BARRE — Spaulding boys basketball could be in for an exciting winter if Tuesday’s opener was any indication of how things will go for the rest of the season.
The Crimson Tide watched a nine-point lead disappear in the second half and rallied to force overtime before closing out a 63-55 victory over Burlington. Terrill was in the zone at the end and finished with a team-high 16 points.
“Pre-game, everyone was amped,” Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. “And it showed in the first quarter with a lot of extra dribbling and a lot of energy mistakes. But we quickly settled down. We have an experienced team, even though last year was shortened for us. I think their experience won out and they were able to have a solid game for the rest of the way. Afterwards, everyone was very excited about the game. We haven’t beat Burlington since I started here, and this is my eighth year.”
Grady Chase (10 points) and Cooper Diego (nine points) also had strong outings for the Tide. They were backed up by teammates Cole McAllister (six points), Isaac Davis (six points) and Tavarius Vance (five points). Sam Wilcox and Andrew Trottier added four points apiece for the Tide, while teammate Riley Severy recorded five blocked shots in the first half.
“This is our only D-I game now,” Willard said. “Before, we were lucky to get one non-D-I game. And now we get to play in our division and I think we’re going to have a good seed going into playoffs this year. And hopefully we’ll keep the momentum going to see if we can get a home playoff game.”
Ngor Nyal paced BHS with 13 points. He was followed by teammates Dylan Grimm (11 points) and Amar Fraser (nine points).
“There were some frustrating moments when (the Seahorses) were getting a lot of offensive putbacks,” Willard said. “We were being caught out of position, but we were just out of position because of our help rotation. But as we got down to the end and our offense was more halfcourt-driven, we started rebounding a lot better.”
Diego fouled out at the end, but the Tide had no issues sending new players onto the floor to deliver in clutch situations. According to Willard, it’s a nice problem to have this early in the season.
“It’s really going to be challenging for us,” Willard said. “Normally we have our first game and you’re figuring out different lineups — and sometimes it’s the fist half of the season and you’re still figuring it out. With our depth, we have the potential for anyone to step up on any given night. It’s going to be a challenge to feel the guys out as the season goes on to figure out how to be more efficient with our lineup changes.”
Miles Jope opened the scoring for Burlington and then Fraser hit a mid-range jumper, giving BHS a 4-0 lead. Chase and Grimm both hit 3-pointers before both teams endured a cold stretch from the floor. Chase went 2 of 2 from the foul line to make it 7-5 with five minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
Diego drove past a pair of Seahorses in the lane to knot things at 7. Diego pushed the Tide in front 9-7 on another strong move toward the basket. MacAllister added another basket and then Severy swatted away a shot at the other end.
Grimm gave his team a timely spark with 2:52 on the clock, draining a 3-pointer to cut the gap to 11-10. Ngor Nyal crashed the offensive glass and used a nice spin move in the pain to covert the putback. Vance responded by pulling up for a 3-pointer that gave Spaulidng a 14-12 lead. Wilcox sliced past a few BHS defenders and served up a layup to give Spaulding a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Chan Nyal opened the second quarter with a pair of layups for BHS. McAllister ended his team’s dry spell a few minutes into the quarter, pushing the Tide in front 18-16. Trottier stole the ball and raced in for a layup, making it 20-16.
Severy set up Diego for a long-range 3-pointer that extended the lead to 23-16 with 4:37 left in the first quarter. The Seahorses called a timeout and Ngor Nyal scored after the short break.
Terrill scored to keep the home crowd fired up midway through the second quarter. Noah McDonald’s 3-point attempt went off the glass and through the rim for BHS, trimming the deficit to 25-21. Grimm scored in the low post and capped a three-point play from the foul line.
Fraser’s fast-break layup gave BHS a 26-25 lead entering the final minute of the first half. Wilcox went to the line for a 1-and-1 situation and hit both attempts with 38 seconds left. Burlington scored a few seconds later, but Davis scored in transition with three seconds on the clock to send the Tide into halftime with a 29-28 lead.
Spaulding opened the third quarter with 3-pointers by Chase and Terrill. Burlington stayed close, thanks to a Ngor Nyal putback and a short jumper from Grimm. Severy grabbed a defensive rebound and then Terrill scored down low for a 37-32 advantage. A bank shot by Trottier pushed the Tide ahead 39-32. Trottier’s putback gave Spaulding its largest lead of the game at 41-32.
Burlington answered with a basket and then Ngor Nyal stole the ball and scored in transition, trimming the deficit to 41-36. Nyal closed the gap to 31-38 with a pair of foul shots and then beat a double-team in the paint for two more points. Terrill kept up his hot streak with a basket at the other end for a 43-40 lead. Ngor Nyal closed out the third quarter by going 3 of 4 from the foul line, leaving both teams tied up at 43.
Noah MacDonald scored for BHS at the start of the fourth quarter. Trottier took a high-speed charge to deny the Seahorses on their next trip up the court. Burlington entered the bonus with 6:21 remaining and Fraser went 2 of 2 from the stripe to open up a 46-43 lead.
Spaulding committed back-to-back turnovers after a timeout. Luckily of the Tide, Vance grabbed a defensive rebound and heaved the ball ahead to McAllister for a fast-break layup.
Fraser and Davis traded baskets, leaving BHS with a 49-47 lead heeding into the final four minutes. Fraser went 1 of 2 from the line for a 50-47 lead with two minutes left to play.
The Seahorses added another basket before Davis scored with 1:40 remaining, making it 52-49. Diego picked up his fifth foul with 1:10 left to play, sending the Seahorses to the line for a two-shot situation. BHS went 0 of 2 to leave the door wide open for a Tide comeback.
McAllister dove on a loose ball and called a timeout with 29 seconds on the clock to give his team a crucial boost. Terrill banked in a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to tie the game.
Burlington lost control of the ball on the ensuing possession and Terrill almost came away with a clean steal. However, the Seahorses forced a jump ball with four seconds remaining.
The possession arrow favored BHS, setting up one last chance to end things in regulation. The Seahorses put up a last-second shot from the corner that fell short, hitting the side of the rim and sending things into overtime.
Terrill scored for a 54-53 lead and then Severy and Vance grabbed big defensive rebounds. Vance converted a putback on the left side for a 56-53 lead with 2:10 on the clock. Terrill’s rebound denied BHS a second look on its next possession.
Severy followed up a shot by Chase and got the putback attempt to fall, sending the Tide in front 58-53. The Tide delivered a big stop with just under a minute remaining to stymie the Seahorses. Terrill stepped to the foul line for a 1-and-1 situation and made both shots, extending the lead to 59-54.
Vance snatched up a defensive rebound and was instantly fouled with 33 seconds on the clock. The Seahorses converted a layup with 18 seconds left and BHS quickly called a timeout. Chase was fouled and hit both ends of the 1-and-1 opportunity, giving the Tide a 62-55 lead with 15 seconds left to play. Vance blocked a shot a few seconds later before his team sealed the deal.
“We played at a really good pace,” Willard said. “We slowed down at times. But if we can keep that pace and get better at it, I think we’re going to have a good season and it will be an exciting team to watch.”
Spaulding will travel to play Mount Abraham at 7 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 58, Essex 57
ESSEX — Rashid Nikiema (24 points) and Jonah Cattaneo (17 points) paced the defending Division II champs Tuesday during their first game of the season.
MHS went 10 of 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Hornets. Nikiema made all five of his free-throw attempts down the stretch. Carson Cody (five points) hit a clutch foul shot to give the Solons a three-point advantage with 12 seconds remaining. The Hornets did not have any timeouts during the closing seconds and wound up laying the ball in for two points with five seconds left to play. The Solons let time expire before inbounding the ball to close out the victory.
“It’s nice to have a tight game early and it’s nice to get that first game out of the way,” Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. “We learned a lot about ourselves tonight. We know we can perform well against these top teams and that should be a good confidence-booster.”
Andrew Goodrich (16 points) and Thomas Pice (15 points) paced Essex, which led for the majority of the game.
“It was their second game and our first game, and we got down 12-2 right off,” Foster said.
Essex led 15-12 after one quarter and 24-20 after two. The score was tied at 39 entering the final quarter. Montpelier (1-0) will host two-time defending Division I champ Rice at 7 p.m. Friday.
Colchester 63, Harwood 40
COLCHESTER — Jackson Miller and Zach Davis both scored 24 points Tuesday to boost the Lakers. Cooper Olney scored eight points for Harwood, which trailed 19-5 after the first quarter and faced a 24-18 halftime deficit. The Highlanders will host North Country at 7 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 59, Montpelier 37
DUXBURY — Quinn Nelson scored a career-high 15 points to pace HU during Tuesday’s season-opening victory over the Solons.
Nelson added 14 rebounds, five blocks and five steals. Ciera McKay (15 points), Eloise Lilley (11 points), Jaye Fuller (10 points) and Jill Rundle (eight points) also had big nights for the Highlanders
Ireland Donahue scored 11 points for the Solons, who trailed 15-9 after the first quarter. Montpelier was down 28-17 entering halftime and fell behind 41-25 in the third quarter.
“It was a great start,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “We’ve got some new players and we’re still trying some different things. It was nice to implement some things and see it be fairly successful for our first time out. I liked the energy of the team and everybody got on the floor tonight. And everybody was cheering for each other and supporting each other, which is just as important as the final score. And we did well on the boards. Montpelier rebounds really well and they’re aggressive in a good way — their coach has them playing really well. We knew we had to be on our toes and we controlled the boards well.”
Montpelier (1-1) will host Stowe at 7 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (1-0) will host South Burlington the same day.
South Burlington 39, Spaulding 28
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Crimson Tide were sharp defensively but struggled to produce on the offensive end during Tuesday’s loss to the Wolves.
The score was knotted at 4 after the first quarter before South Burlington inched ahead 14-8 before halftime. The Wolves led 23-21 entering the final eight minutes and briefly fell behind before rallying past the Tide.
“We pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and then we ran out of gas,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “We basically went six players deep, so we had some pretty gassed girls.”
Miranda Hayes (16 points) and Mercedes Rossi (nine points) paced South Burlington. Emily Poulin scored a team-high eight points for Spaulding. Teammates Aliyah Elliott and Yvonne Roberge added six points apiece.
“We are hurting numbers-wise,” MacAuely said. “We can’t keep our intensity up through the whole game right now, and that’s hurting us. We rushed it way too quickly in the beginning, and that led to too many turnovers. Once we slowed it down in the third quarter and started playing our game, we were fine. We have to get all of our pieces back so we have some fresh legs off the bench. They played great defensively tonight, and that’s something we’ve been working on. We’re trying to take every piece and expand on it for when it counts.”
Spaulidng (0-2) will host Burlington at 7 p.m.
