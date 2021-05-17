BARRE — U-32 starting pitcher Grace Johnson twirled a complete-game gem but still took the loss on the mound during Monday’s 1-0 softball loss to Spaulding.
The Crimson Tide made the most of three walks and two errors to snap a five-game losing skid. Mariah Hoar drove in Sage Johnson in the opening inning for the only run.
“Sage hit a routine ground ball to third base and they had an overthrow to first,” Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. “Sage took off for second and she ended up making it all the way over to third. Then Mariah hit a fly ball to center field for a sacrifice fly. They threw it in, but it wasn’t quite close enough to slide. …I was just glad to get on the board in the bottom of the first — and that ended up being it for runs. We loaded the bases in the second inning and they had a nice (1-2-3) double play. They played very well defensively as well.”
Johnson notched three strikeouts before walking away as the tough-luck loser. Winning pitcher Cydney Ferrer recorded six strikeouts, issued three walks and allowed one hit.
“Hits were hard to come by,” Simpson said. “We started trying to bunt more because we’re struggling at the plate right now. We had some close plays at first, but we just couldn’t get anything going.”
U-32 entered the week averaging more than 13 runs per contest. Kaydence Smith recorded the lone single for the Raiders.
“It was a bunt and it was a super close play at first base, but (Smith) was speedy,” Simpson said.
U-32 catcher Elizabeth Guthrie picked off a Tide base-runner at first base in the fourth inning. Tide catcher Rebecca McKelvey threw a runner out on an attempted steal in the fifth inning. Spaulding’s Bria Dill made a clutch catch in center field in the sixth inning, while Johnson was a standout infielder throughout the game.
“Sage had an amazing game for us at second base,” Simpson said. “She made five or six plays and she was really busy.”
Both teams committed two errors as Spaulding avenged last week’s 7-4 loss to the Raiders. The Tide dropped their previous four contests by four runs or less before getting back on track.
“We were a little quieter today than I had hoped, but they were very excited to get the win,” Simpson said. “It’s been a long time coming for us. We’re a little tired and we have a few small injures that have been on the radar the last week or so. And the girls are taking advantage of getting their Covid shots, but it’s tough because they’re symptomatic on the day after they get their shots. Today we had four girls feeling sluggish, but they pushed through. They’re getting into that point in the season where it’s two really busy weeks. We had four games last week and we have four games this week. They’re tired, but they did not give up today. And it was incredible to be able to win a game with one run.”
Spaulding (3-8) will host Vergennes at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (4-2) will host Lamoille the same day.
“It was a great softball game,” Raiders coach Mike Noyes said. “Both teams played well and Spaulding took advantage of the one mistake we made.
BOYS LACROSSE
Spaulding 18, St. Johnsbury 11
BARRE — Senior Day was nerve-racking for the Crimson Tide on Monday before a late scoring outburst led to a comfy victory over the Hilltoppers.
First-year varsity players Logan Bailey and Ridge Herring were honored along with classmates Cam Kearney, Aiden Blouin and Owen Kresco, who are varsity veterans.
“Cam, Aiden and Owen have all been playing lacrosse since they were young,” Tide coach Ian Thomas said. “They all play in the summer and they’ve all worked really hard at their positions. Aiden and Cam are a great 1-2 punch on attack. Owen is a phenomenal utility man and today he helped us dominate face-offs, which was a huge part of our success. The three of them just love to play. They’re all multi-sport athletes, but lacrosse is definitely their primary sport. And they’re just great guys to be around.”
Spaulding built a 4-3 lead in the opening quarter and entered halftime in front 9-5. St. Johnsbury made it 9-9 at the start of the third quarter before the Tide pulled away for good.
“It’s the ebbs and flows of the game and it was a momentum game,” Thomas said. “We had a good possession to start the third quarter and we didn’t get a goal out of it. And they scored in transition right away. And the two face-offs they won in the third quarter, they were able to score two quick goals. When they scored, they scored fast. We called a timeout and tried to remind the guys what we’re trying to do, especially close to playoffs. We needed to run our systems and be disciplined on offense. And once we were able to do that, we were able to finish our mission.”
Blouin (three assists) and Kearney (two assists) scored five goals apiece in the victory. Berard tallied four goals and four assists. Ryan Glassford (two goals), Jon Malnatti and Alex Irwin also scored in the victory.
Owen Kresco (two assists), Jamison Mast and Aidan Kresco tallied assists. Kresco won 18 of 21 face-offs, while Glassford won 8 of 9. Tide goalie Chris Howarth made 17 saves, compared to 12 saves by St. Johnsbury goalie Dominik Gray.
“We let some things slip away in the third, but we were able to bounce back,” Thomas said. “They scored the first four goals of the second half and they tied it up with 9:17 left. And then we put four in after that to take control of the game. We’ve had trouble finishing games and putting teams away, and this game we were finally able to do that at the end. Our offense isn’t a stall, but we’re trying to have multiple looks and get through our set. And when guys see a good look, they’re taking it.”
St. Johnsbury (2-5) will host Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Spaulding (7-2) will travel to play Burlington at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We’re looking forward to having four practices in a row,” Thomas said. “We’re psyched to be able to work on full-field transitions and not worry about burning the guys out before a game. And it’s great timing for this week, being closer to the end of the season. We want to refocus on improving our time of possession, controlling the ball on offense and tightening down on defense.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
Vergennes 11, U-32 5
VERGENNES — Sydney Weber recorded a hat trick Monday for the Commodores, while teammates Txuxa Konczal and Hannah Kelly added two goals apiece.
“We were down 2-1 for most of the first half and then they scored five goals in the last five minutes of the first half, so they were up 7-1 at halftime,” U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. “We struggled for that stretch, but we came out really strong and played a really good second half and it was a 4-4 draw. I tried to have them focus on winning the second half and not looking back, which we did very well.”
Sasha Kennedy (three goals), Cece Curtin and Caitlyn Fielder scored for the Raiders. Goalie Emily Fuller made six saves in the loss. Ashley Tierney stopped five shots in front of the cage for the defending Division II champs.
“We won the draw battle 10-8, which was a huge improvement on the first game that we played them,” Connor said. “Overall it was a huge improvement, so I’m really happy with our effort today. Our first game we lost to them 15-6, so we did a much better job on defense today and we really held our own.”
U-32 (5-3) will host Hartford at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Vergennes (9-1) will visit Lamoille the same day.
GMVS 14, Harwood 2
FAYSTON — Whitney Hollenbeck buried nine goals for the Green Mountain Valley School during Monday’s cross-town clash.
Erika Wiebe (two goals), Julia Brophy, Kelly Gebhardt and Meg Ryan also scored for the Gumbies, who led 6-2 at halftime. GMVS goalie Molly Quinlan made five saves, while Kaylee Cameron stopped 10 shots for the Highlanders. Charlotte Cook and Sadie Nordel scored in the loss.
GMVS (4-1) will host Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (1-7) will host Milton the same day.
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 7, Harwood 0
WATERBURY — The Solons were the picture of efficiency in the majority of matches Monday as they beat the heat and the Highlanders.
Daphne Lassner, Kenzie Golonka, Grace Murphy, Sydney Dunn and Sophie Sevi netted singles victories to help MHS claim its sixth straight victory. Monday’s clash kicked off a string of three matches in three days for the Capital City crew.
“Four of our five singles took care of business right away and they weren’t out there long,” MHS coach Lou Cecere said. “And that’s a big part of managing a heavy workload for the week. Our message to them going in was was, ‘Don’t let up. But we have a lot of tough matches this week, so let’s get done early.’”
Lassner won the closest singles battle, recording a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Gretchen Kogut.
“Gretchen is a backboard,” Cecere said. “Even in the first set Daphne had to work to win a lot of points. Gretchen got to a lot of shots and kept the ball in play. In the second set Daphne was up 5-3 and Gretchen got a few games and Daphne had to grind it out.”
The doubles action was back and forth at both positions. Rachana Cherian and Phoebe Gingold won the No. 2 battle with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Josie Rand and Bella Snow. At the No. 1 spot, Georgia Schiff and Chloe Monteith closed out a 6-0, 4-6, 10-5 victory over Cierra Mckay and Maeven Cattanach.
“What’s great about tennis it the first set doesn’t matter any more,” Cecere said. “Harwood’s coach did a great job of keeping her players motivated, regardless of the score. At No. 1 doubles, they made a few shots in the second set and our girls made a few mistakes. And all of a sudden, the match was level. Georgia and Chloe took an early 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker and they came right back to make it 4-2. After that Chloe made some nice first serves and Georgia hit a couple volleys. And we pulled away 7-3 and closed it out 10-5.”
Harwood top gun Julia Biederman missed the match due to illness, while the Solons competed without singles standout Emily Swenson. Montpelier (6-1) will host Woodstock at 4 p.m. Tuesday. before facing Middlebury on Wednesday. Harwood (1-6) will host Spaulding at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“It was tough missing one of our top players and we had to shuffle the lineup,” Cecere said. “Sophie stepped up by playing singles. And Phoebe doesn’t have a lot of match experience and she did well. Today was a good test and we’ll see what we can do against Woodstock.”
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner def. Gretchen Kogut 6-1, 7-5 Kenzie Golonka def. Ella Dice 6-1, 6-0 Grace Murphy def. Liv Sprague 6-1, 6-0 Sydney Dunn def. Charlie Flint 6-0, 6-1 Sophie Sevi def. Anna Alberghini 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES
Georgia Schiff and Chloe Monteith def. Cierra Mckay and Maeven Cattanach 6-0, 4-6, 10-5 Rachana Cherian and Phoebe Gingold def. Josie Ranel and Bella Snow 6-1, 6-4
Spaulding 7, North Country 0
BARRE — Five straight-set victories Monday were more than enough for the Crimson Tide, who snapped a four-match losing streak.
“It was our first really warm day and the heat was somewhat of a factor, but the girls pulled out five wins,” Tide coach Kelly Cleveland said.
Spaulding’s Halle Pletzer gave her team an early boost at No. 1 singles. She faced all she could handle in the first set before defeating Marta Potter, 7-5, 6-0.
“Halle did a great job today,” Cleveland said. “She was a little under the weather but her serves were spot on and she was able to pull off a win against Marta.”
At No. 2 singles, Camden Kelley used patience and composure to wrap up a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Haley Goff.
“Camden Kelly had the longest match of the day with Haley,” Cleveland said. “They were very well matched and had some long rallies.”
Ashley Boisvert was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles. Teammate Natalie Taylor won by the same score at No. 4 singles.
“Ashley and Natalie had quick wins against their opponents,” Cleveland said. “I saw a lot of placement and some great net shots.”
The Tide earned points by forfeit at No. 5 singles and No. 2 doubles. Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles.
“My doubles team got caught at net a few times, but with a little adjustment they were able to pull off some great shots down the line,” Cleveland said.
Spaulding (2-4) will travel to play Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. North Country falls to 2-3.
SINGLES
Halle Pletzer def. Marta Potter 7-5, 6-0 Camden Kelley def. Haley Goff 6-4, 6-2 Ashley Boisvert def. Thea Potter 6-1, 6-1 Natalie Taylor def. Anisa Brasseur 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES
Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke def. Anna Maurice and Grace Elwell 6-0, 6-3
