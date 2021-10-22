BARRE — The Spaulding football team earned its third come-from-behind victory of the season Friday while taking down Milton, 28-10.
Milton pulled ahead 2-0 when the Yellowjackets defense tackled a Spaulding player in the end zone for a safety. The Crimson Tide turned over the ball on their next possession, but a few minutes later Milton fumbled the ball and Spaulding recovered on the 35-yard line.
Caleb Bernier scored a touchdown and Kayden Burke raced toward the right side for a two-point conversion, giving the Yellowjackets a 10-0 lead with 3:17 left in the first half.
Tide quarterback Andrew Trottier rolled to the right and connected to Riley Vincent near the right sideline for a touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the second quarter. Zack Wilson’s extra-point attempt was good, closing the gap to 10-7. Wilson sent a 25-yard field goal bid through the uprights during the final seconds of the first half, knotting the score at 10.
The Yellowjackets recovered the opening kickoff of the second half near midfield to regain the momentum. But Trottier connected to Grady Chase for a long touchdown reception a few minutes later. Wilson’s extra-point attempt gave the Tide a 17-10 cushion.
Trottier carried the ball toward the left corner of the end zone to extend the lead. Another Wilson extra-point kick gave the Tide a 24-10 advantage with 6:46 left to play in the third quarter.
Wilson caught a touchdown pass from Trottier and then Cole Benoit scored on the two-point conversion for a 32-0 lead. A 70-yard touchdown run by Trottier and made it 38-10.
A 93-yard touchdown run by Christian Titus and a long scoring play by Chase were called back due to penalties in the final quarter. Spaulding improves to 4-3, while Milton falls to 2-5.
FOOTBALLU-32 36, North Country 14
EAST MONTPELIER — Henry Beling and Cameron Comstock scored two touchdowns apiece during Friday’s one-sided affair.
Comstock reached the end zone twice during two-point conversion attempts and Crosse Gariboldi also scored for two points. Ian Holmgren had an interception defensively, while the Raiders special teams recorded a fumble recovery. Ismael Cruz scored the first touchdown for the Raiders.
The Raiders (6-2) led 22-0 entering halftime. U-32’s rushing leaders were Beling (90 yards), Comstock (75 yards) and Garibolidi (68 yards).
“Our offense came alive a little bit better than last week,” U-32 coach Brian Divelbliss said. “We scored more points than we have in awhile and our offense produced more than it had, so we were happy to see that. In the first half we played really well offensively. Our defense has been outstanding all year and our special teams has been pretty consistent.”
GIRLS SOCCERU-32 2, Peoples Academy 1
MORRISVILLE — Tegan O’Donnell scored in the 17th minute and Nashay Stephanie recorded her first varsity goal in the 28th minute to lift the Raiders on Friday.
Wilcox assisted O’Donnell, while Lauren Towne set up Stephanie’s goal. The Wolves scored in the 44th minute when Sadie Baranyay capitalized on a 50-50 ball.
“A long ball got through the defense and she was able to score off of a collision with Evie (Moore) around the top of the box,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said.
Moore finished with one save, while Emma Cortemanche made 10 saves in the loss.
“We played really well through the midfield and held possession throughout the game,” coach Towne said. “Lauren Towne, Tovah Williams, Meredith Wilcox and Willa Long played keys roles through the center of the field with connecting passes and maintaining possession of the ball. Defensively we played well and limited scoring opportunities — with Avery Knauss and Victoria Kirsmejer in the center and Greta Little and Nora Wilcox outside.”
Twinfield 4, Hazen 2
MARSHFIELD — Eva Hebert (two goals), Annie Dunlop and Alice McLane scored for the Trojans to close out the regular season with some fireworks Friday.
“We’ve had a very successful season, even with our toughest schedule since I’ve been here,” Twinfield coach Seth Wilmott said.
McLane also notched one assist, while teammate Ida Astick stopped six shots in goal. Natalie Geoffrey scored both goals for Hazen.
“I thought we played well,” Wilmott said. “We had our moments when they had us on our heels. Hazen had a very strong counterattack that had us worried at times. But collectively I’m very proud of how my girls were able to stop their counterattack and possess out of the back while being under pressure. Tonight meant a lot for the girls being Senior Night. So it’s nice to come home with a ‘W.’”
Twinfield improves to 8-6, while Hazen falls to 1-12-1.
FIELD HOCKEYSpaulding 3, Harwood 0
BARRE — Goals by Ashley Morrison, Bella Bevin and Eden White helped the Crimson Tide close out an 11-2-1 regular season Friday.
Spaulding goalie Abigail Geno recorded zero saves, while Harwood goalie Kate Wilkesman made eight saves.
“It was a quiet start to the game with the play happening between the 25s,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said.
Morrison gave the Tide a 1-0 lead in third quarter quarter, courtesy of a White assist. Bevins scored 20 seconds later on another feed from White. Chelsea Bell set up White for the final goal in the fourth quarter.
Harwood will head into playoffs with a 2-8-1 record.
U-32 7, Milton 0
MILTON — Caitlyn Fielder and Morgan Riboline scored two goals apiece Friday for the Raiders.
“It was a fun atmosphere under the lights in Milton for our final game of the regular season,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “It was a team game tonight and we had seven players involved in a our scoring plays.”
Alaina Beauregard added one goal and two assists, while Alex Weller and Kiki Hayward also scored. It was Weller’s first goal of the season. Natalie Beauregard tallied three assists for the Raiders and teammate Zoe Hillferty added one assist.
“Senior Mia Tanguay played strong defense to keep Milton out of our circle,” Burns said. “And Linneau Darrow played in goal in the second half, which allowed our goalie Kiki Hayward to take the field and get a nice goal.”
U-32 improves to 12-1-1, while Milton falls to 1-12.
“Our defense did not allow a corner,” Burns said. “Peyton Smith’s strong drives and Isa Moustakas’s speed late in the game kept them out.”
