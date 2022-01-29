BARRE - Spaulding's signature balance was on full display during Friday's 74-46 boys basketball victory over Thetford.
Cooper Diego, Grady Chase, Cole McAllister and Riley Severy all scored in double figures, helping the Crimson Tide improve to 10-2. The Granite City squad led 36-30 at halftime before charging ahead 57-40 in the third quarter.
"There was a point in the third quarter when we opened it up," Tide coach Jesse Willard said. "We kept focussed on what we said we wanted to do, which was getting up and down the floor, trying to get it inside and trying to play good defense. Thetford had a very good team that cut very well without the ball. And our guys hadn't seen a lot of that, so it was a shift for us that we had to make at halftime. We had to focus on the defensive end to take away their backdoor cuts."
Diego made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Chase and McAllister addd a dozen points apiece and Severy finished with 11 points. Isaac Davis (eight points) and Noah Ronson (six points) also stepped up for the Tide.
Jacob Gilman and Mitchell Parkman each scored 12 points for Thetford. Teammate Dillon Vance chipped in with 10 points.
Severy and Chase opened the scoring in the first quarter. A Tide 3-pointer and another Severy basket made it 9-2 in a flash. A pair of foul shots helped Thetford close the gap to 9-6.
Diego's 3-pointer from the right side pushed Spaulding in front 14-6. Both teams traded baskets and then a putback by the Panthers kept things close. McAllister and Ronson drained a 3-pointers for a 20-12 lead to close out the first quarter.
The Tide raced ahead 23-12 to kick off the second quarter. A fast-break layup helped the Tide stretch the lead to 30-17. Davis pushed the Tide in front 32-19 and then the Panthers clawed back to make it 32-22. Spaulding went 0 of 2 from the foul line, but a Diego 3 was just what the doctor ordered for Willard's team.
Mack Briglan made a 3-pointer for Thetford a few moments later. Davis grabbed a defensive rebound and Chase went 1 of 2 from the line, giving the Tide a 36-24 lead. A layup and a bank shot by Thetford's Boone Fahey sliced the deficit to six points entering halftime.
McAllister's old-fashioned three-point play gave the Tide a 41-32 lead a minute into the third quarter. Chase dribbled in for a layup and then McAllister picked off a pass and scored in transition. Fahey went 2 of 2 from the line to close the gap to 45-37, but Ronson hit a 3-pointer a few moments later.
An entry pass from Deigo to Tavarius Vance gave the Tide a 50-37 advantage. Diego added a basket of his own before a Gilman 3-pointer resulted in a timeout. Diego's putback and 3-pointer gave the Tide a 57-40 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Grady Chase and Parkman scored at opposite ends to begin the fourth quarter. Spaulding entered the bonus with 6:35 remaining and McAllister went 2 of 2 from the stripe. Davis cashed in on a second-chance attempt and capped a three-point play from the foul line. Diego made another 3-pointer to push the Tide in front 69-42.
The Tide reached the double-bonus situation entering the final minutes and Davis capitalized with a foul shot. The Tide big man added a short jumper in transition and set up RJ Saldi for an easy two points to cap the scoring.
"Our commitment to sticking to our game plan and trusting our game plan is what won out," Willard said. "They hit a lot of tough shots in the first half. Their shots were really highly contested in the first quarter. We made some pretty good adjustments in the second quarter, but they hit some 3's with some hands covering them up. I don't think we could have guarded them much better. We had a little lapse in the last minute of the first half and they cut it to six points. But we have to realize those kind of things are going to happen in any basketball game. We took advantage of our size down low early in the third quarter and it opened things up around the perimeter for our guards."
Spaulding will travel to play Hazen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thetford (1-8) will host Randolph the same day at 7 p.m.
U-32 52, Hazen 41
HARDWICK - Elvin Stowell saved his best for last Friday and the Raiders (7-3) handed the Wildcats (9-1) their first loss of the season.
The senior swingman was unstoppable in the fourth quarter, piling up 16 points after making all seven of his free-throw attempts.
"They played great D," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "Stowell was just unconscious in the fourth quarter. We were contesting shots and he's got the length. We were there, but he just shot over us."
Hazen led 9-7 after the first quarter. The Raiders carried an 18-17 advantage into the break before the Wildcats finished the third quarter with a 29-28 lead. The Raiders went 11 of 12 from the line during the final eight minutes, with Cam Comstock going 3 of 4.
"We were up 48-41 with about two minutes to go and Hazen tried to turn up their defensive pressure in the halfcourt and ultimately put us on the line a few times," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "As we were able to pull away, they went full-court pressure and tried to trap initially. And if that wasn't successful, they ended up fouling and putting us on the line."
Stowell hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 28 points. He added 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
"We'd hoped to have Elvin as a major part of the rotation last year, and in the middle of the shortened season he suffered an injury," Gauthier said. "So this is really his first experience at the varsity level. And you couldn't ask for more out of a player. We've become accustomed to 12-15 points from him and 6-8 rebounds and a few assists. As a coach, that's obviously wonderful to have. But I've been waiting for a game like tonight because I see that he has a world of potential still. And he stepped up tonight. He was terrific defensively and great from the foul line. He was playing a good portion of the second half with a third and then a fourth foul and handled the ball so well."
Charlie Haynes recorded seven points and six rebounds for U-32, which made six 3-pointers as a team. Caleb Trombly hit a pair of long-range shots, nabbed three steals and dished out three assists as U-32 bounced back from Wednesday's 58-48 loss to Lamoille.
"Coming in we felt like we let one get away from us against Lamoille," Gauthier said. "We knew traveling to Hazen and playing them was going to be a tall task. I don't know that there are any easy games at Hazen - it's a wonderful high school basketball atmosphere. I joked with Aaron that the warmup music hasn't changed in 20 years. They come out to the Hoosiers soundtrack, they have a great crowd and it's a great atmosphere to play in. They're tough kids, they play really, really hard and they're physical. We expected that, and thankfully we played pretty well and handled their pressure. And the big thing was hitting our free throws down the stretch."
Tyler Rivard paced Hazen with 15 points and 19 rebounds. Carter Hill (10 points, five rebounds) and Xavier Hill (six points, five assists) were also sharp for the Wildcats.
"This is why we're in the Capital - tonight was a perfect example," coach Hill said. "We played a strong team with a good coach. And a good player for them hit a bunch of tough shots. It's a great learning experience for us. We had three games this week - the first two being long trips. So I was proud of the kids for battling. They just pulled away from us."
Hazen will travel to play Lyndon at 7 p.m. Monday. U-32 will host Williamstown at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Montpelier 77, Williamstown 52
WILLIAMSTOWN - Clawing back from an early 10-5 deficit was no sweat for the Solons during Friday's runaway victory.
Cattaneo hit six 3-pointers and paced MHS with 27 points. A 27-12 Solons lead after one quarter ballooned into a 49-21 halftime advantage. Montpelier led 66-40 entering the fourth quarter and never let things get close against coach Jack Carrier's Williamstown sid.
"Williamstown came out and played really well early," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "They played some man and we were not expecting that, so it took us awhile to get going. But we made a nice run to pull ahead for good. You know that coach Carrier is going to come back in the second half with something ready for you - and they're going to keep playing hard the whole way. They have plenty of kids who can shoot, it's a tough place to play and it's a tough team for us to play against. It's the third game of the week for us and it feels good."
Rashid Nikiema (12 points), Cason Cody (10 points) and Carter Bruzzese (nine points) also stepped up for the Capital City crew. Ronnie Riby-Williams and Clayton Foster added five points apiece for the Solons. Teammates Andrew Tringe and Will Bruzzese each finished with four points.
Blake Clark scored 19 points for the Blue Devils. Tavien Rouleau and Brady Donahue added nine points apiece, while Greer Peloquin and James Deforge both added five points.
Rouleau finished off a three-point play from the foul line to kick off the scoring in the first quarter. Cattaneo responded with a pair of foul shots. Clark went 2 of 2 from the foul line for a 5-2 advantage. A steal and old-fashioned three-point play by Carter Bruzzese tie the score. Deforge grabbed the rebound off his own miss and scored before a Donahue 3-pointer made it 10-5.
Clayton Foster answered with a 3-pointer a few seconds later. A Nikeima putback combined with Cattaneo's coast-to-coast layup gave MHS a 12-10 lead. Nikiema scored before Will Bruzzese set up Cattaneo for a 16-10 lead, prompting the Blue Devils to call a timeout.
The Solons recorded steals on three straight inbounds passes and punished the Blue Devils. A Niekiama basket and a Cattaneo 3-pointer made it 25-10. Rouleau ended the Solons' run with a basket in the paint. Cattaneo answered back immediately, giving MHS a 27-12 cushion at the end of the first quarter.
Riby-Williams went 1 of 2 from the foul line and added a basket on his team's next possessions at the start of the second quarter. Nikiema extended the lead to 32-12 with a hard-earned basket in the paint. Rouleau scored down low, only to watch Cattaneo respond with a turnaround jumper and a 3-pointer.
Peloquin scored for Williamstown, but the momentum was undeniably on the Solons' side. Cattaneo hit two more 3-pointers for a 43-16 advantage before Deforge countered with a 3-pointer at the other end. Tringe tossed in four quick points to keep the Solons rolling. Williamstown's Michael Murphy made a foul shot before Carter Bruzzesse sent MHS into halftime with a 49-21lead.
Donahue gave his team a brief spark with a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the third quarter. Clark followed with back-to-back buckets, making it a 49-28. Cody and Riby-Williams retaliated with two-point shots for the Solons, who added a 3-pointer to off-set another two points by Clark
Nikiema made two free-throw attempts, followed up his miss for a putback and swatted away a shot on the defensive end. Blake Clark connected on a pair of 3-point attempt for the Blue Devils, though Carter Bruzzese and Cattaneo scored to keep MHS comfortably in front. Following a Quinn Higgins basket, the Blue Devils headed into the final quarter starting a 66-40 deficit.
Cattaneo served up another 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter. Clark contributed five quick points before Cody scored on consecutive trips up the floor. A 3-pointer by Donahue gave the Blue Devils some late-game energy as they prepare for Monday's 7 p.m. game against Peoples Academy. Montpelier (10-1) will host Lake Region at 7 p.m Wednesday.
Twinfield 64, Craftsbury 40
MARSHFIELD - Coach Chris Hudson collected his 100th varsity victory Friday as his team prepares for the busiest stretch of the season.
Meles Gouge (16 points), Kerrick Medose (15 points, 10 assists) and Lucas Roberts (13 points) powered the Trojans. Neil Alexander grabbed eight rebounds for Twinfield, which made five 3-pointers as a team.
Jas Zendik (15 points) and Dylan Washer (eight points) led the way for the Chargers, who fell behind 18-5 in the opening quarter. The Trojans carried a 37-12 lead into the break and led 48-26 after three quarters.
"We got a little complacent at halftime and we had to change some things up," Hudson said. "We only have eight players right now and we're playing Saturday and Monday and Wednesday. So we had to limit minutes. We pressed in the first half and got a lot of steals and a lot of easy looks up the court. But then I had to back off a little bit and make sure they could get some rest. We're struggling right now with injuries and numbers - and playing so many games in a row coming up - so it took the wind out of our sails a little bit. I would have kept pressuring, but I didn't want to blow the kids out - because Richford is a tough team to beat. We have guys playing in the paint who aren't used to it and it's going to be a learning experience."
Twinfield (3-3) will host RIchford at 1 p.m. Saturday. Craftsbury (2-6) will host Oxbow at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"Before Wednesday we hadn't played in four weeks," Hudson said. "We really had two practices in the last two-and-a-half weeks, so it's ben tough. The kids are hanging in there and I give them all the credit in the world. They're doing everything we're asking them to do, but we're shorthanded. So it's one game at a time, one possession at a time. And we're going to keep grinding."
Harwood 65, Lyndon 48
LYNDON - The Highlanders outscored the Vikings 17-10 in the second quarter and never looked back during Friday's Capital Division victory.
Cooper Olney hit a pair of 3-pointers for HU and finished with 19 points. Zach Smith added 16 points in the victory, while teammate Tobey Bellows recorded 13 points after tossing in four 3's.
"We were able to press and get some turnovers deep in the zone," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "Cooper forced a bunch of turnovers and Cole Hill was everywhere for us with lots of tips and steals. Our pressure is getting better and better, and we're starting to extend it. And we're moving it around where we'll bring it back to a halfcourt. We can collapse or extend that pressure on a dime, which is great because it gives them a different look every time down the court."
Lyndon's top scorers were Chevy Bandy (15 points), Gavin Williams (12 points) and Evan Sanborn (11 points). Williams made four 3-pointers for the Vikings, who trailed 17-15 after the first quarter. Harwood led 34-25 after two quarters and enjoyed a 53-40 advantage after three quarters.
"The kids did a really good job and held their composure," coach Bellows said. "They're really starting to dictate play, which is huge. And our guards are really staring to mature. We attacked the glass and had a bunch of rebounds again. It was a good all-around victory."
Harwood will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Monday.
