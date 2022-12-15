ST. JOHNSBURY - The Spaulding girls basketball team dug itself an early hole for the second straight game Thursday.
This time, the Crimson Tide never fully recovered during a 54-35 loss to St. Johnsbury.
Hayden Wilkins hit a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter and finished with 10 points in the winning effort. Lilian Kittredge (nine points) and Rylee Strohm (six points) were also in the zone at the start, contributing four points apiece during the opening eight minutes. An early 3-pointer by Brianna Bunnell was another thorn in the Tide's side as St. Johnsbury closed out the first quarter with a 22-7 advantage.
Spaulding executed some damage control in the second quarter, closing the gap to 26-21 entering halftime. The Hilltoppers woke up again offensively in the third quarter, extending their lead to 40-30. Cassidy Kittredge (13 points) played a key role in closing out the victory by scoring eight points down the stretch.
Kaia Anderson (six points) and Kaylee Weaver (five points) were also offensive weapons for the Hilltoppers. Aliyah Elliot paced Spaulding with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Teammates Sage MacAuely and Yvonne Roberge both finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Roberge nabbed three steals, while MacAuely had two steals.
"The crowd got into our head right at the beginning," Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said. "We haven't beat them on their court since I've been coaching - for some reason it's our nemesis. We came out in the second quarter and started playing some good ball. But then we fell flat again in the fourth quarter. We have four players who have been really sick with a respiratory thing - Sage included. So it was tough."
Roberge and Gracie Martin hit long-range shots for the Tide, who went 9 of 17 from the foul line. The Hilltoppers dropped in six 3-pointers and went 6 of 13 from the stripe.
Spaulding also struggled in the early stages of its season opener vs. South Burlington, trailing 5-2 after one quarter and 15-5 after two. But during that contest the Crimson Tide came alive after halftime to earn a 46-34 victory.
"We're excited to be playing D-I schools and coming away 1-1 is OK for now," coach MacAuely said. "We are learning what we need to work on. And good competition is aways a good thing."
The Hilltoppers (1-0) will host Brattleboro at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Tide (1-1) will return to action Monday with a 5:30 p.m. game vs. Burlington at the University of Vermont's Patrick Gymnasium.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 36, South Burlington 35
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Jack-of-all-trades Quinn Nelson went 2 of 2 from the line in the final minute to lift the Division II Highlanders past the D-II Wolves during Thursday's topsy-turvy non-league action.
"Quinn iced it at the line," Harwood coach Tom Young shot. She got fouled and she hit two shots to put us ahead. She swished them both and she was clutch at the line."
Harwood faced an 11-8 deficit after the first quarter but shot ahead in the second quarter to carry a 19-15 lead into halftime. The Wolves clawed back in the third quarter to grab a 29-28 advantage before the Highlanders had the last laugh.
"South Burlington came out swinging," Young said. "And I told my team that we had to take the first punch. We absorbed it, and after that we outrebouned them and outscored them after we were down 9-2 early. Eloise (Lilley) took a hit to the hamstring and she was able to go back in at the end, which was crucial."
Lilley finished with eight points, five steals and three rebounds. Nelson led the Highlanders with 14 points, 10 boards, five blocks and four steals. She was 5 of 8 from the floor and 4 of 6 from the foul line. Jill Rundle added five points in the winning effort.
"The difference-maker was our man-to-man defense," Young said. "They came out and pressed. And we tried to go with a zone at first and we got buried and they hit three 3-pointers. And then we went to man-to-man. They actually came out of their press and then they were fouling and they were winded. Eloise and Sadie (Nordle) played incredible defense. And Jill Rundle only had three turnovers running the point."
Aleah Staley (16 points), Tori Griffin (11 points) and Elaina Ross (six points) paced South Burlington, which hit six 3-pointers. Staley made two long-distance shots in the opening quarter and Griffin also connected from beyond the arc during her team's impressive start. Despite the Wolves' sharpshooting effort early, the Highlanders regrouped to boost their status in the D-II standings with a victory worth the maximum of six index points.
"When a D-II team schedules a D-I team, it was for these type of games," Young said. "Win or lose, we get a lot out of it. We got to see how physical we were. We got to see how tough we were. And the crowds are bigger and louder up here. It truly gives you a good test. And we'll take a six-point road win every opportunity we have."
Lilley hit two 3-pointers and Rundle also connected from long distance. Harwood was 7 of 13 from the free-throw line, while South Burlington was 3 of 5.
"They could not get inside on us," Young said. "We took away their drive and our team just didn't quit tonight. They kept fighting and they just gave everything they had."
South Burlington (1-1) will travel to play Rutland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (2-0) will travel to play Missisquoi the same day at 7 p.m.
"Today was Day 2 of 16 away games this season," Young said. "Our gym flooded, so we don't have a home game until February. But we're 'Road Happy.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.