BARRE - Heavyweight wrestler Colton Perkins remained undefeated on the season and tilted the scales in Spaulding's favor at the last minute Thursday, fueling a 37-36 victory over Essex on Senior Night.
"It came down to the end and Colton had a nice pin in the second period," Crimson Tide coach Darren O'Meara said. "He was dominant the whole time. But it was just a matter of whether their kid could eat up some clock. Colton knew what we had to do and he just willed the kid to his back. He was pretty pumped up and it was cool to see. It was Senior Night and there were pictures and posters everywhere. I think we were a little too hyped up in some matches and it probably wasn't our best performance. But sometimes you have to win ugly - or at least win with an average performance. And that's what they did tonight."
Coy Lyford defeated William Einhorn at 106 pounds to give the Tide an early advantage.
"Coy knocked off the No. 2 guy in the state and it was a pretty controlled performance," O'Meara said. "That was a matchup that we had been looking for, so it was big for us."
Nick Pierce gave Spaulding more crucial points at 126 pounds. Fresh off his 100th career victory last weekend, the Tide senior shot out to an early lead and easily kept his perfect record intact this winter.
"Nick and his opponent had probably wrestled against each other all the way back to youth," O'Meara said. "Nick controlled the match and got a major decision. And it was actually the difference in the dual. Because he got the major decision, that was the one point that separated us."
A loss at 132 pounds by Tide standout Elias Kalat wasn't the ideal outcome for Spaulding. But Kalat limited the damage by keeping things close.
"Elias lost his match but he held the Essex kid to a minor decision," O'Meara said. "So that was big that he didn't give up any bonus points there."
Essex dug itself out of an early hole by taking command in the majority of the late bouts. Spaulding's win streak was suddenly in jeopardy when the Hornets built a five-point lead before the final showdown at 285 pounds.
"When our seniors were freshmen, we lost to them at NVAC Championships by a point," O'Meara said. "And it was a similar situation where they moved some guys around, so that one always burned. But we got it back tonight. They're heavy with seniors and they did a little moving around again between weight classes, which was smart strategically on their part. I was watching the scoring and I knew they have some hammers from 170 to 195 (pounds) - they're really tough there. They have three of the top-seeded kids in those weight classes, so we knew they were likely to get some pins there. Going down to the last matchup, it was 36-31 and the only way for us to win was for Colton to go out and pin his opponent. Their kid went out and fought hard, but Colton got the pin. It was a wild scene with kids coming out of the bleachers to celebrate, but we were able to keep everybody away from the mat."
Spaulding will return to action during Saturday's eight-team meet at Essex featuring the top schools in Vermont. The Tide will have an extended break after this weekend prior to state championship at CVU on Feb. 25-26.
"This weekend will mark seven straight weekends on the road," O'Meara said. "They've been non-stop since the beginning of January and they do need a little bit of a break to let their minds and bodies recover before states."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 46, Lamoille 38
DUXBURY - Harwood's Emma Ravelin (10 points), Jaye Fuller (six points, four rebounds) and Elisa Clerici celebrated Senior Night with a narrow victory over Lamoille on Thursday.
"I was glad for my seniors," HU coach Tom Young said. "Emma has been a four-year varsity player and Jaye has been a three-year player. It's nice to have fans back and it was a fun game to coach tonight because of the student section and the atmosphere. And I was pleased with the way the team played in a tight game. We shot 53% from the field and 76% from the foul line."
Highlanders standout Quinn Nelson came through with another balanced performance, tallying eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Jill Rundle also scored eight points for HU, with Cierra McKay adding six points and four rebounds. A dozen Highlanders contributed key minutes to steadily wear down the Lancers.
"I'm really happy with our movement," Young said. "We probably had 12 deflections tonight because of our active hands and movement."
The Highlanders were 13 of 17 from the stripe, while Lamoille made 4 of 6 attempts from the line. Mia Lapointe and Eloise Lilley finished with four points apiece for HU.
"Mia Lapointe was a good spark off the bench and had some big baskets in the third quarter," Young said.
Lamoille closed out the first quarter in front 16-9. Both teams were tied at 19 entering halftime before Young's squad established a 35-30 lead in the third quarter. Natalie Royer (15 points) and Evie Pirie (seven points) paced Lamoille.
"(Pirie) had six 3-pointers the last time we played them," Young said. "We stayed zone the whole game and our adjustments slowed them right down as far as 3-point shots. They were still scoring, but we we were giving up a lot fewer 3-pointers. They hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and they hit two the rest of the game, so the girls responded well to that. It's nice to see them make adjustments during the game."
The Highlanders played their fourth game in six days. They followed up Saturday's 37-25 loss to Lake Region with Monday's 43-34 victory over Lake Region and Tuesday's 53-15 win over Randolph. Harwood (10-8) will travel to play U--32 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"Middlebury was a close game and it was tough to go back-to-back," Young said. "But it was nice to get a lot of different players in against Randolph and save our legs for this game, because we needed every ounce of energy tonight. I was proud of our girls for staying focussed and staying hungry. They knew this game has big playoff implications and they stepped up. They wanted this game and they showed it."
Lamoille (2-12) will travel to play Lyndon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Their record does not reflect how good of a team they are," Young said of the Lancers. "Their girls do not quit. Whoever gets them in the first round of the playoffs will have their hands full."
Spaulding 51, Oxbow 26
BRADFORD - Yvonne Roberge and Aliyah Elliott scored 13 points apiece to guide the Crimson Tide on Thursday.
Samantha Donahue and Autumn Lewis each finished with 10 points in the victory, while Alexa Kosakowski recorded a team-high 15 points for the Olympians. Spaulding raced out to a 19-5 advantage and extended its lead to 29-13 during the second quarter. The Tide led 42-18 entering the final eight minutes.
Kosakowski made the only 3-pointer for the Olympians and Roberge connected for the Tide's lone shot from downtown. Spaulding (12-4) went 6 of 15 from the foul line, while Oxbow (7-9) was 5 of 11.
"Spaulding is a very well-coached, well-oiled machine," Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. "They don't settle to take outside shots. Their bigs sit well and they get it inside and make high-percentage shots every time. And if the shot isn't there, they'll kick it out and they run it around. Their patience was very good tonight and they're a tough team. If they don't make it to the Aud this year, I'll be very surprised."
Williamstown 43, Winooski 27
WINOOSKI - The undefeated Blue Devils led 24-15 entering halftime and established some breathing room down the stretch Thursday.
"We couldn't put the ball in the ocean if we wanted to," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "We didn't score a single 3-point shot. But we just dug in, played through contact, kept our composure and forced our tempo. It was a real gut-check for us and we answered by controlling what we can and not letting what we couldn't control overcome us. I am very, very proud of this group and their ability to stay the course, no matter what. It was a great team victory."
Paige McLaughlin (18 points) and Destiny Campbell (12 points) reached double figures for Williasmtown. Kiara Mack (10 points) and Ruby Ly (nine points) paced the Spartans.
Winooski (6-11) will travel to play Twinfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Williamstown (15-0) will visit Craftsbury the same day.
"We are now focused on getting 100% prepared for playoff basketball," Sweet said. "We look like we will end up the No. 2 seed. So now it's about refocusing and taking advantage of every rep, every drill, every practice to be the best we can every day. I believe the top seven teams all are capable of getting to Barre, so we are leaving nothing to chance. And at the same time, we are going to enjoy every day together."
U-32 39, Hartford 35
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders overcame a sub-par effort from the foul line to secure a non-league victory over the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Olivia Hogan led the way for U-32 with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Teammate Cara Richardson contributed nine points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Clara Wilson scored six points for the Raiders, while teammate Alaina Beauregard finished with five points, nine rebounds and three steals.
"We continue to be a work in progress as we build toward the end of the season," Raiders coach Erik Bennett said. "The girls are all dialed in and working hard. We are definitely a different team now than we were early on as we continue to find our identity and build trust in the process and each other."
Emily Wright (10 points), Grace Gardner (seven points) and Madison Withington (six points) paced the Hurricanes, who led 13-11 after the first quarter. U-32 rallied to seize a 24-21 halftime advantage and extended the lead to 32-25 before the start of the fourth quarter.
A left-handed hook shot in the lane by Alaina Beauregard gave U-32 the lead at the start of the first quarter. Hartford finally connected when Withington dropped in a short baseline jumper. Richardson made a putback in transition and scored again on inbounds pass. A minute later Melinda Laquerre picked the Hurricanes' pocket in the backcourt and dribbled in for a wide-open layup.
Wright knotted the score at 8 with two quick-release 3-point shots from the left corner. Gardner's jumper gave the Hurricanes its first lead of the game with a minute left in the opening quarter. Natalie Beauregard made a foul shot to end her team's dry spell from the line. Sophie Howe's 3-point attempt took a high bounce off the rim and fell back through the netting for Hartford. Wilson's putback helped U-32 limit the damage in the closing seconds of the first quarter.
Wilson tied things up at 13 with two free throws to kick off the second quarter. Gardner responded with two baskets in transition, off-setting a fast-break layup from Wilson and a bucket by Richardson. U-32 pulled in front 20-17 on Hogan's floater in traffic and Richardson's left-handed shot.
A Gardner foul shot temporarily halted the Raiders' run. But moments later Richardson found Caroline Flynn for a short jumper and then Richardson went 2 of 2 from the line for a 2-18 advantage. Beth Dobrich kept things close with three straight points at the end of the half.
Dobrich dribbled past a few defenders and made a layup on the first possession of the third quarter. Richardson went 2 of 2 again at the line and Hogan followed with five unanswered points for a 31-23 lead. Madison Willey's long baseline jumper from the right side gave Hartford its first basket of the quarter with 1:45 on the clock. A Flynn foul shot left U-32 with a 32-25 lead after three quarters.
Howe launched a long pass to Wright in transition to make it a five-point game entering the final seven minutes. Alaina Beauregard scored in the paint and added a foul shot for a 35-27 lead. A Withington jumper closed the gap to 35-29 midway through the final quarter.
Hartford scored to make it a one-possession game with two minutes remaining. Hogan and Laquere both went 1 of 2 from the stripe for a 37-31 lead. Wright stepped to the line with 22 seconds on the clock and went 1 of 2, but Hogan went 2 of 2 from the line with 19 seconds remaining. Wright made a foul shot with three seconds left to play and Withington scored at the end.
