megan Rea and Madison Pembroke joined forces for the Crimson Tide at No. 1 doubles and didn't back down with the pressure on to lift their team to a narrow victory over the Raiders.
Kaitlyn Moyer and Meredith Wilcox showcased impressive execution at the big moments to lock up a 7-6(5), 7-5 victory over Kaitlyn Moyer and Meredith Wilcox.
"We got a little nervous today and U-32 had a very different lineup than they had last time," Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. "The No. 1 doubles match was a good one to watch today and our girls were down 4-1 in the first set. They turned it around and tied it up 6-6 and won the tiebreaker 7-4. They did the same thing in the second set and were down 4-1 again, brought it back to a 5-5 split and finished it off 7-5 to win the match."
Julia Fewer, Autumn Lewis and Emily Poulin won in straight sets during singles action to secure the final outcome. Fewer defeated Ruby McElwain, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 1 singles.
"Julia did what Julia does best," Cleveland said. "She's cool, calm and collected, takes it slow, works through each point and was able to beat Ruby in a fairly long match. I'm very proud of the girls this year. It’s been a quick season but I’ve seen a lot of improvement and confidence. We are losing a good majority of our team this year so will need to do some recruiting next year."
Lewis shut out Vicky Kirsmejer, 6-0, 6-0, at the No. 4 position. Poulin breezed past Annora Sylvester, 6-2, 6-0, at the No. 5 spot.
"Autumn got a quick victory against Vicky," Cleveland said. "And because of our forfeit on Wednesday, I had Emily play No. 5 so she could get some singles in before the season was over. She had a good match with Annora and they were both quite the hustlers. They were able to get back shots that were on the sidelines that we weren’t too sure were going to be returned."
Tovah Williams and Jin Clayton won in singles action for U-32. Raiders Sophie Martel and Evelyn Rocha downed Avery Morse and Avelyn LaCroix, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.
"Avery and Evelyn are two of my newer players and I put them together today," Cleveland said. "They’ve been working on their fundamentals and I think they surprised themselves today. Even though they didn’t win, they had some great placement shots and some net play that I think surprised them at times."
Spaulding improves to 6-8, while U-32 falls to 3-9.
SINGLES
Julia Fewer (S) def. Ruby McElwain 6-2, 6-2
Tovah Williams (U) def. Ashley Boisvert 6-3, 6-2
Jin Clayton (U) def. Payton Lamberti 6-3, 6-2
Autumn Lewis (S) def. Vicky Kirsmejer 6-0, 6-0
Emily Poulin (S) def. Annora Sylvester 6-2, 6-0
DOUBLES
Megan Rea and Madison Pembroke (S) def. Kaitlyn Moyer and Meredith Wilcox 7-6(5), 7-5
Sophie Martel and Evelyn Rocha (U) def. Avery Morse and Avelyn LaCroix 6-2, 6-0
Middlebury 4, Montpelier 3
MONTPELIER - The Tigers clawed past the Solons on Friday to earn their seventh straight victory while snapping Montpelier's five-match winning streak.
Scarlet Carrara Carrara and Julia Bartlett won in singles action for Middlebury. Audrey Carpenter and Caroline Nicolai picked up another point for the Tigers at No. 1 doubles, while teammates Maeve Roche and Oni Krizo triumphed at No. 2 doubles. Emily Swenson, Rachana Cherian and Sophie Sevi earned singles victories with relative ease for Montpelier.
Middlebury improves to 12-3, while Montpelier falls to 13-2.
