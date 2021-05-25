BARRE — Spaulding pitcher Hayden Kennedy gave up five hits, struck out six batters and issued three walks during Tuesday’s 6-3 victory over Enosburg.
Tide reliever Camden Boucher entered the game in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and one out. The Spaulding defense turned a 4-6-3 double play to end things.
“Hayden and Camden were huge for us today on the mound,” Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. “We were also able to get several two-out RBI base hits in big spots to extend our lead. Those runs ended up being very important at the end of the game.”
Grady Chase and Trevor Arsenault both recorded two hits for the Tide.
BASEBALL
Montpelier 3, Lamoille 2
MONTPELIER — Freshman Meles Gouge stole third base and scored on an error to lift the Solons in the seventh inning Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Marshall Donahue gave up five hits in the complete-game victory. He issued one walk and recorded nine strikeouts. Nick Rubin went 2-for-3 at the plate for MHS with a one-run double.
Montpelier’s Braeden Adams also connected for a double, while Gouge went 1-for-2. Losing pitcher pitcher Matt Selby gave up seven hits, recorded six strikeouts and issued one walk.
“It was a close game with a loud, emotional atmosphere with two pitchers on their A games,” MHS coach Logan Cooke said. “Overall we played a strong defensive game and made the routine plays behind Marshall, who had good stuff and threw a ton of strikes. He went the whole game on 83 pitches. We’ve been working on him being more efficient and not working counts too deep, and he executed. I though we hit well against a very good pitcher and we were able to rise above the chippy atmosphere and do enough to earn a great win on Senior Night.”
U-32 13, Oxbow 0
EAST MONTPELIER — Alex Keane and Carter Hoffman combined efforts on the mound during a no-hitter Tuesday. Owen Kellington paced U-32 at the plate. The Raiders scored seven runs in the first inning before pulling ahead 10-0 in the second frame. U-32 will host Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Enosburg 9, Spaulding 2
BARRE — Lexus Conger went 2-for-3 with two doubles Tuesday to lead the Hornets.
Dana Elkins belted a triple for Enosburg, while teammate Erin Diette went 2-for-3 with a double. Meagan Oliver, Megan Severance and Sophie Burns added base hits in the victory. Winning pitcher Makenna Lovelette racked up seven strikeouts and issued four walks.
Allison Everett recorded a double for the Tide. Spaulding’s Mariah Hoar, Deanna Wild and Ariana Thurber added base hits. Losing pitcher Cydney Ferrer recorded 10 strikeouts and issued three walks.
“A loss is a loss,” Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. “But we work hard to learn from our losses and we always find a few wins in the loss. We started the game today talking about where we were a year ago, which was not on a softball field. So that was our win today: just being on the field playing softball.”
Danville 14, Williamstown 2
DANVILLE — Winning pitcher Colleen Flinn scattered three hits over five innings Tuesday to propel Danville.
Flinn recorded four strikeouts and issued zero walks. Teammate Zoe Crocker went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and a home run. Danville’s Carlie Beliveau went 1-for-3 and scored three runs. Flinn helped her cause by recording a double and scoring two runs.
Brianna McLaughlin, Courtney Townsend and Alexa Eaton recorded hits in the loss. Alexus Isham and Hailey Miller scored for the Blue Devils. McLaughlin suffered the loss on the mound after recording five strikeouts, issuing nine walks and allowing six hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.