DUXBURY - Field hockey can be a low-scoring sport, but this season fans had to break out their calculators to keep up with Spaulding.
Friday's 6-1 victory over Harwood in the regular-season finale marked the sixth straight lopsided victory for the Granite City squad, which improves to 13-1. Spaulding has outscored opponents 86-14, averaging more than six goals a game.
The win over the Highlanders allowed Spaulding to lock up a home quarterfinal match against either Otter Valley (9-4) or Burr & Burton (7-5-1). The Tide are six-time champs but haven't captured a title since 1998.
"We beat Otter Valley last year and I am confident we can probably do it again," Tide senior Hannah King said. "This playoff run is going to be a hard one, for sure. I'm excited to see everything that happens. But it's going to be tough for everybody because all the teams are so competitive."
Senior Bella Bevins had a day to remember for Spaulding, recording three goals and two assists. Ruby Harrington (two goals, two assists), Ashley Morrison (one goal) and Eden White (two assists) helped keep the Tide in control.
"It feels rewarding," Bevins said of the 13-1 record. "It's nice to know that the work we've done since freshman year has paid off."
Harwood (5-9) suffered its second loss to the Tide but kept things close early once again. Spaulding held a 13-0 advantage on penalty corners, though HU goalie Natalee Wells (13 saves) was a human shield at times to give her team some confidence.
"We didn't know what to expect coming into this game, because the (previous) game we played we were missing some of our players," Bevins said. "But I think we collectively played well."
Morrison almost opened the scoring in the opening minutes but Wells held her ground to deny the forward inches away from the goal line. Spaulding's sustained offensive pressure finally resulted in a goal with 1:20 left in the first quarter, with Harrington scoring off a Bevins assist.
White assisted Bevins to double the lead with 12:31 left in the second quarter. Harrington set up Morrison four minutes later, but Harwood's Chloe Joslin trimmed the deficit to 3-1 on a Kate Goodrich assist with 3:40 on the clock.
"Standout players this game were our senior center midfielder Kate Goodrich, who never gave up," Harwood coach Katie Martin said. "She's got a powerhouse of a drive and really works the whole field. And we also have a strong senior forward, Molly Caffry, who has been instrumental to our success this season. And we were just happy that we got one goal - it was better than we did last time against them. So we ended on a positive night."
The Tide scored six fourth-quarter goals during Wednesday's 7-1 win at Missisquoi, and coach Tabitha Lord's squad pulled away in the second half again Friday. Bevins inserted a corner to Harrington with 5:46 left in the third quarter and then Harrington advanced the ball to the left side before lifting a shot toward the far post, extending the lead to 4-1.
The Tide scored again with 1:10 left in the third quarter to open the floodgates. Bevins ran toward a Harrington pass outside the right post and reached the ball a few inches in front of the end line. The senior midfielder didn't have much of a shooting angle but surprised the Highlanders with a low-percentage whack that made its way into the back of the cage.
Harwood's Zoey Gallagher and Lindsey Bigelow both delivered goal-line clearances at the start of the fourth quarter. However, Bevins kept her focus and made a slick reverse move in traffic to score with 12:43 remaining. White notched the assist.
"All of our players were able to come together," King said. "Even though we started off a little rough, after we opened those floodgates there was no stopping us."
Spaulding senior Abigail Geno (four saves) split time in goal with underclassmen Bellarina Fontana (three saves) and Izzy Lobb (one save).
"What are we going to do without Abby next year?" Lord said. "We definitely have some strong goalies coming up behind her, but she is a force and has carried us through the last three seasons. She was a (varsity) call-up as a sophomore and she has just supported us through it all."
Amira Pelletier was another senior who rose to the occassion for the Tide. The defensive standout helped her team record its fifth shutout this fall.
"Amira is deadly on defense and she is our rock," Lord said.
Pelletier's team will host a quarterfinal for the first time since 2017, when the Tide advanced all the way to the finals and finished at 14-2 after losing to Bellows Falls. Spaulding went 8-4-2 three years ago before finishing at 3-4 during a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. Last year's 12-3-1 squad earned a 2-1 quarterfinal victory at Otter Valley before suffering a 3-1 semifinal loss to Mount Abraham.
"Our seniors have been through so many changes in our team," Lord said. "They played their freshman year and then their sophomore year was a six-game season. And then we came back with so many unknowns last year that we certainly faced a lot of challenges. But they led the whole team through it all. Even this year, as seniors, they're all still leaders of the team. It's not just that they're seniors and they're in the game - they truly are leaders for the entire squad."
Although Bevins and King are two of the top scores in Central Vermont, both share a passion for setting up other players inside the circle.
"It's not about (Bevins and King) getting the goals," Lord said. "If they can pass it so a teammate gets it, they will do that. It's great to see."
Spaulding captured previous titles in 1983, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1997 and 1998. This year Woodstock (12-1), Hartford (11-2-1) and U-32 (12-1) have set a high bar in D-II, with the Raiders earning a 3-1 victory over the Tide three weeks ago.
"I'm excited to test out the waters at this higher level of play," Bevins said. "So we'll see where we're at and if we can play up to them."
Harwood is battling with Stowe (4-8-1) for the No. 5 seed in Division III. A quarterfinal trip to either Windsor (6-8) or Lyndon (8-6) could be in store for the Highlanders, who suffered a 5-1 loss to the Vikings two weeks ago.
"It was a game that we learned a lot from and I think we could have done a lot better," Martin said. "We could have won that game if we really tried. Now we have our starting defense back, so I'm hoping for better odds. And I'm hoping more calls come our way. ...We just have to keep our momentum up through all four quarters. That's one thing we've been working on because we just struggle to maintain that through the four quarters - especially the second half. We're just trying to stay positive, keep our communication up and get ready for this last stretch with playoffs and hopefully send them off with a win."
Harwood's Noa Ibson excelled on defense Friday along with Gallagher and Bigelow. Zoe Duffy and Goodrich helped run the show in the midfield, and teammate Ava Reagan is an impact player who's expected back soon. Lucy Sullivan and Amy Cook scored Wednesday during Harwood's 2-0 victory over North Country, snapping a three-game losing skid.
"We've had three concussions so far this season and we have two of our starters out right now for sickness," Martin said. "So we're struggling to get our starters back for the end of the season, but we're hoping that by playoffs everybody will be back. We finished the season strong, by our standards, with our last Senior Day win. It was a tough loss to Division II Spaulding, but it's always good to play them and it's always good for us to get a challenge."
FIELD HOCKEY
Montpelier 5, Missisquoi 1
MONTPELIER - The Solons (10-4) earned their sixth straight victory and locked up the No. 1 seed for the post-season for the first time in 22 years Friday.
It's also been 22 years since MHS recorded a winning season and a dozen years since MHS advanced past the quarterfinals. But coach Krista Grasso's squad will be among the title favorites next week wen D-III playoffs begin.
"Today's game was great and the team had a lot of fun," coach Grasso said. "They have worked very hard this season in practices and games. And concluding the season 10-4 is rewarding and exciting. We are focused and energized heading into playoffs. We will continue to focus on one game at a time and keeping our momentum going."
Montpelier's Emily Tringe scored on a Fayina Martin assist with 10:01 left in the first quarter. The Solons made it a 2-0 contest when Eli Muller set up Maaika Samsom with 5:36 left in the opening stanza.
Another Muller assist led to a Regan Walke goal with 4:42 remaining in the second quarter. Tringe scored again three minutes later, thanks to a feed from Muller. MVU scored at the end of the first half when Surellie Caspevson capitalized on a penalty corner. Tringe's unassisted effort gave the Solons more breathing room with 11:13 left in the third quarter.
Goalie Izzy Shrout made three saves for the Solons, while Kali Favreau-Ward stopped 20 shots for the Thunderbirds. Montpelier held an 11-4 advantage on penalty corners.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 1, Spaulding 0
BARRE TOWN - Eloise Lilley set up Quinn Nelson in the 18th minute Friday and the Highlanders held on late to snap the Crimson Tide's nine-match unbeaten streak.
Spaulding keeper Rebecca McKelvey recorded six saves and teammate Lily LaCroix made three saves while playing the final 20 minutes of the first half. Ciera Fiaschetti and Anna Brundage stopped two shots apiece for the Highlanders, who dodged a bullet in the 78th minute when a Spaulding shot hit the crossbar.
"It was an overly physical match," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "We played very well and had great position. We were unlucky not to score, but sometimes that’s how it goes. We are excited for the playoffs and will spend the next few days getting ready."
Harwood ends the regular season at 11-3, while Spaulding falls to 10-3-1.
BOYS SOCCER
U-32 8, Paine Mountain 1
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders wrapped up their most successful regular season in eight years by coasting to another one-sided victory Friday.
Ben Clark scored on a left-footed volley off a Finn O'Donnell corner kick in the third minute for the Raiders (11-3). A give-and-go in the ninth minute resulted in a Dylan Hinchliffe goal on another O'Donnell assist.
Cole Hayes scored on a rebound following a free kick for a 3-0 lead in the 10th minute. Mike Dupont added another goal on a pass from Shiloh Weiss in the 14th minute and then Phinn Low assisted Alex Keane in the 16th minute. Maddox Heise scored less than a minute later for a 6-0 halftime advantage.
Maddox found the back of the net on a Dupont feed in the 59th minute. Dupont scored his second goal of the match in the 79th minute.
Goalies AJ Moore and Cole Pittsley combined to make two saves for the Raiders, while Liam Hebert stopped nine shots for Paine Mountain (1-12).
