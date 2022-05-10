BARRE - Senior Cydney Ferrer and freshman Taylor Keel combined for a no-hitter Tuesday during Spaulding's 14-2 softball victory over Thetford.
Ferrer maintained her mastery on the mound while pitching the first three innings. She registered eight strikeouts and issued one walk. Keel entered the game in the fourth inning, issuing three walks while helping the Crimson Tide finish the game in five innings.
“I was very proud of Taylor, who came in for her first varsity pitching appearance to relieve Cydney," Tide coach Tara Simpson said. "She did well and stayed composed."
A trio of Spaulding players connected for two hits. Rebecca Mckelvey went 2-for-3 with a triple. Bria Dill was 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Mariah Hoar was 2-for-3 with one double. Sage Johnson belted a triple, while Mattie Cetin and Ariana Thurber each added a single.
Spaulding (5-3) will seek its sixth straight victory when it hosts Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Thetford (4-3) will travel to play Lyndon the same day.
“A five-game winning streak feels amazing, and at the same time well-earned," Simpson said. "These ladies are working hard and gaining momentum and confidence with every game. I’d love to see that confidence spill over into the last half of the season.”
SOFTBALL
Peoples 20, Williamstown 9
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Wolves erupted for nine runs in the sixth inning to turn a close game into a rout Tuesday.
The Wolves led 5-0 before the Blue Devils closed the gap to 5-3 in the third inning. Peoples inched ahead 9-3 in the top of the fourth before Williamstown pulled even in the bottom of the frame.
Emily Ward (2-for-5, triple, two runs scored) and Sarah Collier (1-for-2, five runs scored) paced PA at the plate. Williamstown's Eliza Dwinell went 1-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored. Teammate Courtney Townsend was 1-for-4 with a double and one run scored. Brianna McLaughlin went 1-for-3 with a bunt single and scored twice.
Winning pitcher Tiffany Parker went the distance, striking out two, issuing one walk and allowing three hits. Williamstown starter Brianna McLaughlin issued 17 walks and recorded six strikeouts. Townsend allowed one hit, issued five walks and recorded one strikeout.
"We are starting to see good contact up and down the lineup," Williamstown coach Hannah Bonneau said. "Eliza and Courtney had nice hits today and Brianna McLaughlin had a nice bunt single early in the game."
Peoples (1-4) will host Northfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Williamstown (1-4) will host BFA-Fairfax the same day.
BASEBALL
Spaulding 10, Thetford 0
BARRE - The Crimson Tide snapped the Panthers' four-game winning streak and walked away with their fifth victory in a row Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Trevor Arsenault allowed one earned run, struck out four batters and issued one walk over three-plus innings.
"Trevor had to work around a couple errors today," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He kept us in the game early and kept us close until our bats woke up. Thetford is a great team and they played hard all game."
Cole McAllister and Danny Kiniry delivered key hits for the Tide when the game was tied at 1 in the third inning. McAllister kicked off the inning with a triple to left center and Kiniry followed with a double to right that drove in McAllister from third base. A single by Zack Wilson drove in Kiniry for a 3-1 lead.
McAllister reached base on a walk in the fourth inning and then Kiniry advanced to first on an error. Averill Parker delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in McAllister before a single to right field by Graiden Hawkins drove in Kiniry.
Mason Keel and Aiden Madison combined for three-plus innings of relief work. The duo limited the Panthers to one hit while piling up five strikeouts.
Thetford (5-2) will travel to play Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding (6-1) will visit Hazen the same day.
Harwood 15, Oxbow 12
DUXBURY - The Highlanders ended their two-game losing skid during Tuesday's offensive battle against the Olympians.
"It was good to get the win after losing two in a row," Harwood coach Dominic Moreno said. "We did well at the plate today with 11 hits, 12 RBIs and 10 walks with only three strikeouts."
Matt Fiaschetti had three hits and three RBIs for HU, while teammates Chris James and Aidan Vasseur added two hits apiece. Vasseur and Gabe Frankel each contributed two RBIs for Harwood.
Starting pitcher Nic Moran gave up one hit, recorded five strikeouts and issued zero walks over two innings. Gus Mosle and Fiaschetti each pitched two innings of relief before Adyn Oshkello and Boone Maher combined efforts to close the game out in the seventh frame.
Harwood (5-3) will travel to play Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Oxbow (0-8) will host Randolph the same day.
Montpelier 19, Lamoille 6
HYDE PARK - The Solons snagged their third straight victory after scoring 13 runs in the sixth inning Tuesday.
Andrew Tringe (2-4, triple double ), Keegan Smith (2-for-5) and Cabot Hart (2-for-4, double) led MHS at the plate. Nate Groff, Will Talbert and Nick Rubin also connected for doubles in the victory. Lamoille's top hitters were Hayden Peters (2-for-4) and Caleb Bezio (1-for-3, double).
Talbert pitched the first three innings and gave up two hits while issuing three walks and striking out four batters. Smith gave up three hits in the fourth inning, issued four walks and recorded one strikeout. Tringe sealed the deal on the mound, striking out five batters and issuing zero walks while limiting the Lancers to zero hits.
Montpelier (3-4) will host Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lamoille (0-8) will travel to play Lake Region the same day.
U-32 16, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH - Winning pitcher Carter Hoffman allowed one hit during the first four innings to power the Raiders past the Galloping Ghosts on Tuesday.
Hoffman struck out six batters and helped his cause at the plate by belting a three-run triple. Sawyer Mislak struck out three batters while finishing the job on the mound.
Shane Starr had three hits and two RBIs to keep U-32 in command. Ben Bourgeois (two doubles, three RBIs) and Mislak (two hits) were also sharp offensively.
“Carter was excellent tonight," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "He attacked their hitters and challenged them to hit his fastball. On offense we really executed our game plan as well. We only struck out three times, so we got the ball in play. And I think that’s a sign we’re really beginning to get our timing down too. And we made adjustments as necessary."
U-32 (3-2) will host Mount Mansfield at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Randolph (0-6) will travel to play Oxbow the same day.
"MMU will certainly be a challenge for us," Green said. "But if we show up focused and ready to execute, we feel we can play with anybody.”
Peoples 19, Williamstown 0
WILLIAMSTOWN - The reigning Division III champs locked up their third consecutive shutout victory by blanking the Blue Devils on Monday.
Ben Alekson threw a no-hitter while earning the complete-game victory on the mound. He issued two walks and struck out 11 batter.
The Wolves were led offensively by Jack Lund (3-for-3, triple), Alekson (3-for-5, double, home run, four RBIs), Augie Leven (3-for-4, home run, three RBIs) and Dylan Sautter (2-for-4, double).
Peoples (6-1) has outscored opponents 31-0 during its past three games after earning 6-0 victories over BFA-Fairfax and Danville. The Wolves will host Northfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Williamstown (3-4) will host BFA-Fairfax the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 18, Burlington 3
EAST MONTPELIER - Caitlyn (five goals) and Natalie Beauregard (four) took charge offensively while lifting the Raiders to Tuesday's blowout victory over the Seahorses.
"We played a much cleaner game today with loose balls and cleaning up our draw controls," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "And limiting our turnovers was huge. Turning the ball over was something we've struggled with and I think it was just a lack of confidence."
Willa Long, Alyssa Frazier and Anika Turcotte scored two goals apiece for U-32. Teammates Tegan O'Donnell, Aurelia Farnum and Amelia Woodard each added one goal. Goalie Emily Fuller made 10 saves for the Raiders, who led 11-3 entering halftime.
"At one point we were up 4-2 and I was like, 'Lets go,'" Connor said. "And then we scored four quick ones and then they scored too and it was back-and-forth. And the last nine minutes of the first half we put in four and turned it on. We gave them a little too much leeway in the beginning, but then we really shut down everything on their offense. We slowed the ball down and we were moving it around to get a whole bunch of people to score. It was really nice and it was a good confidence booster for us. We needed a game like that where we took control in the beginning and put all the pieces together. We did great on defense and our ride looked really good in transition. So we were able to find good offensive production, which has been our struggle all along. We've held some really good teams to low scores. We held Vergennes and Spaulding to seven goals, so we've played well defensively. We've just struggled to produce on our attacking possessions. So today was a really good day to find our rhythm."
Fielder, Frazier and Zoe Hilferty each won five draws for the Raiders. O'Donnell, Hannah Darby and Morgan Ribolini excelled defensively for the cooperative team featuring athletes from both U-32 and Montpelier.
"The Montpelier girls are so key for us and they're players we absolutely can't live without," Connor said. "Emily, our goalie, has shown stellar improvement this year. Last year just was her first year playing and she has made incredible improvements and she's had some really outstanding games. And when she's hot, it's hard to score on her. Anika and Amelia are our other two players from Montpelier and they're tight with that huge sophomore class that just anchors our whole team. They're all standouts for us and we couldn't do it without them."
U-32 (3-4) will host St. Johnsbury at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
"We played some really strong opponents at the start of the season," Connor said. "It's great to get through the first half of the season and now play some teams that are more manageable and are more similar to us. We have a lot of good competitive games coming up and I'm excited to see how it goes."
Vergennes 10, Spaulding 9
BARRE - The Commodores earned their fourth victory in a row and put a halt to the Crimson Tide's three-game winning streak during Tuesday's overtime showdown.
Elena Bronson (three goals) scored the game-winner during the battle between Division II powers. Annie Dufault (four goals) and Ava Doherty (two goals) also stepped up for Vergennes. Halle Huizenga (one goal) and Emerson Rice (two assists) were additional threats, while teammate Carley Cook made nine saves in front of the cage.
"They called one of our girls for charging with 45 second to go and they got the ball back," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "Their girl was going in, the stick got checked and the ball trickled in. It was kind of fluke thing."
Addison Pinard paced the Crimson Tide with three goals, while teammates Hallee Allen (one assist) and Portia Berard added two goals apiece. Bella Bevins and Isabella Beaudreault also scored for Spaulding, while Sage MacAuley, Zoe Tewksbury and Paige Allen added assists in the loss. Tide goalie Corrina Moulton finished with six saves.
"Our midfield of Sage MacAuley and Bella Bevins was phenomenal today," coach Pinard said. "We won around 12 draws and dominated and the girls played hard and they worked their tails off out there. It was a hot day - the same for both teams - but our girls never gave up. Their effort was what really stood out to me."
Spaulding (7-3) will host Burlington at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Vergennes (4-1) will host Lamoille the same day.
Harwood 14, Lamoille 10
DUXBURY - The Highlanders clawed back from a four-goal halftime deficit to rally past the Lancers on Tuesday.
Harwood's Sadie Nordle scored two goals in the first half before finding the back of the net three times in the second half. Julia Thurston tallied one first-half goal for HU and also scored after the break. An Amy Cook goal helped Harwood close the gap to 8-4 entering halftime.
Highlanders standout Anna Kudriavetz buried two goals in the opening minutes of the second half and her team kept rolling. Maggie Aiken (two goals) and Ava Thurston also scored to give the hosts a big boost at the end. Teammate Abi Leighty made 18 saves in goal.
Penny Cota (five goals), Phoebe Loomis (four goals) and Emma Larock scored for the Lancers. Emma Larock dominated draw controls for Lamoille in the first half and finished with 12 for the game.
Harwood will travel to play Woodstock at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
St. Johnsbury 15, Montpelier 6
ST. JOHNSBURY - The Hilltoppers used precise passes and a lethal transition game to rout the Solons on Tuesday.
Montpelier's offensive leaders were Susha Benoit (one goal, two assists), Pilar Abele (one goal, one assist), Sophia Flora (one goal, one assist) and Kasi McCann (two assists). Andi Dates, Grace Hall and Celia Teachout contributed one goal apiece in the loss.
"I'm obviously disappointed in the outcome," MHS coach Andrew Keegan said. "But there are definitely some positive takeaways for us - specifically our zone, which was able to disrupt their offense a bit. But we could not capitalize on the few mistakes they made. I believe they are the best throwing team in the division and they counterattack quickly on turnovers to get easy points."
Montpelier will return to action at the Pioneer Valley Invitational Saturday and Sunday in Northampton, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.