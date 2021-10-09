BARRE TOWN - An anti-climactic ending couldn't overshadow a breakthrough performance by the Spaulding boys soccer team during Saturday's 4-2 victory over Hazen.
Jon Jesmonth and Ian MacDonald scored for the Crimson Tide along with brothers Tyler and Ryan Glassford. Reed Kehler and Xavier Hill tallied goals for the Wildcats, who opted to forfeit the game with 8:41 remaining after a disputed red card.
"The officials had a discussion with their coach after the red card and she decided to pull her team," Spaulding coach Jay Baitz said. "I wish we could have finished the game out. But to finally get that win, we don't have to worry about that anymore."
The Wildcats shot ahead in the Capital Division clash when Reed Kehler scored midway through the first half. Tyler Glassford scored on an assist by MacDonald in the 30th minute, knotting things at 1.
Jesmonth added another goal in the 37th minute, giving the Tide a 2-1 advantage entering halftime. Ryan Glassfored extended the lead to 3-1 in the 54th minute before MacDonald added another insurance goal two minutes later. Hazen's Xavier Hill kept things close by scoring at the other end in the 70th minute.
"Hazen's players are physical and they let you know they're there," coach Baitz said. "We've been working on connecting passes and building out of the midfield better. And they were doing that today. I'm proud of our players and they continue to work hard. They're improving their play on the field and they're staying positive through all this and trying to build team continuity. We were poised and patient and strong, trying to play end to end and trying to bring home the win."
Spaulding goalie Matthew Redmond finished with another double-digit save total to give his team a huge boost. Redmond blocked 21 shots, frustrating the Wildcats time and again.
"We gave up a lot of shots, but Matt definitely stepped up again," coach Baitz said.
Tyler Rivard (12 saves) was a standout in goal for the Wildcats.
"He had some good saves," coach Baitz said. "We got some good shots that really forced him to move to make the save. We ripped some shots across and he did a really nice job for them."
The Crimson Tide were forced to pace themselves throughout the match while competing with only three subs. But the return of MacDonald to the starting lineup made a huge difference in the team's ability to maintain possession and attack.
"We got Ian MacDonald back today and I moved Jon Jesmonth up to a defensive midfielder," coach Baitz said. "He's been playing stopper and today he was getting more involved in the offense, which gave us more opportunities moving up the field. The two of them sparked us in the midfield and created more chances on offense. Even though we didn't have as many shots on goal, the opportunities were there."
Outside backs Carter Dayton and Noah Ronson helped lead the Tide defensively along with stopper Seth Almond and center backs Ellison Fortin and Averill Parker.
"The defenders are starting to connect with each other," coach Baitz said. "They're still young and they're getting used to it back there because it's three juniors and a sophomore."
Hazen (4-6) will travel to play Stowe at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding (1-9) will visit Lyndon the same day. The Crimson Tide will wrap up the regular season with matches against Thetford, North Country and Lamoille.
The last time Spaulding reached the two-victory mark was during a 2-11-2 campaign in 2017. The Tide finishing 1-14 in 2018 before going 0-14 in 2019 and 0-9 last year.
"Ryan Glassford and Jon Jesmonth are the two seniors on the team," coach Baitz said. "They've endured a couple years of not winning, so they've been hungry for this. It's nice to get over that hump and to keep moving forward and keep developing. They've gotten one and now they want more."
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 4, Randolph 0
MONTPELIER - Ronnie Riby-Williiams recorded a hat trick for the third time in three weeks during Saturday's shutout victory over the Galloping Ghosts.
The junior striker opened the scoring in the 15th minute on an assist by Brooks Duprey. The initial shot by Riby-Williams was blocked, but he immediately tucked away the rebound.
"Ronnie did a great job finishing and I thought that Brooks had one of his best games today," Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said.
The Solons carried their one-goal lead into halftime before opening the floodgates after the break.
"At halftime we talked about how we didn't play with the intensity that we needed to," Bagley said. "A lot of guys were going through the motions and passing the ball around just for the sake of passing the ball around. And there were very few players moving into open space. We talked about making sure the effort was better in the second half. We needed to come out and press a bit better and play harder in the second half. And I thought the guys responded pretty well."
Riby-Williams ran past three Randolph defenders in the 43rd minute and doubled the lead with a well-timed shot. He scored again a minute later on an Olin Duggan assist. Maclay Ericson recorded his first varsity goal in the 58th minute, thanks to a Cameron Cook assist. Keeper Brio Levitt did not have to make any saves while recording his sixth shutout of the season.
Despite the final outcome, Bagley spotted a few areas of play that still need improvement. The Solons' pre-match preparation and early-game energy were two things he addressed after the final whistle.
"We came in flat," Bagley said. "I could tell in the warmups that we weren't at our usual intensity. It was very quiet, and it may be a case of underestimating a team. Will (Bruzzese) and Clay (Foster) in the back and Ben (Collier) in the middle did a great job of making sure Randolph couldn't get anything going offensively. Our field is not in the greatest shape right now. And a bad bounce here or there and it could be a different game. We have to do a better job of coming out and playing at the level that we're able to."
Montpelier (9-1) will travel to play Lamoille at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Ranodlph (4-7) will travel to play North Country the same day.
U-32 6, Lamoille 0
HYDE PARK - Sean Butler's hat trick helped the Raiders snap a two-game losing skid Saturday.
Goalie AJ Moore stopped two shots to help U-32 record its third clean sheet of the season. Hayden Cheever made 15 saves in goal for the Lancers.
Maddox Heise opened the scoring on a Ben Clark assist in the 25th minute. Butler scored a minute later on a pass from Quinn Olney. The senior midfielder tallied his second goal in the 30th minute, with Alex Keane notching the assist.
The Raiders extended their lead to 4-0 in the 57th minute when Keane set up Butler for another goal. Shiloh Weiss scored from Finn O'Donnell in the 71st minute before O'Donnell capped the scoring on a Cam Tatro assist.
U-32 (7-4) will travel to play defending Division III champ Peoples Academy at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Lamoille (0-10) will host Montpelier the same day.
Stowe 9, Thetford 0
THETFORD - The Raiders built a four-goal halftime lead and limited the Panthers to three shots on goal during Saturday's victory.
Adrian Bryan recorded four goals and two assists. TJ Guffey (two goals, two assists) and Ben Nissenbaum (one goal, two assists) were also key players. Code Lilly and Cole Sautter added single goals for the Raiders and teammate Brock Roick made three saves in the shutout. Stowe (7-1-2) stretched its undefeated streak to nine games and will host Hazen at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Winooski 3, Cabot-Twinfield 1
WINOOSKI - Goals from Janvier Mufaume, Yusufu Mami and Heritier Mampuya helped the Spartans snap the visitors' two-game winning streak Saturday. Meles Gouge scored for the cooperative Cabot-Twinfield program, which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Gouge's team (6-2) will host Oxbow at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
GMVS 1, Stratton 0
STRATTON - The Gumbies claimed ski-school bragging rights Saturday by shutting out the Bears. James Dougherty scored in the second half on a Walker Henyon assist. Keeper Dillon Rowles stopped seven shots in the clean sheet.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stowe 3, Montpelier 1
STOWE - Sarah Hailey scored twice Saturday to help the undefeated Raiders snap the Solons' six-game winning streak.
Sienna Mills gave the Solons an early lead by firing a shot past Stowe goalie Parker Reeves (four saves) in the 28th minute. Hailey equalized in the 40th minute, resulting in a 1-1 tie entering halftime. Olivia Gianni tallied the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute before Hailey sealed the victory with a strike in the 78th minute.
Montpelier (2-6) will travel to play Harwood at 4 p.m. Monday. Stowe (8-0-1) will visit Vergennes the same day. The Raiders shut out the Commodores, 4-0, in last year's Division III championship.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 2, St. Johnsbury 0
ST. JOHNSBURY - Goals by Caitlyn Fielder and Alaina Beauregard allowed the Raiders to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games Saturday.
"It was a hard-fought game," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "St Johnsbury dominated much of the first quarter. They had played Spaulding (Friday) night, so I'm sure it was mentally and physically tough to walk into another competitive game first thing this morning. By the second half, we found our groove. Ayla Dyer, Peyton Smith and Finley Torrens-Martin were able to block tackle and distribute the ball back out to our wings with composure under pressure, limiting St. Johnsbury's time in our defensive end."
Fielder scored with 5:05 left in the third quarter for a 1-0 advantage. Alaina Beauregard scored with 2:39 left in the fourth quarter.
"Caitlyn Fielder was nursing a first-quarter thumb injury but managed a really nice shot after some strong stick work at the top of the circle to score first," Burns said. "And Alaina scored by finishing a beautiful feed from Zoe Hilferty."
Maddie Hurlbert made six saves for St. Johnsbury, which held a 9-5 advantage on penalty corners. Goalie Kiki Hayward (two saves) and the Raider defense recorded their fifth shutout of the season.
"The whole team left everything on the field, which is what we needed today," Burns said. "We know St. Johnsbury will give us another tough game when we play them in 10 days - and they will be more rested."
St. Johnsbury (6-4) will travel to play Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (8-1-1) will host Harwood the same day at 4 p.m.
"Our captains deserve a lot of credit for creating a culture of hustle and communication when our team is on the field," Burns said. "And you can see the results in our record."
FOOTBALL
Bellows Falls 43, Spaulding 14
BELLOWS FALLS - Jed Lober rushed for three first-half touchdowns and the Terriers carried a 43-0 lead into halftime against the Crimson Tide.
Jeb Monier, Jonathan Terry and Caden Haskell and ran into the end zone for scoring plays. Spaulding quarterback Andrew Trottier threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Christian Titus and completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Zack Wilson
The Tide (2-3) will travel to play North Country at 7 p.m. Friday. Bellows Falls (6-0) will host Springfield the same day.
