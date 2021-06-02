BARRE — The No. 7 Spaulding girls tennis team was in top form Wednesday during a 7-0 victory over No. 10 Brattleboro in Division I playdown action.
Halle Pletzer defeated Lydia Hazzard-Leal, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Camden Kelley was a 6-4, 6-0 winner over Cearra O’Hara at the No. 2 position. Ashley Boisvert outlasted Lauren Stockwell, 6-4, 6-4, at No. 3 singles. Julia Fewer earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Caroline Naylor at the No. 5 spot.
Payton Lamberti and Natalie Taylor closed out a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Lilly LaCroix and Maidson Pembroke won the No. 2 match, 6-0, 6-4. Spaulding (6-6) will travel to play No. 2 Rutland (13-1) in Saturday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal.
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 7, Woodstock 0
MONTPELIER — Daphne Lassner, Kenzie Golonka, Grace Mruphy, Grace Murphy and Sydney Dunn won contested singles matches to help the No. 3 Solons knock off the three-time defending champs Wednesday.
“I’m really proud of the bottom of our lineup,” MHS coach Lou Cecere said. “We have spent a lot of time working on our doubles. Right now both are really starting to play like a team, and not just two individuals on the court. And it’s showing in the results.”
Lassner set the tone with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Hannah Watson.
“Daphne’s score was lopsided, but Hannah was in every point and there were a number of deuce games,” Cecere said. “Daphne played one of her better matches of the season. She had a good serve and she didn’t blink once she got ahead. We didn’t want to take anything for granted today because Woodstock’s players are not pushovers.”
Golonka earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sophia Nisimblat at No. 2 singles. Murphy defeated Chloe Masillo, 6-1, 6-0, at the No. 3 spot. Dunn earned a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Meridian Joy-Piper at the No. 4 position.
“Woodstock’s player ran down shots at the net and hit a lot of short balls, which forced Sydney to come into the net when she wasn’t really in a position to do that,” Cecere said. “It made for a long match as a result and Sydney did a lot of running. She was up 6-1 in the tiebreak and both players kept fighting, but Sydney prevailed. And in the second set, Sydney jumped out to a 5-1 lead and just closed it out. She hits a really good ball when she goes after it — and that was the difference in the second set.”
Montpelier will face No. 2 Burr and Burton (11-2) in Saturday’s semifinal.
“It’s tough when you don’t really have any information about a team,” Cecere said. “We’ll just keep practicing the way we have for the last week. And we’re going to focus on strong fundamentals and good tennis strategy, which is knowing when to attack and knowing when to be patient. Burr and Burton has a great history, just like Woodstock, of being ready to play. We have a major disadvantage to have to drive on the bus for two-and-a-half-hours, but we’ll make sure we’re prepared. And it’s supposed to be another hot day, so it will be really important to stay hydrated.”
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner def. Hannah Watson 6-0, 6-2 Kenzie Golonka def. Sophia Nisimblat 6-2, 6-2 Grace Murphy def. Chloe Masillo 6-1, 6-0 Sydney Dunn def. Meridian Joy-Piper 7-6(5), 6-3 Rachana Cherian won by forfeit
DOUBLES
Sophie Sevi and Emily Swenson def. Charlotte Nunan and Tess Belisle 6-6, 6-0 Chloe Monteith and Geogia Schiff def. Ava Dodson and Zoe Wood 6-2, 6-1
U-32 5, Mount Mansfield 1
EAST MONTPELIER — Lucy Krokenberger, Tovah Williams, Caitlin Dodge-Prescott and Kallista Parton gave the No. 4 Raiders crucial singles points during Wednesday’s Division II quarterfinal victory over the No. 5 Cougars.
“I was glad to see the team win a playoff match at home today and to pull off a win after losing to Mount Mansfield earlier this season,” U-32 coach Carol Krokenburger said. “Kali really came through for us at No. 5 singles after having moved up from doubles earlier this season. And Caitlin grudged-matched another victory with her focus and ability to stay calm. It is nearly impossible to ruffle Caitlin’s feathers. She keeps wearing down her opponents by getting the balls back over one more time.”
Raiders Maya Elliott and Jin Clayton suffered a close loss at No. 1 doubles, while Aeva Pope-Howe and Willow Mashkuri fell short at No. 2 doubles. U-32 take on No. 1 Middlebury (11-0) in Saturday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal.
SINGLES
Lucy Krokenberger (U) def. Erin Rusnock 6-0, 6-2 Tovah Williams (U) def. Kieley Vita 6-0, 6-2 Lilia Fitzpatrick (M) def. Jasmine Toro 7-6(2), 7-6(1) Caitlin Dodge-Prescott (U) def. Emily Jeffrey 6-4, 6-0 Kallista Parton (U) def. Kristina Day 7-5, 6-4
DOUBLES
Maya Elliott and Jin Clayton (U) def. Hannah Erb and Ella Agran 6-1, 7-6(5) Aeva Pope-Howe and Willow Mashkuri (U) def. Ada Krull and Hannah Agran 6-2, 6-3
SOFTBALL
Middlebury 2, Spaulding 1
MIDDLEBURY — The No. 5 Tigers held on at the end to deny the No. 12 Crimson Tide during Wednesday’s Division II playdown.
Middlebury’s Taylor Betourney and Olivia Audet both went 2-for-3 in the victory. Teammate Patience Hanley added a single. Mariah Hoar and Allison Everett recorded hits for Spaulding.
Winning pitcher Olivia Audet registered 16 strikeouts and issued zero walks. Losing pitcher Cydney Ferrer recorded six strikeouts and issued one walk.
Spaulding (4-13) committed one error in the loss. Bria Dill made a smooth catch in center field for the Tide and threw the ball back to Hoar at second base for a double play. Teammates Sage Johnson and Deanna Wild both caught line drives.
Middlebury (10-6) will travel to play No. 4 Springfield (8-4) or No. 13 Rice (2-12) in Saturday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal.
U-32 6, Milton 4
EAST MONTPELIER — The No. 7 Raiders scored three runs in the second inning, one in the fourth and two in the sixth during Wednesday’s Division II playdown victory over the No. 10 Yellowjackets.
Winning pitcher Grace Johnson gave up five hits and issued two walks in the complete-game effort. Losing pitcher Emma Philbrook allowed eight hits, issued two walks and recorded five strikeouts.
U-32’s Sage Winner went 2-for-4 at the plate with a two-run single in the second inning. U-32’s top offensive performers also included Elyse Kelley (2-for-3, one RBI), Elizabeth Guthrie (double) and Allie Guthrie (double).
Milton’s Grace Williams went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the first inning. Teammate Laurie Olsaver went 2-for-3 and Philbrook added a double. U-32 will travel to play No. 2 Mount Abraham (14-2) in Saturday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.