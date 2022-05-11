BARRE - The Spaulding girls tennis team overcame sweltering conditions and a resilient U-32 side during Wednesday's 6-1 victory.
"It was a a hot day and the first four matches where in direct sunlight," Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. "The girls worked through each game with many water breaks. And it was nice to get a second win in a row today."
Julia Fewer, Ashley Boisvert, Payton Lamberti, Autumn Lewis and Madison Pembroke showcased impressive mid-season form to give the Tide complete control of the singles action. Lamberti faced all she could handle at the No. 3 position while recording a 7-6(2), 6-4 victory over Maya Elliott.
"Payton’s match was the highlight and she and Maya played for over two hours," Cleveland said. "They were well-matched and Payton pulled out the tiebreaker in the first set 7-2. The second set was slow going and the heat was a big factor. They powered through and Payton came out on top with the win."
Fewer and U-32's Tovah Williams had another marathon match at the No. 1 spot. Fewer lost momentum briefly in the second set before closing out a 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 victory. Spaulding's Kayla Hood and Evelyn LaCroix beat Evelyn Roche and Vicky Kirsmejer, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 2 doubles.
"We had some matches (Tuesday) for spots and all the girls did a great job today," Cleveland said. "I’m enjoying watching as we move through the season how much they are improving and getting more confidence. They’re taking more risks and not always playing it safe."
U-32 (3-3) will travel to play Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (3-5) will travel to play Montpelier the same day.
SINGLES
Julia Fewer (S) def. Tovah Williams 6-4, 2-6, 10-3
Ashley Boisvert (S) def. Jin Clayton 6-3, 6-4
Payton Lamberti (S) def. Maya Elliott 7-6(2), 6-4
Autumn Lewis (S) def. Samantha Martske 6-1, 6-0
Madison Pembroke (S) def. Annora Sylvester 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
Sophia Badeau and Lea Emmons (U) def. Megan Rea and Avery Morse 6-4, 6-3
Kayla Hood and Evelyn LaCroix (S) def. Evelyn Roche and Vicky Kirsmejer 6-1, 6-4
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 6, Middlebury 1
MIDDLEBURY - The Solons bounced back from their first loss of the season by trouncing the Tigers on Wednesday in a rematch of last season's Division II championship.
A year ago Montpelier spoiled Middlebury's perfect record by earning a 4-3 victory in the title match. The 2022 Solons proved they will be a top threat to win again by sweeping the Tigers in doubles action while earning four singles victories.
Daphne Lassner, Emily Swenson, Rachana Cherian and Sophie Sevi were singles winners for Montpelier. Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff picked up another point at No 1 doubles, while Phoebe Gingold and Abby Bigglestone capped the doubles sweep.
Lassner needed 2 hours and 15 minutes to outlast Scarlet Carrara, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6, at No. 1 singles.
"In the first set Daphne and Scarlett were off-serve and Daphne was down 4-3 and she battled back and won that," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "Daphne broke to make it 4-4 and then she held serve and broke. Daphne was down 5-1 in the second set and she battled back and it was 5-all, and then Scarlet won the last two. Those two slugged it out and had 15- and 20-shot rallies all afternoon. Daphne was not serving that great and she had multiple times in the second set where she had three double-faults and the game still went to deuce. She ended up losing the second set 7-5 and they went to the third-set tiebreak. And again they were battling it out. It was Daphne's serve and she was up 9-6. And I turned around and I looked at her and I said, 'Let's go lefty.' And she looked at me and she switched the racquet in her hand to a slice grip. And she hit a slice serve to the outside and Scarlet hit the ball out. It was an awesome match."
The Tigers refused to let the Solons put things away quickly, as Julia Bartlett registered a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Grace Murphy at No. 2 singles.
"Grace has a blister that is literally her entire thumb and it definitely affected her play," coach Lassner said. "She was miserable right out of the gate and she didn't play that great today. But Julia is really good and she plays a legitimate game of tennis."
Swenson coasted past Talia Controneo, 6-3, 6-0, at the No. 3 position. Rachana Cherian served up a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Paige Hescock at No. 4 singles, while Sophie Sevi was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Kaya Wright at the No. 5 spot.
"Rachana was playing the same girl she played it the championship last year," coach Lassner said. "That girl has gotten much better, but Rachana has also gotten much better. Rachana was serving well today and we've been practicing drop shots and we've been practicing slices. And Rachana was executing today."
Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff were all business during a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Audrey Carpenter and Caroline Nicolai at No. 1 singles. Phoebe Gingold and Abby Bigglestone rose to the occasion at several crucial points to put the finishing touches on a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sophie Mason and Oni Krizo.
"Phoebe and Abby played really well," coach Lassner said. "Phoebe hit some nice forehands and backhands and they were both making volleys."
Montpelier got back on track after enduring a 6-1 loss at D-I Burlington on Monday. The Solons suffered five straight-set losses against the Seahorses, picking up their lone point with a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory by Monteith and Schiff at No. 1 doubles.
"The girls that didn't play that well against Burlington did much better today," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "We practiced (Wednesday) and we drilled, drilled, drilled. I spent an hour writing up the practice schedule to work on the things we needed to do better. So we were working on drop shots. We worked on balls that didn't have pace. We worked on going after balls and not trying to push them. We are 9-1 and now we have six more matches left, so we're thinking about sealing up some sort of advantage for the playoffs. And I might have to rest some athletes because I want them to be better when I need them."
The Solons (9-1) will host Spaulding at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (4-3) will host BFA-St. Albans at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Montpelier is currently one of the top-ranked teams in D-II after boosting its stock with victories over D-I Stowe and St. Johnsbury. The potential for a rematch against Middlebury in the playoffs could be likely if both teams continue to excel.
"The Scarlet-Daphne rivalry is pretty good: They've played three times and all three went to three sets," coach Lassner said. "The Julia-Grace matchup could be fun again, and so could the Rachana-Paige battle. We would love to see them again in the playoffs. But we would love to see them in Montpelier and try to defend our title on our home courts."
SINGLES
Daphne Lassoer (MO) def. Scarlet Carrara 6-4, 5-7, 10-6
Julia Bartlett (MI) def. Grace Murphy 6-3, 6-1
Emily Swenson (MO) def. Talia Controneo 6-3, 6-0
Rachana Cherian (MO) def. Paige Hescock 6-2, 6-1
Sophie Sevi (MO) def. Kaya Wright 6-3, 6-1
DOUBLES
Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff (MO) def. Audrey Carpenter and Caroline Nicolai 6-4, 6-0
Phoebe Gingold and Abby Bigglestone (MO) def. Sophie Mason and Oni Krizo 6-3, 6-4
BOYS TENNIS
Harwood 4, North Country 3
WATERBURY - The Highlanders' depth did the trick Wednesday during a nail-biter against the Falcons.
Eric Dessureau and Nico Cambio won in singles action for Harwood, while River Collins and Dylan Silveira triumphed at No. 1 doubles. The Highlanders earned a key point at No. 2 double by virtue of a forfeit.
Dessureau was unfazed by any pressure at the end of the afternoon while solidifying a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory over Yago Sekulits at No. 4 singles.
"Eric overcame the pressure to clinch the match with everyone watching," Harwood coach Grif Edwards said. "The additions of Cole Baitz and Nico Cambio, who both come from the Spaulding district, has been terrific for team morale this year. They fit in great with the rest of the guys on the team and add new perspective in practice every day. The team showed their camaraderie with an ice bath for our doubles team after their victory today."
Harwood (1-4) will travel to play U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Friday. North Country (0-6) will host the Raiders on May 18.
SINGLES
Ian Applegate (N) def. Cole Baitz 6-3, 3-6, 10-7
Max Roberts (N) def. Christopher Cummiskey 6-2, 6-2
Cooper Bruek (N) def. Artur Cantallops 6-2, 6-1
Eric Dessureau (H) def. Yago Sekulits 3-6, 6-4, 10-7
Nico Cambio (H) def. Van Reardon 6-2, 7-6(4)
DOUBLES
River Collins and Dylan Silveira (H) def. Will Brandich and Noah Grogan 6-4, 6-4
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 16, Milton 1
DUXBURY - The Highlanders opened the floodgates during Wednesday's second quarter and used stingy defense to neutralize the Yellowjackets.
"We put together our first complete game of the season," Harwood coach Russell Beilke said. "The whole game was a start-to-finish solid performance. Today we did all the little things right: the basics of passing and catching, picking up grand balls, clearing the ball, playing solid defense. Everything that you hope to see all the time in the game, we were able to do that consistently today."
Jake Green led the Highlanders with five goals and two assists. Jordan Grimalidi (four goals, one assist) and Brian Bechtel (three goals) also had multi-point games for HU. Emmett Lisai, Trent Jordan, Nathan Kudriavetz and Jackson Wade scored one goal apiece, while Evan Andrews dished out four assists.
"Milton plays tough defense," Beilke said. "While the game got away from them, they played tough throughout the whole time and we still had to continue playing good ball. And when you do something like this, we're able to get more people in the game. I'm unbelievably pleased that we were able to have a complete game today."
Harwood led 2-0 after one quarter and carried an 8-0 lead into the second quarter. The Highlanders entered the final quarter with a 12-1 advantage as both teams attempted to pace themselves with temperatures in the 80s.
"The officials called a water break in the first quarter," Beilke said. "And I used a timeout in each of the halves just to get the boys over to get some water. Heat was definitely a factor for both teams and hydration was key."
Grant McCracken, Steven Valadakis, Jack Lansky and Andrew Reynolds were among the defensive standouts for HU. Addison Dietz (six saves) and Will Burks (two saves) joined forces in goal during the victory. Milton goalie Chaz Larivee finished with 12 saves. Tim Russo won 10 face-offs for the Highlanders and Pacie McGrath led Beilke's team on face-offs.
"Pacie is a ground ball and clearing machine," Beilke said. "He seem to be around the ball every time it's on the ground. It's one of those things that's not in the scoresheet and you don't notice it as much, but he's been doing a great job for us all season."
Milton (2-8) will travel to play Montpelier at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (7-2) will host St. Johnsbury the same day. The Highlanders will attempt to earn a berth in the Division II championship for the fifth straight season later this spring.
"When you're in the gym for preseason, you look at the schedule and see who you're playing," Beilke said. "We play a lot of D-III teams through the season, and because of that the point index that you get is not where it could be. But we're getting to where we want to be. Even though our schedule doesn't help us as far as standings go, we're just trying to keep the momentum going right now."
Stowe 8, Montpelier 7
MONTPELIER - The Raiders rallied in the second half to defeat the defending Division III champs during Wednesday's defensive dogfight.
Stowe faced a 4-3 deficit entering the break before pulling even late in the game. The Raiders tucked away the game-winning goal with 30 seconds on the clock and held on to seal the deal.
Montpelier goalie Cal Davis finished with eight saves, while teammate Brendan Tedeschi scored twice. Nolan Lyford, Sina Fallahi, Tae Rosmassler, Crosse Gariboldi and AJ Moore added single goals for the Solons, while Joe Tucker dished out four assists in the loss.
Montpelier (2-4) will host Milton at 11 a.m. Saturday. Stowe (7-2) will travel to play Mount Abraham the same day at 10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Woodstock 10, Harwood 5
WOODSTOCK - The Wasps stepped up defensively to contain the Highlanders during Wednesday's victory. Maggie Aiken (two goals) Lucy Sullivan, Lindsey Boyden and Ava Thurston scored for HU. Goalie Abi Leighty made eight saves for the Highlanders, who will host Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
