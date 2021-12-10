BARRE — St. Johnsbury dug itself into an early hole but forced Spaulding to play catch-up throughout the second half while coasting to Friday’s season-opening 51-38 girls basketball victory.
The Division II Crimson Tide took control at the start, building a 6-2 advantage. The D-I Hilltoppers used a 20-4 run at the end of the first period and the beginning of the second period to surge ahead 22-10. Spaulding pulled within seven points of the visitors late in the first half but never got any closer.
“It was the first time with fans back in the stands and there was a point when we forgot to play defense,” MacAuley said. “And that took the wind out of our sails a little bit. We were trying to make it all become even or a one-possession game vs. chipping away. We have to work on being patient and chipping way vs. trying to make a whole bunch happen at once.”
St. Johnsbury’s Hayden Wilkins finished with 13 points after making a trio of 3-pointers. Emma Greenan added 12 points for the Hilltoppers and Lilian Kittredge chipped in with seven points.
“They were more disciplined than we were tonight, and that is something we need to fix,” MacAuley said. “(2021 graduates) Josie Diego and Natalie Folland are gone, so we don’t have the size as last year and our game is running. And we don’t have the discipline right now that we need on defense to make sure we’re stopping the ball.”
Spaulding went 4 of 8 from the foul line, while St. Johnsbury was 6 of 10. The Tide made two 3-pointers and watched a handful of jumpers rattle in and out of the basket.
“We had a bunch of jitters,” MacAuley said. “We have three hurt players and it’s hard all around. But it’s a learning experience and it’s on to the next game.”
Aliyah Elliott and Emily Poulin scored 10 points apiece for the Tide. Elliott grabbed nine rebounds, while Lewis crashed the glass eight times.
“There were some really great moments,” MacAuley said. “Some players who were not in the limelight last year are now stepping up, which is fantastic. Aliya didn’t get as much playing time last year and she has really stepped up and she’s working at being stronger with the ball. And Autumn Lewis was on fire for a little bit tonight.”
Sam Donahue contributed seven points and four steals for Spaulding. Teammates Emily Poulin (six points) and Yvonne Roberge (four assists) also excelled.
Roberge set up Poulin in transition for a 6-2 advantage in the first quarter before Wilkins answered with a 3-pointer. Greenan converted a second-chance opportunity to give the Hilltoppers a 7-6 lead midway through the quarter.
St. Johnsbury scored on back-to-back possessions before Poulin responded with a foul shot. Kyara Rutledge darted in for a fast-break layup to give the Hilltoppers a 13-7 cushion. Teammate Kaylee Weaver scored on an inbounds play under the basket, pushing the visitors in front 15-7. Poulin drained a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter, closing the gap to 15-10.
Wilkins assisted Kaia Anderson at the start of the second quarter and then Wilkins banked in a 3-pointer, giving their team a 20-10 lead. Weaver’s short jumper made it 22-10.
Spaulding entered the bonus with 4:24 on the clock but couldn’t capitalize from the foul line. Roberge set up Lewis for a jumper midway through the second quarter, but Kittredge converted an old-fashioned three-point play for a 25-12 lead.
Roberge stole the ball and assisted Elliott, slicing the deficit to 25-14. A turnaround jumper along the baseline by Lewis made it 25-16. The Tide nabbed a steal on the Hilltoppers’ next possession and Elliott’s putback sliced the gap ito 25-18, prompting St. Johnsbury coach Jade Huntington to call a timeout.
Greenan capped a three-point play from the foul line, pushing her team in front 27-18 entering the final minute of the first half. A weak-side basket from Rutledge sent St. Johnsbury into the break with a 29-18 lead.
Wilkins made a 3-pointer to kick off the third quarter before Donahue responded with a long jumper. A putback by Rutledge made it 35-20. Poulin scored at the other end to keep Spaulding in the hunt.
Following a fast-break layup by Wilkins, Poulin set up Elliott in the paint. Wilkins and Lewis traded baskets before Anderson assisted Greenan. Elliott answered with a putback, but Greenan scored down low and added a foul shot for a 44-28 lead after three quarters.
The Hilltoppers added a foul shot at the start of the fourth quarter and then Spaulding countered with three straight points. Greenan swished in a mid-range jumper, extending the lead to 47-31. Roberge set up Donahue for an open 3-pointer midway through the final quarter.
Anderson drained a jumper at the other end, giving her team a 49-34 lead. Layups by Donahue and Roberge closed the gap to 49-38, but the Tide ran out of time and watched the Hilltoppers walk away victorious.
“I always like to play the tough teams,” MacAuley said. “And when it comes time for playoffs, we’re stronger. So give us all the tough teams and we’ll be ready.”
St. Johnsbury will travel to play Hartford at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Spaulding will travel to play South Burlington at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Mountain 47, Oxbow 43
BRADFORD — Keegan Tillotson (15 points) and Jordan Alley (13 points) helped the Bucks spoil the Olympians’ season opener Friday.
Blue Mountain outscored Oxbow 21-7 during the final quarter to prevail. The Bucks led 13-12 after the first quarter before the Olympians established a 27-21 halftime lead. Oxbow extended its lead to 36-26 in the third quarter before the Bucks rallied. Maggi Ellsworth (13 points) and Emma Parkin (12 points) reached double-figures for the Olympians
“We were in a little foul trouble, but it really didn’t affect us,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. “We got into a zone and we stayed in it and we actually executed some things pretty well. Keegan hit three 3-pointers in the fourth, which started turning the tables. We didn’t switch, we stayed in the zone and just didn’t score. We held them a few times, but we didn’t score ourselves. And she hit a big shot with a little under two minutes to go that put them on top. We managed the clock pretty well at the end. But they hit enough free throws to keep us from coming back.”
Oxbow will host Lyndon at 7 p.m. Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 69, Northfield 63
WILLIAMSTOWN — Thomas Parrott went 13 of 14 from the foul line and recorded a career-high 28 points Friday, lifting the Blue Devils during a cross-town clash with the Marauders.
The 5-foot-8 senior guard went 8 of 9 from the stripe in the final quarter.
“We put the ball in his hands and he delivered,” Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. “He’s got rhythm, he’s smooth and he’s a ball player. I look at how much he’s improved over the four years I’ve had him on varsity. If you measure basketball by inches, he’s the best ball player in the state. There’s not a kid his size in the state who can stay with him. He has such a quick second jump, he has such good body control and he can finish in the line. And if he doesn’t finish, he’s right back up for it. He’s relentless and just goes hard all the time.”
Northfield opened up a 22-17 lead before the start of the second quarter. The score was 31-31 entering halftime before the Marauders inched ahead 49-45 at the end of the third quarter.
Williamstown’s Tavien Rouleau (10 points, nine points) was a difference-make down the stretch, propelling the perennial Division III title contenders to a season-opening victory.
“Tavien turned on a different switch in the second half,” Carrier said. “He manned up and had seven of his nine boards in the second half. And he scored eight points in the second half, so he really turned up the intensity level.”
Blake Clark recorded 12 points, four rebounds and three assists for Carrier’s squad. Teammates Michael Murphy (seven points) and Brady Donahue (five points) were also in solid form. Seven players split time on the floor for a short-handed Blue Devils side that is still getting back to full-strength.
“We only had one scrimmage, so it’s tough to tell how things are going to go until you actually play a game,” Carrier said. “And this turned out pretty good. We battled back from going down early, and we were down for probably half the game. We built some toughness coming back, both mentally and physically.”
Adam King paced Northfield with 26 points. He made a trio of 3-pointers to keep the Blue Devils honest around the perimeter.
“He drove the lane and he’s a good shooter,” Carrier said.
Caiden Crawford-Stempel (11 points) and Ethan Miller (nine points) supported King in the scoring department. Their team was the No. 13 seed for last year’s Division III tournament and earned a 70-58 victory over No. 4 Winooski in the first round. Many of the Marauders also played on the same soccer team — Paine Mountain — as several of the Williamstown players.
“You could see the rivalry during warmups,” Carrier said. “A couple of the guys do play soccer together and most of the players know each other because it’s the same supervisory union. We haven’t played them for a bunch of years and they have a good team. And we knew they would be up to try and beat us. They shot the light’s out in the first quarter and hit four early 3-pointers. And that set the tone for them. We weren’t getting out on them defensively and we knew they had 3-point shooters. We were trying to stop them in the post too, but it turned out we had to stop their 3’s.”
Williamstown will face Lamoille at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the opener of Hazen’s Dave Morse Tournament.
“We have no easy games this year, so tonight was a good test,” Carrier said. “There is not one team on our schedule where we can walk in and say, ‘We’re going to win this game.’ …Vergennes is a team to watch right now and Green Mountain is on everybody’s radar. Northfield and Hazen are on the radar and we are too. And Windsor and Enosburg should be tough as well.”
