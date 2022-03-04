BARRE - Chelsea Bell scored with 0.7 seconds left in the middle period and capped her hat trick in the third period Friday, helping the No. 2 Spaulding girls hockey team rally to a 4-3 victory over No. 3 Essex in Division I semifinal action.
"It was just gutsy," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "The girls were really hanging on at times. It wasn't pretty, but it was a survive-and-advance mentality. We just wanted to work as hard as we could. The girls just gave everything they've got down to the end and luckily we're on the other side of it."
Lilly Tewksbury also scored for the Crimson Tide, who fell behind 2-0 at the start of the second period. Bell, Lilly Tewksbury, Zoe Tewksbury, Rebecca McKelvey and Portia Berard registered assists in the winning effort. Their team improves to 19-2 and will face No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (22-0) in Monday's 8:30 p.m. championship at the University of Vermont's Gutterson Fieldhouse.
"(Losing) never crossed my mind, honestly," Lawrence said. "The bench was still good and we weren't playing bad. We just didn't have the energy and we just were jittery, so I didn't feel we were in trouble at all. If they had got the third, then that's when those thoughts start to creep in probably. But we still felt pretty good for the most part. We're a resilient bunch. …They just never quit."
Abigale Smith finished with two goals for Essex and teammate Gillian Bruyns also scored. Their squad ends the season at 15-7 after falling to the Granite City side for the third time this winter. The Tide beat the Hornets, 5-2, in Barre on Jan. 29 before skating to a 4-1 victory in Chittenden County on Feb. 19.
"We won 4-1 up there last time and it was a lot closer game than that," Lawrence said. "We just finished earlier and they didn't finish as much. And tonight we kind of swapped places there. But they're a great team, their coach is awesome and they have good players. So it was a lot closer I think than people were expecting. But we knew going in this was going to be a really, really tough game."
Taylor Senecal dished out two assists for the Hornets and Emily Stempek added one assist in the loss.
"(Senecal) is a fantastic player," Lawrence said. "She has great hands and she seems to work very hard. I don't know her personally. But just watching her game on the ice, she seems to do a lot of the little things right that make her successful. Usually when someone is that skilled, they may want to hold onto the puck too much. And she's unselfish, passes, makes plays. She seems like a great player and we had to pay attention to her tonight, for sure."
Essex's Kelsan Carter stopped 27 shots in front of the net. Goalie Mattie Cetin made 31 saves for Spaulding. She stopped 10 shots in the first period, 11 in the second and 10 in the third.
"I wouldn't want to be (Cetin) back there," Lawrence said. "I don't know what makes somebody want to be a goalie. But she does it and she did a great job tonight."
Spaulding committed its only penalty of the game on a hooking infraction with 11:25 left in the first period. Bell, McKelvey, Zoe Tewksbury and Molly Parker started out the penalty-killing unit and then Emily Morris skated onto the ice to provide reinforcements. Cetin made back-to-back saves from close range and then McKelvey dove in front of a shot outside the left post. A fourth scoring attempt by Essex was denied when Zoe Tewksbury put her body in the line of fire on a shot from the point. Morris blocked a shot by Senecal during a rush up the left boards with 2:50 left in the opening period.
Cetin made a pad save to deny the Hornets with 1:50 on the clock. However, Smith tucked away a shot from the left side for the opening goal with 1:26 left in the first period. The puck flew over Cetin's shoulder's and sailed into the upper-right corner. Stempek notched the assist for Essex, which outshot Spaulding 11-3 in the first period.
Bruyns scored with 14:25 left in the first period with a one-time shot in front of the net. Senecal set up her teammate with a pass from the left side for a 2-0 lead.
"The leadership was good and you didn't feel them get down or anything like that," Lawrence said. "They didn't panic. When that second goal came in, instead of a major panic meltdown, it was like, 'We have to get going.' So they had the right response to it."
Carter made a tough save to deny a wrist shot by McKelvey with 12:30 left in the middle period. A few minutes later a shot by Spaulding forward Bria Dill was tipped away from the target by an Essex defender. Hornets forward Nielsa Maddalena thwarted another Tide scoring chance by blocking a shot from Bell with 9:20 left in the second period. Carter stopped up to deny Lilly Tewksbury and Berard midway though the period, keeping the Hornets' two-goal lead intact. Senecal rushed to the rescue with 5:30 on the clock by knocking away a scoring attempt by Morris.
Spaulding finally broke through with 3:56 left in the second period. Bell punished the Hornets with a shot from the left boards, thanks to a Zoe Tewksbury assist. Spaulding equalized with 50 seconds on the clock on a five-hole goal by Lilly Tewksbury. McKelvey and Bell recorded assists.
"In practice our assistant Brian (Wilkin) works with the D a lot and works on getting shots through," Lawrence said. "We don't want to hit shin pads. And you could see she had her head up and knew where she was going to put that before it even came off her stick. I'm just proud of her: She deserves it. It was a great shot."
Both teams nearly headed into the third period with the score tied at 2, but Bell buried a wrist shot with 0.7 seconds left in the middle period to give her team the lead for good. Lilly Tewksbury and Portia Berard assisted Bell, who hammered the puck past Carter for a 3-2 lead.
"You could see the kids were a little tight," Lawrence said. "We didn't play bad - we just weren't in second gear yet. So once we got a little more comfortable - I think when we got that second goal - it kind of woke us up. Like, 'Hey, we're running out of time here.' And then we just got going."
A holding penalty with 14:41 remaining didn't help the Hornets' comeback chances. A short-handed breakaway attempt by Maddalena was broken up outside the right post 40 seconds later.
McKelvey unleashed a shot from the point that was blocked by Carter. A second-chance effort by Berard was disrupted by a whistle from the officials. Bell capped her hat trick with 13:01 remaining with an unassisted effort.
Cetin stopped a point-blank shot by Maddalena outside the left post with 11:40 on the clock. A Lilly Tewksbury slap shot deflected off the skate of a Hornets defender with 9:10 left to play.
A backhanded effort in front of the net by Smith reduced the Tide lead to 4-3 with 8:32 remaining. Senecal recorded the assist.
Smith and Maddalena threatened to score with 6:20 on the clock, but Cetin extended her right leg pad toward the near post and stopped the puck at the goal line before it was cleared out of harm's way.
Zoe Tewksbury blocked a shot by Smith and then Senecal's shot through traffic was knocked toward the back boards. Essex called a timeout with 2:03 left to play and threw everything it had at the Tide after the break. Cetin made a clutch save with 59 seconds remaining and then Bell cleared the puck away from danger during the final 20 seconds.
Spaulding competed without standouts Corrina Moulton and Hannah King, who were recently sidelined for the season. The Tide normally had the luxury of dropping Bell back to a defensive position if necessary, but they needed the freshman phenom on the offensive line during the semifinals.
"We didn't have a choice - we were running out of bodies," Lawrence said. "So we just had to play the cards we were dealt. We were down two of our really good forwards and we have been for a little while after losing one of our top wingers with a broken wrist. And we found out just yesterday that we were going to be down another person for the year, so we just had to shuffle things up at the last minute and wing it."
BFA-St. Albans skated to a 5-0 semifinal victory over No. 4 Rutland. Spaulding will seek payback against the Comets after suffering losses of 5-3 and 3-2 during the regular season.
Rounding out the Tide roster are Ruby Harrington, Alexis Otis-Leclerc, Izzy Moyes, Lanie Thayer, Ellie Parker and Rayna Long.
"This win took the entire team tonight," Lawrence said. "We're missing key players from injury and some kids don't get a ton of ice time, but everyone is in this together. Whether you lead the team in scoring or don't dress, everyone matters. Everyone pulls on the rope together and tonight doesn't happen without the positive team-first attitude from everyone."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 64, Mount Abraham 35
MONTPELIER - Nine players scored Friday night for the No. 2 Solons, fueling a decisive victory over the No. 7 Eagles during the Division II quarterfinals.
"We found out a lot about ourselves," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "We have the ability to score a lot of points. But, at the end of the day, it's our ability to play really good defense and get stops that will hep us win a championship. Whether we're scoring or not, we really need to continue to play really great defense."
Rashid Nikiema (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Jonah Cattaneo (19 points, four steals) led the way for the defending champs. Cattaneo scored a dozen points in the third quarter to help open up a 19-point advantage.
"It was difficult offensively for Jonah and Rashid most of the night," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "But they both played some of their best defense of the season."
Ronnie Riby-Williams (six points), Carter Bruzzese (five points) and Will Bruzzese (four steals) also haunted the upset-minded Eagles, who won 14 of 15 games before the quarterfinals.
"They had certainly gotten used to winning," coach Foster said of the Eagles. "And they're the biggest and most athletic team we've seen in awhile. And they were well-prepared, so we had to play well. We knew early that they weren't going to give up at the first sign of adversity either."
Montpelier led 12-8 after one quarter, 27-16 after two and 54-35 after three. Mount Abraham's top scorers were Gavin Bannister (12 points), Chance Denecker (eight points) and Henry Cogswell (five points).
"It was good for us to face some adversity," coach Foster said. "It was definitely the best team we've seen in awhile defensively. We didn't shoot it that well tonight. But we kept talking about how, if we keep playing great defense, eventually we'll be able to break the game open. Their two best players, Daniel Rodriguez and Cogswell, both had three fouls in the first half. And we drew charges on those. Carter drew a couple offensive fouls in the second quarter and Clayton drew a charge with on-ball pressure."
Mount Abraham ends the season at 16-6. Montpelier (21-1) will face either No. 3 Spaulding (19-2) or No. 6 Hartford (15-5) in Wednesday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud.
"It's so nice that we don't have to travel far," coach Foster said. "We can have all the shoot-around time that we want at our school and get on the bus when we're ready. It's really a testament to those seniors to get back there for the third straight year. It's a great achievement and it will be great to play in front of a full crowd as well."
North Country 61, U-32 41
NEWPORT - Cooper Brueck (19 points) and Ian Applegate (18 points) helped the Falcons prove why they're the No. 1 seed in Division II during Friday's lopsided victory over the No. 8 Raiders during quarterfinal action.
Austin Giroux (eight points) and Wyatt Descheneau (seven points) also excelled for North Country, which built an 18-6 lead in the first quarter. The Falcons led 34-17 at halftime and 49-27 after three quarters.
Elvin Stowell paced U-32 with 20 points, three rebonds, two steals and two blocks. Jake Fair (nine points, four rebounds) and Caleb Trombly (five points, two assists) were also key contributors for the Raiders.
Stowell made four of U-32's five 3-pointers. The Raiders went 10 of 18 from the foul line. North Country hit four 3-pointers and converted 21 of 30 free-throw attempts.
"Early on their pressure and physicality bothered us on the offensive end," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "And that led led to some turnovers, which got them some easy scoring opportunities. And more importantly, it limited our ability to run our stuff and get quality looks. Defensively, holding them to 61 - especially given the number of free throws they took - I don't think that number was an insurmountable final score. But obviously we only scored 41. If we had gotten it going a little more of the offensive end, there would have been fewer turnovers and fewer easy transition buckets for them. And it could have evened things out into a more balanced game. It's always tough when your season ends, but only one team lifts the championship trophy each year. I was incredibly proud of our guys and they never quit and they gave us everything they had. It was a group of eight seniors and I've been with them since fifth- and sixth-grade AAU. It's a special group of kids and a special group of families. Basketball aside, I'm excited for their futures. But we are certainly going to miss them as people in our program."
North Country (20-1) will face No. 5 MSJ (17-5) in Monday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud. U-32 ends the season at 12-9.
"Our one non-negotiable rule in our program is to be a great teammate," Gauthier said. "And this senior class, across the board, set the standard for what that means."
Hazen 52, Windsor 31
HARDWICK - Xavier Hill scored 16 points for the No. 2 Wildcats during Friday's victory over the No. 2 Yellow Jackets in Division III quarterfinal action.
Tyler Rivard finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six steals for Hazen (17-4). Teammate Lincoln Michaud chipped in with nine points and 11 rebounds.
"We held Windsor to 10 points in the second half," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "We got great minutes from our bench when we were in foul trouble. Gabe Michaud had a huge impact on the game."
Hazen will face either No. 3 Williamstown (15-6) or No. 10 BFA-Fairfax (9-12) in Thursday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud. The Yellow Jackets end the season at 9-12.
"Harry Ladue coached his last game of his 39-year career for Windsor," coach Hill said. "I respect Harry as much as any coach I have ever watched. I used to go watch his great teams in the 1990s when I was in college. He is a Vermont legend who did things the right way."
