BARRE - Spaulding fended off an aggressive comeback attempt by Rutland to close out a 7-6 girls hockey victory Wednesday.
"It was a weird and wild game from start to finish," Crimson Tide coach Dave Lawrence said. "We had an injury early that shuffled our lines, and random penalties. And both teams were very physical."
Rebecca McKelvey recorded a hat trick for the Tide and teammate Portia Berard added two goals. Lilly Tewksbury and Chelsea Bell also found the back of the net to help their team earn its second one-goal victory over the Raiders.
"We were in good shape most of the game," Lawrence said. "I really liked a lot of what we were doing out there. But credit to Rutland: They just never quit. When we got away from making simple team-first plays, they capitalized. They have good coaches and players who work hard who buried three in a row late when they could have packed it in. They kept us battling until the end."
Rutland's Elizabeth Cooley opened the scoring 10:02 into the first period on assists by Addison Hulbert and Isabel Crossman. Cooley capitalized on a rebound opportunity after an initial shot bounced off the mask of Tide goalie Mattie Cetin (18 saves).
Lilly Tewksbury equalized 41 seconds later, firing home a glove-side shot from the point. McKelvey assisted Chelsea Bell for a 2-1 lead 11:34 into the first period. Bell poked home a second-chance shot after McKelvey tested Rutland goalie Sierra McDermott (19 saves) during a scramble in front of the net.
Berard extended the lead to 3-1 with a breakaway goal 2:04 into the second period. Cooley set up Isabel Crossman during a 2-on-2 rush 5:26 into the period. McKelvey scored on a Zoe Tewksbury assist with a minute left in the second period for a 4-2 lead.
The Tide scored twice in the opening five minutes of the third period for a 6-2 advantage. Portia Berard scored from Bell and Molly Parker before McKelvey added a power-play goal on assists by Emily Morris and Berard.
Rutland (7-7) responded with three unanswered goals in a span of 4:12 to tie the game. Alyssa Kennedy scored on a Sydney Wood assist before Elise Lidstone set up Addison Hulbert. Cooley made it 6-5 with an unassisted goal 11:47 into the final period. McKelvey scored what proved to be the game-winner with a minute left to play, firing a loose puck across the goal line. Kennedy closed out the scoring on a Crossman assist.
"Despite the wild third period, there were plenty of positives tonight," Lawrence said. "Portia's goal in the second period was a great display of speed, Rebecca was burying shots and Emily did a nice job on special teams. And I loved the energy Molly Parker brought tonight."
Spaulding (14-1) will host BFA-St. Albans at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
"We've got to be ready to go on Saturday," Lawrence said. "That is the measuring-stick game for us to see where we are at and what we need to fine-tune."
GIRLS HOCKEY
Harwood 4, Burr & Burton 1
WATERBURY - Louisa Thomsen's hat trick guided the Highlanders past the Bulldogs on Wednesday. Maggie Aiken dished out two assists and Thomsen notched one assist in the victory. Harwood goalie Jordan Hunter made 30 saves. Kaelin Downey scored for BBA and teammate MacLean Thuermer recorded 20 saves.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 3, Lyndon 2
WATERBURY - Two goals by Pacie McGrath helped the Highlanders rally past the Vikings during Wednesday's dogfight between Division II squads.
"The boys played well from start to finish," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "They were focused and motivated for a big win that means a lot for us in the standings."
Lyndon's Nick Matteis scored 22 seconds into the first period. McGrath made the most of a pass from Jacob Green to even things up 4:24 into the opening period. Tyson Silvia scored from Tanner Woodard for a 2-1 Harwood lead 10:21 into the first period.
Alex Giroux scored from Andrew Menard 2:05 into the second period, knotting things at 2. McGrath fired home a shot 21 seconds later for the game-winner. Harwood goalie Teighen Fils-Aime made 32 saves, while Logan Miller made 42 saves in goal for LI.
"Lyndon brought a lot more pressure in the third period," coach Thompson said. "Teighen stepped up and kept the puck out of our net to solidify the victory. We also had some key blocked shots in the final minutes. It’s great to see that effort out of they boys."
Harwood (8-7) will host St. Johnsbury at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Lyndon (18-6) will host the Hilltoppers on Feb. 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 91, Lamoille 45
HYDE PARK - Jonah Cattaneo reached the 1,000-point milestone during Wednesday's second quarter and finished with a team-high 21 points for the defending Division II champs.
"The game stopped for a quick period to change the ball out and we got some hugs," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "He got it on a 3-pointer and it was his third basket that quarter. We knew he was going to get there, especially the way he's been scoring this year. And it feels nice to get that in the first half, so it's not coming in the third or fourth quarter. Last year we were getting Leo (Riby-Williams) his 1,000th point in the second half of a championship game."
Cattaneo finished with 21 points for the Solons, who built a 19-10 lead in the first quarter and led 50-26 entering halftime. Montpelier slammed the door on any Lamoillle comeback hopes by opening up a 73-35 advantage in the third quarter.
"It was a tight game early and Lamoille played really hard the whole way," coach Foster said. "I'm so impressed with the we're running the floor right now. We're playing good defense, sharing the basketball, shooting the basketball. Everything we're doing is on all cylinders."
Rashid Nikiema poured in 20 points for the Solons and Cleo Bridge scored a season-high eight points. Teammates Carter Bruzzese and Andrew Tringe also finished with eight points apiece, while Will Bruzzese tossed in seven points.
"Jonah has been scoring when it comes to him and he's also been playing really unselfishly," coach Foster said. "He had five or six assists tonight. Rashid had 11 points in the third quarter, and I bet three of those baskets came from Jonah."
Liam Dearborn made a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Lancers. Teammates Gabe Locke and Logan Chapin scored eight points apiece, with Jackson Stanton adding six points.
Catteneo entered the night 17 points shy of the millennial mark and was a man on a mission after the opening whistle.
"Jonah is always ready on game day," coach Foster said. "He's had a really good year at practice and he's always a good teammate. He's someone the other members of the team are always looking at for guidance, whether it's the vocal way or leading by example. He's really matured as a leader this year. And he is just so dynamic. He's one of the best players I've seen since I've been coaching here."
Cattaneo is the eighth Solon to reach 1,000 points. He follows in the footsteps of Riby-Williams, John Cody, TJ Bottiggi, Russ Kembel, Bill Patno, Brad Belleville and Dave Nelson
"We knew that this is a really special group," coach Foster said. "When they were in middle school, you had the feeling that they would be special from an individual perspective and a team perspective. To have two 1,000-point scorers is just incredible. And if we played a full season last year, Tyler Ricker would have probably gotten there as well. There have been so many contributors from this group."
Montpelier (13-1) will host Hazen at 7 p.m. Friday. Lamoille (7-8) will travel to play Harwood the same night.
Harwood 52, U-32 46
EAST MONTPELIER - The Highlanders stunned the Raiders with an 18-9 run in the fourth quarter, cementing a long-awaited victory in Capital Division action.
"They've been our nemesis over the last few years and we've never really played well against them," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "We did pretty well when we played them at home this year and we weren't able to pull it out. Three years ago we lost to them by 40-something, so it's good to be able to close one out. The gym sanctions were lifted today and there was a big crowd. I was really proud of the boys for keeping their composure and playing a solid game."
The score was 10-10 after the first quarter. U-32 led 27-23 entering halftime and carried a 37-34 advantage into the final quarter. Tobey Bellows and Parker Davey scored five points apiece during the final eight minutes and teammate Lewis Clapp added four late points.
"Parker is starting to come into his own," coach Bellows said. "We have a lot of kids and everybody is filling into their role. And he's growing into his role really well - and not just scoring, which is a bonus. He played great defense as well. Riley (Richards) killed us the last time we played them. Tonight we switched to a man (defense) and Boone Maher and Cooper Olney did a great job on him. And Cole Hill is really starting to come back from his injury. He was everywhere tonight and did a great job. Lewis Clapp came in and also did a great job on the boards. And Zach Smith hit some big foul shots. It was a great all-around team victory. It's great to look in the scoring book and see two guys in double figures. But everybody contributed tonight."
Hill paced Harwood with 11 points and seven rebounds. Tobey Bellows finished with 10 points, while Olney chipped in with eight points. Clapp wound up with five points and both Smith and Isaiah Washington added four points apiece.
"We extended the pressure on our man (defense)," coach Bellows said. "They're a well-coached team and (Dan Gauthier) does a really good job. Shots didn't fall for them and some did for us. They're graduating eight seniors and we have two. Our entire backcourt is sophomores and juniors. And a game like tonight will bring their maturity up."
Harwood went 6 of 15 from the foul line and was 6 of 18 from 3-point range. U-32 connected on 5 of 11 free-throw attempts and made 4 of 14 shots from downtown.
Jacob Fair was in the zone for the Raiders, serving up 17 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Teammate Elvin Stowell contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
"(Stowell) does a really nice job and I like his game a lot," coach Bellows said. "He elevates on his jump shot well and kept his composure and went to the basket strong. He took some shots down the stretch that he had to force to get off because they were behind."
Sargent Burns and Charles Haynes (four rebounds) added six points apiece in the loss. Anthony Concessi (four points) and Caleb Trombly (three points, three rebounds, four assists) gave the Raiders solid depth after their team was forced to play short-handed early in the season.
"It was obviously close throughout tonight," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "And in the fourth quarter they had two guys hit two really timely 3's. Boone Maher hit one from the top of the key and Parker Davey hit one from the left wing. And we couldn't muster up a response offensively. It was back and forth, and down the stretch they continued to score and hit shots. And we went dry. I was proud that our guys competed until the end and I felt like we just ran out of time. If one or two things had gone our way offensively down the stretch, I think we could have pulled it out."
Concessi opened the scoring before a Hill 3-pointer resulted in a 3-2 Harwood lead midway though the first quarter. Bellows hit a 3-pointer from the right corner before Stowell showed off his speed and versatility with a left-handed layup over traffic. Washington assisted Hill in the paint and then Washington used a pump-fake in transition to free up space for a fast-break basket. Fair swatted away a Highlanders shot and then Stowell went 1 of 2 from the line and swished in a mid-range jumper from the baseline. The Raiders inbounded the ball with seven seconds on the clock and Burns banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
An opportunistic rebound and layup by Fair pushed U-32 ahead a minute into the second quarter. Stowell scored for a four-point lead, but moments later Chris James beat his defender in the paint and dribbled in for an up-and-under layup. Haynes scored on back-to-back trips up the court before grabbing a defensive rebound. A Trombly 3-point attempt rattled through the rim, giving U-32 its largest lead of the game.
Olney scored at the other end and Clapp added a foul shot. Bellows put up a runner in the lane that bounced off the glass and through the cylinder, closing the gap to 21-17. Fair capitalized on his superior size and strength to score four quick points at the other end. Smith went 3 of 4 from the line, giving the Highlanders a timely boost. Fair scored again for the Raiders before Hill made a last-second 3-pointer, slicing the deficit to 27-23 entering halftime.
A set play for Fair worked wonders in the opening seconds of the third quarter, but a baseline jumper by Hill kept things close. At the other end, Fair caught a no-look pass by Stowell and scored down low. Fair scored again on his team's next possession, extending the lead to 33-25.
Washington hauled down an offensive rebound and made an uncontested basket before Olney cashed in with a fast-break layup. Haynes went 2 of 2 from the line and then Hill assisted Olney for two points in the paint. Fair scored for U-32 and Olney countered with a floater over his defender. Smith went 1 of 4 from the foul line in the final minute of the third quarter, resulting in a 37-34 U-32 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
Stowell stretched the lead to five points with a high-flying layup, but Davey slashed along the baseline for two points on Harwood's next possession. A Concessi bucket kept the momentum briefly on U-32's side. Maher and Bellows dropped in 3-pointers to push HU in front 42-41 entering the final five minutes.
Burns buried his second 3-pointer, only to watch Davey hit a long-range shot a few seconds later. Clapp served up another basket before Fair went 1 of 2 from the line. A Bellows basket was followed by a free throw from Stowell heading into the last two minutes of action. Coach Bellows called a timeout with Harwood leading 51-46 after a short weak-side jumper by Clapp.
The Highlanders turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with 46 seconds on the clock, but an offensive foul spoiled the Raiders' possession. Hill went 1 of 2 from the stripe and U-32 missed a pair of long-range 3-point attempts down the stretch.
"In a six-point game, you could certainly point to free throws - and there were other individual possessions throughout the game.," Gauthier said. "The game of basketball is a summation of what you do over 32 minutes. We needed to see a shot or two drop down the stretch to keep us going. But we couldn't get one to drop."
Stowell, Trombly, Fair, Concessi, Richards, Haynes, Cam Comsotock and Liam Hannon were honored during a pre-game ceremony to celebrate Senior Night.
"We recognized eight seniors tonight and it's such a wonderful group of kids," Gauthier said. "I really just appreciated all that they've given to the program through their high school careers. I've had the pleasure of coaching them since 5th- and 6th-grade AAU, and so they've really come up with me during my time here at U-32. And I couldn't have asked for better representatives of our program. Although we didn't get the win tonight, there's a lot of regular season left and also playoffs. We will learn from this and improve from this. And we will turn our attention to Thetford on Friday."
U-32 (8-4) will travel to play the Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday. Harwood (5-9) will host Lamoille the same day before traveling to play Hartford at 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to coach Bellows, the goal of hosting a first-round playoff game is still within reach.
"We still have six games left and we're not done yet," Bellows said. "And to keep getting better is our goal. We want to be a very, very difficult team to play at the end of the year. And games like tonight are what build character and get us to that point. We're trying to play good teams, which is nice. We ran into a buzz saw at Montpelier and it was tough all the way throughout the game. But we have games down the stretch here that are winnable."
Hazen 61, Peoples 33
HARDWICK - Carter Hill scored 18 of his season-high 20 points in the first three quarters as the Wildcats flexed their muscles during Wednesday's cross-town clash.
"We got a lot of guys involved and we had 10 guys score," Hazen coach Aaron HIll said.
The Wildcats' 14-9 cushion after one quarter ballooned into a 31-16 halftime advantage. Hazen was all business after the break, padding its lead to 44-21 during the third quarter.
"We had a little run at the end of the first half," coach Hill said. "We extended the lead from eight to 15. And then we kept it from between 15 and 20."
Tyler Rivard scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Teammate Jadon Baker contributed eight rebounds, five steals and four assists. Carter Hill also dished out four assists.
Chandler Folansbee scored 11 points for the Wolves, who went 8 of 13 from the foul line and made one 3-pointer. Hazen was 11 of 16 from the stripe and drained two long-range attempts.
"We played solid D," coach HIll said. "Xavier Hill did a really good job on Gus Veit, their 3-point shooter, and we held him to two foul shots."
Peoples (6-6) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Friday. Hazen (12-2) will travel to play Montpelier the same evening.
"We're super excited when you get to play against a great team like Montpelier," coach Hill said. "It's a great experience for all of them. Montpelier has a great group of athletes and we're looking forward to checking it out and seeing how we do."
Northfield 56, Richford 38
NORTHFIELD - Carson Smit (18 points), Preston Lilly (12 points) and Adam King (10 points) reached double figures Wednesday for one of the hottest teams in Division III.
"We have won nine of our last 10 games," first-year Northfield coach James Robinson said. "I think it’s because we are making better decisions late in games offensively and our defense has gotten way better. We have a well-rounded team inside and out. All these boys work hard and want to win."
Ethan Miller (nine points) and Hayden Lilly (seven points) were also sharp for Northfield, which made three shots from 3-point range and was 3 of 8 from the foul line. The Marauders trailed 13-12 after the first period before carrying a 28-20 lead into the break. Coach Robinson's team led 43-31 after three quarters.
Jerrick Jacobs (12 points), Carson Steinhour (nine points) and Jacob Clawson (seven points) paced the Falcons, who will host Winooski on Friday. Northfield (10-4) will travel to play Blue Mountain the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.