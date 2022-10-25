BARRE TOWN - The No. 4 Spaulding girls soccer team is one victory away from making its first semifinal appearance in 15 years after Tuesday's 1-0 victory over No. 13 Enosburg.
Sophia Guarriello scored the game-winning goal on a Lily LaCroix assist during the first overtime period, allowing the Crimson Tide (11-3-1) to avoid an upset against the Hornets (7-7-1).
"In the first overtime we pressured them quite a bit in their half," Tide coach Rob Moran said. "We had a couple plays going in with a couple shots that either went wide or their goalie made good saves on. Finally the ball got played into Paige deep on the outside of the 18. Paige swung the ball to the top of the 18 and Lily got the ball and played it over to Sophia. She had a prep touch to set up her shot and bent it over their keeper and it went right in under the bar."
The Hornets played mostly D-IV and D-III opponents in the regular season, earning victories over Oxbow, Winooski, Craftsbury, Danville, Hazen, Twinfield-Cabot and Thetford. Enosburg keeper Mariah Lamothe finished Tuesday's match with nine saves.
"Sophia had a 1-on-1 with their goalie and put it to the goalie's left and she got a fingertip on it," coach Moran said. "Sage was on the far side to get the rebound. And she tried to stop quickly and turn, and her feet went out from underneath her because our field is still recovering from the rain and it's still really wet. That save really saved the game for them because we would have been up 1-0 about 20 minutes into the first half. It was a great save. I have to think if we had gotten that goal, it would have changed the way that Enosburg would have had to play. It might have opened them up a little bit more and we might have been able to attack more. Enosburg keeping a clean sheet going into halftime kept the game close, and we held them to maybe just one shot from inside the 18. Our defense all year has done a really good job at keeping shots out of the 18. We feel a lot more comfortable, if we do give up a shot, having it be outside the 18. Because with Becca (McKelvey) in goal, it's so much tougher to get it past her."
Isabella Moyes, Molly Parker, Francesca Barney, Hallee Allen and Mia Dolan led the way defensively. The final outcome marked Spaulding's eighth shutout of the season.
"Our defense and our midfield played really well," coach Moran said. "Mollie Moran had one of her best games today. We were able to contain them to get the job done defensively and score the goal to get us the win."
McKelvey finished with four saves for the Tide. The veteran keeper has played twice during the ice hockey championships at Gutterson Field House and several of her teammates were in last winter's basketball final at the Barre Auditorium. But there were still plenty of jitters entering their first-round playoff game on the soccer pitch.
"With the team's success, they've worked really hard," coach Moran said. "For everyone on the team, the whole season is about getting ready for this point in the season and making sure you're ready during game time. I definitely think there were some nerves. And with nerves comes easy frustration. But ultimately the girls played through it."
The Tide captured this league's Capital Division crown after earning one-goal victories over Montpelier and Lake Region late in the season. Allen scored the game-winner against the Solons in the 80th minute, while MacAuley tallied the lone goal against the Rangers.
"Through this whole year we've had 11 different people score," coach Moran said. "Sage is our leading scorer and she's up to 10 or 11, so we do depend on her a lot. But we have a lot of players on this team who can put the ball in the net. I definitely think that has helped in getting us to where we are today. A lot of teams know Sage and Paige at this point. So a lot of games we go into, players are covering them more and they are more physical with them, trying to get them off their game. So it leaves other players in a position where they have to really step up and finish on their opportunities."
Spaulding will host defending champ Rice (9-5-1) at 3 p.m. Friday. The No. 5 Green Knights are attempting to reach the D-II final for the sixth straight season.
"You can't call Rice an underdog," coach Moran said. "It's a No. 4-5 matchup and Rice brings playoff experience and championship experience. They've got lots of players on that team who have won a championship and they understand the pressure. But playing them at home is definitely going to help us. Our fans were a big support for us today and it was a big help to have so many positive fans. If we can continue getting the backing from our fans and use our home-field advantage and focus on what we need to do to win the game, I think it will be a good game. I'm hoping we can get the win. It's going to be two teams that defend pretty well and are going to look to counter against each other and try to get some goals."
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 10, GMVS 0
DUXBURY - The No. 3 Highlanders made it clear that they're in the hunt for their first title in a dozen years by routing the No. 14 Gumbies during Tuesday's Division II playdown.
Harwood improves to 12-3, while GMVS ends the season at 3-7. The Highlanders will host No. 11 Mount Abraham in Friday's 3 p.m. quarterfinal. The Eagles (5-8-1) earned a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Missisquoi (12-3) to earn a post-season date with Harwood for the eighth time in 10 years.
GMVS put up an admirable fight against HU at the start before a deflected shot by Eloise Lilley resulted in a second-chance shot by Jill Rundle to open the scoring in the 16th minute. Rhoana Chalmers made it a 2-0 contest in the 23rd minute with a shot from the right wing that sailed over the GMVS goalie's head. Following a Quinn Nelson goal in the 24th minute, Lindsey Boyden scored back-to-back goals in a span of 34 seconds. Assists by Maya Hynes and Maeven Cattanach gave Harwood a 5-0 lead entering the break.
Eloise Lilley extended the lead to 6-0 on a pass from Cierra McKay in the 43rd minute. Lilley drew a foul inside the 18-yard box a few minutes later and McKay scored on the penalty kick. Cattanach tucked away a shot off a rebound from McKay in the 50th minute and then Boyden added another goal in the 66th minute. Hynes scored her first varsity goal by finishing off a rebound from a Chalmers shot in the 79th minute.
Harwood goalies Ciera Fiachetti (two saves) and Anna Brundage (five saves) combined efforts in their team's seventh shutout of the season.
Stratton 2, U-32 1
EAST MONTPELIER - The No. 9 Bears handed the No. 8 Raiders their third straight loss during Tuesday's Division II playdown.
Stratton (8-4-1) stretched its unbeaten streak to five games after keeper Skye Greenberg stepped up with a nine-save performance. The visitors pulled ahead in the 3rd minute when Haven Loring gained possession of a loose ball, dribbled toward the top of the penalty area and fired a shot over U-32 keeper Yvette Petrella (five saves).
U-32 (7-7-2) equalized in the 56th minute, with scoring leader Maia Pasco capitalizing on a Willa Long assist. Long served in a cross from the right side and Pasco lifted a shot over Stratton's goalie. The Bears had the last laugh in the 72nd minute. A ball served in from the right side was cleared out briefly by U-32's defense, but Charlotte Kosinski sent a 25-yard shot over Petrella for the game-winner.
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 7, Lamoille 0
MONTPELIER - Five goal scorers lifted the No. 1 Solons past the No. 16 Lancers during Tuesday's Division II playdown victory
"It's good to have multiple players scoring goals," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "It shows that you can't really key in on one player. That depth that we have has been a valuable asset for us all year."
Defenders Steve Supan, Colby Sterling-Proulx, Clayton Foster, Ben Wetherell, Carson Cody and Maclay Ericson stepped up to help the Solons (14-0-1) record their 10th shutout of the season. Montpelier keeper Brio Levitt did not have to make any saves.
"Lamoille only crossed midfield a couple times," Bagley said. "They sat back and defended - similar to what Lyndon used to do under coach (Richard) McCarthy."
Ronnie Riby-Williams opened the scoring by heading in a pass from Ericson in the 9th minute. Tyler Thomas doubled the lead on a feed from Ethan Bigglestone in the 13th minute. Noah Samuelsen made it a 3-0 game on a Josiah Phillips pass in 19th minute before Owen Lathrop scored on a pass from Supan in the 27th minute.
A header by Thomas on a Samuelsen corner kick stretched the lead to 5-0 in the 51st minute. Phillips cashed in on a Will Curtis feed in the 67th minute before a Lancers own goal capped the scoring.
Riby-Williams has found the back of the net 23 times this season and is one goal shy of tying his mark from last fall. Thomas boasts 17 goals for the Solons, who will host either No. 9 Stratton (5-4-1) or No. 8 Rice (6-8) in Friday's 5 p.m. quarterfinal.
"Regardless of who we play, it's going to be a difficult game," Bagley said. "I've always felt that the second game in the playoffs is one of the toughest. There aren't any easy games going forward. Whether we play against Rice or Stratton, they're going to be athletic, physical and fit. And we're going to have to be at our best to win."
