CONCORD, N.H. - Three of the Granite State's top wrestling teams crumbled under the pressure against high-powered Spaulding during Saturday's four-team event.
The Crimson Tide used superior depth up and down the lineup while improving to 7-0 in dual meets. Plymouth gave Spaulding its toughest challenge, falling 45-36. The Tide rolled to a 51-24 victory over Bishop Guertin and secured a 51-25 win over Concord.
"Concord is generally the Division I runner-up every year to Timberlane High School, which is a dominant team in New England," Spaulding coach Darren O'Meara said. "And Bishop Guertin is the reigning two-time Division II state champ. And Plymouth is the two-time Division III state champ. So it was sort of a meet of champions."
Coy Lyford, Caleb Huntington, Nick Pierce, Cameron Govea and Landen Farnham all went 3-0 with three pins for the Crimson Tide. Teammates Ryan Glassford, Elias Kalat and Colton Perkins all earned one victory by forfeit and also finished at 3-0. The individual victories were especially important against Plymouth as the Tide wrapped up a nine-point victory.
"If one of our pins had gone the other way and we'd gotten pinned, that's a big enough point swing that they would have beat us," O'Meara said. "So it was fairly close. They have a really good coach and he moved some guys around a little bit to get some points. They bumped some guys up and thought if they could switch a weight class, they could steal a win. But our guys wrestled well. We still have some athletes who are waiting to return, so we had to put some of the younger guys out there. Hopefully we'll be able to put our best guys on the mat for our last few meets. But the younger guys who stepped into the lineup today gave valiant efforts. Some of them avoided getting pinned, limiting their losses to a decision. And they didn't give up extra bonus points to the other teams, so that was important."
Reuben Mentzer stepped into the lineup at 220 pounds for the Tide and defeated a Concord opponent to earn his first varsity win. Both Perkins and Govea faced early deficits before making some key adjustments to prevail.
"Cameron Govea was down and he had to fight his way back to get his win," O'Meara said. "Colton was in a pretty bad spot in one of his matches and he had to come from behind. And that was the first time all season he's done that. So it was good to show he could come back from a deficit. It was a good job by the veterans to dig deep and weather the storm and claw their way back to get a win. Everyone worked hard today. And we were able to execute some new techniques and positional adjustments that we worked on this week in the room."
Spaulding will host CVU and Mount Mansfield at 6 p.m. Wednesday. O'Meara's team will return to the Concord venue next weekend for a large tournament featuring a handful of regional powerhouses. The Tide are also gearing up for a rescheduled home meet against Essex on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The outcome of that Senior Night match will likely determine the NVAC league champion.
"Nick and Colton are both 23-0 on the season and they're both approaching their 100th win," Spaulding coach Darren O'Meara said. "And they should both achieve it by the end of next week. That's something you look to get by your senior year. And to still get it even though you didn't have a junior season is a big deal. In all reality, if they did have a junior season, the might have broken the school's all-time wins record."
GIRLS HOCKEY
U-32 9, Harwood 4
WATERBURY - Alyssa Frazier piled up four goals and three assists to help the Raiders overpower the Highlanders on Saturday.
Morgan Ribolini and Caitlyn Fielder each scored two goals and teammate Peyton Allen also found the back of the net. Fielder and Allile Guthrie matched Frazier with three assists apiece. Harwood tied things at 2 early in the second period before the Raiders rattled off three goals in a span of 32 seconds for a 5-2 advantage.
"They have a good team," Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. "They moved he puck well and they shot well. They have four or five really good players and they were all effective tonight. It was a good team effort by U-32."
Louisa Thomsen recorded three goals and one assist for HU. Maeven Cattanach also scored and Shea Wheeler notched one assist. Harwood goalie Jordan Hunter made 31 saves, while U-32's Renee Porter stopped 22 shots.
"U-32's goalie came up with some big saves," Vasseur said. "They outshot us, but the goalie kept it a lot closer than it could have been."
Harwood will travel to play Burr & Burton at 6 p.m. Monday. U-32 will travel to play Missisquoi at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lamoille 47, Harwood 38
HYDE PARK - The Lancers (1-7) limited the Highlanders to four points during Saturday's second quarter and held on at the end to earn their first victory of the season.
Evie Pirie poured in 17 points for Lamoille, which led 12-10 after the opening quarter. An 18-14 Lancers lead at halftime turned into a 32-24 advantage after three quarters.
Emma Dubie added seven points for the hosts, while teammates Emily Hutchins and Heidi Tinker contributed six points apiece. Harwood's top scorers were Jaye Fuller (nine points), Emma Ravelin (eight points), Mia Lapointe (eight points) and Jill Rundle (six points). The Highlanders made two 3-pointers and were 6 of 11 from the foul line.
Harwood will host Lyndon at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lamoille will host Peoples Academy the same day.
