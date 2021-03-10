BARRE — The Spaulding girls hockey team made it through 30 straight games without suffering a loss after Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Harwood.
Hannah King punished the Highlanders with a pair of first-period goals before teammate Emily Morris capped the scoring with 35 seconds left in the third period.
“It felt good to wrap up the regular season with a win on Senior Day,” Spaulding coach David Lawrence said. “Our defensemen were difference-makers today. And of course Hannah King’s line with Bria Dill and Corrina Moulton put some points on the board as well. Hats off to Harwood and their seniors for a great game. Now it’s time for us to buckle down and get ready for the playoffs next week.”
King opened the scoring on a short-handed goal with 10:13 left in the first period. Zoe Tewksbury and Bria Dill assisted. King doubled the lead with 4:57 on the clock, thanks to an assist by Moulton from out of the corner on a cycle play.
Harwood’s Louisa Thomsen closed the gap to 2-1 with 1:15 left in the third period. She took advantage of a botched breakout attempt by the Tide and scored on a quick rush up the ice. Morris buried a rebound opportunity in front of the net to cap the scoring. Dill and King registered assists. Goalie Mattie Cetin stopped 13 shots for Spaulding, compared to 22 saves by Harwood’s Jordan Hunter.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 4, Middlebury 1
WATERBURY — The Highlanders improved to 6-0 with Wednesday’s decisive victory over the Tigers.
“It was our Senior Night and the boys played a solid game from start to finish,” Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. “Our senior captain, Gavin Thomsen, had a big game with two goals and one assist. Our other two seniors, Jonathan O’Brien and goalie Liam Guyette, played great as well. The team has battled through adversity this year and they have come together as a cohesive unit to finish out the regular season strong. We look to continue our momentum into the playoffs.”
Guyette made 25 saves, while Middlebury goalie Giles Heilman stopped 21 shots. Harwood pulled ahead 33 seconds into the first period when Pacie McGrath assisted Thomsen.
Finn O’Hara scored on an assist by Skylar Platt for a 2-0 lead with 9:29 left in the second period. Platt assisted Thomsen with 30 seconds left in the middle period for a three-goal advantage.
Owen Lawton assisted Joey Niemo to make it a 3-1 game with 9:23 left in the third period. O’Hara scored on feeds from Thomsen and Tyson Silvia to cap the scoring with 3:10 left to play.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
U-32 40,
Mount Abraham 31
EAST MONTPELIER — The return of senior Payton Garibolid (12 points) made a huge difference for the Raiders during Wednesday’s victory over the Eagles.
“It was good to see Payton get out in transition and get her legs under her,” U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. “She’s tenacious on defense, and the rest of the team really feeds off that.”
U-32’s Alaina Beauregard and Olivia Hogan contributed seven points apiece. Eight players scored for U-32, which trailed 4-2 after the first eight minutes. Mount Abraham led 17-15 at halftime before U-32 pulled ahead 27-24 at the end of the third quarter.
“Both teams were feeling each other out at first and it was not pretty basketball,” Bennett said. “We focussed all week on limiting our turnovers. And we did a better job tonight, even though we still have a long way to go in that department. But we played good team basketball down the stretch. We were patient and looking to pick their zone apart a little bit. We were making the extra pass and finding the open player.”
Casey Flye contributed four points and four assists for U-32. She went 2 of 2 from the foul line late in the game. Maia Jensen made a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for the Eagles. U-32 went 6 of 9 from the foul line, while Mount Abraham was 2 of 8.
“Playing Essex and St. Albans was good prep for this week and whatever playoff run is ahead of us,” Bennett said.
U-32 will host Lake Region at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Peoples 39, Harwood 32
MORRISVILLE — Shelby Wells (15 points) and Gracie Beck (13 points) gave the Wolves a big boost Wednesday against the Highlanders.
Emma Ravelin (11 points) and Jaye Fuller (six points) paced Harwood. Cierra McKay and Ashley Proteau scored four points apiece in the loss. Harwood led 8-6 after the first quarter before Peoples opened up a 21-17 halftime lead.
“We knew we would have to win the battle down low,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “And Gracie has 3-4 inches on all of our players. The coaches have done a great job with her. Her improvement from freshman year to this year is amazing. So we didn’t get much inside. And we struggled hitting shots from outside. We had good looks and I’m not disappointed with the way we executed. But their size made the inside game really difficult. Jaye Fuller was working hard down low and she had to earn all those points.”
Harwood will host Stowe at noon Saturday.
Oxbow 47,
Blue Mountain 27
WELLS RIVER — Rachel Spear picked a good night to take charge for the Olympians.
A 19-point performance fueled a 20-point victory Wednesday, and Spear was just as solid defensively. The Olympians led 11-3 after one quarter and 24-7 after two.
“Rachel had her strongest game of the season,” Olympians coach Barry Emerson said. “She held Lauren Joy to seven and scored 10 for a plus-3.”
Abigail Carson and Emma Parkin tallied eight points apiece in the victory. Teammate Darcy O’Connell added six points.
Oxbow (6-2) will travel to play Peoples at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 57, Norwich 42
NORTHFIELD — Taylor Goodell (17 points), Elise Magro (12 points), Emilee Bose (nine points) and Brooke Raiche (nine points) paced the Spartans, who haven’t lost to the Cadets since 2016. Rachel Botala led Norwich with 14 points.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UML 5, UVM 3
LOWELL, Mass. — The Riverhawks eliminated the Catamounts on Wednesday during the opening round of the Hockey East tournament. Jacques Bouquot scored on assists by Alex Esposito and Vlad Dzhioshvili to give UVM the early lead, but UMass-Lowell quickly responded. Nolan Sawchuk, Anthony Baxter, Charlie Levesque, Matt Brown and Seth Barton also scored in the victory. Bryce Misley and Simon Boyko added single goals for UVM.
