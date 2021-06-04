BARRE — Second-seeded Spaulding advanced to the baseball semifinals for the first time since 2004 with Friday’s 6-4 victory over No. 7 Mount Abraham.
The Tide earned their first playoff victory in 11 years earlier in the week by coasting to an 11-1 victory over Milton. The Granite City crew pulled ahead early against that Eagles during the quarterfinals and overcome a late challenge to prevail.
“I am so proud of all of our players,” Tide coach Dan Kiniry said. “We had to face some significant adversity tonight along with a very tough and well-coached Mt. Abraham team. The road forward only becomes more challenging from here. But we’ll pause for the evening and celebrate a huge win for the Spaulding baseball program, our school and the community of Barre. It’s been awhile since a Spaulding team has been in this position. (Saturday), we’ll get back to work.”
Winning pitcher Trevor Arsenault struck out four batters and issued one walk over four-plus innings. Kieran McNamara earned the save after two-plus innings of work.
“Trevor and Kieran came up big for us tonight,” coach Kiniry said. “Trevor gave us a solid start and Kieran had to work around a couple of fielding errors late in the game. They were both exceptionally resilient and they really picked us up.”
Spaulding’s Zack Wilson went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in two runs. He smacked a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Arsenault made solid contact for a two-run double in the fifth inning.
Mount Abraham’s Zeke Savage went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Teammate Neil Guy also contributed a two-run single.
The Eagles end the season at 10-8 and wound up going 1-3 against the Tide this spring. Spaulding (15-2) will face No. 6 Enosburg (12-4) in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal.
BASEBALL
Vergennes 14, Montpelier 4
MONTPELIER — Jarret Muzzy was a thorn in the Solons’ side during Friday’s Division III quarterfinal.
The game was tied at 4 after seven innings, but Muzzy and No. 6 Commodores didn’t mess around in the eighth to advance past No. 3 Montpelier. Muzzy earned the victory on the mound and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.
Braeden Adams recorded two doubles for Montpelier and Marshall Donahue also doubled in the loss. Teammate Andrew Tringe had a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning. He stepped up to the plate with one out and sent the ball into the gap in left field.
“All year, Andrew has been as good as we can ask for,” MHS Logan Cooke said. “We were down 4-1 and our offense had just been slow and hadn’t been capitalizing at all. We were running out of innings, and all of sudden with one swing of the bat it’s a new game. It really gave us a lot of energy. And Andrew has been as clutch of a hitter as anyone in the league. He hit over .300 for the season as a sophomore.”
Donahue pitched the first seven innings for his team. He allowed two hits, issued five walks and recorded nine strikeouts. Cabot Hart pitched the final inning for MHS.
“You look at a guy like Marshall, and he’s an uber-experienced pitcher who’s nothing but successful,” Cooke said. “But he went from pitching very little to being No. 1 in the rotation. I would pick him out of almost any pitcher in the league and he didn’t let us down.”
Vergennes starting pitcher Tucker Stearns lasted four-plus innings. He gave up four hits, issued four walks and recorded eight strikeouts. Jarret Muzzy did not allow any hits during three-plus innings of work. He issued five walks and recorded eight strikeouts.
Vergennes (8-9) will face No. 2 Peoples (9-3-1) or No. 7 Green Mountain (8-9) in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal. Montpelier ends the season at 11-6-1.
“As close as we were to moving on, the kids this year gave everything and more that you can ask for,” Cooke said. “We have a bunch of guys who were committed to getting better and learning. It’s crazy to think that after all this, we only lose one guy and come right back at it. All of them made a statement this year that they want to get better at baseball and make Montpelier a consistent threat. And I see no reason why that won’t happen.”
U-32 6, Lyndon 1
LYNDON — Owen Kellington threw a one-hitter Friday, racking up 17 strikeouts to propel the No. 5 Raiders past the No. 4 Vikings.
The senior ace allowed one hit and issued one walk in the complete-game effort. Losing pitcher Whit Steen gave up eight hits, issued three walks and recorded 10 strikeouts over six innings.
“It seemed like we were a little nervous before the game, and we were definitely excited,” U-32 coach Geoff Green said. “So our message at the beginning of the game was, ‘It’s good to be excited, but make sure that the excitement isn’t dictating your movements on the field. Make sure that we’re staying calm, we’re staying focussed and we’re not trying to rush anything.’ So I was really proud of the guys for not letting any nerves or excitement get in the way. They were really able to go out there and play with poise today.”
U-32 built a 1-0 lead in the first inning before LI pulled even in the second inning. The Raiders took control for good with a three-run outburst in the fourth frame. Kellington belted his eighth home run of the season with a two-run shot in the sixth inning.
“Owen had 17 strikeouts, so we didn’t have to make too many defensive plays,” Green said. “But we made the plays we needed to make. To Lyndon’s credit, they’d clearly been working on getting prepared for Owen. And they put the ball in play much more than they did the last time. But to our credit, we were able to make those plays. They tried bunting a couple times and were were able to execute on defense both times. They got a couple balls in the air that we were able to run down. Lyndon did a nice job of getting the bat on the ball. But we were able to take care of the plays on defense and execute when we needed to.”
Kellington also connected for a double in the third inning. He made contact with a curve ball and smashed the pitch into the gap in left centerfield. Kellington finished 2-for-2 after reaching base twice on walks. He drove in three runs, scored twice and drew a bases-loaded walk that brought in a run.
Alex Keane kicked off the fourth inning with a single to help put the game away. Teammate Connor DeRosia went 2-for-4, while Tony Concessi contributed a one-run single. Shane Starr and Sawyer Mislak also had base hits in the victory.
“It wasn’t one big hit — it was a lot of little hits,” Green said. “Our game plan is to put the ball in play, and we were able to do that. …In the sixth inning we had one out and our No. 9 batter, Sawyer Mislak, had a tough at-bat and was able to put one to left field for a single. So he was on first and they were presented with the option of either walking (Kellington) or pitching to him. They decided to pitch to him and then he hit a line-drive homer over the right-field fence.”
Lyndon ends the season at 11-4-1. U-32 (12-3) will face No. 1 Hartford (16-0) in Wednesday’s Division II semifinal. The Raiders are 1-2 in semifinal appearances and have never captured a title.
“On the first day of practice we sat around and looked around the gym, and there’s no baseball banner in there,” Green said. “And so our message was, ‘Guys, we have an opportunity this year — with the whole team that we have — to hang a banner. And that’s been our mission since Day 1: To hang that first banner in U-32’s history.”
Enosburg 8, Harwood 6
DUXBURY — The No. 6 Hornets were punched their ticked to the Division II semifinals for the third time in four seasons Saturday by eliminating the No. 3 Highlanders. Enosburg (12-4) will travel to play No. 2 Spaulding (15-2) in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal. Harwood ends the season at 11-4.
