BARRE - The Spaulding softball team claimed its ninth victory in 10 games Tuesday while capping a season sweep over U-32 with a 9-6 win.
Spaulding trailed 6-0 after three innings after the Raiders capitalized on a handful of walks and five hits. The Tide responded with nine unanswered runs to follow up their recent 10-6 victory over the Raiders. The hosts recorded 10 of their 12 hits during the final three innings, with eight of 10 Tide players recording hits.
"We struggled to make the adjustment from yesterday’s pitch speed against Lyndon to today's," Tide coach Tara Simpson said. "Once we did, the girls were on fire."
Winning pitcher Cydney Ferrer gave up six hits, issued 10 walks and recorded six strikeouts in the complete-game effort. Caroline Flynn took the loss after allowing 11 hits, issuing three walks and registering six strikeouts over six innings. Raiders reliever Addy Barr allowed one hit.
Rebecca Mckelvey went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for the Tide. Teammates Mariah Hoar, Bria Dill and Taylor Keel also went 2-for-4. Ariana Thurber and Deanna Wild both went 1-for-3 with a triple for the Granite City squad, which finished 4-13 last spring. Spaulding's Sam Donahue (1-for-2) and Sage Johnson (1-for-3) were also sharp at the plate.
U-32's offensive leaders were Rhys Cadorette (1-for-3, double), Elyse Kelley (1-for-5, double), Kiki Hayward (1-for-3), Allie Guthrie (1-for-2), Caitlin McGinley (1-for-3) and Emily Coates (1-for-1).
"It’s not easy to come back when you’re down like that, but the girls kept fighting and pulled it out and I'm so proud of them," Simpson said.
U-32 (5-9) will host Thetford at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding (9-4) will travel to play Oxbow the same day.
"We have had a successful second half of the season, but we still have two tough games ahead," Simpson said. "We had two goals going into this season: We wanted to improve our record from last year and win a playoff game. So one down, one to go."
Williamstown 16, Twinfield 14
MARSHFIELD - The Trojans kept things interesting by scoring seven runs in the third inning before the Blue Devils had the final word Tuesday.
Williamstown plated four runs in the opening frame and extended its lead to 8-0 in the third inning. The Trojans closed the gap to 8-7 in the bottom of the third and trailed 12-9 after four innings. The Blue Devils entered the final inning with a 13-12 advantage and scored three insurance runs before sealing the victory.
Blue Devils standout Brianna McLaughlin went 1-for-2 with a triple and scored four runs after reaching base four times on walks. Teammate Brianna Alexander was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Lexi Haley went 1-for-3 in the victory.
Twinfield's Maddi Duke went 1-for-2 and scored twice. Duke took the loss on the mound after striking out 10 batters, giving up four hits and issuing 18 walks over seven innings. McLaughlin earned the complete-game victory after recording 10 strikeouts, issuing 24 walks and allowing three hits.
"The girls did a nice job getting outs when we really needed them to end a couple of innings and in the bottom of the seventh," Williamstown coach Hanna Bonneau said. "We got some timely hits and some nice plays in the field from some of the underclassmen, which is really exciting. Eliza Dwinell had a solid night behind the plate and teamed up with Brianna McLaughlin to tag out a runner in the bottom of the seventh to get a key out."
Twinfield (0-9) will host BFA-Fairfax at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Williamstown (2-7) will travel to play Danville the same day.
Lake Region 19, Harwood 4
DUXBURY - The Raiders continued their late-season turnaround while earning their fourth victory in six games Tuesday. Lake Region (4-7) will host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (0-14) will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
BASEBALL
Spaulding 5, U-32 3
BARRE - One of Vermont's highest-scoring teams was all about defense during Tuesday's payback victory.
Spaulding stretched its winning streak to 12 games and avenged last year's Division II championship loss by holding off the Raiders. Winning pitcher Kieran McNamara gave up two runs over four-plus innings while recording five strikeouts and issuing three walks. Spaulding's Averill Parker was in command during one-plus inning of work on the mound, striking out two batters and issuing one walk. Mason Keel pitched the seventh inning to earn the save. He gave up one run and struck out one batter.
The Tide finished 16-3 last year after suffering a 5-0 loss to U-32 in the final. The Raiders (14-3) earned their first title in program history and returned eight starters this season. Spaulding currently leads the D-II standings in front of Lyndon, while U-32 is attempting to lock up one of the top four seeds for the start of next week's playoffs.
“We knew going in that it would be a tough game," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "Spaulding is a great team with a lot of talent. McNamara was sharp early, and they converted a lot of plays on defense behind him. That being said, we are walking away from this game feeling confident. We went toe-to-toe with those guys and it was a battle from start to finish. It was 2-2 going into the sixth inning, and we had the tying run on second when the game ended."
Pitcher Carter Hoffman was the tough-luck loser. He gave up three hits in the complete-game effort. Hoffman struck out four batters and issued four walks.
"Carter was really excellent and kept a deep lineup off-balance the whole time," Green said "While this game didn’t turn out the way we wanted, we know we can play them tough and hope to see them again.”
McNamara went 1-for-2 at the plate with a home run and one RBI. Parker was 1-for-1 with one RBI and reached base twice on walks. Teammate Trevor Arsenault was 1-for-2 and scored twice.
"Carter Hoffman was fantastic and we struggled to put the ball in play against him all game," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He was in command and we got very lucky to get a win. He has great presence on the field and you could see and feel U-32 rally around him."
Shane Starr (2-for-3, double) and Alex Keane (double) powered the Raiders offensively. Their team falls to 9-5 and will host Thetford at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding (13-1) will travel to play Oxbow the same day.
Montpelier 10, Randolph 6
RANDOLPH - The Solons snapped a five-game losing skid Tuesday and denied the Galloping Ghosts of their first victory of the year.
"We’ve had a really tough stretch of games playing some really good pitching," MHS coach Logan Cooke said. "We were due to break out for some runs today."
Keegan Smith paced Montpelier at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Nate Groff was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Cabot Hart went 1-for-4 in the victory with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Fellow Solon Will Talbert was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Braeden Adams went 1-for-3 for MHS and scored three runs. Montpelier's Andrew Tringe (1-for-5, one run scored) was also solid offensively, while Adams and Talbert recorded stolen bases.
Hart started on the mound and lasted two-plus innings. He gave up eight hits and five earned runs while striking out two batters and issuing zero walks. Adams pitched four-plus innings and allowed two hits. He issued two walks and piled up seven strikeouts.
"Braeden pitched exceptional in relief and was able to stabilize things for us," Cooke said. "Keegan was red-hot at the plate and the defense in the infield was solid."
Randolph (0-12) will travel to play Lake Region at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Montpelier (6-9) will host North Country at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Solons rank sixth in the Division III standings and are poised to secure a first-round home game for the upcoming playoffs.
"We aren’t thinking a ton about playoffs," Cooke said. "We are battling injuries and an exhausted pitching staff and are just trying to get to the finish line to get a couple days of rest. We have seen arguably the two best teams in Division III twice each this year in Hazen and Peoples and know we need to get healthy and rested. Whoever we end up playing in the first round, we will be ready."
Lake Region 11, Harwood 7
DUXBURY - The Rangers earned their second straight victory Tuesday while handing the Highlanders their third consecutive loss.
Harwood starting pitcher Adyn Oshkello gave up two earned runs on three hits. Reliever Matt Fiaschetti allowed three runs on three hits during two-plus innings. Nic Moran finished up on the mound for HU, giving up one run on one hit. Moran had two doubles and one RBI, while Fiaschetti drove in two runs. Boone Maher added one RBI for HU, which recorded eight hits as a team.
Lake Region (5-8) will host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (7-7) will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
"We still have one more game this Thursday and I'm hoping that we can use that game and our practices this week to get into a groove moving toward next week's playoff start," Harwood coach Dominic Moreno said.
Thetford 5, Hazen 4
THETFORD - The Panthers prevailed in walk-off fashion during the eighth inning of Tuesday's clash between Division II titans. Hazen (12-2) will host Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Thetford (9-3) will travel to play U-32 the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 25, Lamoille 1
HYDE PARK - Isabella Boudreault recorded a career-high six goals and four assists Tuesday as the Crimson Tide claimed their second lopsided victory in a span of 24 hours.
Ashley Morrison (one assist) and Sage MacAuely tallied their first varsity goals for Spaulding, which earned its 12th victory to equal the program record that was set in 2005 and matched in 2010. The Tide had already locked up their first winning season in a dozen years.
"It was nice to see Isabella have such a great day with six goals, and I was even more impressed with her four assists," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "She's been playing for me at the youth level since third grade and she's really improved as the season has come on and she's getting stronger and stronger every game. And it seems we're going to need it."
Addison Pinard (five assists), Hallee Allen (one assist), Grace Isham (one assist) and Portia Berard finished with three goals apiece for Spaulding. Ruby Harrington and Lilly Tewksbury each contributed one goal and two assists in the winning effort. Bella Bevins (one assist), Zoe Tewksbury and Paige Allen also scored for the Tide and teammate Medow Lafaille dished out one assist.
"Overall the biggest theme for us was that the girls displayed great sportsmanship out there," coach Pinard said. "We had 12 different scorers and 18 assists. They weren't just trying to run it end to end and run up the score. We talked about getting better as a team - and that means being able to pass and catch and hit the open person. So I was super proud of them."
Tide goalie Corrina Moulton made three saves against the winless Lancers. Spaulding led 17-0 entering halftime and maintained its focus on polished finishing and crisp passing after the break in preparation for next week's post-season.
"You're not playing a super intense game and the ground balls are easier and you don't have to play defense quite as hard as you do against the better teams," coach Pinard said. "But the girls worked on cutting and passing and finishing from having pressure inside the 8. It was an easier game for us, but that's one thing we need to get better at in order to take that next step. Those 25 goals, they worked the ball down the field, girls made good cuts and good passes and did a nice job catching the ball. So that's growth for us."
Lamoille (0-11) will travel to play Milton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding (12-3) will host Hartford (12-0) at 4:30 p.m. Friday for Senior Day.
"Hartford has 16 seniors on their team and obviously it's going to take them having a really bad game and someone else playing their best game they've ever played for them to lose," coach Pinard said. "We're all kind of playing for second place, but that's why they play the games. Looking at their results, they score a ton of goals. And they control the ball and that helps their defense: If you maintain possession of the ball, the other team isn't shooting on you. I expect them to be super strong and for it to be a really tough game."
Hartford 19, Harwood 8
HARTFORD - Elliot Rupp (five goals), Caroline Hamilton (four goals) and Sophie Howe (three goals) helped the Hurricanes keep their perfect record intact Tuesday despite a tough challenge by the Highlanders.
Elsie Davis, Beth Dobrich and Madison Barwood tallied two goals apiece in the victory. Chloe Jensen also scored for the Division II leaders, who carried a 15-5 advantage into halftime.
"(Our athletes) played Hartford with the heart and hustle they display every game," Harwood coach Hillary Wheeler said. "They came out strong and worked hard to get through the double- and triple-teams. We stepped up to Hartford's style of play, which is much more elevated than most of the teams we see. We worked hard for each 50-50 ball and didn't let up. Even in the final seconds of the game we were in their offensive end."
Sadie Nordle scored three times for Harwood and won seven draw controls. Ava Thurston and Anna Kudriavetz scored two goals apiece in the loss and teammate Lindsey Boyden added one goal. Thurston won six draw controls and Highlanders goalie Abi Leighty made 10 saves.
"We have been the only team to score this many goals vs. Hartford this season," Wheeler said.
Harwood (5-7) will host Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Hartford (12-0) will travel to play Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 11, South Burlington 9
MONTPELIER - The Solons gained some ground in the standings during Tuesday's defensive showdown against the Wolves.
Montpelier (7-5) trails St. Johnsbury (11-0), Burlington (10-3) and South Burlington (7-3) in the rankings during the final week of the regular season. Rounding out the field are BFA-Fairfax (3-7), CVU (2-7), Middlebury (1-10) and Mount Mansfield (0-6).
"South Burlington is an incredibly talented, well-coached team," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "And we knew going in that this was going to be a huge challenge for us. I'm proud of the way our team bounced back from a tough loss (Monday) and fought all the way to the end today. I know the playoffs are around the corner, but we're focused on what we expect to be another tough game against BFA-Fairfax on Thursday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.